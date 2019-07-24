MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 25th-31st, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES – Thu. Jul 25. Spend a warm summer evening with Hawaiian music trio Leo Mana. Hear Jacob Delanux (guitar/vocals), Le‘a Pacheco (bass guitar/vocals), and Kason Gomes (lead ‘ukulele/vocals). (Due to a scheduling conflict, Kana Pikini will be filling in for Le‘a Pacheco). Limited seating is provided; blankets, mats, and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

FRIDAY DJ SET – Fri. Jul 26. This week features Brandon O’Colmain. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui liquor law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 26. Come to the South Shore for K4F and enjoy live entertainment, a keiki zone, local retailers and merchants, food booths, trucks, and eateries. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jul 26. Celebrate the one year anniversary of Latin Nights with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will start with an intro-level salsa lesson followed by the band playing tropical Latin dance music. The night will also feature asamba performer from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Rosineli Curell, and Dr. Steve Dubey from Kaua‘i on trumpet. Vegan tamales will be available along with giveaway prizes. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. 8pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT! FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE VINYL – Fri. Jul 26. Going retro… That’s right! Enjoy an oceanfront party with the best vinyl DJs on Maui! A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

VIBE MAUI – Fri. Jul 26. Enjoy craft cocktails along with a night of R&B and Island Soul with Tripp Wilson. No cover. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH 2019 MUSIC FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 26 & Sat. Jul 27. Celebrating 10 years as Hawai‘i’s “must experience” music festival. TMR returns to Maui with two solid nights of premiere island entertainment! This year’s lineup features national recording artists, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley on Friday, and SOJA on Saturday. More artists TBA. $49/GA per night; $129/VIP per night. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SASHAMON LIVE! – Fri. Jul 26. He’ll be rockin’ reggae, ska, and irie Hawaiian-style music on Maui’s North Shore. Sashamon is coming to treat Pa‘ia to one hell of a show, and he’ll be backed up by a Maui All Star Band. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Sashamon.com

YOLO – Fri. Jul 26. Joe Sterling, Brandon Lund, and David Connolly will serve up a mix of funk, pop, soul, and traditional Irish classics. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Jul 27. Keeping it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with #Poundtown plus a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

THE SOCIAL – Sat. Jul 27. Lahaina’s artistic community will entertain with photography, film, music, and performance art. Gather with culinary cocktails, late night cuisine, and Maui oceanside vibes. Hosted by Stevie Meskill, the night will feature skate and surf culture of the West Side and beyond through photography, film, travel, and more! DJ Dave will be spinning and entertaining while you mingle with the crew and sponsors. Grab a raffle ticket for a chance to score surf and skate prizes! 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

HAPA: THE ORIGINAL – Sun. Jul 28. Following three consecutive sold-out concerts, Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i add a fourth show. The public will have another opportunity to see a stellar performance. $35, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Jul 28. Come out for a lively show with Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jul 28. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Mon. Jul 29. Gig’s Place Fast Freddy’s Blues House party and show every first Monday of every month. $10. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd. # 106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS WITH ANUHEA – Wed. Jul 31. They’re welcoming back Maui-born singer and songwriter Anuhea. Recently honored as the 2019 Na Hoku Female Vocalist of the Year, Anuhea is recognized as a leading voice in the island music scene. Hear her live at the Fountain Courtyard. This show will benefit Habitat for Humanity. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAMMA MIA – Until Sun. Aug 4. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship. It’s an unforgettable show! $20-$40. Showtimes: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday; Sunday matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jul 25 & Sat. Jul 27. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. – Fri. Jul 26, Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. For the first time on Maui, witness the magic of Frozen live on stage. Brought to you by the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Summer Musical Theatre Camp, this show promises to be a magical event for the whole family! Ticket prices range from $10-$15 on Fridays and Sundays; Saturdays are ‘Ohana Days and all tickets are $10. Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-244-MAPA; Mauiacademy.org/frozen

