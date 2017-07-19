MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 20th-26th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY’S ‘SUMMER OF LOVE’ – Fri. Jul 21. Celebrate the “Summer of Love” block party with entertainment by Electric Church Maui, songster Josh and The Get Up and Dance Troupe. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature the Maui Spider Jump, balloon creations with Crystalline, face painting with Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art, hula hooping and lots of bubbles. Don’t forget the silent auctions, and ono grinds from award winning Makawao restaurants and vendors in the pop-up food court. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SESAME STREET LIVE! ELMO MAKES MUSIC – Fri. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 23. When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together! Show times are July 21, 6:30 pm; July 22, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm and July 23, 1pm, 4:30pm. Tickets are $15-$50 and $75 for Sunny Seats. Note: Sunny Seats are not available for purchase online. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOUL KITCHEN FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Jul 21. The party is on! Soul Kitchen will celebrate being selected as ‘Maui’s Best Band’ by MauiTime Weekly readers. Come and join in the fun for a night of great music, food and drink. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 21. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:30pm. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-7229; Makawaohongwanji.org

MAUI’S NIGHT CLUB ON THE SEA – Fri. Jul 21. Walk the “Red Carpet” as you come aboard the Alii Nui, Maui’s luxurious sailing catamaran. Dance to music provided by Maui DJ’s with a premium open bar. For more information call or go online. 21+. $99. 8:30pm. Club Aliinui, (Slip 56, Maalaea Harbor, Maalaea); 808-875-0333; Clubaliinui.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Jul 21. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 will rock the hottest old school party on Maui. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

TAVANA – Fri. Jul 21. Hailing from Oahu, Tevana is known as Hawaii’s “blues and rock sensation.” You can catch them Upcountry with some very special guests. 21+. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL – Until – Sat. Aug 26. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jul 20. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. – Thu. Jul 20 – Sun. Jul 23. Experience the keiki actors of West Maui as they present Beauty and the Beast Jr. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children age 3-12 and for free for children 2 and under . 7:00pm. Theatre Theatre Maui, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-611-1168; Ttmwestmaui.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

DISNEY’S MULAN JR. – Fri. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 30. Maui Academy of Performing Arts 2017 Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings ancient China to life with hit songs and a story packed with action, humor and heart. Join Mulan and Mushu in a battle with the Hans to save the Emperor and all of China. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. 9:00am. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

WILLY WONKA KIDS – Sat. Jul 22 – Sun. Jul 30. Maui OnStage Youth Theater presents Willy Wonka Kids in an all youth cast. Candy manufacturer Willy Wonka stages a contest, hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Who ever finds these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, and a lifetime supply of candy. Showtimes are times are Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm. Cost is $6 for kids, $10 for adults. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 22. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Jul 24. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jul 25. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LED KAAPANA – GRANDMASTER OF HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY – Wed. Jul 26. Led Kaapana, the Grand Master of Hawaiian Slack Key will perform at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Until – Thu. Jul 20. The Back Door Bake Shop at UHMC is back in business! UHMC Culinary Arts students are back at it this summer with three delicious Thursday events. The last one is this Thursday July 20th: Petit Fours. All the baked goods will be made fresh and available for $10 or less. 1:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Until – Fri. Jul 28. Taste the freshness of local ingredients farmed on the west side of Maui, paired with handcrafted cocktails featuring bold and exciting flavors. This unique three-course pre-fixe menu will comprise of three hand-crafted cocktails paired with creative, off-the menu dishes from Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Sat. Jul 8 – Sun. Sep 3. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Executive Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight.” 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

PINA COLADA DAY – Mon. Jul 10 – Thu. Aug 3. Hyatt will be promoting its twists on Pina Coladas at their two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will be serving a Skinny Lilikoi Pina Colada made with Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, lilikoi puree, sweet and sour and coconut water. Japengo will be serving a Flaming Pina Colada Creme with roasted pineapple, upside down cake and coconut creme. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

GOFARM HAWAII AG-CURIOUS SEMINAR – Wed. Jul 12 – Fri. Jul 21. Interested in becoming a production farmer? Attend this seminar and you will be one step closer. GoFarm Hawaii wants to increase the number of local agricultural producers by offering those with an interest in agriculture a combination of knowledge, experience, and support. RSVP to [email protected] 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Gofarmhawaii.org

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jul 20. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties. They also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 20. Maui’s one and only winery is now offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jul 21. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

