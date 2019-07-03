MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 4th-10th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN LIVE AT MAUI COMICS! – Thu. Jul 4. WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan will be appearing at Maui Comics! Hacksaw will have 2x4s, photos, and photo ops available for purchase. All food sales will benefit the Maui Comic Con nonprofit. 12-3pm. Maui Comics & Collectibles, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-281-0440.

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Jul 5. As a household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3-5pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ROOTZ N CREATION ALBUM RELEASE PARTY – Fri. Jul 5. RNC and Q103 presents the release of Rootz N Creation Volume Two featuring special guest Arm Y, Biblical, Rootzmon, Current, Kokomon, Bengali, and Teoman. Limited CDs will be for sale. All bull bash contestants get in free with number. 21+. $15. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 5. This month’s town party is themed “Jammin’ in July,” and will feature live entertainment by Marlene with Asian Blend, and Pacifica. More fun stuff includes an Art Opening Reception at the Wailuku Coffee Co., paintings and artworks by Sean Baba at Fresh Island Art Gallery, and Mystery Maui’s Escape Room’s free 10-minute game. Plus local shopping, pop-ups, good eats, and more. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); Mauifridays.com

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE – Sat. Jul 6. DJ Kurt hosts the Aloha Maui Pride night! No cover. 21+. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

FULL CIRCLE TOUR DJ DAN – Sat. Jul 6. Hear tech house, acid house, disco funk! See Maui House Collective with DJ Dan on the Full Circle Tour. Opening sets by Markiss Knobs + Thee-o + Benjamin Jay. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAKAWAO’S 4TH OF JULY PARADE – Sat. Jul 6. The annual event features Polli’s parade breakfast starting at 7am and the MHM pancake breakfast at Habibi from 7:30-9am. There will be face painting at the Makawao Library, the Hongwanji annual rummage sale, a keiki stick horse race, and the annual parade and chili tasting which starts at 9am. And the Makawao Merchant’s Association will be on the lookout for the best chili in town! Makawao Town.

THE ‘RETURN’ OF KOHOMUA!! – Sat. Jul 6. Judah Sound System and Q103 present the return of Kohomua. Also performing will be Arm Y, Biblical with Rootz N Creation along with special guests Kokomon & DJ Antzwax. This jamin’ night will be hosted by Spencejah and there will also be Rootz N Creation’s CD albums available for purchase during the show. 21+. $10 cover before 10pm. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Jul 7. This month’s benefit showcase with feature Dorothy Betz, singer-songwriter and the Upcountry Sundays founder! Also on the bill will be Steve Grimes, one of Maui’s favorite guitar players, performing rockin’, funky tunes. Opening this show will be Steve Sargenti, with his masterful songwriting delivered with heart and soul. All in all, here’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with friends! $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jul 7. Good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

‘60S & ‘70S MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA – Mon. Jul 8. Here’s a special evening of tunes by Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Rita Coolidge, Linda Ronstadt, and Bob Dylan. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 5:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Nalusmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jul 4 & Sat. Jul 6. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 6. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jul 8. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jul 8. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 9. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY – Wed. Jul 10. This weeks slack show will feature three-time Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year Nathan Aweau. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature Rich & Rich Rose champagne cocktails. Guest can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. Open to all 21 years and older. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

‘HEROES AT HEART’ EXCLUSIVE COFFEE & TEA BLENDS – Until Jul 28. Following a devastating year of wildfires across Hawai‘i and the record-breaking eruption of Kilauea volcano, local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores are partnering with Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Each purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends in Hawai‘i will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Let’s give back to all the brave men and women who serve. The exclusive “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark and distinctive roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit, and semi-sweet chocolate notes sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (Multiple locations); 808-244-4460; Coffeebean.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 5. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana are partnering so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm to 10pm. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 5. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jul 5. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jul 6 & Sun. Jul 7. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 7. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE – Sun. Jul 7. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Jul 7. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award Winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise: Sustainable Sushi at Sea. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for a more intimate and attentive event and includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 9. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 10. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

REICHSRAT VON BUHL WINERY – Wed. Jul 10. The Reichsrat von Buhl Winery is one of the most prestigious in Germany. On this night, national sales manager of Rudi Wiest Selections Jenna Fields will introduce you to these beautiful wines which will be paired with a menu created by d.k Steak House executive chef Albert Balbas, and head sushi chef Masa Hattori. This will be an evening to remember. Limited to 40 seats. Call for reservations. 6pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004.

