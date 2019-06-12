For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

BIG SHOWS

DJ MARK FARINA – Thu. Jun 13 & Sat, Jun 15. Mark Farina has solidified himself in the world of dance music as a trailblazing DJ, producer, tastemaker, and bona fide house music icon. After three decades crisscrossing the globe, he shows no signs of slowing down, remaining innovative, humble, and firmly rooted in the underground. Shows are Thursday at The Dirty Monkey at 8:30pm and Saturday Casanova’s at 9pm. Hitidenation.com

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL – Thu. Jun 13-Sun. Jun 15. The Maui Film Festival is turning 20. This one-of-a-kind, open air film festival returns to feature nightly celestial cinema festivities, premieres, and tributes. Expect surprises. Go online for screen times and ticket options. Locations are: Maui Arts & Cultural Center Castle Theater (Kahului) and Wailea Beach Toes-in-the-Sand Cinema, Mauifilmfestival.com

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ RACHEL FLATT – Fri. Jun 14. This week featuring the sexy bass sauce of Rachel Flatt. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed per Maui liquor law. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ISLAND SOUL – Fri. Jun 14. Maui’s “Dance Party” Island Soul band is co-led by guitarist and lead singer, Ron Metoyer and keyboardist Jerry Kovarsky in a collaborative effort, featuring surprise female lead vocalists so you get a wide variety of your favorite dance and listening tunes to enjoy. Whether it be soul, funk, or dance music, every song they play is a party. Call or go online for reservations. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY, SOFT OPENING: NA KAMEHAMEHA HOOLAULEA – Fri. Jun 14. Commemorate our Ali‘i Nui Kamehameha I and his illustrious ‘ohana, with an evening of Hawaiian music with Maui Jam Band and Kalani Pe‘a. There will be cultural lessons and demonstrations, and you can learn the importance of authentic Hawaiian weaving. Plus, find food, keiki activities, Maui-made arts, crafts, and dishes, and more. The Na Kamehameha Commemorative Pa‘u Parade & Ho‘olaule‘a takes place on Saturday and Sunday. 5pm. Campbell Park, (680 Front St.); Mauifridays.com

THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Jun 14. It’s Friday night! Time to party with Maui’s newest alternative rock band to hit the stage. Bonus: DJ Illz is on the bill too. 21+. $10 cover. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! – Fri. Jun 14. A night of craft cocktails, good vibes, and live music with Rabbit and Kanoa. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011.

AN ACOUSTIC AFTERNOON – Sat. Jun 15. Get an afternoon caffeine fix and enjoy an acoustic performance with Pete Sebastian featuring Andrea Walls (violin) and Ricardo Dioso (classical guitar). 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

DJ ILLZ – CLUB NIGHT – Sat. Jun 15. DJ ILLZ plays dance, Top 40, and hip-hop. 21+ $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JAZZ & BLUES TRUMPETER EARLE DAVIS – Sat. Jun 15. An evening of jazz and curry with world renowned trumpet player Earle Davis! $20. 8pm. Taste of India, (331 Ho‘okahi St., Wailuku); 808-638-4816; Tasteofindiamaui.com

NA KAMEHAMEHA COMMEMORATIVE HO‘OLAULE‘A – Sat. Jun 15 & Sun. Jun 16. Celebrate and commemorate ali‘i nui Kamehameha and his lineage. The weekend will be filled with Hawaiian music and hula, ‘ono eats, Maui-made artists, exhibits, free keiki activities, and more. 9am-5pm both days. Lahaina Banyan Tree Park, (Wharf St., Lahaina).

