MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 1st-7th, 2017

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 2. Dine and groove with live bands, and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities! Under the Maui moon, come down for a great time by supporting the local community. The monthly event will feature live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion, keiki activities and a beer garden. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

‘FOOD FOR THOUGHT CONCERT’ – Fri. Jun 2. ‘Food for Thought’ is a rock-and-roll benefit concert to support the Hawaii Farmers Union United (HFUU). There’ll be an impressive lineup of local and internationally-acclaimed artists like Kanekoa, The Deborah Vial Band, Pat Simmons, Jr. and Steven Von Linne. Tempo of the Heart will donate its proceeds to HFUU and Mana’o Radio. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Tempooftheheart.org

MAUI 2017 UPCOUNTRY FAIR – Sat. Jun 3 – Sun. Jun 4. Enjoy two-days of fun, with award winning entertainment, the Country Store, the Ohana Rodeo, keiki zone, pony rides and more. There will be fabulous community food vendors and the 4th annual Livestock Show Action. 9:00am. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Road, Makawao); facebook.com/events/1097948673605201/

THE 6TH ANNUAL BIG ISLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 3. Grammy and blues award winners, and jazz and blues legend come together for this remarkable annual festival. Events will feature Russell Malone, Eric Marienthal, Bobby Watson, Pamela Baskin-Watson, Wayne Troups, Benny Uyetake, Rock Hendricks, Gary Washburn, The Honoka’a Select Jazz Band and The Iguanas from New Orleans. $50 – $100. 5:00pm. Maunakea Beach Hotel, (62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr., Waimea); 866-774-6236; Bigislandjazzandbluesfestival.com

2017 HULIAU YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 3. The event will premiere nine short environmental films made by youth from twelve different Maui schools. See documentaries, an animated film about the global carbon cycle, and a short film about the HFUU’s Farm Apprentice Mentoring program. Other films include ‘Cities Beneath the Sea,’ ‘Aloha + Challenge’ and ‘Under the Sea Debris.’ Tickets may be purchased in advance at Native Intelligence, the POME store, or online. $5-$15. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival

E KAULELE A’E – A HO’IKE CELEBRATING HALAU KAMALUOKALEIHULU – Sat. Jun 3. Halau Kamaluokaleihulu, under the direction of kumu hula Kahulu Maluo, present their second biennial concert, E Kaulele Aʻe (to take flight). The night will celebrate Hawaiian music, culture and hula. The halau will share the stage with Maui’s own Ahumanu, as well as Na Hoku Hanohano female vocalist, Kainani Kahaunaele and more. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DEEJAY THEORY – Sat. Jun 3. Hit up Paia for a night of tropical bass, hip-hop, dancehall and remixes. Presented by Q103 Maui, DJ Theory will take the stage with special guest DJ’s Illz and Irie Dole. $15 pre-sale tickets available online or $20 at the door. 21+. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Jun 4. Featuring the best in acoustic music, see the Sierra Carrere Band present their ‘Global Soul’ with a modern groove. Also on the bill will be Aria and SEDA. Entry fee benefits Mana’o Radio, KMNO 91.7 FM Maui. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Hemp History Week Celebration – Mon. Jun 5 – Sun. Jun 11. The Hempsters of the Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Development are thrilled to announce plans for their week long series of ‘Hempstastic’ events. This year’s national Hemp History Week theme of “Breaking Ground’ will be experienced at various events planned for the week, which will highlight the new future of the “Maui Hemp Economy” in the sectors of agriculture, food, beverage, medicine, construction, biofuels and locally produced hemp goods. Cost TBA. 8:00am. Hawaii Farmers Union United, (PO Box 99, Wailuku); hfuuhi.org; VoteHemp.com; mauihempinstitute.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jun 1. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 3. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALEXANDER ACADEMY OF PERFORMING ARTS ANNUAL RECITAL – Sat. Jun 3 – Sun. Jun 4. This year’s recital ‘Once Upon a Time: Storybook Dances’ showcases over 150 student dancers ages 3 to adult and features many dance styles, including ballet, contemporary, and jazz. Alexander Academy faculty’s original choreography will recreate several beloved storybook tales onstage such as Thumbelina, Peter Pan, and even Harry Potter! An excerpt from the ballet Les Sylphides and solos from graduating seniors will round out the performances. Showtimes are Saturday 2pm and 6pm; Sunday 2pm. $10 – $25. 2:00pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S BIG BAD BLUES JAM – Sat. Jun 3. Come get your stomp on for the Bobby Ray Bishop’s Big Bad Blues Jam. 1st come first served on sign in sheet. All Blues players are welcome to play! Help Support the Pacific Blues Society in their efforts to bring “Blues in the Schools”, and bring great Blues acts to the Islands. Free Admission. 6:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jun 3. Taking the stage with another fabulous evening of comedy. Audience suggestions help to create the show in a fast paced full flock improv frolic! Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $5 – $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sun. Jun 4. Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jun 6. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Jun 7. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 7. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

