MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 26th-August 1st, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 27. Come to the south shore and enjoy live entertainment, food booths and trucks, over 50 arts and crafts vendors, fun for the keiki in the keiki zone and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SOUL KITCHEN’S SIXTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Jul 27. Join Tempa, Naor and the band to celebrate their 6th anniversary. In addition to Soul Kitchen’s usual acoustic alchemy and musical mayhem, there will also be birthday cake. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LUCY MORNINGSTAR BAND – Fri. Jul 27. Captivating West, South and Central Maui, the Lucy Morningstar Band ends their Maui Summer Tour Upcountry. Here is your last chance to see that raw energy and spirit until they roll back to the island. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

THE GOODS – Fri. Jul 27. It’s going down in Paia Town with Jay.P, Boomshot and DJ Joralien. Roll thru and vibe out to some R&B, hip hop, funk and future beats. Doors open at 9pm. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Bossinatra Live – Sat. Jul 28. Come enjoy some great guitar music and vocals during happy hour. Then after, check out Aloha Pants. Free. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

HULIAU FOOD AND FILM FESTIVAL: – Sat. Jul 28. Maui Huliau Foundation will host its 6th annual farm-to-table benefit celebration and food-focused film festival. The evening will feature a food-themed student film contest, ten chef stations, a cash bar of locally-produced cocktails, beers and wines including; Ocean Vodka, Maui Brewing Co., Maui Wine and Vitali-Tea Kombucha Maui. Arlie-Avery Asiu will be performing live ‘ukulele music and there will be an array of silent auction items like hotel stays and gift certificates to Maui’s top restaurants. 21+. 5:30-9pm. Tickets are $95 ($110 at the door). All proceeds benefit environmental education programs for youth on Maui. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/huliau-food-film-festival

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH 2018 MUSIC FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 28. Becoming a true staple in Hawai‘i’s island music scene, the annual “must experience” music festival attracts thousands of loyal island music fans. This super solid night of premiere island entertainment will include: New Zealand’s reggae heavyweights Katchafire; reggae fusion sensation MAGIC!; American reggae singer/songwriter Josh Heinrichs along with more surprise guests. $49/GA, $129/VIP; Day of show: $55/GA, $145/VIP. Gates open at 5pm. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PACIFIC BASS – Sat. Jul 28. The Maui Underground Bass Family presents a night of low end frequencies and high dancefloor vibes! The night will feature Jon Mon, Trevor Kelly, NOBLE, and Gabriel Booker (aka E.L.F.). The Maui UBF Boys like TRVR, MONKS and TURTLE will also hold down the vibes. PK Sound provided by Insideout Universe. Visual Alchemy by AUDACIOUS events and media. 21+. $15. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Jul 28. Party in the open-air courtyard under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TAVANA AND FRIENDS – Sat. Jul 28. Multi-instrumentalist Tavana uses electronic drum triggers to lay down grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel and/or ukulele; all while singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues tunes. He’ll be joined by special guest Barry Flanagan and Eric Gilliom for a rocking style night. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S ‘LADIES SING THE BLUES’ – Sun. Jul 29. Bring your dancin’ shoes and head Upcountry to enjoy the sounds of some of Maui’s talented ladies sing and play the blues. Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole are sure to knock your socks off. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

