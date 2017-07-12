MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 13th-19th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jul 14. Bring your family and friends down to Lahaina Town for delicious food from West Maui restaurants, food trucks and vendors. The monthly event will also provide many opportunities to get to know the Lahaina community better and enjoy live entertainments and music under Maui’s magical sunset. It’s also Art night, so make sure to visit all of the local art galleries for a variety of special events. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ANDY MCKEE – Fri. Jul 14. Andy McKee is among the world’s finest acoustic guitarists, and his crossover success to over 150 million YouTube viewers underscores his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. To fans of popular music, Andy entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits, and a signature two-handed technique. $38 – $48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 14. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 7:30pm. Kahului Hongwanji Mission, ( 291 S Puunene Ave., Kahului); 808-871-4732; Kahuluihongwanji.org

JOE NICE AND TREVOR KELLY – Fri. Jul 14. Once again for all you maui bass heads, Maui UBF and Sub.mission Hawaii are teaming up and hosting a big bad bass line up of some real heavy hitters. Featuring Joe Nice and Trevor Kelly, with Wasabi Kelly and Maui’s own TRVR, Turtle and Monks. Visual wizards at AUDACIOUS will be melting your eyeballs with their always on point visual voodoo. Get ready for some sound system flexers! 21+. $25. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI MERMAID EXTRAVAGANZA BY HERMINE HARMAN – Sat. Jul 15. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to free your inner mermaid, save the date and start planning your costume for the inaugural Maui Mermaid Extravaganza. Created by artist Hermine Harman and hosted by the Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, the event promises fun for the whole mermaid family with a costume contest, a mermaid photo booth, a fashion show by TV-star and award-winning body painter Rachael DeBoer, live music, exquisite mermaid art, and so much more. Free. 5:30pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

Maui Blues and Company – Fri. Jul 14. This Chicago-style blues band keeping true to original blues styles while putting their own original stamp on it, Maui Blues and Company live at Stopwatch. 21+. $5. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

DCM SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE EVENT – Sat. Jul 15. Don’t be fooled by her candy-coated attitude, DJ Sweets (Emma Larsen) is not afraid to throw down something you can’t resist. Breaking it down to any beat, she’ll be bringing her selection of drum n bass and tribal beats. This is a blacklight event with glow in the dark paint stations with the Buti Ladies. Kids under 14 are free. $15. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); facebook.com/events/117899798820704/

BLUEGRASS WITH DISCORD AND RYE – Sat. Jul 15. “Whiskey Grass” band Discord and Rye are a roots-rock duo of musicians dedicated to exploring the history and future of original American music. With solid foundations in folk, bluegrass, blues and rock, Discord and Rye has taken roots music off of the porch and they are making the hop to Maui to play in Paia with guest Rowdy Love. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MATT COSTA – Sun. Jul 16. Prolific at every turn, Matt has taken on the aura of a classic California drifter. He’s a writer by day of cataclysmically varied music, and he’s quietly self released a total of 5 EP’s. He brings a new found purpose, resolution, and a powerful new cycle of songs harkening to the sunny side and the darker edges of California. 21+. $35. 8:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

JOHN CRUZ LIVE AT THE SHOPS – Wed. Jul 19. Concerts at The Shops invites guests to experience a soulful evening of Hawaiian music with Na Hoku Hanohano Award and Grammy Award winner John Cruz at the Fountain Courtyard. Cruz’s will awe you with his, heartfelt melodies and passionate, soulful vocals. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jul 13. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