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jun 16. Good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

JIMMY DILLON BAND DANCE PARTY – Sun. Jun 16. Award winning San Francisco artist Jimmy Dillon rocks the house for a high energy dance party! Expect the unexpected as JD delivers an exciting mix of original material with some eclectic arrangements of classic dance tunes. Put on your dancing shoes, and rock out with Jimmy Dillon and his stellar band! 3-5pm. $10 cover. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS – Wed. Jun 19. Internationally acclaimed slack key guitarist Makana uses more than a hundred tunings to fashion a massive, resonant, symphonic sound without using loop pedals or other trickery. Hear his music style “Slack Rock” – a hybrid of slack key, blues, and bluegrass at the Fountain Courtyard. This show will benefit Maui Food Bank. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. & Sat. Karaoke and good times with Brant 7pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

OPEN MIC IN HA‘IKU – Thu. Jun 13. This open mic is unique for its ability to hold loving space for whatever you need to share on stage, providing a grab bag of performance art to enjoy. Great place for first-time performers. No alcohol and talking during performances. $5 at the door, artists who perform get paid back. Doors open at 6:30pm, with pre-show jam sessions! Show starts at 7pm. Ha‘iku Cannery, (810 Ha‘iku Rd., Unit 244); 808-633-4820.

‘SLEUTH’ – Thu.-Sun. Jun 16. This mystery play by Anthony Shaffer is the ultimate game of cat and mouse revolving around a celebrated writer and the rival for his wife’s affections. Filled with brilliant skullduggery, and revenge! Every time you think you have it figured out? You don’t! Starring Dale Button, Brian Connolly , Jack Witworth, Leon Pearsontra , and Tom Good. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm. And Sunday at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 15. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Lahainacannerymall.com Free 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jun 17. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jun 17. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jun 17. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes. You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jun 18. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy, fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

GUITAR & ‘UKULELE MASTERS SHOWCASE – Wed. Jun 19. Featuring George Kahumoku Jr., George Kahumoku, Led Kaapana, Jeff Peterson, Herb Ohta Jr., James Hill, and Peter deAquino. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm; show 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 19. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Kaleo Phillips will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. For reservations, call Willie K’s Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

‘HEROES AT HEART’” EXCLUSIVE COFFEE & TEA BLENDS – Daily. Following a devastating year of wildfires across Hawai‘i and the record-breaking eruption of Kilauea volcano, local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores partner with Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Each purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends in Hawai‘i will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation, to give back to all the brave men and women who they serve. The exclusive “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark and distinctive roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit, and semi-sweet chocolate notes sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil. 5am. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (344 Kehalani Village Dr., Wailuku); 808-244-4460; Coffeebean.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the premises, and order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. 10am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058.

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jun 13. Join chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

TASTE OF CHOCOLATE – Thu. Jun 13. A non-stop chocolate fantasy is what this “Out of the Box and Outta this World” universe of sweet delights delivers to its lucky attendees. So dress to impress and immerse yourself in the extraordinary flavors and sensual experience of the Taste of Chocolate. Think of it as lingerie for your taste buds! Early Bird Ticket: $100 (limited time only); Full Price: $195. Ticket includes admission to the two premieres + festivities at Celestial Cinema on this night. 21+. 10pm-Midnight. $100. 10pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Mauifilmfestival.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 14. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jun 14. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment to get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. Free 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jun 14. Cutting edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity while you enjoy live music in this chic atmosphere. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. & Sun. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. & Sun. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

TASTE OF WAILEA – Sat. Jun 15. The Granddaddy of all Maui Film Festival Culinary Arts Celebrations is also the “crown jewel” of all the festival’s parties and receptions. Experience “The Best of The Best” of Wailea’s chefs and enjoy their mouthwatering specialties. Early Bird Ticket: $125 (limited time only); Full Price: $195. Ticket includes admission to the two premieres + festivities at Celestial Cinema on this night. 21+. $125. 5pm. Wailea Golf Academy, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); Mauifilmfestival.com

RARE FRUIT TASTING FARM TOUR – Tue. Jun 18. Enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden” with an exotic tropical fruit tasting adventure. Sample 10 to 12 in-season fruits, “ONO-licious” home-grown Arabica estate coffee, and roasted chocolate beans. Tours take place every Tuesday. Online reservations required. Same day reservations available prior to 12:30pm. 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy., Hana);

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 18. Vintage tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 19. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jun 13. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jun 13. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

NANI SHELLS TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 13, Fri. Jun 14. This two day event will be showcasing ocean-inspired, Hawaiian jewelry custom made on Maui. View in the lobby Thursday 2-7pm and Friday 8am-3pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); Nanishells.com