GLOW HARD (IN THE PAINT) – Sun. Jul 29. Enjoy amazing lighting, visuals and special effects. Throw on your whites and be prepared to get blasted with glow-in-the-dark paint! The night will feature DJs like Deviant, Kurt, the Smash Bros. (Vinnie xJon Mon), TRVMA, Monks, TRVR, #Poundtown, Skurrtle, Daddy Issues and Andrew Dana.You can also see the lovely ladies of the #KITTYSQUAD. Free Glowsticks (while supplies last). $30+. 18+ / 21+ BYOB. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com; Poundtownglow.eventbrite.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Until Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair – this presentation will tell the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In “silent movies” Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in “talking pictures” she will need the help of a talented young actress. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘OLIVER LIVE!’ – Until – Sun. Jul 29. Theatre Theatre Maui’s west side summer camp is proud to present performances of Oliver! See Maui youths hard work on stage in this family friendly show. Showtimes are: Thursday-Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. $12/Adults (13+); $7/Child (3-12). Pre-sales tickets available at Lahaina Music. 7:00pm. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.’ – Until – Sun. Jul 29. See the boys and girls of Maui OnStage’s summer Youth Theater Program present a “Tale as Old as Time.” This classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Performances: July 28, 11am and July 29, 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR. – Thu. Jul 26 – Sun. Jul 29. The Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings the African savannah to life on stage with an unforgettable cast of characters. See them journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. Reserved seating: $15/adults, $12/students; General: $12/adults, $10/students; Family Day Special: $10. Showtimes: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Mauiacademy.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 28. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jul 31. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jul 31. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LED KAAPANA – Wed. Aug 1. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master Slack Key guitarist Led Kaapana. Kaapana inventiveness and fluidity, versatility in multiple tunings, and playfulness on stage, make him a leading master of this art. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Aug 1. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 26. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jul 26. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 27. The summer baking class at UHMC Culinary Arts Program is in session. And here is the last chance to reap the benefits from Coordinator Chef Teresa Shurilla’s talented baking students. Visit the shop, through the back door of the Pa‘ina Building to purchase student created Bon-Bons. 10am-2pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jul 27. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jul 27. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 27. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PINT NIGHT FOR ADH – Fri. Jul 27. Assistance Dogs of Hawaii (ADH) provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs to enhance their quality of life. All 21+ are invited to enjoy local beers, half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support ADH. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Assistancedogshawaii.org

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jul 27. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen. It will be followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jul 28. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jul 28. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 29. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jul 29. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites: shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 29. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch, with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jul 29. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options, and live music. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 29. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 31. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Aug 1. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12pm-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

‘GODDESS PAINTINGS’ BY ZARIAH ART – Until Tue. Jul 31. Zariah is Maui’s magical visionary artist. Zariah’s “Blessings of the Mythical Goddess” works share reflections through meticulously detailed, multi-layered, multi-cultural creations. See Zariah’s works on display and have an opportunity to meet and talk story. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Zariahart.com

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Until Fri. Aug 3. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. They’ve brought the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Thu. Jul 26 – Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event, which takes place in February. Artist Registrations are now available until November 1st. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and to register for the event online. Maui Open Studios; Mauiopenstudios.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jul 26. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 27. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

ANNIVERSARY PARTY!!! – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of Afterglow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing – whites, lights and fluorescents. All paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Netflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-$39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” This is an all-reserved seat concert. Tickets are $25.50-$95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose, and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse’ (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket-holders. $20-$60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauichamberorchestra.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles like “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” hitting them the number one spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. Tickets are $35-$45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, please call or go online. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Bit.ly/medbkah

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 26

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 26. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 26. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON – Thu. Jul 26. All ages welcome to come play the giant chess, checkers and connect four games. Free. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SXSW MEET ’N’ GREET – Thu. Jul 26. SXSW (South by Southwest)–is seeking Hawaiian talent across all sectors of creative content to continue the state’s escalating momentum in the 32nd annual event to be held March 8-17 in Austin TX. There is no charge but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. Either by email at [email protected] or text 512-669-3321. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jul 26. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 27

MAKAWAO BUDDHIST TEMPLE OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 27 – Sat. Jul 28. Get out your festive yukata (summer kimono) or happi (coats) cause it’s time for the two-day annual Obon Festival. This popular family friendly event features bon dancing, exciting performances by Maui Taiko and Zenshin Daiko groups, a fusion of Japanese and local foods, along with fun games for the kids. Additionally, this is the last chance to buy the Temple’s famous Pickled Peaches. Free. 7:00pm. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-7229; Makawaohongwanji.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Wed. and Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly, ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SATURDAY, JULY 28