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 10. Check out the No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K! Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Kaleo Phillips will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

MAUI ART SCENE

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Until July 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. Drinks will also be available at the bar for purchase. $20 for use of space. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

LAHAINA POSTER CONTEST DISPLAY AND RECEPTION – Until Aug 5. Artists’ entries for the 30th annual Lahaina Poster Contest will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. The public is invited to stop by and view works during this time. Additionally, a meet the artists reception will be on Jul 12 from 6-8pm when the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug. 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, painting, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., and the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jul 4. Mixed Metal Artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jul 4. Oil on Wood Painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 5. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects and enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 5. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 5. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 3:30pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); Mauihands.com

KEN OF ALL TRADES AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE ON – Sat. Jul 6. Ken Darr has painted fish, made t-shirts, did portraits, comic books, protest art, and wood carvings. He’s also a beekeeper and produces honey and queen bees for sale, as well as a musician – playing the ‘ukulele and banjo. Come meet Ken, and see a collection of his unique work. Plus, he will have some of his hone for sale, too. 9am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 6 & Sun. Jul 7. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jul 7. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 7. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jul 8. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); Mauihands.com

CHRIS WAARA AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jul 8. Watercolorist Chris Waara paintings are stories she shares with you. Using light as the subject matter of her newer paintings, come meet Chris, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Mondays. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities: Jul. 8, Puzzle Painting; Jul. 15, Mask Making; Jul. 22, Cookie Decorating Party; Jul. 29, Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Classes are on Mondays, 10-11am. More details online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 4

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

DRIVE – CELEBRATING WOMEN FOR WOMEN’S GOLF DAY – Thu. Jul 4. DRIVE – Ladies Style! This upbeat, fun event is free for the first 100 ladies that register online. With music, games, F&B and prizes, this is a MUST DO for ladies! In conjunction with Women’s Golf Day, Ka‘anapali is treating the women for a fun night on the range. There’ll also be fundraising with some paid sponsorships for Maui United Way for Women Helping Women charity on Maui. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 4. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAKAWAO RODEO 2019 – Thu. Jul 4-Sun. Jul 7. Hundreds of paniolo and spectators will gather for the 64th annual Makawao Rodeo taking place during the Independence Day weekend. Presented by the Maui Roping Club, Thursday is qualifying runs starting at 9am, the Bull Bash is on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday is the Makawao Parade with Grand Marshall Wayne Asue starting at 9am, and the Rodeo starts at 3pm, and continues on Sunday at 12:30pm. Tickets: Free-$25 available at Minit Stop locations or Pukalani Superette. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Rd.); Makawaorodeo.net

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jul 4 & Tue. Jul 9. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jul 4. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jul 4- Wed. Jul 10. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a ‘Pollution Solutions’ art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JULY 5

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

KAINA KOUNTRY – Fri. Jul 5. Come listen and dance to your favorite country tunes with Kaina Kountry featuring Bear, Davy Boy, G-Man, and Ray Ray. Order your favorite food and adult beverages. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Jul 5. Offered every Friday, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

PROJECT BACKPACK – July 5-7 and 12-14.This is the annual back to school supply drive for Maui’s keiki with the Kiwanis of the Valley Isle on Project Backpack – Equipped to Learn! Program will benefit Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start keiki entering kindergarten. Volunteers will be accepting school supplies at the Kokua Korner on Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 9:30am-4:30pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm. All types of school supplies are welcome. Cash and credit card donations are also very welcome. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Queenkaahumanu.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Jul 5. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Visit Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd, Wailuku); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, JULY 6

34TH ANNUAL PARKING LOT SALE – Sat. Jul 6. Great one-day-only deals! Everything is 15-70% off. Dresses and swimwear are $20, surfboards start at $295, and SUP’s starting at $595. There will be food and refreshments all day, raffle is at 12pm for a surfboard and the grand prize is a brand new Yakima truck rack. 9am-6pm. Second Wind, (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; Secondwind.com

