MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 18th-24th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

DJ ANDREW DANA – Thu. Jul 18. DJ Andrew Dana will be there for your booty-shaking pleasure, and the fun will never end! There’ll also be food and drink specials. 21+. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

GOODIES – Thu. Jul 18. Next Level Entertainment is doing y’all a favor by bringing the goodest-goodies on Thirstday! 21+. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MAUI HOUSE COLLECTIVE – Thu. Jul 18. MHC DJs bring Maui’s North Shore some beach-based, feel-good electronic music. Always funky, always live, always house! 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-419-6268; Paiabaycoffee.com

90S NIGHT WITH DJ JOREL – Fri. Jul 19. It’s a totally tubular 90s party! It’s so, so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DANCERS OF DAMELAHAMID – Fri. Jul 19. Through dramatic dance, captivating narratives, intricately carved masks, and elaborate regalia, the Dancers of Damelahamid transform time and space to bridge the ancient with a living tradition. The rich history of masked dance inspires a compelling performance, celebrating the diversity and time depth of the many beautiful First Nations cultures. The Dancers of Damelahamid are in Hawai‘i as part of the Asia-Pacific Dance Festival on O‘ahu. This will be an enchanting evening of performance. $25, $35+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DJ ILLZ – Fri. Jul 19. Get down to DJ ILLZ with dance tracks, Top 40, hip-hop, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: ‘MIDSUMMERS NIGHT DREAM’ – Fri. Jul 19. This month’s M3F block party will feature the Haiku Hillbillys, the Makawao Merchants Fashion Show, Street Magic Show with Magic Brenton, Relic, the Get Up and Dance Troupe, and the Maui Classic Cruisers Club. Fun activities include the 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex, face painting, and a kui a lei workshop. Enjoy food trucks and booths, arts and crafts, and plenty of great local shopping, restaurants, and merchants. 6pm. Historic Makawao Town; Mauifridays.com/makawao

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT: FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE VINYL – Fri. Jul 19. Enjoy oceanfront partying with the best vinyl DJs on Maui. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

PONO PRIMITIVE FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 19. Inna Dream Collective presents a Makawao 3rd Friday afterparty featuring headlining acts Wake Self (New Mexico) and Reverie (Los Angeles). The night will also include DJ sets from Jon Mon, and opening the show will be Kanoa X Rabbit. 21+. $20 cover. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

VIBE LIVE! – Fri. Jul 19. Enjoy craft cocktails along with acoustic mountain roots with Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo! 21+. No cover. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Jul 20. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring Gail Swanson. All money in the tip jar will go to Supporting Passy’s Kids, an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Kimosongs.com

JUVENILE – Sat. Jul 20. American rapper, songwriter, and actor Juvenile visits Maui for the first time. You know his hits like “Drop That Thang,” “’Back That Azz Up,” “Slow Motion,” and “Nolia Clap.” 21+. $25-$40/GA; $65-$70/VIP. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 310-926-5306; Eventbrite.com

THE LAMBSBREAD’S 2019 SUMMER TOUR KICK-OFF PARTY – Sat. Jul 20. Come dance and celebrate with some real island vibes, as Q103 presents the Lambsbread’s 2019 summer tour reggae kick off party! The event will also feature DJ Bass Nymph, live painting, and fresh island eats. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. $15. 7pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Thelambsbreadreggae.com

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT W/ STEPHANIE FALCONE – Sat. Jul 20. On the heels of releasing her EP “Over You,” and teasing her upcoming full length album “Revival,” Maui-based singer songwriter Stephanie Falcone will perform oceanfront. Guests can also enjoy culinary cocktails and a late night happy hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Jul 20. Try to keep it sassy and classy at ladies night with #Poundtown and a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

EBB & FLOW ARTS: 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sun. Jul 21. Ebb & Flow Arts will present renowned modern music pianist, Adam Tendler. Featured works will include George Walker’s “Sonata #3,” Arthur Berger’s “One Part Inventions,” Luciano Berio’s “Sequenza IV,” as well as music by Johanna Beyer, John Cage, and Bo Nillson. Free. Donations accepted. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-876-1854; Ebbandflowarts.org