MANA’O RADIO BENEFIT CAR WASH – Sat. Jul 28. Holding their first annual Benefit Car Wash, Mana’o Radio is ready to wash away your dirt! Bring your vehicle for a wash and optional vacuum! $10. $2 for optional vacuum. 8am-2pm. St. Teresa Church, (25 W Lipoa St., Kihei); manaoradio.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jul 28. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEOKEA HAWAIIAN HOMESTEAD HO‘OLAULE‘A 2018 – Sat. Jul 28. It’s time for the 5th annual Ho‘olaule‘a. The popular event will feature a Lomilomi Tent with practitioner Kawika Davidson; a Keiki Tent with lauahala weaving, ‘ohe kapala and other keiki crafts, led by Kumu Alaina while Joe Cano along with fellow homesteaders, provide musical entertainment. The day will also showcase unique handmade arts and crafts, fresh produce, local plate lunches and beverages, tropical flowers and more. Free. 10:00am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jul 28. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BACK TO SCHOOL EXPO 2018 – Sat. Jul 28. The day will include the Rotary Read Aloud America Interactive Children’s Booth, Anti-Bullying Message Board by the Boys and Girls Club, the Lahaina Complex After School Tutor Project – Math Olympics, Plastic-Free Lunch Project by Swell Initiative and the Back to School Supply Drive by Wishing Well. There will also be a children’s Zumba Class by Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Fit, a ‘ukulele show and Tahitian dance performances. Plus, the first 100 kids at Main Stage will receive a FREE drawstring backpack. 2:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 28. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

UNDER THE STARS NIGHT MARKET – Sat. Jul 28. Ka Makeke Maui is hosting it’s first Night Market. This family friendly event offers outdoor movies, henna, food trucks, vendors, selfie booth and more fun activities. Bring a school supply to donate to Wailuku Elementary and get entered in a raffle. Free. 5:00pm. Ka Makeke Maui, (424 Dairy Rd, Kahului); 808-330-3750; Kamakekemaui.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jul 28. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jul 28. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SUNDAY, JULY 29

FAMILIES DAY OUT – Sun. Jul 29. Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family with a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! Five time slots available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:00pm and 2:30pm. Cost is $10 per person. Advance reservations are required. Call 808-878-3004 or email [email protected] 9:30am. Alii Kula Lavender Farm, (1100 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-878-3004; aliikulalavender.com

Self-Defense Workshop – Sun. Jul 29. If you had to, do you think you could defend yourself? Come learn from an instructor with 17 years of self-defense experience. Learn joint manipulation, joint locks, and pressure points. $40. 11:30am. Maui Hot Yoga, (115 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-463-8811; Mauihotyoga.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 29. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JULY 30

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jul 30. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

African Drumming Workshop with Gandolf – Mon. Jul 30. Join us for a fun night of live music and community drumming. Learn traditional African drumming, and play music together. We have plenty of drums, just bring an open heart and can do attitude. All experience levels welcome! Everyone is welcome to join, donations accepted to pay for space. Free. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

Demystifying the Instagram Algorithm – Wed. Aug 1. Maui Social Media School is offering an Instagram workshop. An algorithm is a formula (or combination of formulas) that helps determine which posts should show in the news feed. This is why cracking the algorithm is so important. If you know what actions will trigger Instagram to show your post to more people, you’ll know what to focus on for your posts. $150. 1:00pm. Maui Research and Technology Center, (590 Lipoa Pkwy., Rm 119, Kihei); 808-633-1033; Mmmsocialmedia.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Aug 1. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Nate Lopez 4-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul 5-8pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Fri, Murray Thorne 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Mike Guzalak and Christine Crowe 2-4pm; Sat, Richard Dancil 4-6pm; Sun, Lori Balubar 2-4pm; Sun, “Lush” ft. Brian Mansano 4-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com