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 27. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MY SON PINOCCHIO JR. – Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. The Maui OnStage’s Youth Program presents Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish to bring his beloved puppet Pinocchio to life, he struggles to make his son “the perfect boy,” only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts. Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli, and a lively cast of characters as Geppetto journeys beyond the toyshop to discover the meaning of family. Saturday at 11am, and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY MATT DEL OLMO – Mon. Jul 29. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT – Mon. Jul 29. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 30. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH KEVIN BROWN – Wed. Jul 31. This week’s slack show will feature traditional slack key guitarist, and Hawaiian vocalist Kevin Brown. He’ll be sharing his easy-going style. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK OPEN FOR BREAKFAST! – Thu-Wed. Delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious! They’ll be serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and much more. Stop by, check out the menu, and pig out! Open daily 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jul 25. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Jul 26. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 26. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jul 26. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Jul 28. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Jul 28 & Wed. Jul 31. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award Winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Jul 30. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s with a $6 menu, offering liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, broccoli and truffle cheese! And at 10pm late night jams with DJ RON start. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 30. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 31. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Jul 31. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with a master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There’ll be a traditional ‘awa ceremony with a performer at each table, and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 31. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Joel Katz will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations are required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288

MAUI ART SCENE

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Until July 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. Drinks will also be available at the bar for purchase. $20 for use of space. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug. 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, paintings, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA POSTER CONTEST DISPLAY AND RECEPTION – Until Aug 5. Artists’ entries for the 30th annual Lahaina Poster Contest will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. The public is invited to stop by and view works during this time. Additionally, a meet-the-artists reception will be on Jul. 12 from 6-8pm when the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jul 25. Mixed-metal artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – Thu. Jul 25. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). We invite Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug. 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep. 13-Nov. 2. Opening Reception: Sep. 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jul 25 & Fri. Jul 26. They’ll be showcasing a range of perfect and unique handmade jewelry. 2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Kensujewelry.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 26. Mixed-media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects. She enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MURAL REVEAL PARTY – Fri. Jul 26. Be the first to see Maui Hui Malama’s keiki murals that were created with Noble Richardson and fellow artists. There will be live music by Pricilla Sanders, Kamakana Kawa‘a and Friends, Kanoe Enos and Kaipo Kukahiko, and performances by Maui Hui Malama youth. There’ll also be games, prizes, food, and attendees can enter to win a Solomon Enos original piece. 4:30pm. Maui Hui Malama, (375 Mahalani St., Wailuku); Mauihui.org

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 26. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers and softly glowing sunsets. Explore color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WE ARE THE PROBLEM, WE ARE THE SOLUTION ART WORKSHOP WITH SOLOMON ENOS – Fri. Jul 26 & Sat. Jul 27. Get a chance to connect with Solomon Enos in a small group setting. Solomon will offer a variety of moments to learn through his work and explore with yourself and others. $125. 9am. Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House, (2375-A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauihuimalama.regfox.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jul 28. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 28. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jul 29. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mondays until Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay: pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Mon. Jul 29. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities are: Jul. 29, Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Classes are from 10-11am. Details online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 25

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – Ongoing. The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000/month. By going online and picking one small item from the list or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. 808-572-8308. Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: KEEPING OUR KEIKI SAFE FROM REAL THREATS – Thu. Jul 25. Dane Ka‘aen (director of youth services at MEO), will discuss the risks inherent to childhood that have grown more dangerous in the modern era. Age-old temptations of alcohol, tobacco, and drugs are joined by new threats like vaping, cyberbullying, and increased teen suicides. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free.1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. and Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Jul 25. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. and Tue. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei, at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. Jul 25. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Hear sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls (created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks), crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, and ocean Theta drums. All will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required via phone. $30-$45 per person. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

THRIVE & SURVIVE SUMMER SERIES – Thu. Jul 25. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community on Thursdays. An evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register, call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jul 25. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jul 25- Wed. Jul 31. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JULY 26

LAURA LEE COLE – Fri. Jul 26. Laughter lover Laura Lee Cole will be joined by Sal Godinez, and songwriter Sara Jelley. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 26 & Sat. Jul 27. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service 6pm. Dance 7pm. 6pm. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave.).