GARY CLARK JR. – Sun. Jul 21. Born and raised in Austin, TX, Gary Clark Jr. is known as a prolific live performer and is best known for his fusion of blues, rock, and soul music with elements of hip-hop. Every ticket purchased online includes your choice of a CD or a digital copy of the new album, “This Land.” $44, $54, $64; $150/VIP. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIMMY DILLON BAND DANCE PARTY – Sun. Jul 21. Award-winning San Francisco artist Jimmy Dillon rocks the house for a high energy dance party! Expect the unexpected as JD delivers an exciting mix of original material with some eclectic arrangements of classic dance tunes. Put on your dancing shoes, and rock out with Jimmy and his stellar band! $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jul 21. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink! It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jul 18 and Sat. Jul 20. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

LEGALLY BLONDE, JR.: THE MUSICAL – Thu. Jul 18-Sun. Jul 21. Theatre Theatre Maui’s summer youth campers present Legally Blonde, Jr. Advance tickets are available at Lahaina Music, or one hour before each show at the box office. $5-$15. (2 and under free). 7pm. The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Haleakala Ballroom, (2365 Ka’anapali Pkwy).

COMEDY NIGHT – Fri. Jul 19. Enjoy a night of laughter, good food, and awesome drinks with nationally touring comedian Skip Clark! It will surely be a high energy, non-stop laughter show. The night will also feature Maui’s best local comedians. It’s gonna be a blast! 21+. $15. 8pm. Sunsets Bar and Grill, (470 Lipoa St., Kihei); Mauicomedylive.com

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. – Fri. Jul 19, Sat. Jul 20 & Sun. Jul 21. This beloved modern classic is loaded with magic and adventure. It will take Maui by a snow storm! See over 60 of MAPA’s summer musical theater camp performers present memorable songs, and more. Find tickets and showtimes online. $10-$15. Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-244-MAPA; Mauiacademy.org/frozen

MAMMA MIA – Until Sun. Aug 4. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship. It’s an unforgettable show! $20-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 20. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MY SON PINOCCHIO JR. – Sat. Jul 20 and Sun. Jul 21. The Maui OnStage’s Youth Program presents Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish to bring his beloved puppet Pinocchio to life, he struggles to make his son “the perfect boy,” only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts. Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli, and a lively cast of characters as Geppetto journeys beyond the toyshop to discover the meaning of family. Performances: July 20 & 27 at 11am, and July 21 & 28 at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY MATT DEL OLMO – Mon. Jul 22. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jul 22. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 23. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH STEPHEN INGLIS – Wed. Jul 24. This week’s slack show will feature contemporary slack key guitar player, Stephen Inglis. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guest can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK OPEN FOR BREAKFAST! – Thu-Wed. Delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious! They’ll be serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and much more. Stop by, check out the menu, and pig out! Open daily 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jul 18. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 19. The summer baking class at UHMC’s Culinary Arts Program is busy again! Held in the Pa‘ina Bldg., stop by and pick up some tasty treats. Offering “Petit Fours and Macarons.” 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Jul 19. Every Friday, you can enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 19. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jul 19. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Jul 19. What would chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wines from around the world with island culinary selections. Live music and themed wines will set the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FIRE IT UP! – Fri. Jul 19 and Sat. Jul 20. It’s a live-fire food, wine, beer, and spirit event. Fire It Up! is deliciously curated to showcase Hawai‘i’s bountiful meats, seafood, and produce cooked exclusively with fire. They’re bringing culinary stars from around the country for a weekend of oceanfront indulgence. Hosted by Grand Wailea’s award-winning chef team. 6:30pm. Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Eventbrite.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, and Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jul 20 and Sun. Jul 21. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