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – In gallery until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Open daily 9am-4pm with free admission. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Thu. Jun 13, Fri. Jun 14. Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people and Japanese internment. Free 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 14. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects and enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 14. Visit the gallery, for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

GLORIA MADDEM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 14. Glorious Oceanic Creations jeweler Gloria Maddem is drawn to French Polynesia and the black pearls. Her goal is to blend the finest leather with the highest quality pearls. Each of her pieces are hand made. Meet Gloria and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ALOHA NECTAR TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Jun 15. Showcasing unique made-on-Maui jewelry. Tahitian pearls, semi precious gemstones, and hand picked seashells. View in the lobby. 9:30am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); Alohanectar.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 15. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 15, Sun. Jun 16. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view, and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 15. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Tue-Sun. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring traditional and contemporary work from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada, showcased through woodcarving, painting, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. In partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., and the East-West Center in Honolulu, HI, and in collaboration with Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, this is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Exhibit is on display through Aug 11. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului);

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 16. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, formerly at King Kamehemeha III School. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their made on maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina)

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 16. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.)

CINDY CONKLIN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jun 17. Watercolorist Cindy Conklin paintings are unique, painted in the moment without a preliminary drawing on handmade cotton watercolor paper using a variety of transparent and opaque watercolors. See a collection of Cindy’s work and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Jun 18. Oil painter Cecelia Chenault’s paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of her subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings, and are inspired by nature, human emotions, and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: THE UNCERTAIN FUTURE OF INTERNET ACCESS IN HAWAI‘I – Thu. Jun 13. Keeping up with the speeds available to mainland customers will require new cables connecting Hawai‘i to the grid, but who will foot the bill? Will Hawai‘i businesses be able to compete in the global economy? As higher resolution video and “the internet of things” place bigger and bigger demands on our broadband network, the need for new infrastructure is obvious, but who is planning for the next stage? The State of Hawai‘i is at risk of falling behind economically if a new plan to improve broadband speeds isn’t implemented soon, but none seem to be in the works. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS MEETING – Thu. Jun 13. A community meeting will be held in the cafeteria to discuss a pending emergency repair project on Kahekili Highway. The project is to repair a culvert headwall that was damaged during a February storm, approximately 0.2 mile south of Maluhia Country Estates. The repair will involve daytime road closures on weekdays. A start date for the project has yet to be determined. For more information, contact Wendy Kobashigawa at 808-270-7745 or [email protected] 6pm. Waihe‘e Elementary School, (2125 Kahekili Hwy., Wailuku);

EMERGENCY PLANNING FOR THE COMMUNITY AND YOUR ‘OHANA – Thu. Jun 13. The general public is invited and encouraged to attend a special presentation on disaster planning for West Maui, in the Ocean Terrace Restaurant. The Rotary Club of Lahaina presents Dennis A. Terpin, Ph.D. as the guest speaker. The presentation will discuss how families can plan to together to survive an All Hazards incident or event. Contact Joseph D. Pluta, president, WMTA at 808-661-7990 for more information. 12pm. Royal Lahaina Hotel.

GAME ME UP! – Thu. Jun 13 & Mon. Jun 17. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jun 13 & Tue. Jun 18. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 13. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jun 13 & Tue. Jun 18. A support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes. You will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients & survivors, the first year of membership is $25. There will be outings and pau hana. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7:30. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.)

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jun 13. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jun 13. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago: Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think and love with greater freedom and vitality. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. $16. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

THE SOUNDWAVE PROJECT BY CABRINHA KITESURFING – Daily. This summer Cabrinha celebrates its 20th year in business. The upcoming 2020 launch is a 20th kite surf collection. Cabrinha is presenting 10 hand painted, Lanikai ‘ukuleles by artists Patrick Dunne and Pete Cabrinha. Theses unique art pieces will be offered for sale and the proceeds will benefit the Surfrider Maui chapter and various other ocean minded organizations. The Soundwave ProjectTM runs through the summer. Those interested in purchasing one of these unique art pieces please contact Maria Felber, [email protected]