OH… WINE NOT? – Fri. Jul 21. Enjoy an exciting night of themed wine pairings and live music. In partnership with Southern Wine and Spirits and MauiWine, the event will showcase wines from around the world expertly paired with culinary delights by Executive Chef Tylun Pang. $49. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MBC CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jul 21. Na Hoaloha provides compassionate care to seniors and those with disabilities to help them to remain independent and to enhance their quality of life. Help MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room donate half of their house beer profits to support Na Hoaloha. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

SEED TO CUP COFFEE FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 22. The Maui Coffee Association will present their 10th Annual Seed to Cup Coffee Festival which will feature a Coffee Fashion Show. See Coffee brewing, roasting, pulping and hulling demonstrations throughout the day. Enjoy coffee inspired and infused food by Chef Jeff Scheer and Maui Coffee Beer by Kohola Brewery and sample tastings of Maui’s award-winning coffee. Musical performances will be provided by Benny Uyetake, Andrew and Jay Molina, Eric Gilliom, Sonny Lim, Zenshin Daiko Drummers, the Hula Honeys and Rock Henderson. 8:00am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CELEBRATE SUMMER WITH PA’INA AT KEKA’A – Sun. Jul 23. Partnering with Kohola Brewery, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, will introduce guests to a Maui-style take on the classic clambake in the resorts Black Rock Kitchen. Menu includes clams, shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and Portuguese sausage simmered in a Kohola Brewery beer broth. Chicken, barbecue ribs and steak are also included. Live entertainment will be provided by local duo Brian and Meryl. Cost is $25 for kids 6-12 and $55 per adult and includes one beer. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 26. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 26. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jul 26. It’s wine night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins. He’ll be choosing varietals to taste from around the world. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until – Sat. Jul 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! When C.W Dickey designed the historic Kaluanui Estate in 1917 for Harry and Ethel Baldwin, he was one of the most celebrated architects of his time. Now, 100 years later, Kaluanui still stands as one of Maui’s most iconic legacy estates still open to the public. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until – Tue. Aug 1. Local feather artist Ellen will be feature in the Old Jail Gallery. Using natural feathers from parrots, peacock, and pheasant she creates colorful pictures and jewelry. Ellen will be demonstrating in the gallery on Tuesdays and on Friday July 14 from 6-8pm, there will be a reception. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Stop by and view these incredible art creations. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until – Fri. Jul 28. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live every Friday in July. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BAZ MAUI -Until – Mon. Jul 31. Baz is a self-taught artist, and he’ll be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. He will be in the gallery every Monday in July creating rich mixed media scenes. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Until – Tue. Jul 25. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Tuesday in July working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jul 20. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

FINE ART TOUR – Fri. Jul 21. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

JACK HAMILTON – Fri. Jul 21. Jack has been a silversmith for over 40 years and a fine art oil painter for over 20 years. He will be demonstrating his oil painting technique, come and meet Jack, and watch him work on a new painting. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jul 21. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 21. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S RALLIES – Thu. Jul 20. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

RITA RUDNER HANA HOU – Fri. Jul 28. After a sold out show in January, the MACC will bring the return of comedian Rita Rudner to the McCoy Studio. Rudner is a Maui favorite and is known for her epigrammatic one-liners, and has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Opening the show will be Maui’s own comedian, actress, storyteller, TV/radio personality Kathy ‘Tita’ Collins. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH – Sat. Jul 29. The annual “must experience” music festival returns with an all-star lineup. This year taking it up a notch with the biggest line-up in its 8-year history. Featuring a super solid night of premiere island entertainment with Grammy nominated reggae group, SOJA, along with New Zealand’s reggae heavyweights, Katchafire and ManaLion, and always more surprise guests for one amazing night. Tickets are: June 3-30 $29/GA, $99/VIP; July 1-28 $49/GA, $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI PREMIERE OF ‘A PLASTIC OCEAN’ – Thu. Aug 3. A Plastic Ocean is an epic global adventure following a documentary filmmaker and a world record free diver as they travel the earth discovering the shocking impact plastic is having on our oceans and marine life. Pacific Whale Foundation will host the Maui premiere, followed by a discussion on marine debris with experts on the issue. Proceeds will fund ongoing research and outreach projects conducted by Pacific Whale Foundation’s Research Team. Pacificwhale.org/plasticocean. $15 – $20. 5:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