IMU WORKSHOP WITH IKAIKA NAKAHASHI – Sat. Jul 20 and Sun. Jul 21. This two-day in-depth workshop will teach many aspects of imu (Hawaiian underground oven) creation and use. Hands-on instruction will include how to gather materials, create, ignite, seal, open, and serve food from an imu recipes, ingredient preparations, and more. Call or email for reservations. $100. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808 249-2798; [email protected]; Mnbg.org

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jul 20 and Sun. Jul 21. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE – Sun. Jul 21. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer, of course! 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Jul 21. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Jul 21 and Wed. Jul 24. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award Winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. “Sustainable Sushi at Sea” is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER & SILENT AUCTION AT FLATBREAD PIZZA – Tue. Jul 23. Invite your friends, come out to eat some delicious pizza, and check out some items to bid on in our silent auction. A percentage of food sales and all the proceeds from the silent auction will go towards nonprofit Aloha Maui Pride. They’ll be holding Maui’s Pride festival events, October 10-13, 2019. Items in the auction include local art, Tiffany’s jewelry, tickets to BigTomPresents “The Love Boat Party,” Skyline Ecoadventures zipline vouchers, massages, reiki treatments, gift baskets, and more! Free. 5pm. Flatbread Company, Maui, (89 Hana Hwy, Pa‘ia).

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Jul 23. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s and‘80s with a $6 menu, offering liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, broccoli and truffle cheese! And at 10pm late night jams with DJ RON start. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 23. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 24. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Until July 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. Drinks will also be available at the bar for purchase. $20 for use of space. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

LAHAINA POSTER CONTEST DISPLAY AND RECEPTION – Until Aug 5. Artists’ entries for the 30th annual Lahaina Poster Contest will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. The public is invited to stop by and view works during this time. Additionally, a meet the artists reception will be on Jul 12 from 6-8pm when the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug. 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, paintings, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jul 18. The diversity of mixed-media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jul 18. Mixed-metal artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – Thu. Jul 18. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). We invite Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep 13-Nov 2. Opening Reception: Sep 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WATER ELEMENT CREATIONS TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jul 18. View fine jewelry inspired by Chinese Medicine, and treasures from the sea. View in the lobby. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Waterelementcreations.com

NANI SHELLS TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jul 18 and Fri. Jul 19. This two-day event will showcase ocean inspired, Hawaiian jewelry that’s custom made on Maui. View in the lobby. 8am-3pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Nanishells.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 19. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 3pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 19. Mixed-media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects. She enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 19. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers and softly glowing sunsets. Explore color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jul 20 & Sun. Jul 21. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jul 21. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 21. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jul 22. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Mon. Jul 22 and 29. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities are: July 22 Cookie Decorating Party; July 29 Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Classes are from 10-11am. Details online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mondays until Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay: pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Mon. Jul 22 and Tue. Jul 23. Showcasing one-of-a-kind handmade and inspired by the island jewels. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Jewelsofmaui.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DROP-IN PRINTMAKING: MONOTYPE – Wed. Jul 24. Teaching artist Tania Arens will guide you through a hands-on project, and you’ll walk away with a print of your very own! This is a great way to get a taste of printmaking. It’s a fun and creative activity to enjoy with friends or family. All supplies are provided for this monotype session. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 18

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: SUPERHEROES IN CINEMA, COMICS ON THE BIG SCREEN – Thu. Jul 18. Superhero movies from powerhouse publishers like Marvel and DC Comics have dominated the film market for more than a decade (taking in more money than any other film genre). Barry Wurst II is a self-described geek who teaches film study classes at UH Maui College and founded the Hawaii Film Critics Society. He’ll share his unique perspective on the plethora of films that are based on comic book characters. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS: SCHOOL SUPPLY KIT ASSEMBLY – Thu. Jul 18 and Sat. Jul 20. Maui United Way is in need of volunteers to help assemble School Supply Kits for keiki benefiting from the Tools for School Drive. Jul 18, 9am-12pm and Jul 20, 9-12pm. Contact Makana for more info. Maui United Way, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-8787; [email protected]