TRAINING MIND AND BODY THROUGH THE ART OF KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 13. Martial arts, meditation, and mindfulness – an introduction to aikido with Maui Ki-Aikido. This four-week course for beginners with course instructor Tracy Reasoner will introduce the basics of ki training, aikido movement, and a few simple techniques. $40. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jun 13. Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pac.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jun 13. In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks and entertainment, come discover and create night life in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main, Wailuku); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jun 13, Fri. Jun 14, Mon. Jun 17, Tue. Jun 18, Wed. Jun 19. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Friday, June 14

AERIAL WEEKEND WITH CAITLYN LARSSON! – Fri. Jun 14-Sun. Jun 16. Elevate your fitness! Learn the art of aerial silks. Save your spot (and hold the early bird pricing) with a $100 deposit! 12:30pm. The Pole Room, 808-661-1116; Thepoleroom.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Jun 14. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Offered on Friday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help off-set the cost of the program. Registration required, contact the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Jun 14. Come meet four dynamic authors during Lahaina’s 2nd Friday event. Howard Fields’ will be there to sign his latest book High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Elaine Gallant returns with The 5th C: a CIA Spy Thriller, Everett Peacock will present his Inspector Boudreaux series, and John Schieman’s latest novel Vigilance. Additionally, Maui Writers Ink Authors will also have their two anthologies Short Stories and Poems and Supernatural Tales available. 5pm. Campbell Park, (Front Street, Lahaina)

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 14. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits and folk dance called bon odori are performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Parking available at the Malama clinic. Service 6:30pm. Dance 7:30pm. Wailuku Jodo Mission, (67 Central Ave.)

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Jun 14. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET – Fri. Jun 14. This is a fun evening for the whole family, with freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St., Wailea)

VIDEO EDITING WITH IMOVIE – Fri. Jun 14. It’s easy to edit together video, sound, and effects to create your own TV shows with iMovie, the free video editing software that comes with every Apple device. This two-day introduction to iMovie will teach you the basics you’ll need to assemble high-quality video on a Macintosh laptop or desktop computer. Many of the skills taught also apply to the simpler iMovie phone or iPad app. $50. 3pm. Akaku – Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554.

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Jun 14. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jun 15. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. Jun 15. Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event from 9am-noon. On a first come, first served basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to residents only (no commercial). 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.).

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 15, Sun. Jun 16. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

INTERNATIONAL SURFING DAY BEACH CLEAN UP – Sat. Jun 15. Celebrate International Surfing Day with Surfrider Foundation Maui and Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers at the Baldwin Beach Clean Up in Pa‘ia. Take a free, all levels morning yoga class led by Karin Kuhn at 8:30am. Trash bags, gloves, and water will be provided to volunteers assisting with the beach clean up which runs from 9:30am to 11a.m. Complimentary food and refreshments will be provided by Flatbread Company, Tobi’s Shave Ice and Pa‘ia Bay Coffee. Free. 8:30am. Baldwin Beach Park, (Pa‘ia).

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 15. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits and folk dance called bon odori are performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service 6:30pm. Dance 7:30pm. Wailuku Shingon Mission, (939 North St.).

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jun 15, Mon. Jun 17, Wed. Jun 19. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

PHILIPPINE CONSULATE MOBILE OUTREACH – Sat. Jun 15 & Sun. Jun 16. The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu will be conducting a mobile outreach on Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship, authentication, and other consular services. All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment, visit Eventbrite.com and search Philippine Consulate. For more information, contact the county Immigrant Services Division at 270-7791. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului);

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jun 15. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304. Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Jun 15. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free 7:30am. Haleakalā, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Jun 15. Volunteers on Vacation find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli’i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

YOGA WITH JONAH KEST – Sat. Jun 15. Jonah travels the world practicing and teaching ashtanga and vinyasa classes, workshops, and at retreats, spreading his intention to generate loving-kindness. $25. 4:30pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Maui-Yoga.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 16. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations from 1-3 pm. Free hula show from 1-2 pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3 pm. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jun 16. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 16. Live island-style performances, locally Maui-made products, and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 16. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JUNE 17

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Jun 17. Experience a unique and divine journey through sound. Each week we bring you a variety of music, kirtan, chants, and mantras and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jun 17. Super chill movie nights at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 630pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111.