E WALEA FEATURING KALANI PE’A – Sat. Aug 5. 2017 Grammy Award winner and 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano winner for contemporary album of the year, “E Walea.” He will perform Hawaiian music, contemporary music, his original music, and some of his favorites from Luther Vandross, Joe Cocker and Heatwave. Alongside will be beautiful hula, and Kason Gomes, Hawaiian falsetto sensation. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMERICA – Sun. Aug 6. Don’t miss your chance to revisit this Grammy-winning rock group, led by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The power and poignancy of AMERICA’s musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. From effects-laden rockers to soul-bearing ballads, America incorporates a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles – as wide open as the great American plains. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS – FRENCH IMPRESSIONS – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy an afternoon of French elegance as the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus presents Impressionist masters, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, along with late-Romantic Gabriel Faure, who influenced them both. The program includes Debussy’s Sarabande (orchestrated by Ravel), Ravel’s keiki-friendly Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose), and Faure’s Pelleas et Melisande suite, the rarely heard choral version of his famous Pavane, and his sublimely comforting Requiem. $20 – $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 20

SHARING MAUI’S BEACHES WITH SEA TURTLES AND OTHER WILDLIFE – Thu. Jul 20. Akaku Upstairs Presents, Hannah Barnard, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Hawaii Wildlife Fund (HWF), and her team. They will present the film, “Red Turtle Rising”, produced by Jay April and Lou Di Liberto for The Honu Project. This amazing documentary weaves together the legend of the ancient Hawaiian turtle goddess Kauila with the real life saga of one of the world’s most endangered reptiles, the mysterious hawksbill turtle of Hawaii. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Until – Wed. Aug 2. At 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Regal will present family-friendly movies such as The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls for $1 admission. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Until – Sat. Sep 16. Get the Drift and Bag It! is a month-long series of community cleanups organized by Malama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui to help safeguard the world’s oceans and its marine life from litter. Get the Drift and Bag It! calls on residents and visitors to organize a coastal cleanup in Maui County on Sept. 16. The campaign runs until Oct. 14 should participating groups not be available on the global kick-off date. Register to participate by calling or going online. 8:00am. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2524; MalamaMauiNui.org

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Jul 20 – Sat. Aug 5. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park, August 5-7. Volunteers will stay at Holua Cabin on Saturday and Sunday nights, hiking out Monday. The group will perform tasks ranging from cabin maintenance, native planting and invasive species removal and will learn about natural and cultural resources. Information and registration available online. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 20. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 20. Kiai Kai Keiki Academy is a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm on July 27 and August 10. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. Program is limited to 25 participants per day which includes complimentary lunch. Register online. Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Makenamoments.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 20. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jul 20. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to enjoy a mid-day break and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. The featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be the Maui Jam Band, Al Nip on slack key guitar, Geri Valdriz on steel guitar, and Wayne Purdy on bass guitar. There will be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

MAUI ELECTRIC TO SHARE STORM RESPONSE AND POWER RESTORATION – Thu. Jul 20. With hurricane season officially underway, the Hawaiian Hazards Awareness and Resilience Program (HHARP) invites the public to hear from Maui Electric representatives Chris Reynolds and Kuhea Asiu who will discuss important storm response and power restoration efforts. They will be discussing how residents and businesses can make plans now to safeguard themselves and their families during this potentially active storm season. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina).

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: A DOG’S PURPOSE – Thu. Jul 20. Adapted from the best-selling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, this heartfelt dramedy follows a dog as he is reincarnated as different breeds belonging to various owners. Over the course of multiple lifetimes, the canine’s existence intersects with that of a young boy who rescued him in 1962. Healthy snacks will be provided by HMSA. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jul 20. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 21

NATIVE HAWAIIAN CULTURE – Fri. Jul 21. Get immersed in stories about Hawaiian Culture and its Moku system, with an introduction to its language, art, cultural practices and people. Learn about its rich history and traditional values, which has shaped the community today. Class takes place in the Laulima Building with instructor Kui Gapero. Classes are open to a limited number of participants. To register, contact Kaulana McCabe at 808-984-3554 or email [email protected] Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jul 21. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jul 21. Kama’aina Nights with KPOA with Bu Lai’a from 6pm-8pm. $0.00. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Jul 22. St Ann’s Church will have their annual rummage sale. There will be steak plates, pancit, banana lumpia, vegetable and pork lumpia, farmers market, household items, toys, books, kids, men, and women clothing and more. Pre-sold steak plate pick up is from 9am-12pm. All proceeds will be going towards the maintenance of the church. If you have any questions, please call Sheldene at 808-269-4946. 7:00am. St. Ann’s Church, (40 Kuhinia St., Wailuku); 808-244-3284; Saint-ann-maui.org

