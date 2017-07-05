MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 6th-12th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SKYLOUNGE – Sat. Jul 1 – Sat. Jul 15. This is a party for the sophisticated, stylish and sexy! Maui’s only upscale nightclub has an atmosphere where everyone is dressed to impress. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FULL MOON FIRE BASH – Thu. Jul 6. As the sun goes down, hear the rhythmic music of Polynesian drummers, see the the athletic skill of fire knife dancers and awe at the beautiful Tahitian dancers as they hit the stage. Maui Food Bank will be collect non-perishable food donations, and Cupcake Ladies Catering Co. will be selling mini-cupcakes for $1 each to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Event is standing room only, low chairs and blankets are welcome. Stick around after the performance for a photo opportunity. 7:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

NEON PARTY – Fri. Jul 7. Dress in you best ‘Neon Colors’ and hit up Paia Town. DJ Illz and #Poundtown will be you entertainment for this late night party. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 7. Dine and groove with the live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and help support the local community and businesses! Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Ron Artis II and The Truth – Sat. Jul 8. Attend the return of Hawaii’s all-original power funk and soul band featuring Stevon Artis on the drums and Riley Pa’akaula on bass. Stevon Artis’ band ‘Heavenly’ will also be the opening act. 21+. $15 – $25. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

JOEY FALA, CONCERT ORGANIST – Sat. Jul 8. Award-winning concert organist Joey Fala returns to Maui to perform the music of Bach, Buxtehude, Hindemith, Howells, and Vaughan Williams on the Oberlinger pipe organ. He recently appeared in concert at St. Patrick’s Cathedral NYC, Trinity Church Boston, and Washington National Cathedral. Seating is limited. Calabash offering. 6:30pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

THUNDER MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Jul 8. Come together under the full thunder moon for a Silent Rave! Put on some headphones to hear DJ Love while you can dance the night away. Feel free to get in the spirit by dressing up in your floral style. 21+. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Thu. Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BEN VERDERY MAUI GUITAR CONCERT – Fri. Jul 7. As part of the 18th Annual Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class, Oahu-based guitarists Ian O’Sullivan, Aaron Cardenas, and Stephan Kane will be joined by Tyler Rhodes and Roberto and Ernesto Granados in the ‘Ike Le’a Lecture Theatre Room 144. Free. 3:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 8. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BEN VERDERY MAUI GUITAR CONCERT – Sun. Jul 9. As part of the 18th Annual Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class, Liz Faure, Aaron Cardenas, Roberto Granados, Tyler Rhodes, and Satchel Henneman will perform music by Bach, Dyens, Rodrigo, Berio, and others. Free. 2:00pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

BEN VERDERY MAUI GUITAR CONCERT – Mon. Jul 10. Participants in the 18th Annual Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class will perform a concert, featuring solo performances and pieces for guitar orchestra. Free. 7:00pm. Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana St., Lahaina); 808-661-4304; lahainajodomission.org

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jul 11. Enjoy a high-energy comedy and magic show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BEN VERDERY MAUI GUITAR CONCERT – Tue. Jul 11. Participants in the 18th Annual Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class will perform a concert, featuring solo performances and pieces for guitar orchestra. Free. 7:00pm. Keawalai Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd., Kihei); 808-879-5557; Keawalai.org

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jul 12. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, hear Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. A pre-show dinner package is also available from the Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

NA HANONA HOLDS LAULAU FUNDRAISER – Thu. Jun 22 – Fri. Jul 7. A Central Maui halau is selling pre-sale tickets for laulau plates which include kalo, sweet potato, rice and pohole fern salad. Pickup is on July 7, 5:30-8:30pm. Purchase tickets at the shop or by calling Lei Boteilho at 808-298-7195 or email [email protected] All proceeds benefit halau members trip to Tahiti and Rapanui next summer. It will mark the 15th anniversary of Na Hanona Kulike ‘O Pi’ilani, led by Na Kumu Hula Sissy Lake-Farm and Kapono’ai Molitau. $10. 5:30pm. Native Intelligence, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); native-intel.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jul 6. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties. They also offer free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Thu. Jul 6 – Thu. Jul 20. UHMC Culinary Arts students are back at it this summer with three delicious Thursday events. July 6th: Gibbasier, Panettone and Sourdough Brioche; July 13th: Cream Puffs, Napoleons and Tarts; July 20th: Petit Fours. All the baked goods will be made fresh and available for $10 or less. 1:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 6. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

