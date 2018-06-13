MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 14th-20th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Until – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. For more information and/or to purchase tickets go online. 5pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN – Thu. Jun 14. Brace yourself for a night of non-stop in your face hip-hop with Del the Funky Homosapien. He’ll be accompanied by Domino, Pure Powers, Jahsun and Rasol, Poets with Power and DJ JorAlien. 21+. $30. 10pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 15. This month giddy-up to the theme of “Rodeo Kick Off.” The Haiku Hillbillys (Rand Coon, Kerry Sofaly and Randall Rospond) are sure to get you two steppin. The M3F block party is where you’ll find eats on the street, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Komoda Keiki Zone, the Classic Car Showcase and more. Free. 6pm. (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jun 15. Head to Wailea to hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues. The evening will feature performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Fri. Jun 15. Super singer and recording artist Sylvia St. James will headline this exciting concert. The show will feature gospel, blues and jazz that recognizes Juneteenth and the ending of slavery. Opening the show will be local legend, Kelly Covington. This must-see event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. $40 for general admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DUO DIORAMA – Fri. Jun 15. Stopping in Maui for their Hawai‘i Concerts Series, enjoy a sensational evening with Duo Diorama’s violinist MingHuan Xu and pianist Winston. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, hear the ground-breaking work of Vivian Fine, Elliott Carter, Edward T. Cone, Charles Ives, Gilad Cohen, Steven Blumerg and more. Free. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

POWER MIX – Sat. Jun 16. Da Jam 98.3 presents Power Mix at The Dirty Monkey. Hit mixers will spin all your favorites like Top 40, house, flash-backs and club sets. No cover before 9pm. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

GOLDAWN WON AND THE UNIVERSE SNL – Sat. Jun 16. Here’s your chance to see a once in a lifetime show featuring live DJ’s, MC’s and Bboy crews. In a tribute to Tupac Shakur, the night will feature Dylan Kauz On Live Street Art Canvas, and performances by Goldawn Won and The Universe (Chris Dack, Kit and Ziz Seykota), Awaileimoi and more. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 21+. $11.11. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SUMMER BOOTY SHAKE CONTEST – Sat. Jun 16. Head to the West side cause it’s time for the Summer Booty Shake Contest hosted by Mr. Shakes. Happening each Saturday, the night will feature a ‘Drop it Low’ dance contest, so shake your booty and qualify to win an All Expense Paid Trip for (2) to Las Vegas. 21+. 9:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

PERFORMING ARTIST SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 16. Studio Fifteen C invites you to the saloon for funkarockin-bootadelic-folkjazz vibes featuring Justin Morris, Matt Del Olmo, Sweet Beets, Justin Favell, Nick Sickles and Rick Bodinus. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

STAND UP COMEDY SHOWCASE – Fri. Jun 15. Start the evening with live music, complimentary pizza and refreshments. The night will feature seasoned local comedians for a Friday done right. 21+. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 16. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jun 19. Here’s a high-energy comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jun 19. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 20. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Jun 20. Check out the comedy show and the comics, hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There will also be free pizza. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jun 20. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

DINNER AND A MOVIE – Until – Sun. Jun 17. Have dinner in the dining room or on the lanai before the Maui Film Festival. Receive complimentary parking and a beach chair in Gannon’s reserved movie section (festival tickets not included, restrictions apply). Reservations required. 4:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 14. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jun 14. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jun 15. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Jun 15. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jun 15. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MEET THE BREWERS – Fri. Jun 15. For the first time ever, the Wai crew brings in four local beers from Kohola Brewery. Stop by and meet the brewers and then talk story about brewing, beer styles and recipes. 6:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jun 16. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jun 16. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55, show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 17. Start your morning with a live jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. Build your own bloody mary with a bar of mixers and trimmings. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST – Sun. Jun 17. Head to South Maui to enjoy ono grindz in support of your local Veterans. Breakfast will include sliced ham, eggs, hash browns, gravy and biscuits, fruit cocktail, coffee and tea. Eat in or take out. Donation for breakfast is $8/adult, $5/child (7-12) and free for keiki 6 and under. 9am. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 17. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

