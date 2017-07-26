MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 27th-August 2nd, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY ‘SUMMERTIME FUN’ – Fri. Jul 28. Enjoy live entertainment with Flat Jackson, The Haiku Hillbillys and the Get Up and Dance Maui crew. Keiki will have fun face painting with Jolie, balloon twisting with Christaline, human bowling balls with Morey Inc., The Maui Spider Jump, hula hooping, crafts and bubbles. Munch on local tasty treats from the food court, check out the arts and crafts vendors and shop with local merchants. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

PUNK SHOW – Fri. Jul 28. Hit up Wailuku for a Punk Show in the Basement! Featuring Smoked Solid Dairy first full-length “The Grey Sheep” album release, punkers can also enjoy The Minorities and Bryce Gayton performing a folk punk set. All Ages. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

RITA RUDNER HANA HOU – Fri. Jul 28. After a sold out show in January, the MACC will bring the return of comedian Rita Rudner to the McCoy Studio. Rudner is a Maui favorite known for her epigrammatic one-liners. She’s also been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Opening the show will be Maui’s own comedian, actress, storyteller, TV/radio personality Kathy ‘Tita’ Collins. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 28. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:30pm. Kahului Jodo Mission, (325 Laau St., Kahului); 808-871-4911.

MIKE.iLL MAUI INAVISION – Fri. Jul 28 – Fri. Aug 4. Bass heads, unite once again! Gather for yet another awesome bass experience brought to you by Maui UBF. Up and coming bass producer, Mike.iLL, will hit you with his West Coast flavor originals and remixes. Joining him will be DJs TRVR, Turtle, Monks and Tyler Patrou. Visuals will be provided by LightWAV. 21+. $20. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH – Sat. Jul 29. The annual “must experience” music festival returns with an all-star lineup. This year will feature a night of premiere island entertainment with Grammy nominated reggae group, SOJA, along with New Zealand’s Katchafire and ManaLion. Tickets are: $49/GA (until 7/28), $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ROCK AND ROLL FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 29. Check out this music festival with local bands playing covers and originals. There will be food and drink options available to purchase. All ages are welcome. $5. 7:00pm. The Festival Maui, (349 Hanakai St., Kahului); facebook.com/thefestivalmaui/

SIERRA CARRERE BAND – Sat. Jul 29. Sierra will perform original music with her live band. Joining her is DJ Clever Alias (CA) who will be bringing danceable grooves before, in between and after the live sets. 21+. $10. 8:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

#POUNDTOWN’S GLOW HARD PARTY- Sat. Jul 29. Be prepared to get messy with gallons and gallons of glow-in-the-dark paint! See the lovely ladies of the KittySquad and DJ’s Andrew Dana, Deviant, Kurt, Monks, TRVR, Jon Mon, Vinnie, Skurttle, Daddy Issues, DRTY DNCN and TEARZA. Wear white clothes, and all flow and glow art allowed and encouraged. $10 – $60. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

KIMO AND KAWAI’S ‘EMERALD CITY’ BIRTHDAY PARTY – Sat. Jul 29. Celebrate with the theme “Emerald City” in honor of Wizard of Oz. Get dressed up as your favorite character, or come dressed as a citizen of Oz by wearing green. Dance to music by DJ Blast of ChillTown Productions, and enjoy performances by The Girly Show and The Myssfits Drag Show. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

SWISS INDEPENDENCE DAY PARTY – Tue. Aug 1. Celebrate the birthday of Switzerland with a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet with Swiss specialties! Enjoy live music with “Dorfmusikanten,” Swiss trivia and a Jodel contest. 6:00pm. Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Hoohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jul 27. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

‘DISNEY’S MULAN JR.’ – Fri. Jul 28 – Sun. Jul 30. Maui Academy of Performing Arts 2017 Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings ancient China to life with hit songs and a story packed with action, humor and heart. Join Mulan and Mushu in a battle with the Hans to save the Emperor and all of China. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 9:00am. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