HAWAII FUDGE COMPANY ‘GALLERIA STORE’ GRAND OPENING – Thu. Jul 6. The Hawaii Fudge Company is throwing a party and giving away free fudge and refreshments to celebrate the opening of their brand new Galleria store! There will be a special blessing from Native Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner Vene Chun, and acclaimed artist Robert King Andia will be on site to hand sign pieces from his ANCIENTS series. This is the same art that is featured on their exclusive collectible boxes. Free. 4:00pm. Hawaii Fudge Company, (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6502; Hawaiifudge.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jul 7. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, and you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jul 7. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Fri. Jul 7 – Fri. Jul 28. Every Friday in July, Japengo is partnering with Simpli Fresh Produce and Maui Shrub Farm, to celebrate their shared passion for using fresh and locally grown produce. Taste the freshness of local ingredients farmed on the west side of Maui, paired with handcrafted cocktails and exciting flavors. This unique three-course pre-fixe menu will comprise of three hand-crafted cocktails paired with off-the menu dishes from Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

HO’A I KA LAMAKU WITH KO’IKUOKALANI LUM – Sat. Jul 8. Learn to make ‘inamona (a sweet Hawaiian relish) and lamalama (a Hawaiian torch) from Kukui with cultural practitioner, Ko’ikuokalani Lum. Lamalama refers to the traditional Hawaiian practice of night fishing by the light of torches. Cost is $25 for current garden members and $50 for non-members. Call for reservations. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

KANU (PLANT): CULTIVATING YOUTH FARMERS – Sat. Jul 8. Waiohuli Farmer Norman Abihai, and agricultural intern Kepa Revelle will speak on their experiences and perspectives as a veteran cultivator and youth farmer. 11:00am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sun. Sep 3. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Executive Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich (available for the first time in the islands) and Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, ‘Rose and La Grande Dame,’ will also be available by the glass. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

FIRE IT UP – Sat. Jul 8. Chefs of Grand Wailea ignite in a live-fire food, wine, beer and Bourbon event showcasing Hawaii’s bountiful meats, seafood and produce cooked exclusively with fire. Celebrity guest chefs and pit masters include Justin Brunson, Hubert Keller, Sam Jones, John Tesar, Sheldon Simeon, Bill Durney and the Grand Wailea Culinary Team. 5:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com; Fireitup.eventbrite.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 9. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jul 9. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers, including the Legendary Willie K. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 9. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CELEBRATE SUMMER WITH PA’INA AT KEKA’A – Sun. Jul 9. Partnering with Kohola Brewery, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda will introduce guests to a Maui-style take on the classic clambake in the resorts Black Rock Kitchen. Menu includes clams, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and Portuguese sausage simmered in a Kohola Brewery beer broth. Chicken, barbecue ribs and steak are also included. Live entertainment will be provided by local duo Brian and Meryl. Cost is $25 for kids 6-12 and $55 per adult and includes one beer. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

PINA COLADA DAY – Mon. Jul 10 – Thu. Aug 3. The Hyatt will be promoting its twists on Pina Coladas at their two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will be serving a Skinny Lilikoi Pina Colada made with Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, lilikoi puree, sweet and sour and coconut water. Japengo will be serving a Flaming Pina Colada Creme with roasted pineapple, upside down cake and coconut creme. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 12. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 12. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

GOFARM HAWAII AG-CURIOUS SEMINAR – Wed. Jul 12 – Fri. Jul 21. Interested in becoming a production farmer? Attend this seminar and you will be one step closer. GoFarm Hawaii wants to increase the number of local agricultural producers by offering those with an interest in agriculture a combination of knowledge, experience and support. RSVP to [email protected] 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Gofarmhawaii.org