INTERNATIONAL SUSHI DAY – Mon. Jun 18. Celebrate award-winning sushi on International Sushi Day! There’ll be sushi specials prepared by Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. 5-10pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 19. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FAT TUESDAY’S – Tue. Jun 19. Hit up the West side for Fat Tuesday’s and enjoy food specials like gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets and a southern fried chicken sandwich. Wash it all down with drink specials including hurricanes and hand grenades. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 20. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 20. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO‘EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal and wood, challenging them to explore these media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, a University of Hawai‘i art professor. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until Fri. Jun 29. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Until Fri. Jun 29. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott’s muse is usually the female figure which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts. She will be in the gallery every Friday in June practicing her pyrography techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. The public will have the opportunity to meet and talk story with Zariah during her reception on June 10 (11am-3pm) while enjoying pupus and live music. Zariah’s works will remain on display daily. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com; Zariahart.com

LUANA KAMA – Until Wed. Jun 27. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in June working on one of her newest works of art. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Until Thu. Jun 28. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton will be in gallery on Thursday’s creating beautiful new pieces. Schedule: June 7 and 21, 11am-2pm at Pa‘ia Gallery; June 14 and 28, 11am-2pm at Lahaina gallery; and June 14 and 28, 3-7pm at Hyatt gallery. 11am. Maui Hands Galleries, (multiple locations); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Thu. Jun 14 & Fri. Jun 15. Welcome Mazatl as Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project. Mazatl is a graphic maker from Mexico City. During his 5-week residency, he’ll be creating new work inspired by his experiences at Auwahi. See his works in the History Room or Print Studio. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 14 – Sun. Jun 17. Find handcrafted jewelry that uses Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 808-665-8282. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jun 14. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ANDREA PRO – Fri. Jun 15. Printmaker Andrea Pro’s inspiration and focus is in bringing awareness to the life of Hawai‘i nei through her art. She will be sharing the process of woodcut printmaking, and will also have a collection of her pieces on display. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 15. Wind-down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 15. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LALUNA TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Jun 16. The show will feature aesthetics in rich, colorful and playful prints. 11:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 17. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MAUI UNITED WAY’S MEETING AND RECOGNITION LUNCH – Thu. Jun 21. Mark your calendars for the 49th annual Maui United Way meeting and recognition luncheon. Call or go online for details and registration. 11am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-8787; Mauiunitedway.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Fri. Jun 22. Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

POLY’S FINEST FEST – Fri. Jun 22. Hawaii’s Finest presents the Poly’s Finest Fest featuring performances by Sammy J, Aaradhna, Finn Gruva, Sammielz, Josh “Wawa” White, Samu and Tenelle. All ages. $25 (General); $75 (VIP). Available at YNVU (Kahului), Mr. Subs (Lahaina), Sparky’s Food Truck or online. Doors open at 4pm. 5pm. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Hifinest.com

NAOMI NYE AND CATHY SONG IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 22. Taking the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of poetry, the Merwin Conservancy presents poets Naomi Shihab Nye, professor at Texas State University, and Cathy Song, a teacher through Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. They will explore poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. Post-event hosted reception included. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR’ – Fri. Jun 22 – Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See twenty five years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. $26. Thursday discount for Kama‘aina. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S TAIKO FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 23. This year, the 19th annual Zenshin Daiko’s taiko festival concert will start with Stanford Taiko, one of the leading collegiate taiko groups in North America. Then the 50 members of Zenshin Daiko will perform some of their favorite pieces and premier new works written by its members with special guest Kenny Endo, renowned professional taiko artist from Honolulu. Tickets: $20/adults; $10/children 12 and under. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Wed. Jun 27. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound. Christina and Paul will use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls to take you away on a transcendent sound journey. $20 (Advance); $25 (Door). Shantiyogasound.com. $20. 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

