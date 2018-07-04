MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 5th-11th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 6. Dine and groove with live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities. Check out the food vendors and shops, local artisans and pop-ups. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

1ST FRIDAY COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Jul 6. Guys and gals that share the love for country music are sure to have a honky tonk time! Kaina Country band will hit the stage for an entertaining show. There will also be food and drink specials throughout the night. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jul 6. Have you seen them yet? Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues” play once again. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. $11. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

LUCY MORNINGSTAR BAND – Fri. Jul 6 – Wed. Jul 11. Sparking positive vibes and elevated frequencies, Lucy Morningstar Band hits Wailuku and Lahaina as part of their Maui Summer Tour. Hear acoustic and electric guitar along with a myriad of instruments. Show dates: Friday, July 6, 9pm at Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); and Monday July 11, 4pm at Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); Lucymorningstar.com

THE LAMONTS LIGHT UP PAI‘A – Fri. Jul 6. Keeping on that 4th of July momentum, Charley’s kicks of the Fourth of July weekend on the 6th. Bringing their all original hip-hop/punk/funk sound, The Lamonts return to orbit with an action packed show. Fellow punk-rock-a-teers, the BADS (Break Away Demons Sex), join the lineup. DJ Akatha will also put down the nasty jams between sets for a rip-roaring time. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ANUHEA’S ALOHA ALWAYS FOUNDATION LAUNCH PARTY – Sat. Jul 7 Anuhea invites the public to attend the Aloha Foundation benefit. The all ages daytime event (1-5pm) will feature stripped down performances by Glenn from Maoli, Marty Dread, Kanoa, Rabbitt and Anuhea. The Nighttime concert is 21+ and will start at 9pm. It will feature Anuhea and Friends along with special guests Marty Dread, Kanoa, Redmelo and Leylani. One hundred percent of net proceeds from both events will go directly to the Aloha Always Foundation scholarship fund. Daytime Tickets: $25/GA, $15/keiki. Nighttime Tickets: $25/GA, $100/VIP and booth options. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Anuheajams.com/alohaalways.

SONS OF ZION – Sun. Jul 8. Sparks Entertainment presents one of New Zealand’s best island reggae and pop bands, the Sons of Zion. They’ll be joined by the legendary Slydog, along with Kohomua, Shandi and Dani, Nephesh and TFlatz. $25/pre-sale; $35/at-the-door; $75/VIP. All ages, 21+ BYOB. Doors 3:30pm. 4-10pm. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula); Sparkshawaii.com

‘SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR’ – Until Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See 25 years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. Cost is $26 with kama‘aina discount offered on Thursday. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRING IT HOME 2018 – Fri. Jul 6 & Sat. Jul 7. “Bring it Home” brings back its largest cast yet! Watch local and guest artists share their craft with the Maui community as they demonstrate the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Opening night reception and afterparty with the artists, Friday, July 6: 21+. $55. 5:30pm. Performance and Q&A with artists, Saturday, July 7: All ages. $29 for adults; $15 for students. 7pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jul 10. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jul 10. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LED KAAPANA – Wed. Jul 11. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master Slack Key guitarist, Led Kaapana. Hear Kapaana’s inventiveness and fluidity, versatility in multiple tunings, and playfulness on stage. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jul 11. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to five minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

SPECIALITY COFFEE TASTING – Thu. Jul 5. In addition to their safe drinks, they’ll be offering single-brew tastes of Maui’s Award Winning Coffees including Maui Mokka; Red Catuai; Peaberry and their special Medium and Dark blends. All specialty coffees are single-farm and single-sourced. 7:00am. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