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Jun 17. Volunteers on Vacation help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. Various South Maui Locations, 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Tue. Jun 18-Fri. Jul 12. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit during the eight-session class. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, newsgathering, and editing. Cost: $300/adults, $240/APA members, $150/youth. Deadline: Jun 17. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SANCTUARY SCIENCE SERIES: FALSE KILLER WHALES – Tue. Jun 18. Learn about the health and ecology of this population, the threats that they face, and the research that is being done to reduce fishery interactions. Research efforts by Dr. Baird and Dr. West in partnership with the State will be presented by Darla White of DAR & HCRI. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

BE THE ULTIMATE ASSISTANT – Tue. Jun 18 and Wed. Jun 19. Transformational 2-days of learning and networking with master instructors Bonnie Low-Kramen and Vickie Sokol Evans, MCT. If you are seeking to work at your highest potential, this is the workshop that will make an important difference for your career and your life. 9am/both days. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.)

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jun 18. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BOOK READING OF THE UNFOLDING NOW – Tue. Jun 18. Join the ongoing exploration of this inspiring book and experience Being in the Now through the awareness practices of inquiry and meditation. Free. 6:30pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-283-6667; Hospicemaui.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 18. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jun 18. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jun 18. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension and offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth, and children. Classes are on Tuesdays, until July 23. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College

ROCK YOUR INNER BADASS WIM HOF METHOD: FREE INTRO TALK – Tue. Jun 18. Awaken to your inner power! Discover what the Wim Hof Method can do for you in this free introductory talk with interactive demonstration. Learn how specialized breathing techniques, cold therapy, and focusing the mind can dramatically change your life. This simple method can be learned in a one day workshop where you will begin to reclaim your body’s innate ability to adapt to extreme conditions and become resilient to both internal and external stressors. Reset your nervous system and optimize body and mind to grow happy, healthy, and strong. Free. 6:30pm. Wisdom Flow Yoga Studio, (95 Makawao Ave.)

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jun 18. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. This trivia also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

HA‘IKU COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION PRESENTS: ‘HA‘IKU-PA‘IA: WHAT’S NEXT?’ – Wed. Jun 19. The meeting will focus on what progress has been made toward Ha‘iku-Pa‘ia projects in the recent State and County Budget processes. Updates on a Haiku Fire Station, Community Center upgrades, Hamakua Open space master plan; Pa‘ia By-pass; Baldwin Park Master Plan, Coqui frog eradication funding; road repairs and other local community needs will be presented. There will also be updates from the Hamakualoa Aha Moku Council. Confirmed to attend are Representative Lynn Decoite, Councilmember Mike Molina, and Director of Parks and Recreation Karla Peters. 6:30pm. Ha‘iku Community Center, (Pilialoha St., Haiku);

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – Wed. Jun 19. The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and assistance with eResources. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND! – Wed. Jun 19. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh, learn and have a rollicking good time with Uncle Wayne. 10am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; Librarieshawaii.org

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Jun 19. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45-11:30am on Wednesdays O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ SARINE INNA DREAM & VALLIA AMBROSIA – Wed. Jun 19. Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Sarine Inna Dream and Vallia Ambrosia. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

WAILUKU CIVIC COMPLEX PUBLIC MEETING – Thu. Jun 20. Learn more and ask questions about the Wailuku Civic Complex and the upcoming construction, planned to begin in August. Hear the County’s projected impacts during the construction period, and provide input on best ways to mitigate any disruption. Free. 6pm. Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7735; Rewailuku.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Ben Deleon 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician Live Music 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm;

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-215-9939. Fri, Damaged Goods 8-10pm; Sat, Sunburn 8-10pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 7-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Island Soul 7-10pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles Live Music 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jeff Bowen 7-10pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111. Thu, Grace Welton 5-8pm; Fri, Rachel Flatt 5-8pm; Sat, Seda 5-8pm; Sun, Ashley Toth 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Luna Overdrive 8pm