HAPA DINNER SHOW – Until- Sat. Jun 10. Enjoy a fun filled evening of awesome Hawaiian music and dine from a select menu of exceptional entrees, pupus, and cocktails starting at 6pm. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. 7:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jun 1. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 1. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jun 1. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jun 2. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jun 2. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 4. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jun 4. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

HEMP HISTORY WEEK MAUI KICKOFF – Mon. Jun 5. Head to the Kihei Brewery for the official launch day of Maui’s Hemp History Week. Along with a proclamation, they’ll launch their Hemp ESB (Extra Special Bitter) beer with a few words by Brewmaster, Kim Brisson-Lutz. Mayor Arakawa and members of The Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Development will be available. 3:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FLATBREAD FOR THE WATERSHED BENEFIT – Tue. Jun 6. Flatbread Company will be holding a benefit pizza night for Leeward Haleakala Watershed Restoration Partnership. A portion of the proceeds from any dine-in or take-out pizza purchased between 5-10pm will go towards reforesting the leeward slopes of Haleakala. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; lhwrp.org

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 7. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 7. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

‘KALE AND CARAMEL’ BOOK LAUNCH – Wed. Jun 7. Lily Diamond, local Maui girl, will be hosting a book signing soiree in celebration of her new cookbook. 6:00pm. Driftwood, (1152 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-1152; Driftwoodmaui.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 7. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 7. It’s WINE night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world! Start with a Wine Tasting selected from each week’s wines. $4-$25. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LINOLEUM CUT ARTIST, BETH COOPER – Until – Mon. Jun 5. Beth has been working on linoleum cut prints and will be showing her latest pieces. The bold stark contrast of the black ink on white paper, and some prints of hand made, hand marbled paper are available for purchase. The work is framed and ready to ship anywhere. Come see her new linoleum cut art work at the Old Jail Gallery. Call find out when Beth will be demonstrating. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

OIL PAINTER, KAREN SCARBOROUGH – Until- Mon. Jun 5. Karen Scarborough, vibrant, original oil painting exhibition will reflect the unchanging beauty of Maui and the end of the sugar cane era in Hawaii. All of her works have been done “plein air”, outside on location. Her exhibit will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until – Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until- Thu. Jun 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! When C.W Dickey designed the historic Kaluanui Estate in 1917 for Harry and Ethel Baldwin, he was one of the most celebrated architects of his time. Now, 100 years later, Kaluanui still stands as one of Maui’s most iconic legacy estates still open to the public. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 2. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 2. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARTwalk – Wed. Jun 7. This is an opportunity to meet fellow art lovers, visitors, residents, artist and experience the creativity of some of Hawaii and the world’s finest artists. Galleries include: aFeinberg Gallery, Ki’i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, Mouche Gallery, National Geographic/Fine Art Galleries and Tasini Tiki Gallery. 6:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’ RALLY – Thu. Jun 1. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Free. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

Protecting Maui from Unethical Agro-Chemical Experimentation – Tue. Jun 6. Presented by The SHAKA Movement, Sustainable Action Fund For the Environment (SAFE) and Physicians Coalition for Responsible Agriculture on Maui (PCRAM). Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); mauigmomoratoriumnews.org

36TH ANNUAL KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Thu. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 11. This annual ‘migration’ brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture. They have invited top winemakers and Chefs from throughout the globe, and here on Maui, to feature their most revered vintages and dishes and share their love for food and wine. So come and enjoy a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. Please visit the website for schedule and locations. 10:30am. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua, Lahaina); ; Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