SIP AND SHOP EVENT – Thu. Jul 5 – Fri. Jul 6. Sip the summer’s refreshing Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne cocktail during the first two-day Sip and Shop event. Local pop-up shops include jewelry lines from Aloha Nectar and Jewels of Maui, artwork from Moana Glass and Nara and Kai Chow, apparel from Laluna and Elle Mer, shades from Maui Jim and beauty essentials from Zenziva and more. Walk-in only. 10:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 5. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jul 5. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jul 5. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 6. The summer baking class at UHMC Culinary Arts Program is in session. Visit the shop to purchase student created baked goods. Offerings are as follows: July 6, Napoleons, Cream Puffs, Pithivier, Eclairs; July 13, Cookies and Brownies and Bars; July 20, Petite Fours; and July 27, Bon-Bons. 10am-2pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jul 6. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jul 6. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jul 6. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jul 7. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

Fire it Up! Chefs of Grand Wailea Ignite – Sat. Jul 7. Fire it Up! Chefs of Grand Wailea Ignite is a family-friendly, live-fire food, wine, beer and bourbon family-friendly event. They’ll be showcasing Hawaii’s bountiful meats, seafood and produce cooked exclusively with fire. Executive Chef Ryan Urig gathers his culinary team and chef friends for the summer’s most innovative food event. The event celebrates cooking with fire using local Hawaiian proteins and ingredients. $75 – $250. 6:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jul 7. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom, with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 8. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jul 8. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 8. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jul 8. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options and live music. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 8. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 10. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR BREAST CANCER PREVENTION PARTNERS – Tue. Jul 10. Join Marie DeJournette for a Benefit Night for Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP). BCPP is a science-based advocacy organization that works to prevent breast cancer by eliminating exposure to toxic chemicals and radiation. Flatbread will donate 15 percent of food sales to BCPP. There will be a silent auction held with natural product gift baskets, offerings from Mana Foods, Mahina, Northshore Chiropractic, Maui Reiki Healing, Deep2Peak, Water Elements Jewelry, Vine Cliff Winery, Adventureye Photography and more. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Donate.bcpp.org/maried

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 11. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jul 11. After being greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 11. Enjoy a 3-course dinner show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required. Call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. See Zariah’s works on display. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Zariahart.com

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Until Fri. Aug 3. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. They’ve brought the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SANDCASTING FOR JEWELRY AND SMALL SCULPTURE – Thu. Jul 5. Sandcasting is a useful and quick technique for creating jewelry and small sculpture. Unlike other casting methods, sandcasting often requires less than an hour from idea to completion. It’s ideal for producing multiples, and requires little in the way of specialized equipment. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jul 5. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

GLASS BLOWING DEMO WITH STEPHEN FELLERMAN – Fri. Jul 6. Find yourself mesmerized by the magic of glassblowing and see the joy of creativity. For guests who would like to create your own actual glass piece, cost is $95 for the “Blow Your Own Glass” program, pre-registration required, call or go online. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KAPA TO DYE WORKSHOP – Fri. Jul 6. Get dirty and experiment with Denby Freelance. This workshop will focus on natural dyes created from native and Polynesian introduced plants. Participants will learn how to process different types of plant material for dyes and the many steps taken to produce a piece of kapa. Cost is $25 for members and $32 for nonmember + $15 supply fee. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 6. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 8. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

GLASS ON METAL: AN INTRODUCTION TO ENAMELING – Wed. Jul 11 – Thu. Jul 12. In this two-day workshop, learn basic enameling techniques including proper preparation and firing methods to assure color quality and clarity. Combining multiple layers of color, using under-glazes, enamel threads, or foils. Day two will incorporate your enamels into a finished piece of jewelry. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters). Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair – learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In silent movies, Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in talking pictures she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. $25 for garden members; $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