GARAGE SALE AND BAZAAR! – Sat. Jul 6 & Sun. Jul 7. Discover lost treasures and incredible bargains at Makawao Hongwanji’s annual Garage Sale and Bazaar! The community’s donations of gently used clothing, kitchen gadgets, other housewares, decorative items, knickknacks, furniture, small appliances, books and toys make this shopping event of the year. NOTE: the famous Bazaar (featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, and baked goods) is only on Sunday July 7th. 7am. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-7229; Makawaohongwaji.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jul 6 & Sun. Jul 7. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAKAWAO PUBLIC LIBRARY – STAR-SPANGLED BOOKS SALE – Sat. Jul 6. Maui Friends of the Library will be holding a Star-Spangled Books Sale. The sale will feature CDs, and pre-loved books of all kinds: fiction and nonfiction, kids and adults. There will also be fun keiki crafts and every youngster at the sale (0-18), gets to choose a free book. 9:30am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); MFOL.org

OBON FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 6. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate this annual Japanese holiday. Service at 6:30pm. Dance at 8pm. Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana S.).

OUTDOOR GENTAL YOGA – Sat. Jul 6, Mon. Jul 8 & Wed. Jul 10. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor, Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Jul 6. Nā Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lāhaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources, carefully tended by kūpuna (elders), sustained Lāhaina families for generations. But, like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jul 6. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JULY 7

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 7. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jul 7. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Jul 7. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Everyone welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Reservations are helpful, but are not required. Call or email the museum. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave); 808-572-2482; [email protected]

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 7. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAYS FUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 7. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is the Haiku Hillbillys: Rand Coon (banjo), Thomas Goodlunas (violin), and Randall Rospond (guitar). After, a guest DJ will get the evening started at 7pm. 2pm-5pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 7. Stop by the shelter and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JULY 8

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jul 8. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

STEM CELL LEARNING SEMINAR – Mon. Jul 8. This free weekly seminar discusses different types of stem cell treatments that are available, methods of stem cell delivery, and some clinical outcomes. Offered every Monday. RSVP required. 12pm. Pacific Health Network Inc., (930 Waine‘e st., Ste. 9, Lahaina); 808-662-4808; PacificHealthNetwork.com

WIM HOF METHOD—FREE INTRO TALK – Mon. Jul 8. Awaken your Inner Power! Discover what the Wim Hof Method can do for You in an introductory talk and Q&A with Hawai‘i’s only Certified WHM Instructors, Ember and Olaf Behrendt. Learn how specialized breathing techniques, cold therapy, and focusing the mind can dramatically improve your life. This simple method can be learned in a one day workshop where you will begin to reclaim your body’s innate ability to adapt to extreme conditions and become resilient to both internal and external stressors. Reset your nervous system and optimize body and mind to grow happier, healthier, and stronger. Free. 6pm. Heritage Hall Pa‘ia, (401 Baldwin Ave.).

TUESDAY, JULY 9

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jul 9. Fabulous fun & great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play & win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BINGO! – Tue. Jul 9. Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 9. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jul 9. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jul 9. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension. It offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jul 9. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jul 9. Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week yoga series for Maui’s cancer community. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements, and postures and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

LIQUOR COMMISSION MEETING – Wed. Jul 10. Learn the latest information and regulations for Maui’s liquor laws. 9am. Liquor Control, (2145 Kaohu St., Rm. 105, Wailuku); Mauicounty.gov

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wed. Jul 10. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the summer heat! Children will also have the opportunity to meet Mermaid Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality. They’ll share stories about their ocean adventures. Splash Days are on Wednesdays from 12-1pm until July 31. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Jul 10. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. Project runs from 8:45am to 11:30am every Wednesday. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jul 10. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Jul 10. Four to twelve women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required but you must be at least 18 years old. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. Free. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; Womanwithinhawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC IN MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St.); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St.); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St.); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy.); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The Take Outs 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St.); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St.); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St.); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St.); 808-419-6268. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St.); 808-874-1131. Fri, Kaina Kountry 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Sat, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events