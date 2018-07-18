MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 19th-25th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PIONEERS OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC – Thu. Jul 19. Less than 100 years old, electronic music began in a crude form based on the sounds of trains, radio waves, and other hair-raising methods. Maui’s own electro-acoustic composer and media educator Peter Swanzy will show the historical impact of electronic music in the early and mid- Twentieth Century. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org; Ebbandflowarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 20. Dance to the Upcountry rock flavor of Southbound with Rick Martinelli on bass, Steve Edwards on drums, and Alan Stevens on guitar. Also on the line-up will be pianist/guitarist Timmy Hogan, acoustic guitarist Josh and Joyous Evolution with inspirational songs. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature Hawai‘i Dino’s life like T-REX, the Maui Spider Jump, balloon creations and face painting. And of course the good eats on the street and at the restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts and the Classic Car Showcase. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SOUNDS OF TIBET AND UNIVERSAL LOVE AND COMPASSION – Sat. Jul 21. Dedicated to Maui’s late Tibetan Venerable Lama Dhondup Gyaltsen, see renowned Tibetan flutist and composer Nawang Khechog. His music carries a powerful message of universal love and compassion and has been hailed as the global ambassador of Tibetan music. He will be accompanied by Sal Godinez on piano. $25. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Tibetanflute.eventbrite.com

FIRE AND ICE PARTY! – Sat. Jul 21. Breakwall Maui is heating things up and keeping you cool… Show-up in your Fire or Ice attire and be a part of the scene. There’ll be prizes for the best dressed, and you can check out the GoGo Dancers, Fire Dancers, and music by DJ Gary O’Neal. There’ll also be adult shave ice, slushy cocktails and ice luge shots. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LUCY MORNINGSTAR BAND – Sat. Jul 21. Spreading aloha and island vibes with their original Indie/Rock Reggae music, the Lucy Morningstar Band hits you with a second show as part of their Maui Summer Tour. Head to the south for good music, dancing, food and drinks. 10:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

MARLON WAYANS ON MAUI – Sun. Jul 22. Hi Tide Nation presents actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director Marlon Wayans. From horror comedy to romantic comedy and all the comedy between, Marlon has starred in hits like, “Scary Movie,” “Naked,” “Whites Chicks” and the NBC sitcom “Marlon” and his first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-Ish” recently aired on Netflix. Haha with Marlon as he performs live in the Castle Theater. $45.50 – $59.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONNY LIM – Wed. Jul 25. Lim is a slack key guitarist, lap steel guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer. He’s one of the early members of the Makaha Sons of Ni‘ihau, and Lim developed his guitar and vocal styles performing with his famous Lim Family of the Big Island. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99-$95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Until – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair, this presentation will tell the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In “silent movies” Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in “talking pictures” she will need the help of a talented young actress. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘OLIVER LIVE!’ – Thu. Jul 19 – Sun. Jul 29. Theatre Theatre Maui’s West Side summer camp is proud to present two weekend performances of Oliver. See Maui youths’ hard work on stage in this family friendly show. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. $12/Adults ages 13+; $7/Children ages 3-12. Pre-sales tickets available at Lahaina Music. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 21. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Jul 23. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 24. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jul 24. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jul 25. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 19. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jul 19. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy the dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jul 19. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 20. The summer baking class at UHMC Culinary Arts Program is in session. Visit the shop to purchase student created baked goods. Offerings are as follows: July 20, petite fours; and July 27, bon-bons. 10am-2pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jul 20. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Jul 20. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jul 20. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 20. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BEATS AND EATS – Fri. Jul 20. The event offers the sweetest vibes for a night of tasty bites, Maui beers, and music by local DJs. Bring your friends, mingle with new friends, sip craft brews and libations, all while enjoying culinary creations by Chef Jojo Vasquez. Go online for more information. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jul 21. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jul 21. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 22. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jul 22. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to indulge in the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 22. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jul 22. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options, and live music. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun & Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 22. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 24. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 25. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jul 25. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12pm-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘GODDESS PAINTINGS’ BY ZARIAH ART – Until Tue. Jul 31. Maui’s magical visionary artist, Zariah’s “Blessings of the Mythical Goddess” works shares the reflections through meticulously detailed, multilayered, multi-cultural creations. See Zariah’s works on display and have an opportunity to meet and “talk story.” 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Zariahart.com

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Until Fri. Aug 3. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. They’ve brought the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jul 19. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 20. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Jul 21. In conjunction with the Ai Iwane: Island In My Mind exhibit, families are invited to meet the artists and listen to them talk about their works in the Schaefer International Gallery. After striking a pose for a family portrait at the pop-up studio, make a take-home keepsake. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR. – Thu. Jul 26 – Sun. Jul 29. The Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings the African savannah to life on stage with an unforgettable cast of characters. See them journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. Reserved seating: $15/adults, $12/students; General: $12/adults, $10/students; Family Day Special: $10. Showtimes: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Mauiacademy.org

HULIAU FOOD AND FILM FESTIVAL: – Sat. Jul 28. Maui Huliau Foundation will host its 6th annual farm-to-table benefit celebration and food-focused film festival. The evening will feature a food-themed student film contest, ten chef stations, a cash bar of locally-produced cocktails, beers and wines including; Ocean Vodka, Maui Brewing Co., Maui Wine and Vitali-Tea Kombucha Maui. Arlie-Avery Asiu will be performing live ‘ukulele music and there will be an array of silent auction items like hotel stays and gift certificates to Maui’s top restaurants. 21+. $95-$110. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/huliau-food-film-festival

LED KAAPANA – Wed. Aug 1. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master Slack Key guitarist Led Kaapana. Kaapana inventiveness and fluidity, versatility in multiple tunings, and playfulness on stage, make him a leading master of this art. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