‘9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Jul 28 – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘WILLY WONKA KIDS’ – Sat. Jul 29 – Sun. Jul 30. Maui OnStage Youth Theater presents Willy Wonka Kids in an all youth cast. Candy manufacturer Willy Wonka stages a contest, hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Who ever finds these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, and a lifetime supply of candy. Show times are times are Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. Cost is $6 for kids, $10 for adults. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 29. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jul 29. It’s JULY JAM time in Kihei!! Here’s your chance to play with the Free Range Comedy Troupe. They’ll put games and names in a hat and see what happens. Fun for everyone. $5. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s best sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA’ – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Aug 1. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Aug 1. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. It’s hosted by Power Up Comedy’s Chuck Thompson, who was also voted Best Comedian in our Best of Maui 2017 polls. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Until – Fri. Jul 28. Taste the freshness of local ingredients farmed in West Maui and paired with handcrafted cocktails featuring bold and exciting flavors. This unique three-course pre-fixe menu will comprise of three hand-crafted cocktails paired with creative, off-the menu dishes from Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

GET YOUR PLATE IN SHAPE – Thu. Jul 27. Whether you have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or just want to improve your eating, come to this session. Learn to shape up your plate with healthy portion sizes that boost nutrition. Parents are required to attend on behalf of their child. Pre-registration required. 9:30am. Kaiser Permanente, (55 Maui Lani Pkwy., Wailuku); 808-243-6000.

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jul 27. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties. They also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 27. Maui’s only winery is offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a great opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

PINA COLADA DAY – Thu. Jul 27 – Thu. Aug 3. Hyatt will be promoting its twists on Pina Coladas at their two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will be serving a Skinny Lilikoi Pina Colada made with Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, lilikoi puree, sweet and sour and coconut water. Japengo will be serving a Flaming Pina Colada Creme with roasted pineapple, upside down cake and coconut creme. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sun. Sep 3. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight.” 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jul 28. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 5:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ADH CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jul 28. Assistance Dogs of Hawaii (ADH) provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs to enhance their quality of life. Help MBC’s Kahana Brewpub donate half of their house beer profits towards ADH. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

MAHINA (MOON): PLANTING ACCORDING TO LUNAR PHASES – Sat. Jul 29. Kekoa Enomoto will discuss the Hawaiian tradition of farming by lunar phases. There will also be prize drawings for two 1.5×2-foot Native Hawaiian lunar-planting calendars. 11:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula); .

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CELEBRATE SUMMER WITH PA’INA AT KEKA’A – Sun. Jul 30. Partnering with Kohola Brewery, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, will introduce guests to a Maui-style take on the classic clambake in the resorts Black Rock Kitchen. Menu includes clams, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and Portuguese sausage simmered in a Kohola Brewery beer broth. Chicken, barbecue ribs and steak are also included. Live entertainment will be provided by local duo Brian and Meryl. Cost is $25 for kids 6-12 and $55 per adult and includes one beer. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Jul 31. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

CABARET DEL VINO – Mon. Jul 31. Enjoy a dinner show featuring cabaret classics from burlesque to Broadway in an intimate European setting. Price includes a pre-fixe menu, cocktails and the cabaret show. $75. Call for information and/or reservations. 7:00pm. Cafe Del Vino, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 1. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, you can savor some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR THE BIRDS BENEFIT – Tue. Aug 1. Flatbread will be hosting a benefit night in support of Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. There will be a silent auction and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project t-shirts and toy birds for sale. Enjoy wood-fired flatbread made with organic and locally produced ingredients. A portion of pizza sales will be donated to help continue Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project’s mission is to develop and implement techniques that recover Maui’s endangered birds and restore native habitat. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauiforestbirds.org

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 2. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 2. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 2. It’s wine night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins. He’ll be choosing varietals to taste from around the world. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sept. 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until – Tue. Aug 1. Works by feather artist Ellen Levinsky will be featured in the Old Jail Gallery. Using natural feathers from parrots, peacock and pheasants, she creates colorful pictures and jewelry. Ellen will be demonstrating in the gallery on Tuesdays and on Friday July 14 from 6-8pm, there will be a reception. 10am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jul 27. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until – Fri. Jul 28. Victoria Wundrum paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Watch her create pieces live every Friday in July. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BAZ MAUI – Until – Mon. Jul 31. Baz is a self-taught artist and he’ll be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. He will be in the gallery every Monday in July creating rich mixed media scenes. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