LEILANI WOLFGRAM – Fri. Jun 29. John Doe Entertainment presents the return of Leilani Wolfgramm for her Live Wire tour. This epic night of entertainment will also feature Culture Crew Music and Maui’s own T-Flatz with DJ Riri Haki kicking off the party for a raging night. Tickets available on Eventbrite or $20 at the door. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ARMY OF SASS PRESENTS ‘QUEEN BEY’ – Fri. Jun 29. Paying tribute to the “Queen Bee” Beyonce, Army Of Sass Maui presents a show full of hair flips and booty poppin.’ See a showcase of burlesque inspired pieces that are choreographed to some of Beyonce’s classic hits. There will be two shows for your viewing pleasure, fist show taking place at Club Tropical Maui followed by the finale after party at The Dirty Monkey which includes acrobatic artists such as Cirquelicious, Maui Hoop Girl, Anna Hansen and Maui’s boss babe, DJ Sweets. $15-20. 7:30pm (Doors at 6pm). Club Tropical Maui, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina). 10:30pm (Doors at 9pm). The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); Eventbrite.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 29 – Sat. Jun 30. Cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations inspired by east and west will collide in two concerts. Choreographer Sammay from San Francisco will perform with local Filipino, Hawaiian and hip-hop dance troupes. UHMC Jazz Band Director Mike Lewis will lead King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui’s Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra. Dance workshops and music clinics will also be held during the week. 7:30pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com; Jazzmaui.org

BRING IT HOME 2018 – Fri. Jul 6 – Sat. Jul 7. ‘Bring it Home’ brings back its largest cast yet! Watch local and guest artists share their craft with the Maui community as they demonstrate the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Opening Night Reception is for 21+ on Friday, July 6 priced at $55 and include performance and Afterparty with the Artists, 5:30pm. Saturday, July 7 is open to all ages, priced at $29 for adults and $15 for students, includes performance and Q/A with the artist, 7pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home.

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair, learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In silent movies, Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in talking pictures she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. Cost is $25 for garden members or $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Sat. Jul 14. Put the glow in your flow during the third blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Kihei Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing- whites. All paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 7pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

INTRODUCTORY TO KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 14 – Thu. Jun 28. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. Instructor 6th Dan Tracy Reasoner under the guidance of Christopher Curtis, Head Instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and Chief Instructor of Hawaii Ki Federation, will offer a four-week introductory course in Ki-Aikido. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. $40. Class will take place on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

MARTIAL ARTS OF WELLNESS WORKSHOPS – Tue. Jun 12 – Sun. Jun 17. The “Injury Whisperer,” Kung Fu Master Sifu Matthew, returns to Maui to offer his unique form of healing. Matthew will discuss healing abilities and how to help your chronic ailments from turning into disease in a series of workshops. Call or go online for details. 7:30pm. The Martial Arts of Wellness; 808-283-5365; Themartialartsofwellness.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 14. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 14. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 14. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 14. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of chess, checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEMPLICIOUS POTLUCK EVENT – Thu. Jun 14. Join the Maui Hemp Institute for a Hemplicious potluck event in celebration of Hemp History. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-357-4564; Mauihempinstitute.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 15. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LE CREUSET MAUI CHEF WEEKEND – Fri. Jun 15 – Sun. Jun 17. In celebration of the grand opening of the French cookware manufacturer Le Creuset, a collective of Maui’s top chefs will prepare, and share, a variety of Le Creuset-inspired dishes in a three-day cooking demonstration. Friday, will feature Sheraton Maui’s Lyndon Honda and Ruth’s Chris’ Seville Jackson; Saturday will be Hyatt’s Thomas Hagist, Pi Artisan’s Daisiel Escobar and will conclude on Sunday with Ritz Carlton’s Alvin Savella, Waikiki Brewing Co. Sherif Elhadidi and Simpli-Fresh’s James “Kimo” Simpliciano. Also during the grand opening period Le Creuset will have storewide savings and customers can register to win an iconic Dutch oven. 3:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jun 15. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jun 16. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. Jun 16. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui. Every third Saturday through June 2018, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, no fees will be paid for items. Go online for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; MalamaMauiNui.org