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jul 12. It’s wine night with DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins! He’ll be choosing varietals from around the world. The wine menu will feature wines starting at $4, and ranging to $25. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until- Sun. Jul 16. Piero Resta’s artistic career was immersed in the alchemy of philosophy, science, poetry, and experimentation. The selection of paintings, sculpture, and personal archives on display reveals the axial relationship of his Italian heritage and influences of ancient traditions and architecture, integrated with the primitive vibrant life force of his home in Kaupo, Maui. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until- Sat. Jul 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! When C.W Dickey designed the historic Kaluanui Estate in 1917 for Harry and Ethel Baldwin, he was one of the most celebrated architects of his time. Now, 100 years later, Kaluanui still stands as one of Maui’s most iconic legacy estates still open to the public. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jul 6. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Stop by and view these incredible art creations. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Fri. Jul 7 – Fri. Jul 28. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live every Friday in July. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jul 7. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jul 7. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 7. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

BILL WYLAND GALLERIES 1ST ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Jul 7. Calling all Art Lovers! Celebrate the 1st anniversary of Bill Wyland Galleries in Lahaina. Their Visionary Creators will be sharing delicious pupus and stories on a night full of art and inspiration. Come get your once in a lifetime chance to meet all of them first hand. 6:00pm. Bill Wyland Galleries, (828 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2090; Billwylandgalleries.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, BAZ MAUI – Mon. Jul 10 – Mon. Jul 31. Baz is a self-taught artist, he will be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. He will be in the gallery every Monday in July creating rich mixed media scenes. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Tue. Jul 11 – Tue. Jul 25. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Tuesday in July working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Wed. Jul 12. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jul 6. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

SUMMER COMEDY SERIES – Thu. Jul 13 – Fri. Jul 14. Head to the West for two nights of Aloha-ha. Featuring Jay Davis from HBO and Comedy Central’s Tosh.O; Ahmed Ahmed from Comedy Central, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Tour and Just Like Us and Jonathan Kite the Star of CBS Series Two Broke Girls and the Family Guy. $15 pre-sale tickets available online now. $20. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL – Fri. Jul 14 – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

ANDY MCKEE – Fri. Jul 14. Andy McKee is among the world’s finest acoustic guitarists, and his crossover success to over 150 million YouTube viewers underscores his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. To fans of popular music, Andy entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits, and a signature two-handed technique. $38 – $48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIGGERS AND SHAKERS – BARTENDING BASICS 101 – Sun. Jul 16 – Mon. Jul 17. Chef Lee Anderson has decided to step aside and let hubby Mixologist Carl take you out of the kitchen and behind the bar for Bartending 101. So grab your jiggers and hold on to your shakers, roll up your sleeves, expand your mind (and cocktail recipe book) and learn a few tricks of the trade. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

SESAME STREET LIVE! ELMO MAKES MUSIC – Fri. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 23. When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together! Show times are July 21, 6:30 pm; July 22, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm and July 23, 1pm, 4:30pm. Tickets are $15-$50 and $75 for Sunny Seats. Note: Sunny Seats are not available for purchase online. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RITA RUDNER HANA HOU – Fri. Jul 28. After a sold out show in January, the MACC will bring the return of comedian Rita Rudner to the McCoy Studio. Rudner is a Maui favorite and is known for her epigrammatic one-liners, and has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Opening the show will be Maui’s own comedian, actress, storyteller, TV/radio personality Kathy ‘Tita’ Collins. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH – Sat. Jul 29. The annual “must experience” music festival returns with an all-star lineup. This year taking it up a notch with the biggest line-up in its 8-year history. Featuring a super solid night of premiere island entertainment with Grammy nominated reggae group, SOJA, along with New Zealand’s reggae heavyweights, Katchafire and ManaLion, and always more surprise guests for one amazing night. Tickets are: June 3-30 $29/GA, $99/VIP; July 1-28 $49/GA, $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 6

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Until – Wed. Aug 2. During summer at 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Regal will present family-friendly movies such as The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls for $1 admission. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION THRIVE AND SURVIVE WORKSHOP – Until – Thu. Jul 20. This Stanford-based program offers participants ways to live a healthy life by exploring self management skills and exchanging ideas with fellow participants. Patients, survivors and caregivers are all welcomed. This once per week gathering meets for 6 weeks on Thursdays to share techniques on dealing with a variety of issues that arise following a cancer diagnosis. Space is limited! Call 808-242-7661 to register or for more information. Pacificcancerfoundation.org/participate. Free. 9:00am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Until – Sat. Sep 16. Get the Drift and Bag It! is a month-long series of community cleanups organized by Malama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui to help safeguard the world’s oceans and its marine life from litter. Get the Drift and Bag It! calls on residents and visitors to organize a coastal cleanup in Maui County on Sept. 16. The campaign runs until Oct. 14 should participating groups not be available on the global kick-off date. Register to participate by calling or going online. 8:00am. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2524; MalamaMauiNui.org