DR. PUALANI KANAKA’OLE-KANAHELE IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 9. The Merwin Conservancy presents an evening with Hawaiian cultural expert Dr. Pualani Kanaka’ole-Kanahele, whose lifetime accomplishments as a Kumu Hula, writer, educator, musician, and dedicated community leader make her a very sought-after speaker and cultural consultant. She will deliver an inspiring presentation followed by an intimate questions and answers with the audience, and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live musical entertainment. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S 18TH ANNUAL TAIKO FESTIVAL CONCERT – Sat. Jun 10. 50 members of this impressive Maui group will perform some of their favorite pieces and premiering new works written by its members. Also featuring On Ensemble from Los Angeles, led by childhood friends, Shoji Kameda and Masato (Maz) Baba, On Ensemble is recognized for infusing the powerful rhythms of taiko with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and rock to central Asian overtone singing. $10 – $20. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKANA IN CONCERT – Sat. Jun 10. Join internationally acclaimed guitarist, singer, and composer Makana for a special concert featuring live a performance by Ka’ena Eleban. This is a benefit for Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha’s ongoing work to ensure Maui’s streams and water resources are maintained as a public trust resource. And to assist in covering their ongoing legal costs and raising awareness. $25 – $75. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Maui Humane Society Sunrise Yoga Class – Sun. Jun 11. Join the Maui Humane Society for a one hour sunrise yoga class in Wailea. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Maui Humane Society. Class is $15 and ticket is required. Go to Mauihumanesociety.org to register or call 808-877-3680 ext. 218 for more information. 9:00am. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

‘RED, WHITE AND TUNA’ – Fri. Jun 16 – Sun. Jul 2. Laugh along as they return to the Town of Tuna, Texas. Where the Lion Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Showtimes are Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s at 7:30pm and Sunday’s at 3pm (no performance on June 18). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘STRINGS N FINZ’ OCEAN CONSERVATION BENEFIT – Sat. Jun 17. This is a celebration of ocean conservation in motion. Hosting a group of top musical acts and personalities to share music and stories, including Captain Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, as the keynote speaker and 2017 honoree. Join international acts Keller Williams, Peter Rowan, The Larry Keel Experience and local bands The YumYum Beast and Kanekoa for this epic day of music, education and action! Great voices come together in song to celebrate and educate people on action and conservation. 21+ . $95. 12:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Jun 1. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip for June 10-12, with the Friends of Haleakala National Park. The group will hike the Crater and work on protection of native plants in the Crater. Volunteers will stay at Kapalaoa Cabin Saturday and Sunday nights, hiking out Monday. Learn more and register online. 8:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

LET’S POP-UP SHOP TOGETHER! SUMMER RETAIL LEASE PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 1 – Thu. Aug 31. Maui businesses wishing to increase brand awareness at Maui’s premier shopping center are encouraged to participate with a pop-up-shop in the months of June, July and August at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. 8:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

#GirlsInTheLineup SUMMER INTENSIVE PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 1 – Fri. Jun 30. Girls In The Lineup is a sports empowerment program for girls ages 13-18. They will use sports, the ocean and mentorship to give the girls the tools they need to be strong, healthy and happy. Enjoy swim, SUP, ocean skills, yoga, leadership and more. 8:00am. Kelea Foundation, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); 808-214-9048; Keleafoundation.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 1. Southern Praying Mantis present Tai Chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS AT PARADISE FOUNTAINS – Thu. Jun 1 – Fri. Jun 30. Enjoy fun with giant floaties and splash games Mon-Fri at the Mall’s Paradise Fountains. Meet Lila, a real-life mermaid of Hawaii Mermaid Adventures every Thursday in June from 11am-12pm. In addition, during Summer Splash Days and times, kids eat free with each adult entree purchase at Max’s Restaurant. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Free. 8:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS SALON SERIES: ‘SHOW AND TELL’ – Thu. Jun 1. This roadshow will demonstrate new media equipment and will highlight new production tools including the TriCaster TC1, MediaDS and brand new NDI Software. A Q&A session will follow. Bring an empty flash drive and ComputerWise will give you FREE NDI Software. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