IMAGES OF LAND AND SEA 2017 – Fri. Jul 28 – Thu. Aug 17. The late Vern Tremewen was an outstanding watercolor artist and widely collected. He resided in Lahaina and exhibited at Village Galleries in the 1970ʻs. Lorraine Abernathy will be showing new work, featuring the Shower Trees of Maui, along with a series of florals from the island. Ian Tremewen will be featuring images of Land and Sea. Ian and Lorraine will be doing painting demonstrations on Friday Nights during the exhibition. There will be a reception tonight from 6-9pm. 9:00am. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jul 28. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 28. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARTwalk – Wed. Aug 2. This is an opportunity to meet fellow art lovers, visitors, residents, artist and experience the creativity of some of Hawaii and the world’s finest artists. Galleries include: Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Ki’i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, National Geographic/Fine Art Galleries, and Tasini Tiki Gallery. 6:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’’ RALLIES – Thu. Jul 27. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI CHAMBER OF CONGRESS ANNUAL LUNCHEON WITH THE MAYOR – Fri. Jul 28. Sponsored by Alexander and Baldwin, Mayor Alan Arakawa will be addressing business professionals and community leaders about his perspective on innovations occurring in the County over the next several years (and what you should know about it). Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. $550 for tables of 10 (includes a mention in printed program). 11:00am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net; Mauichamber.com

MAUI FARMERS MARKETS

Maui Nui Farmer’s Market – Thu. Jul 27. Fresh farm produce grown with Aloha. free. 8:00am. Maui Nui Farm, (151 Pulehunui Rd off Lower Kula Rd, Kula); 808-280-6166; mauinuifarm.com

La’a Kea Farm – Thu. Jul 27. 100% Maui grown, GMO free fruits and vegetables. 11:00am. Laa Kea Farm, (639 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8398; Laakea.org

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jul 29. The best food iS grown local! Come celebrate fresh grown food and community, with great vendor plus artist, crafters, and healers. 7:00am. Upcountry Farmers Market, (Kulamalu Town Center, Pukalani); 808-866-7761; www.upcountryfarmersmarket.com

Feed My Sheep Produce Kahului – Sat. Jul 29. Feed My Sheep Produce is a mobile produce market that sells fresh Upcountry Produce to benefit Feed My Sheep and the hungry on Maui. Those who financially qualify will be able to buy the produce at a 75 percent discount and SNAP (food stamps) will be accepted. They are excited to share a new collaboration with Kumu Farms at Maui Tropical Plantation. Kumu Farms offers beautiful, certified organic, local produce at great prices for the Maui community. Now they are donating a portion of that produce to Feed My Sheep to help those in need. Free. 9:30am. Christ the King Church, (20 W Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-877-6098; Ctkchurchmaui.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MAUI PREMIERE OF ‘A PLASTIC OCEAN’ – Thu. Aug 3. ‘A Plastic Ocean’ is an epic global adventure! It follows a documentary filmmaker and a world record free diver as they travel the earth discovering the shocking impact plastic is having on our oceans and marine life. Pacific Whale Foundation will host the Maui premiere, followed by a discussion on marine debris with experts on the issue. Proceeds will fund ongoing research and outreach projects conducted by Pacific Whale Foundation’s Research Team. $15 – $20. 5:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Pacificwhale.org/plasticocean