GAME ME UP! – Thu. and Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. 1-5pm Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. and Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. and Tue. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei, at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 18. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Jul 18. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jul 18. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, and a friend to enjoy and afternoon of live Hawaiian music with Highest Remedy – Chris Horiuchi and “Bu” Makanani. They’ll be playing a variety of music like classic and contemporary Hawaiian, oldies, reggae, gospel, and more. Guests can also enjoy delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Free. 11am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 S High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jul 18. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SEA TALK: LEARNING HOW TO MONITOR ʻOPIHI IN A CULTURAL RESERVE – Thu. Jul 18. Dean Tokishi from Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission will offer a brief overview of the history of Kaho‘olawe, and the current monitoring benefits it can provide as a Reserve in learning more about the endemic ‘opihi. Free and open to the public. Limited seating, call or email to reserve your seat. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; [email protected]

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jul 18. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORKSHOP: DANCERS OF DAMELAHAMID – Thu. Jul 18. This movement-based workshop will experience different styles of Coastal First Nations songs. The Dancers of Damelahamid will explain the cultural significance of the movement techniques as well as the importance of story and cultural knowledge in the dance form. Through the use of songs, simple vocabulary will be taught in the Gitxsan language. Participants are asked to dress comfortably and wear moccasins, sneakers, or bare feet. All levels of experience are welcome. $10. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center – Omori Room A, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jul 18- Wed. Jul 24. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JULY 19

2019 CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MAYOR’S LUNCHEON – Fri. Jul 19. Join the Maui Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Victorino addresses members for the first time in his term. The 2019 Mayor’s Luncheon is sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin. Buffet lunch with steak, fish, and chicken. Open to the public. Register online. $62+. 11am. Cafe O’Lei at The Dunes, (1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-244-0081; Mauichamber.com

HAIKU HILLBILLYS – Fri. Jul 19. Head to Makawao 3rd Friday and see the Haiku Hillbillys on the main stage. Hear music by Rand Coon (banjo, guitar), Kerry Sofaly (percussion, cahone), Danny M. (bass), and Randall Rospond (guitar). 6pm. Historic Makawao Town, (Baldwin and Makawao Ave.).

HAWAIIAN TROPICAL SHRUBLANDS: AN ENDANGERED ECOSYSTEM – Fri. Jul 19. Join the Friends of Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge for a morning of learning about Hawaiian Tropical Shrublands, a threatened ecosystem that consists of many endemic Hawaiian plants and animals. They’ll be hosting two experts, Dr. Samuel M. ‘Ohukani‘ohi‘a Gon, III and Butch Haase. Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1992 to protect the endangered ‘alae ke‘oke‘o (Hawaiian Coot) and ae‘o (Hawaiian Stilt) populations. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Conference Room, (Milepost 6 Mokulele Hwy., Kihei).

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 19 and Sat. Jul 20. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service at 6pm. Dance at 8pm. Kahului Hongwanji Mission, (291 S Pu‘unene Ave., Kahului).

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Jul 19. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

SATURDAY, JULY 20

AIRSOFT IN OLOWALU – Sat. Jul 20 and Sun. Jul 21. Are you ready for tactical operations, objectives, tracer BBs, and an all out action packed night of airsoft?! Join Nautilus Wolf and the Maui Airsoft Community. $10. 11am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jul 20. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. Jul 20. On a first come, first served basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead-acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to residents only (no commercial). 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

HONOLUA BAY CLEAN-UP VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Sat. Jul 20. Malama Honolua and come out and pick up trash all over the Bay. Hosted by the Save Honolua Coalition, Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter, Down The Hatch, and Les Potts. Come at any time all help is appreciated. Some gloves and reusable bags will be provided. Bring sturdy shoes and reusable water bottles. Light refreshments provided by DTH & Breakwall Shave Ice Co., and coffee and baked goods will be provided by The Coffee Store Napili. 8-11am. Honolua Bay, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.).