QKC LOVES MAUI-A SUMMER FESTIVAL AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATION – Sat. Jul 22. To celebrate Queen Ka’ahumanu Center’s community-win of the ICSC Gold Maxi Award, they want to celebrate with you. Enter to win Alaska Airlines for two, enjoy prize giveaways, include summer inflatables, gift certificates and more. There will be facepainting and balloon animals with Cirque Jolie, the Sumo Dash with Da Bounce Party Rentals and a live DJ. Indulge in FREE yummy treats provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Maui, The Maui Cookie Lady, Donut Dynamite, B3 A Beach Bunny Bakery, Jamba Juice and Starbucks all while supplies last. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL FESTIVAL AND FAMILY DAY – Sat. Jul 22. Celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Hui’s historic Kaluanui estate. Keiki will enjoy an arts-based scavenger hunt and can make their own kapa inspired flag with Art with Aloha practitioner Dalani Tanahy of Kapa Hawaii, LLC. There will be live artist demonstrations in glassblowing, printmaking and jewelry. Enjoy entertainment by Samuel Enoka Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band, Bristol Dunlap and Halau Hula Wehena O Ke Ao under the direction of Kumu Maka’ala Palmore. Families can feel the beat of Maui Taiko drummers, picnic on the lawn with food from local food trucks, and more. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SIERRA CLUB SPROUTS! AN OUTING FOR KEIKI – Sat. Jul 22. Keiki ages 7-13 are invited to Sierra Club Maui’s first Sprouts outing at Maluaka Beach in Makena. Through fun activities, keiki will learn about the impacts of rising sea levels, plastic in our oceans, and more! For more information or to RSVP call or go online. 10:00am. Sierra Club Maui, (); 808-419-5143; Mauisierraclub.org

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jul 22. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC AND PLANTS: A CELEBRATION! – Sat. Jul 22. Come help Makawao Library celebrate its new Native Hawaiian Garden, sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library and Ho’olawa Farms, with music and talk story with slack key master and Hawaiian cultural practitioner George Kahumoku, Jr. Play the Native Hawaiian Plant game, help paint a native Hawaiian plant mural, and receive free mamaki tea and native Hawaiian plant seeds. Free. 2:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 22. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Jul 22. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui every 4th Saturday on the Mall’s center court. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, JULY 23

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU! – Sun. Jul 23. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring re-usable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. 9:00am. Ka’ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Jul 23. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, JULY 24

RISING TIDES: UNDERSTANDING CLIMATE CHANGE – Mon. Jul 24 – Tue. Jul 25. Understand how climate change is impacting our environment, and its local effects in Hawaii. Class takes place in the Laulima Building and includes a visit at the Maui Ocean Center with a preview of STEM careers in conservation with instructor Malia Cahill. Classes are open to a limited number of participants. To register, contact Kaulana McCabe at 808-984-3554 or email [email protected] Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jul 24. Presented by QKC in conjunction with Easter Seals Hawaii and the Maui Friends of the Library. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

INCREDIBLE CORALS: NIGHT AT THE REEF – Mon. Jul 24. Explore the Aquarium after dark and see live coral feeding, engage in a build-a-polyp coral activity, and learn how to protect Hawaii’s coral reefs. Enjoy dive presentations among sharks and rays and stargaze with telescopes while learning about Hawaiian celestial navigation. The evening also includes live music and shopping at the Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop. A no-host bar, heavy pupus, snacks, desserts, and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Reef Cafe featuring an outdoor grilling station by Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

TUESDAY, JULY 25

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Tue. Jul 25. QKC, Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola Pono presents Groove To Moove every Tuesday and Thursday. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

CULINARY ARTS – Wed. Jul 26 – Thu. Jul 27. Learn what it takes to be a chef and turn select ingredients into a masterpiece. Participants will receive an overview, and practical application of the skills needed in this exciting industry. Under the guidance of a Chef Krista Garcia, you will cook and take home samples and recipes. Students are advised to wear closed-toe shoes. Class takes place in the Paina Building and are open to a limited number of participants. To register, contact Kaulana McCabe at 808-984-3554 or email [email protected] Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON PROPOSED EXPANSION OF KULA AG PARK – Wed. Jul 26. The County of Maui recently received a $5 million appropriation from the State of Hawaii, with a $1 million match from the County of Maui to expand the Kula Ag Park onto former HC&S sugar land. Open to all farmers, a poll will be conducted with each attendee to determine the expectations for lot size, farming method, crop type, and water usage that potential farmers would be proposing. 4:00pm. Kula Community Center, (4355 Lower Kula Rd., Kula); co.maui.hi.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Kula-Community-Center-and-Tennis-Courts-112

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sat, Sunburn 8-11:55pm; Wed, Sunburn 8-11:55pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli – Sat, Flat Jackson 9:30-11:30pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com