MARLON WAYANS ON MAUI – Sun. Jul 22. Hi Tide Nation presents actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director, Marlon Wayans. From horror comedy to romantic comedy and all the comedy between, Marlon has starred in hits like, “Scary Movie,” “Naked,” “Whites Chicks” and the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” His first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-Ish” recently aired on Netflix. LOL with Marlon as he performs live in the Castle Theater. $45.50-59.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONNY LIM – Wed. Jul 25. Lim is a slack key guitarist, lap steel guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and producer. He’s one of the early members of the Makaha Sons of Ni‘ihau, and Lim developed his guitar and vocal styles performing with his famous Lim Family of the Big Island. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR. – Thu. Jul 26 – Sun. Jul 29. The Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings the African savannah to life on stage with an unforgettable cast of characters. See them journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. Reserved seating: $15/Adults, $12/Students; General: $12/Adults, $10/Students; Family Day Special: $10. Showtimes: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Mauiacademy.org

ANNIVERSARY PARTY!!! – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of Afterglow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing – whites, lights and fluorescents. All paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Netflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” This is an all-reserved seat concert. Tickets are $25.50-95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse’ (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket-holders. $20-60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Mauichamberorchestra.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles like “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” hitting them the #1 spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. Tickets are $35-45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200 (save $15 per person, if registered by July 4). For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, please call or go online. $4 – $200. 4:00pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-2300; Grandwailea.com; Bit.ly/medbkah

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect and celebrate dance, music and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. The event will feature four days of dance workshops, classes, performances and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova and more. There will also be live music with salsa legend Ismael Miranda, Voz a Voz, and Hawaii’s multi-award winning Latin band Son Caribe. There’ll also be many DJ’s includng Voss, Rafael, Rod Moreno, Judah da Lion and Ever. $250.00. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com; Mauisalsacongress.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5:00pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 5. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 5. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Thu. Jul 5. The group is comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. Their objective is to educate, create awareness and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 5. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jul 5. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Wed. & Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 6. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

GUITAR CONCERT – Fri. Jul 6. As part of the Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class, Oahu-based guitarists Ian O’Sullivan, Aaron Cardenas, and Stephan Kane will be joined by California guitarists Nicholas and Conor Padmanabhan. Free. 3:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Benverderymauiclass.com

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jul 7. FINAL: Scissor Kick Saturdays Foosball Tournament. Winners receive Team Jersey of choice and a regulation FIFA Soccer Ball. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jul 7. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

POOL TOURNEY – Sat. Jul 7 – Wed. Jul 11. Check out the Pool Tournament at Diamond’s! Schedule: Saturday & Sunday at 3pm. Pool League on Tuesday at 3:00pm. Free. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jul 7. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

USED BOOK SALE – Sat. Jul 7. During the Makawao Parade and Rodeo, stop and shop at the used book sale conducted by Maui Friends of the Library. Books start at just $1. Find pre-loved books of all kinds from fiction to non-fiction, kids and adult. Every youngster (0-18) gets to choose and take home a book for free. All proceeds benefit Maui’s public libraries. 9:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org; MFOL.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jul 7. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 7 & Sun. Jul 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau. See Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 8. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (multiple locations); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jul 9.Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jul 9. Keiki 12-and-under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by a colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Mon. Jul 9. Grab your friends or go solo with KJ Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. They’ll be thousands of songs to choose from. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HIP-HOP FOR FAMILIES – Mon. Jul 9. In celebration of the Statewide Summer Reading Program, Mr. Kneel will share his love for reading through beatbox and rhyme. As a professional goofball, hip-hop emcee and beatboxer, “Mr. Kneel” (Neil McIntyre) creates music that inspires and uplifts, promoting learning and positive attitudes. Bring the family and join the fun. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL MEETING – Wed. Jul 11. The public is invited to learn more about the impacts of climate change on Maui’s coastal areas including big waves, flooding, erosion and more. Hear more info from Bradley Romine (University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Programs’ Coastal Management and Resilience Specialist) and Tara Owens (Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist). Attendees are welcomed to bring questions about issues relating to the impact of climate change on Maui’s shorelines. Refreshments will be provided. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jul 11. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Thu, Keali’i Lum 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Sean Kim 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Sean Kim 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul 5-8pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com