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jul 20 & Sun. Jul 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MEDITATION WORKSHOP FOR ADULTS AND TEENS – Sat. Jul 20. No experience necessary, just bring your interest in trying. The class will be taught by Christopher Curtis, 8th dan head instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and chief instructor of the Hawaii Ki Federation. Wear comfortable loose clothing and slippers. $10. Arrive by 9:45am, Meditation begins at 10am. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

MOONLIT MOVIE NIGHT: BACK TO THE FUTURE – Sat. Jul 20. Here’s an opportunity to enjoy a fun movie under the stars! Back To The Future is a science fiction comedy classic where Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past where he encounters his mother and father as high schoolers. Rated PG. There’ll be complimentary popcorn. Food and drinks including special cocktails will be available for sale. Bring your own beach chair or blanket. Film is a benefit for the King Kekaulike Celebrate Reading program. Free. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat., Mon., and Wed. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor, Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

ANN’S CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Jul 20. Here’s your chance to find all types of treasures including furniture, books, toys, household goods, plants, clothing for all, vintage items, and more. There’ll also be St. Ann’s onolicious bread, a farmers market, BBQ steak plates, pancit, veggie and banana lumpia, and baked goods. 7am. St. Ann’s Church, (40 Kuhinia St., Wailuku); 808-244-3284; Saint-ann-maui.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jul 20. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JULY 21

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 21. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jul 21. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 21. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAYS FUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 21. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is the Haiku Hillbillys: Rand Coon (banjo), Thomas Goodlunas (violin), and Randall Rospond (guitar). Aaron Boothe will be jammin’ at 6:45pm. 3pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MONDAY, JULY 22

FREE CLASS AND COOKING DEMO FOR CAREGIVERS – Mon. Jul 22. The Alzheimer’s Aloha Chapter will host a class to teach about healthy food for your brain, explore the Mediterranean diet, and include a live cooking demo from chef Gina from That’s a Wrap in Kihei. Space is limited to 25 people. Registration is required. Contact Spence at 808-591-2771 ext. 8235 or email [email protected] Free. 3pm. HMSA Center, (Pu‘unene Shopping Center, 70 Ho‘okele St., Kahului).

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Jul 22. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. Jul 22. Get your thumbs ready. Every fourth Monday of the month, Down The Hatch is brings you the N64 Mario Kart Tournament! Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun can join us for a chance to win some sweet prizes. You’ll battle block fort on our projector screen. Bragging rights, DTH Cash, and more to the victor. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Jul 22. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. South Maui, (Kihei); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, JULY 23

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jul 23. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BINGO! – Tue. Jul 23. Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

BOOK READING OF ‘THE UNFOLDING NOW’ – Tue. Jul 23. Join the ongoing exploration of this inspiring book. Experience “Being in the Now” through the awareness practices of inquiry and meditation. Free. 6:30pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalain Street, Wailuku); 808-283-6667; Hospicemaui.org

BRAZILIAN DUO MAUI – Tue. Jul 23. Stop in for some Brazilian jazz, bossa nova, samba, blues and traditional rhythms with Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro. It’s also Taco Tuesday! 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 23. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jul 23. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jul 23. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension. It offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth, and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jul 23. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jul 23. Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week yoga series for Maui’s cancer community. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements, and postures and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Jul 24. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jul 24. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wed. Jul 24. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the newly refreshed Splash Pad at Center Court. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Mermaid Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality. They’ll share stories about their ocean adventures. Splash Days are on Wednesdays from 12-1pm until July 31. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jul 24. Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features the sexy bass sauce of DJ Rachel Flatt. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There’ll also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dotterer 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Thu, The Take Outs 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, UA 4pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Sun, Aaron Boothe 6:45pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon Acoustic Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Scott Baird 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Sat, Forrest 5-8pm; Sun, Grace Welton 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Sunburn 8pm.