AIKIDO INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Until – Thu. Jul 6. Anyone interested in the practice of Aikido is invited to try a four-week introductory course. Tracy Reasoner, 5th Dan, will provide an introduction to the history and principles of Aikido, cover basic Aikido posture and meditation, and teach a few simple Aikido arts. Open to adults and teens, class will meet from 6:30-8:30pm on July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Come 15 minutes early to the first class to register and sign in. $40. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS AT PARADISE FOUNTAINS – Until – Mon. Jul 31. Free fun with giant floaties and splash games Mon-Fri at the Mall’s Paradise Fountains. Partnering up with GRANDcares, a community program for grandparents raising their grandchildren in Maui County. Check out the GRANDcares booth in Regal Cinemas every Tuesdays. Additionally during Summer Splash Days and times, KIDS EAT FREE with each adult entree purchase at Max’s Restaurant. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. 8:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 6. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 6. Makena Golf and Beach Club introduces Kiai Kai Keiki Academy, a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm on June 29th, July 27th, and August 10th. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. The summer program is limited to 25 participants per day which includes complimentary lunch. Register by going online at Makenamoments.com/events or email [email protected] Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (); ; Makenagolfandbeachclub.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 6. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jul 6. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SPECIAL SCREENING OF ‘PAX AMERICANA’ – Thu. Jul 6. Jay April, CEO of Akaku, will present the film ‘PAX AMERICANA,’ a short film depicting the end of Desert Storm in 1991. Following the film, she will lead a spirited discussion with the audience about how government policy and mainstream media has shaped our perspective about war and peace for the last quarter of a century. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jul 6. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 7

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jul 7. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII INSTITUTE FOR ASTRONOMY 50TH ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Jul 7. Come celebrate the University of Hawaii, Institute For Astronomy’s 50th Anniversary at the IFA Maui’s 11th annual Open House. Organized by the Maui Science Center, interactive activities and presentations include: science demonstrations, lab tours, look through a telescope, IR Camera, liquid nitrogen and more. 6:00pm. Maui Advanced Technology Research Center, (34 Ohi Aku St., Pukalani); 808-573-9500.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jul 8. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 8. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jul 8. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, JULY 9

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 9. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 9. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Jul 9. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, JULY 10

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jul 10. Sandy Callender, a Kripalu Certified Yoga Teacher, will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work can bring you greater flexibility and strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jul 10. Presented by QKC in conjunction with Easter Seals Hawaii and the Maui Friends of the Library, keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jul 10. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa dance classes with Demian and Lasensua. Singles and couples are welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

STORY OF THE UKULELE AND CONCERT – Tue. Jul 11. Learn about the ukulele, Hawaii’s official instrument, from The Hawaiian Serenaders Richard Tom and Mele Fong. Then enjoy their performance of Hawaiian, hapa haole, pop and jazz standards. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 11. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Jul 11. Sing Out and get ready for The Voice! Sing your best in your own style and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, and Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert will guide you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory. Sing jazz, pop and R&B stylings in a fun and safe space. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

‘MEDICARE AND YOU’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES – Wed. Jul 12. Come learn about Medicare, its benefits and what it can do for you. Seating is limited. Free. 6:00pm. Laulima Building, Room 105. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-243-2999; Maui.hawaii.edu; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Jul 12. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of Upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

Brenton Keith and His Bag o’ Tricks – Wed. Jul 12. Makawao Library invites all ages to be amused and amazed by Brenton Keith’s high-energy comedy and magic show. This free program is sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library.. Free. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Summer Macedo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sun, Brant Quick 8-11pm; Tue, Brant Quick 8-11pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Three’s Bar and Grill – Wed, Louise Lambert Band 7-10pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Sat, Ron Artis II and The Truth 9:30-11:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com