SUMMER COMEDY SERIES – Thu. Jul 13 – Fri. Jul 14. Head to the West for two nights of Aloha-ha. The events will be hosted by Jay Davis from HBO and Comedy Central’s Tosh.O, and include Ahmed Ahmed from Comedy Central, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Tour and Just Like Us. Jonathan Kite, star of the CBS Series Two Broke Girls and the Family Guy will also be there. $15 pre-sale tickets available online now. $20. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL – Fri. Jul 14 – Sat. Aug 26. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot that they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 15. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jul 15. It’s Planet of the EGGS in Haiku as the free range troupe’s monkey around with your suggestions. Bring in a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jul 17. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Prizes, specials and a good time. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jul 18. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JEFF PATERSON – HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY VIRTUOSOS – Wed. Jul 19. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., Slack Key Show with Jeff Peterson – Hawaiian Slack Key Virtuosos. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seato and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Until – Thu. Jul 20. The Back Door Bake Shop at UHMC is back in business! UHMC Culinary Arts students are back at it this summer with three delicious Thursday events. July 6th: Gibbasier, Panettone and Sourdough Brioche; July 13th: Cream Puffs, Napoleons and Tarts; July 20th: Petit Fours. All the baked goods will be made fresh and available for $10 or less. 1:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TASTEMAKERS SERIES – Until – Fri. Jul 28. Every Friday in July, Japengo is partnering with Simpli Fresh Produce and Maui Shrub Farm, to celebrate their shared passion for using fresh and locally grown produce. Taste the freshness of local ingredients farmed on the west side of Maui, paired with handcrafted cocktails featuring bold and exciting flavors. This unique three-course pre-fixe menu will comprise of three hand-crafted cocktails paired with creative, off-the menu dishes from Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sun. Sep 3. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Executive Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight”. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

PINA COLADA DAY – Until – Thu. Aug 3. Hyatt will be promoting its twists on Pina Coladas at their two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will be serving a Skinny Lilikoi Pina Colada made with Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, lilikoi puree, sweet and sour and coconut water. Japengo will be serving a Flaming Pina Colada Creme with roasted pineapple, upside down cake and coconut creme. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

GOFARM HAWAII AG-CURIOUS SEMINAR – Wed. Jul 12 – Fri. Jul 21. Interested in becoming a production farmer? Attend this seminar and you will be one step closer. GoFarm Hawaii wants to increase the number of local agricultural producers by offering those with an interest in agriculture a combination of knowledge, experience and support. RSVP to [email protected] or Gofarmhawaii.org. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jul 13. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, and they also offer free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 13. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jul 14. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jul 14. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 16. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 16. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

JIGGERS AND SHAKERS – BARTENDING BASICS 101 – Sun. Jul 16 – Mon. Jul 17. Chef Lee Anderson has decided to step aside and let hubby Mixologist Carl take you out of the kitchen and behind the bar for Bartending 101. So grab your jiggers and hold on to your shakers, roll up your sleeves, expand your mind (and cocktail recipe book) and learn a few tricks of the trade. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

CELEBRATE SUMMER WITH PA’INA AT KEKA’A – Sun. Jul 16. Partnering with Kohola Brewery, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda will introduce guests to a Maui-style take on the classic clambake in the resorts Black Rock Kitchen. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 19. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 19. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jul 19. It’s wine night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world! Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallette. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sept. 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until- Sun. Jul 16. Piero Resta’s artistic career was immersed in the alchemy of philosophy, science, poetry, and experimentation. The selection of paintings, sculpture, and personal archives on display reveals the axial relationship of his Italian heritage and influences of ancient traditions and architecture, integrated with the primitive vibrant life force of his home in Kaupo, Maui. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until- Sat. Jul 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! When C.W Dickey designed the historic Kaluanui Estate in 1917 for Harry and Ethel Baldwin, he was one of the most celebrated architects of his time. Now, 100 years later, Kaluanui still stands as one of Maui’s most iconic legacy estates still open to the public. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo. Featured artists will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Stop by and view these incredible art creations. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

FEATHER ART BY ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until – Tue. Aug 1. Local feather artist Ellen will be feature in the Old Jail Gallery. Using natural feathers from parrots, peacock, and pheasant she creates colorful pictures and jewelry. Ellen will be demonstrating in the gallery on Tuesdays and on Friday July 14 from 6-8pm, there will be a reception. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

BAZ MAUI – Until – Mon. Jul 31. Baz is a self-taught artist, he will be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. He will be in the gallery every Monday in July creating rich mixed media scenes. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until- Fri. Jul 28. Victoria Wundrum paints in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live every Friday in July. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 14. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with local artists creating amazing works, along with live music from great musicians. Couple that with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks, and you’ll have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

STACY VOSBERG – Fri. Jul 14. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

RONA SMITH – Fri. Jul 14. Stop by the gallery and see Rona as she makes her eclectic mix treasures from around the world into the fantastical creations of art that is Zebewa. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED; COCKTAILS – Fri. Jul 14. Enjoy an evening of art feature local artist Spike, from Spike’s Westside Ink, he will have one of his pieces for silent auction, benefiting the Lahaina Arts Association, Youth Outreach Program. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio and Bree Richardson, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring local DJ Gary O’Neal. 5:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