OLA KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH: SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Jul 26. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Jul 26. This is a fun evening for the whole family. Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

SATURDAY, JULY 27

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI ANNUAL SUMMER BLOWOUT – Sat. Jul 27. Adventure Sports Maui is having their annual summer blowout sale. Find unbelievable deals, and get discounts on Cabrinha 2019 (kites, foils, boards), Neilpryde 2019 (sails), JP (windsurf, SUP, and foils), plus 20-70 percent off top brands like Neilpryde, Roxy, Acacia, Patagonia, Osprey, and more of your favorites. Awesome highlights to look out for include a free helmet with Onewheel XR purchase, a $200 gift certificate with the purchase of any Hobie Mirage Tandem Kayak, and a $150 gift certificate with the purchase of any Hobie Mirage Single Kayak. 9am. Adventure Sports Maui, (400 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com

GRAND OPENING: NEW UPS STORE IN THE MAUI MALL – Sat. Jul 27. Congratulations to the newly opened UPS Store in the Maui Mall! Join the Maui Chamber of Commerce in welcoming new owners Joel and Nick at their grand opening and ribbon cutting. There’ll be free Subway sandwiches, games, and prize giveaways until 3:30pm. Call or go online to RSVP. Free. 11:30am. The UPS Store, Maui Mall, Store #6931, (153 E Kamehameha Ave. Ste. #104, Kahului); 808-244-0081; Mauichamber.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jul 27 & Sun. Jul 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat., Mon., and Wed. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SPACE FAIR: A MAUI MAKER FUNDRAISER – Sat. Jul 27. Spend the day exploring space! Families will be able to build and launch your own rockets and paper airplanes, shoot down the Death Star, find the end of a black hole, and many other space-related activities. Attendees are asked to wear sturdy shoes and bring their own snacks. Water will be provided. All proceeds from this event benefit the operations of the Maui Makers Space. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. $20 for family of two adults and four kids. 10:30am. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd., Kahului).

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jul 27. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Jul 28. Lend a hand for fun and exercise! Help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris, and research what washes ashore on the fourth Sunday of every month. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 28. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jul 28. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 28. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 28. Stop by the shelter on Sunday’s and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JULY 29

END YOUR DOGS ANXIETY – Mon. Jul 29. At least 46 percent of all dogs suffer from some type of anxiety. There are many different types of anxiety that dogs can suffer from including separation anxiety, noise anxiety, and age related anxiety. Our free seminar will teach different methods to treat your dog’s anxiety. Free. 10:30pm. Kahului, (214 Ho‘okele St., Kahului).

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Jul 29. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

TUESDAY, JULY 30

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jul 30. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 30. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jul 30. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jul 30. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEST MAUI OCEAN WATER QUALITY PRESENTATION – Tue. Jul 30. How clean is the ocean water along the shores and at the beaches of West Maui? Learn the answer to this question during this presentation showcasing the results gathered by Hui O Ka Wai Ola. It’s a unique community-based ocean water quality monitoring program co-managed by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, The Nature Conservancy, and West Maui Ridge to Reef Initiative. The evening will feature results from two years of ocean water quality monitoring at 19 West Maui locations from Honolua Bay to Papalaua near the Pali. Free. 6pm. Lahaianaluna High School Cafeteria, (980 Lahainaluna Rd.,); 808-707-5056; Huiokawaiola.com; Mauireefs.org

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jul 30. Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week yoga series for Maui’s cancer community. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements, and postures and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Jul 31. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

RESOLVING CONFLICTS AND DISPUTES THROUGH MEDIATION – Wed. Jul 31. Even in the land of aloha and rainbows, conflicts and disputes arise in our daily lives. Hawai‘i has a long and beautiful tradition of resolution and facilitation of disputes. In each community, there was an elder or wise-one who was respected by others. They were neutral witnesses who helped the disputing parties resolve their conflicts in a peaceful way. This tradition has inspired current facilitators and peacemakers such as Dr. Peter Adler, who was the founder and executive director of The Neighborhood Justice Center in Honolulu. Attend to learn more. Free. 9am. Maui Research Technology Center, (590 Lipoa Pkwy. #223, Kihei); 808-283-7811; Triciamorris.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wed. Jul 31. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the newly refreshed Splash Pad at Center Court. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Mermaid Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality. They’ll share stories about their ocean adventures. 12-1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jul 31. Celebrate women’s empowerment with Julianna Trowbridge sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit. The ceremony is intended for the local wahine on Maui to share their talents with the world. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Thu, The Take Outs 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Guest Musician 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Scott Baird 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr); 808-662-669. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); . Thu, Gina and Jeff 8-11:30pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8-11:30pm; Sat, Y ME 8-11:30pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 8-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO.I – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, DJ Sweetbeets 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Eammon McKinney 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Sun, DJ Boomshot 6:45pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Fri, YOLO 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Sat, Scott Baird 7-10pm; Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Thu, Mark Zion 5-8pm; Sat, Ashley Toth 5-8pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Kaina Country Band 8pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events