E WALEA FEATURING KALANI PE’A – Sat. Aug 5. See 2017 Grammy Award winner and 40th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano winner to hear his contemporary album of the year, “E Walea.” Singer and songwriter, Kalani Pe‘a, will celebrate his historic win with a concert in the McCoy Studio Theater. He will perform Hawaiian music, contemporary music, his original music, and some of his favorites from Luther Vandross, Joe Cocker and Heatwave. Alongside will be beautiful hula, and special guest and Hawaiian falsetto sensation, Kason Gomes. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMERICA – Sun. Aug 6. Don’t miss your chance to revisit this Grammy-winning rock group, led by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The power and poignancy of AMERICA’s musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. From effects-laden rockers to soul-bearing ballads, America incorporates a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles – as wide open as the great American plains. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS – FRENCH IMPRESSIONS – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy an afternoon of French elegance as the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus presents Impressionist masters, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, along with late-Romantic Gabriel Faure. The program includes Debussy’s Sarabande (orchestrated by Ravel), Ravel’s keiki-friendly Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose), Faure’s Pelleas et Melisande suite, the rarely heard choral version of his famous Pavane, and his sublimely comforting Requiem. $20 – $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COOKING ON MAUI WITH CHEF LEE: SEAFOOD WITH STYLE – Mon. Aug 14 – Tue. Aug 15. Fish is fast-cooking and healthy and Hawaii has some of the best fish in the world. The ocean-centric meal you’ll make during this cooking class will leave you with a newfound love for fish and shellfish. You’ll make a little bit of everything and learn seafood cooking techniques from Chef Lee Anderson that you can easily recreate in your home. Carl Anderson will prepare cocktails that pair perfectly with seafood. Reservations required. 21+. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

HAWAII CREATIVE CONTENT, MUSIC, FILM AND DIGITAL INDUSTRY PROS SOUGHT FOR MAJOR SXSW INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND FESTIVALS IN AUSTIN – Mon. Aug 14. The world’s largest and most prestigious Interactive, Music and Film Conference and Festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW), is holding a “SXSW Meet ‘n’ Greet event” with the purpose of attracting Hawaiian creative talent to its 31st event to be held in Austin TX March 9-18, 2018. Attendees must RSVP as space is limited. Call 512-669-3321 or email [email protected] 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI CALLS 2017 – Fri. Aug 18. Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s signature fundraiser gala begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle, and taste delectable pupus created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors. Enjoy premium wines served by vintners from boutique wineries around the world and dance the night away to live music. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on hundreds of items, from fabulous Hawaii staycations and fine wines to “uniquely Maui” items, such as special house parties and “uniquely MACC” items, like autographed music instruments and more! Wrap up the evening with music and dancing under the glowing roof of the MACC’s Yokouchi Pavilion. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 27

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until- Sat. Aug 5. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park, August 5-7. Volunteers will stay at Holua Cabin on Saturday and Sunday nights, hiking out Monday. The group will perform tasks ranging from cabin maintenance, native planting and invasive species removal and will learn about natural and cultural resources. Information and registration available online. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 27. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

BAHA’IS SPONSOR ESSAY CONTEST – Thu. Jul 27 – Sun. Aug 20. The Baha’is of Wailuku are sponsoring an essay contest open to all Maui students on “How Can We Work For Peace?” to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah. Length of essay should be one full page, Times New Roman size 12 font and mailed in. Deadline is Sep 20th, and cash awards will be presented on Oct 22nd during the Bicentenary Festival at Wailuku Community Center. Call for questions or more information. 8:00am. Baha’i Community, (P.O. Box 1075, Wailuku); 808-244-9392; 808-249-0555.

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 27. This is open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. The program is offered at no cost to veterans. If you would like to learn more about signing up, call, email or go online. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected] ; Hakubaldwincenter.org

SEEKING CRAFTERS AND VENDORS – Thu. Jul 27 – Sat. Sep 23. St. John’s is seeking crafters and vendors to participate in the Annual Kula Festival on September 23rd. Local families look forward to this Upcountry tradition and now’s the time to participate. Download an application online. 9:00am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org/kulafest