NONI WORKSHOP – Sat. Jun 16. The Polynesian-introduced noni tree is a kinolau (many bodies) of the Hawaiian god, Ku. Although unpleasant in smell it’s considered an exceptionally important medicinal plant. Learn more about the uses of noni with Hawaiian cultural Practitioner, Ko‘ikuokalani Lum. Sponsored by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority. Cost is $25 for garden members and $50 for non-members. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

NA KAMEHAMEHA COMMEMORATIVE PA’U PARADE AND HO’OLAULE’A – Sat. Jun 16 – Sun. Jun 17. Spend the weekend in Lahaina celebrating our ali‘i nui, Kamehameha and his lineage. The 2018 Kamehameha Pa‘u Parade will go along Front Street and end at the Lahaina Banyan Tree with two days of ‘ono eats, Hawaiian music, exhibits and hula. 9:45am. Lahaina Town, (Lahaina).

MAUI RACE SERIES 2018 – Sat. Jun 16 – Sat. Jul 28. In coordination with the US Windsurfing National Racing Tour, the Maui Race Series is the longest running windsurf Slalom series. Held at Kanaha for 31 consecutive years, windsurfers of all ages and abilities including; Pro, Semi-Pro and Sport will vie for the overall Maui County Champion title, and go on to compete for the Hawaii State Championship title. Details and registration forms are available online, deadline for entries is the Wednesday prior to each event. Schedule: June 16, IWT Slalom; June 23, DaKine Classic; July 21, Goya Pro/AM; July 28, Neil Pryde Hawaii State Championship. 808-877-2111; Surfmaui.com. 10:00am. Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); .

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jun 16. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

VINTAGE SURFBOARD SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 16. See a lively and colorful surfboard exhibit on the main stage complete with a Volkswagen Bug stacked with surfboards. The day will feature a grand surfboard presentation courtesy of local owners and veteran shapers including, Wayne “Wayno” Cochran; Joshua Aaron Weisfeld; Bob “Ole” Olson and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and talk story with Board Shaper Legend Ole and take a surfboard selfie wall photo. Additionally, a collective of ocean conservation groups including Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area, West Maui Kumuwai, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and Save Honolua Coalition will also be on-hand presenting informative, interactive exhibits and distributing educational literature. 11:00am. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jun 16 – Sat. Jul 7. The World Cup begins so the DTH crew presents Scissor Kick Saturdays Foosball Tournament. Tournament is one-on-one, and winners will advance each week to the final. Prizes will be a Team Jersey of your choice and a regulation FIFA Soccer Ball. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 17. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sun. Jun 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MONDAY, JUNE 18

Zumba Fitness Dance classes – Mon. Jan 8 – Tue. Jan 8. Maui Zumba Fitness offers classes every Monday and Wednesday. This high energy all levels class is available to the public and you don’t have to be a gym member to attend. $7. 6:15pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-280-1523; Carolinadecalisto.zumba.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jun 18. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jun 18. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue., Wed. & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. $20 suggested contribution. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI TOMORROW FOUNDATION – Tue. Jun 19. The Maui Tomorrow Foundation is an environmental advocacy organization working for enforcement of Hawaii’s environmental and land use laws. The public is invited to enjoy an evening of pizza and good company while raising money for Maui Tomorrow. Proceeds from this event will go toward the development of a sustainable agriculture Food Hub that brings together all the elements for an abundant farming future that is pono, profitable, and possible. 6-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Maui-tomorrow.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

HAWAIIAN CULTURE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 20. Enjoy a Hawaiian Culture Night with Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua. The organization aims to practice, perpetuate and educate the community on Hawaiian canoe building, wayfinding and voyaging arts with the vision to have a healthy, productive, safe Hawai‘i and planet Earth. There will be food trucks on hand as well as Pint Specials available for purchase. Proceeds will help fund education and crew training on Mo‘olele and Mo‘okiha O Pi‘ilani. 21+. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jun 20. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. Jun 20. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Thu, Keali’i Lum 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Kalani Smythe 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Fri, Sunburn 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Micah 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel Trio 5-9pm; Mon, Shyela Pearl and Sal Godinez 6-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Jimbolaya 10am-12pm; Sat, Sarah Love and Lily Fangz 5-7pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Wed, Ashley Toth 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com