‘SHORT STORIES AND POEMS’ – Fri. Jul 14. Join Maui Writers Ink at the Local Authors Table in Campbell Park, featuring their book ‘Short Stories and Poems’. Joining them will be John Scheiman with his thrillers, Howard Fields with his WWII history books, Elaine Gallant with her novel about the CIA and Russia’s diamonds, and Oliver Gold with his crazy tales of searching for love on Maui. Come meet these authors and have them sign your purchases. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town, (Lahaina);facebook.com/Maui-Writers-Ink-376248222578841/

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 14. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

BOOK SIGNING EVENT – Fri. Jul 14. There will be a book signing and painting demo with artist Darice Machel McGuire, who is co-author of the book “The Art Of Painting In Acrylic” published by Walter Foster Publishing. McGuire will be doing a demonstration of one of the techniques she shares in the book and will have all four of her paintings featured in the book on display and for sale. 6:00pm. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

MAHALO ART SHOW – Fri. Jul 14. The Lahaina Arts Association invited all artists to submit artwork for their 2nd annual Mahalo Show Fundraiser. There will be a art show reception and artist awards ceremony, with artworks exhibited and available for sale until August 6 in the Banyan Tree Gallery. All sales will go to support children’s in-school art programs at Lanai School. $10. 6:00pm. Lahaina Arts Association, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); Lahaina-Arts.org

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Jul 11 – Tue. Jul 25. Luana enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Tuesday in July working on her newest work of art. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jul 13. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

SESAME STREET LIVE! ELMO MAKES MUSIC – Fri. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 23. When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together! Show times are July 21, 6:30 pm; July 22, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm and July 23, 1pm, 4:30pm. Tickets are $15-$50 and $75 for Sunny Seats. Note: Sunny Seats are not available for purchase online. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RITA RUDNER HANA HOU – Fri. Jul 28. After a sold out show in January, the MACC will bring the return of comedian Rita Rudner to the McCoy Studio. Rudner is a Maui favorite and is known for her epigrammatic one-liners, and has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Opening the show will be Maui’s own comedian, actress, storyteller, TV/radio personality Kathy ‘Tita’ Collins. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH – Sat. Jul 29. The annual “must experience” music festival returns with an all-star lineup. This year taking it up a notch with the biggest line-up in its 8-year history. Featuring a super solid night of premiere island entertainment with Grammy nominated reggae group, SOJA, along with New Zealand’s reggae heavyweights, Katchafire and ManaLion, and always more surprise guests for one amazing night. Tickets are: June 3-30 $29/GA, $99/VIP; July 1-28 $49/GA, $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

E WALEA FEATURING KALANI PE’A – Sat. Aug 5. 2017 Grammy Award winner and 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano winner for contemporary album of the year, “E Walea,” singer and songwriter, Kalani Pe‘a will celebrate his historic win with a concert in the McCoy Studio Theater. He will perform Hawaiian music, contemporary music, his original music, and some of his favorites from Luther Vandross, Joe Cocker, and Heatwave, along with special guest, Hawaiian falsetto sensation, Kason Gomes, and beautiful hula. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMERICA – Sun. Aug 6. Don’t miss your chance to revisit this Grammy-winning rock group, led by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The power and poignancy of AMERICA’s musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. From effects-laden rockers to soul-bearing ballads, America incorporates a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles – as wide open as the great American plains. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 13TH

YOUTH FARM APPRENTICE – Thu. Jul 13. Learn hands-on from local Maui farmer Evan Ryan about best practices and sustainable operations toward the future of farming. Explore solutions on healthy soil management, nature of crops and farm-to-table practices to feed the growing community. Class will take place in the Laulima Building and Pono Farm in Makawao. Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 13. Kiai Kai Keiki Academy is a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm on July 27 and August 10. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. Program is limited to 25 participants per day which includes complimentary lunch. Register online. Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Makenamoments.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jul 13. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jul 13. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jul 13. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 14TH