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 27. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CHASING CORAL FILM SCREENING – Thu. Jul 27. ‘Chasing Coral’ taps into the collective will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first time-lapse camera to record bleaching events as they happen. Following the screening is a panel discussion and question and answers session with a team of researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography who study Maui’s coral reefs. Free. 6:00pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Jul 27. Rising star singer-songwriter Blayne Asing will be the performer at Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free monthly Hawaiian Music Series concert. Born and raised on Oahu, Asing began singing at the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus and played percussion in the Kamehameha Schools marching, concert and pep bands. Limited seating is provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH WAYNE MONIZ – Thu. Jul 27. Experience the life of one barefoot Maui boy between 1945 to the present. Wayne Moniz award winning playwright and author of novels and short stories grew up on Maui before Hawaii was a state. Reflecting on stories from his childhood, memories of Maui’s past, and his travels on the Mainland in his new book ‘Barefoot Boy in the Mango Tree: A Memoir of Maui and Me’. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jul 27. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 28

VIDEO GAME DESIGN AND CULTURAL STORYTELLING FOR BEGINNERS – Fri. Jul 28. Join Creative Producer Michael Ceballos behind Twiddle Productions and dive into stories and themed game design. This exciting multi level class will focus on the stories of Maui the Demi God and the variations of those stories. Find out what it takes to design and produce a video game. Class takes place in Laulima 211, and are open to a limited number of participants. To register, contact Kaulana McCabe at 808-984-3554 or email [email protected] Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jul 28. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

‘I LOVE THE 80s’ MAUI COMMUNITY HOMESCHOOLING FUNDRAISER – Fri. Jul 28. I Want Candy, Shea Derrick, and special guest DJ Flash come together for a ‘I Love the 80’s’ fundraiser to benefit the Maui community homeschooling programs. $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SATURDAY, JULY 29

‘KI PRINCIPLES’ WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 29. Students will learn exercises to develop core skills like centeredness, focus, calmness, relaxation, awareness and posture, and learn how these relate to Aikido. The class will be taught by Joni Jackson Sensei, 6th Dan. Open to teens and adults, please come 15 minutes early to register and check in. $10. 10:00am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jul 29. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jul 29. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Jul 29. Join in an all levels yoga class followed by drinks in the Kihei Tasting Room. This class is perfect for anyone new to yoga or the seasoned yogi! Bring your own mat, a friend or two, and an appetite for a fun and playful class with some delicious brews. $20 per person includes yoga class and your first drink. Reservations recommended but not required. 21+. $20. 11:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 29. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS – Sat. Jul 29. Head to Wailea for a ‘Movie Under the Star’ featuring Caddyshack, starring Michael O’Keefe, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. From gopher infestations to golf tournaments, sunken boats and explosions this 1980 American sports comedy will have you falling out of your seats. Cost to attend is $7, there is no alcohol permitted in the movie area. So be sure to stop by the Red Bar before the movie and try the Golden Gopher cocktail. 8:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

SUNDAY, JULY 30

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Jul 30. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11am. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, JULY 31

DA KINE NAILS SPA GRAND OPENING! – Mon. Jul 31. Located in the heart of Maui, Da Kine Nails Spa offers a wide variety of services for beautiful nails in a relaxing and professional atmosphere. They are offering FREE pedicures in celebration of their Grand Opening so get your feet over there. 9:00am. Da Kine Nails Spa, LLC, (180 E. Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-871-4500; Facebook.com/DaKineNailsSpa

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jul 31. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Aug 1. EnhanceFitness has been researched for over 20 years and has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

FREE 30MIN REIKI SESSION – Tue. Aug 1. if you’ve never experienced Reiki before this is a great introduction. Free. 5:00pm. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Aug 2. Time to rock out! You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own beer or wine, and a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); .

REEFS, RECOVERY AND ROBOTS – A SCIENCE CAFE – Wed. Aug 2. A team from Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation is here to conduct field research on coral reefs. Drs. Emily Kelly, Maya deVries, and Mr. Maurizio would like to share their work with the community in a fun and informal setting. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Fri, Sunburn 8-11:55pm; Sat, Maui Blues 8-11:55pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Julianna Trowbridge 5-8pm; Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sat, Bristol Dunlap 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5-8pm; Tue, Acoustic Soul 5-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Cafe Del Vino – Fri, Ronnie Aina 5:30-8:30pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com