ANNIVERSARY PARTY!!! – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of Afterglow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing – whites, lights and fluorescents. All paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Netflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-$39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” This is an all-reserved seat concert. Tickets are $25.50-95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose, and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse’ (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket-holders. $20-$60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauichamberorchestra.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles like “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” hitting them the number one spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. Tickets are $35-$45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, please call or go online. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300;Bit.ly/medbkah

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the third annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. The event will feature four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova and more. There will also be live music with salsa legend Ismael Miranda, Voz a Voz, and Hawai‘i’s multi-award winning Latin band Son Caribe. There’ll also be many DJs including Voss, Rafael, Rod Moreno, Judah da Lion, and Ever. $250. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 19

MAUI RACE SERIES 2018 – Until – Sat. Jul 28. In coordination with the US Windsurfing National Racing Tour, the Maui Race Series is the longest running windsurf Slalom series. Held at Kanaha for 31 consecutive years, windsurfers of all ages and abilities including; Pro, Semi-Pro and Sport will vie for the overall Maui County Champion title, and go on to compete for the Hawaii State Championship title. Details and registration forms are available online, deadline for entries is the Wednesday prior to each event. Schedule: DaKine Classic; July 21, Goya Pro/AM; July 28, Neil Pryde Hawaii State Championship. Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); 808-877-2111; Surfmaui.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 19. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 19. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jul 19. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon with The Maui Jam Band. This traditional Hawaiian band is Al Nip on slack key guitar, Geri Valdriz on steel guitar, and Wayne Purdy on bass guitar, playing all your favorite Hawaiian folk music. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BORG VS. McENROE – Thu. Jul 19. AARP Movies For Grownups presents a free screening of “Borg vs McEnroe.” Based on a true story. It’s the summer of 1980, and Bjorn Borg is the top tennis player in the world. There’s only one obstacle in his pursuit of a record-breaking fifth Wimbledon championship: the highly talented but ferociously abrasive young American John McEnroe. Advance registration is required by calling 844-418-2281. Registration is not available via the MACC Box Office. Free. Doors open at 5:30pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 19. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit their website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jul 19. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 20

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Wed. and Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly, ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 20. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LEARN HOW TO HANDLE DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS – Fri. Jul 20. This workshop is designed to provide actual strategies to help make conversations with challenging people safer, easier and more effective. It’s sponsored by Maui Mediation Services (MMS), and presented by Couple Dialogue Coaches and community mediators with MMS, Dee Chapon and Ken Moore. Participants are encouraged bring their lunch. Space is limited RSVP by calling 808-244-5744 or emailing name and contact number to [email protected] Free. 12:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jul 20. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana! There’ll be popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JULY 21

UNDERSTANDING CBD AND MEDICAL CANNABIS – LUNCH AND LEARN – Sat. Jul 21. CBD or cannabidiol is a compound produced by certain cannabis varieties. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce euphoric effects. Join medical cannabis researcher and author, Michael Backes, and learn how CBD and other cannabinoids interact with the human endocannabinoid system. Backes will also cover the myths and claims about CBD commonly encountered on the internet. Presentation includes a hot buffet lunch and class materials. 1pm. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; Understandingcannabis.eventbrite.com

Get Out and Vote! – Sat. Jul 21. Meet your Federal, State and County of Maui electoral candidates. Enjoy great entertainment and doors prizes. Voter registration available on site for those 16 years of age and older with valid Maui County resident photo identification. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jul 21. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 21. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE – Sat. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 22. Ocean-themed “Wipe Out Cancer” cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to join the fight against cancer and help raise funds to support cancer research. Participants will walk or run around the track lit by luminaria, each with a personalized dedication honoring a loved one touched by cancer. Live entertainment will keeps the teams busy all night long and there’ll also be special events and activities for survivors and their caregivers to connect with others. 6:00pm. War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 1-800-227-2345; Relayforlife.org/CentralSouthMauiHI.

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jul 21. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SUNDAY, JULY 22

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Jul 22. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); ; SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 22. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JULY 23

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jul 23. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JULY 24

MASTER YOUR MIND AND MANIFEST YOUR LIFE’S PURPOSE – Tue. Jul 24. Discover universal principles and a practice to transform your life during this free interactive presentation sponsored by Know Thyself as Soul Foundation, Hawaii. Attendees will learn about a mindful practice and a way to inner peace, how to transform yourself, and how to reach your full spiritual potential. Free. 7:00pm. Unity Church of Maui – Soul Space Maui, (483 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-281-3879; Knowthyself.org

RESTORATIVE PRACTICES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE: PONO FOR OUR COMMUNITY – Tue. Jul 24. Nonviolent Communication for the Next Generation is proud to bring Restorative Practices Community Dialogue for the beginning introspective look at how Restorative Practices can be integrated in Maui County Justice Systems and Academic School Programs, with Joe Brummer. Free. 5:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com; Nvcnextgen.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Shanti Sacred Sound Bath – Wed. Jul 25. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound! Christina and Paul will use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks to sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. $20 – $25. 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

PRIMARY CANDIDATES NIGHT – Wed. Jul 25. The West Maui Taxpayers Association Inc. (WMTA) will host a Primary Candidates Night in the Social Hall. It will feature Candidates for Maui Mayor, West Maui County Council, State Representative, District 10, and State Senate District 6. 5:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Westmaui.org

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jul 25. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jul 25. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 3-5pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Late Night with DJ Gary O’Neal 10-10pm; Tue, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul 5-8pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Makawao Town Party – Fri, MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY 6-9pm; (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Mika Kane 5-7pm; Sat, Ami Schoor 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com