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jul 14. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI LASER TAG NIGHT – Fri. Jul 14. The Keiki Playhouse and Maui Laser Tag invites families to enjoy a fun family Laser Tag night. Spots fill up fast, reserve space now. $8. 6:00pm. The Keiki Playhouse, (427 Ala Makani, Kahului); Thekeikiplayhouse.com; 808-268-7267

CHASING CORAL: WORLD PREMIER – Fri. Jul 14. The community is invited to watch an important film under the stars! The premier screening of ‘Chasing Coral’, directed by Jeff Orlowski, which has won the Sundance Award: U.S. Documentary Audience Award. The screening is taking place worldwide. Popcorn will be available for purchase, benefiting PYCC. Please bring blankets, towels and/or umbrella. Free. 7:30pm. Paia Youth and Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8354; Pyccmaui.org

SATURDAY, JULY 15TH

HARDWARE SCIENCE DIY EVENT – Sat. Jul 15. In celebration of the HSPLS 2017 Summer Reading Program, keiki can not only DIY – Do-It-Yourself, but Discover-It-Yourself. HouseMart Ace Hardware and HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts will present a free special Hardware Science program that ties into this year’s theme “Build a Better World.” Keiki (ages 5 and older) and their ohana are invited to enjoy fun and interactive activities that focus on building and science. Free. 10:30am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

STORIES WITH DANN SEKI – Sat. Jul 15. In celebration of the 2017 reading program, storyteller Dann Seki will share some of his favorite stories, mostly about Hawaii’s people. A storyteller since 1994, Dann has performed statewide at various public libraries, senior centers, and storytelling festivals. 1:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 15. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jul 15. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jul 15. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

SUNDAY, JULY 16TH

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 16. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 16. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

NA HALE O MAUI INAUGURAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sun. Jul 16. Nonprofit Na Hale O Maui (NHOM) invites the community to participate in their inaugural charity golf tournament. A $10,000 prize is being offered for a hole-in-one on Hole 15. The event costs $250 per individual player and includes a full breakfast, buffet luncheon and entry in Hole-In-One and Closest-to-the-Pin contest throughout the course. Proceeds from the event will support the build-out of new three and four-bedroom homes in Kahoma, Lahaina. 7:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Makenamoments.com; Naheleomaui.org

HA’A HEO O MAUI – Sun. Jul 16. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Ha’a Heo o Maui on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Jul 16. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, JULY 17TH

WAYS WITH WORDS: COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR COLLEGE, CAREER AND LIFE – Mon. Jul 17. Using poetry as a starting point for personal expression, students will gain effective communication skills that will benefit them in college and in their careers. Explore art from the Honolulu Museum of Art, film, and the music of Oceania through poetry and creative writing. Class will take place in the Laulima Building with instructor Mary Hattori. Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jul 17. Presented by QKC in conjunction with Easter Seals Hawaii and the Maui Friends of the Library. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JULY 18TH

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY MEETING – Tue. Jul 18. Activities open with member Andy Okada sharing his knowledge on “Starting an Orchid Collection.” Featured speaker is Michael Blietz of Exotic Orchids of Maui with “The Rights and Wrongs of Fertilizing.” Maui Orchid Society meetings are open to the public; however, members only are able to participate in door prize orchid giveaways, show and tell exhibits, and silent and live auctions. Annual membership is $15 and free for seniors over 80 years old. 6:30pm. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); 808-250-1585; Mauiorchidsociety.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 18. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SING OUT MASTER CLASS WITH LOUISE LAMBERT – Tue. Jul 18. Sing your best in your own style, and prepare for professional singing gigs and auditions. Jazz vocalist, Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert, guides you to gain confidence, mic technique, range expansion, flexibility, stage presence and learn music theory. $15. 6:45pm. Louise Lambert, (Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH

INTRO TO GPS AND FIELDWORK DAY – Wed. Jul 19. Learn the basics of Global Positioning System (GPS) and real-world applications for natural resource management, agriculture and earth sciences. Practice using GPS in the field. Class takes place in the Laulima Building room 108 and at Waihee Refuge with instructor Sarah McLane. Classes are open to a limited number of participants. To register, contact Kaulana McCabe at 808-984-3554 or email [email protected] Free. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon Band 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Fri, Sunburn 8-11:55pm; Sat, Maui Blues 8-11:55pm; Wed, Maui Blues 8-11:55pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Luna Overdrive 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com