Blood Bank of Hawaii: Maui and Molokai Blood Drives – Until – Mon. Sep 4. To encourage more donors to come out we have a summer giveaway promotion. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives between May 29 – September 4, 2017, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, as well as the grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts & Hotels,including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Go online for locations and times. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BHS.org

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jun 1. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 1. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jun 2. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Jun 3. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

E-CYCLING – Sat. Jun 3. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

PICKLEBALL CLINIC – Sat. Jun 3. Pickleball is fast becoming the new sport for communities to exercise and stay active. To help introduce more residents to the sport, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be conducting an introductory clinic for those with little or no Pickleball playing experience. The intent of the clinic is to introduce the game to the community, and to provide those who are just starting with an opportunity to sharpen their skills. 8:00am. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/145

HOLY GHOST FEAST 2017: 125TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Jun 3 – Sun. Jun 4. Travel back 125-years in time to honor the heritage of the Holy Ghost Church Feast; a tradition born from the generosity of Queen Elizabeth of Portugal. Celebrating the old and the new come enjoy a special historical photo gallery, storytelling and timelines on display. Entertainment will be provided by Frank De Lima and Napua Greig-Nakasone. Enjoy baked goods, jams/jellies, food booths, keiki zone, a farmer’s market, plants, small goods, an animal auction and more. Free. 10:00am. Holy Ghost Church, (4300 Lower Kula Rd., Kula); kulacatholiccommunity.org

MAUI COUNTY PREPAREDNESS FAIR – Sat. Jun 3. Prepare yourself for hurricanes and other potential disasters by attending Maui Emergency Management Agency’s outreach and educational fair. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE FAMILY PICNIC FUN-FILLED EVENT – Sat. Jun 3. The Hawaiian Islands Land Trust welcomes the community of Maui to join them out on the ‘aina. Kicking off the day with an oli, will be the keiki of Punana Leo o Maui Hawaiian immersion preschool. Enjoy live music by, Ron Kuala’au and Zanuck Lindsey. 11:00am. Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Waihee); 808-244-3326; Hilt.org

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jun 3. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF FATHERS EVENT – Sat. Jun 3. Hosted by Maui Family Support Services, the event will celebrate the important role that fathers and male caregivers provide to keiki and the community. The celebration will feature live entertainment, father-child-look-alike contest, door prizes, food trucks, craft and food vendors, classic cars, motorcycles, community resources, activities for keiki, Hawaiian cultural demonstrations and games. Free hot dogs will be available for the first 500 keiki. 9am. Maui War Memorial Complex, (Ka’ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/145

PRE-GRAND OPENING SPECIAL – Sun. Jun 4. Take advantage of this special price of $10 per class for the entire month of June to kick-off the pre-grand opening of the new Wailea Healing Center. Enjoy Energetic Therapy Group Sessions Sundays at 10:45am and Wednesdays at 6pm. 10:45am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 4. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 4. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

STONEWAVE SUMMER SKATE CAMPS – Mon. Jun 5 – Fri. Jun 30. Youth ages 4-16 will enjoy activities like skateboarding, basketball, ping-pong, and swimming at Baldwin Beach. You will also skate board to Baldwin with camp leaders Xander, Kaika and Noah. Snacks and drinks will be provided. (16 youth spots available each weekly session) Call, go online or email [email protected] for more information or to sign up now. 8:00am. Paia Youth and Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8354; Pyccmaui.org

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jun 5. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Tue. Jun 6 – Wed. Aug 2. For the next nine weeks, you can enjoy family-friendly movies movies at 10am on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s. See The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. $1. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. Jun 6. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 6. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Jun 7. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Jun 7. Time again to rock out! You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own beer or wine, and a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Noa Zeb 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Gallesky 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Corey Rezner 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu-Wed, Nightly Entertainment 6-8pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Shores Beach Club Restaurant – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-8:30pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Fulton Tashombe 5:30-7:30pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Damien Awai 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5-8pm; Tue, Acoustic Soul 5-8pm; Wed, Bristol Dunlap 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kuala’au 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Playmakers Sports Bar – Fri, Brant Quick 7-11pm; (928 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804; Facebook.com/Playmakers-Sports-Bar

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com