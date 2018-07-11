MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 12th-18th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

STOPLIGHT PARTY – Fri. Jul 13. It’s a Friday the 13th! Head to the Stoplight Party and pick your wristband as you go through the door. Green means you’re single, red means you’re taken and yellow means you’re…? The night will feature DJs Kid Continental and Gary O’Neal on the decks for all your hip-hip-hop and R&B tunes. 21+. $7. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SUMMER BOOTY SHAKE CONTEST – Sat. Jul 14. Head to the West Side because it’s time for another Summer Booty Shake Contest with DJ Big Mike. Hosted by Mr. Shakes, the night will feature a ‘Drop it Low’ dance contest and more. Shake your booty and qualify to win an all expense paid trip for two to Las Vegas. 21+. 9:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

POWER MIX – Sat. Jul 14. Da Jam 98.3 presents Power Mix at The Dirty Monkey on Front Street. Hit mixers will spin all your favorites from top 40 to house, flashbacks and club sets. 21+. No cover before 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BACK TO THE 90’S PARTY – Sat. Jul 14. Get your body glitter, Sketchers and Jnco Jeans and let’s go back to the 90’s when dial-up was a thing. Brittany Spears rocked everybody’s world, boy bands were cool and burning CDs was a thing. DJ Gary O’Neal will be playing all your favorite 90’s hits and they’ll also have some hella cool prizes, too. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LATE NIGHT WITH ROOTS N CREATION – Sat. Jul 14. Enjoy late night island reggae music with Roots N Creation live at the Beach. 9:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

SIZZL’N SUMMER: MELTDOWN – Sat. Jul 14. The annual summer block returns to Paia! Join the electronic dance community and celebrate the kick-off of Summer 2018. Presented by TeamDiscoNap, Audacious Events and Lawaia Aweau, Andrew Dana, Da Unkos, DJ Love, and M!CKY G will be bringing the heat. They will also be celebrating Lawaia’s Birthday! 21+. $10 at-the-door. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

INNA VISION – Sat. Jul 14 & Sun. Jul 15. Inna Vision will hit Upcountry then head to West Maui to bring the Maui crowd two concerts as part of their “Link Up Summer Tour.” They will be joined by the Sounds of Jah for two epic nights of roots sounds. Schedule: Saturday, July 14 at 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Sunday, July 15 at 9:30pm. Maui Grill Ka‘anapali, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com.

Kanekoa’s Upcountry Sunday’s – Sun. Jul 15. Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Kanekoa will play their second Sunday of the month residency at Casanova’s in Makawao Town. Kanekoa played the May 2018 Mana’o Radio Upcountry Sunday and it went so well all involved decided to do it again! Kanekoa will play from 3-5pm with one, big rock star set. Kiddo friendly. $10 at the door. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH MAKANA – Wed. Jul 18. Makana returns to perform live at the main Fountain Courtyard. Known as the youngest virtuoso of slack key throughout the islands, Makana will treat the Wailea crowd to contemporary Hawaiian music. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-$39/general admission; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show meet and greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters). Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair – learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In silent movies, Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in talking pictures she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 14. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jul 16. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign-up at 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jul 17. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jul 17. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jul 18. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jul 12. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jul 12. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy the dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jul 12. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 13. The summer baking class at UHMC Culinary Arts Program is in session. Visit the shop to purchase student created baked goods. Offerings are as follows: July 13, cookies, brownies and bars; July 20, petite fours; and July 27, bon-bons. 10am-2pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jul 13. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jul 13. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jul 13. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. $25 for garden members; $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jul 14. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jul 14. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 15. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 15. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St.); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jul 15. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options and live music. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 15. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 17. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 18. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jul 18. After being greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12pm-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 31. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. See Zariah’s works on display. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Zariahart.com

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Sat. Jun 30 – Fri. Aug 3. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. They’ve brought the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jul 12. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 13. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 13. Enjoy an evening of art featuring local artist Albu Guru from Puerto Rico. Meet her and view her works while sipping “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘OLIVER LIVE!’ – Thu. Jul 19 – Sun. Jul 29. Theatre Theatre Maui’s West Side summer camp is proud to present two weekend performances of Oliver. See Maui youths hard work on stage in this family friendly show. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. $12/Adults (13+); $7/Child (3-12). Pre-sales tickets available at Lahaina Music. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

UNDERSTANDING CBD AND MEDICAL CANNABIS–LUNCH AND LEARN – Sat. Jul 21. CBD or cannabidiol is a compound produced by certain cannabis varieties. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce euphoric effects. Join medical cannabis researcher and author, Michael Backes, and learn how CBD and other cannabinoids interact with the human endocannabinoid system. Backes will also cover the myths and claims about CBD commonly encountered on the internet. Presentation includes a hot buffet lunch and class materials. 1:00pm. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; facebook.com/leisfamilyclassact; Understandingcannabis.eventbrite.com

SOUNDS OF TIBET AND UNIVERSAL LOVE AND COMPASSION – Sat. Jul 21. Dedicated to Maui’s late Tibetan Venerable Lama Dhondup Gyaltsen, see renowned Tibetan flutist and composer Nawang Khechog. His music carries a powerful message of universal love and compassion and has been hailed as the global ambassador of Tibetan music. He will be accompanied by Sal Godinez on piano. $25. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Tibetanflute.eventbrite.com

MARLON WAYANS ON MAUI – Sun. Jul 22. Hi Tide Nation presents actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director, Marlon Wayans. From horror comedy to romantic comedy and all the comedy between, Marlon has starred in hits like, “Scary Movie,” “Naked,” “Whites Chicks” and the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” His first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-Ish” recently aired on Netflix. LOL with Marlon as he performs live in the Castle Theater. $45.50-59.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONNY LIM – Wed. Jul 25. Lim is a slack key guitarist, lap steel guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and producer. He’s one of the early members of the Makaha Sons of Ni‘ihau, and Lim developed his guitar and vocal styles performing with his famous Lim Family of the Big Island. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99-$95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR. – Thu. Jul 26 – Sun. Jul 29. The Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings the African savannah to life on stage with an unforgettable cast of characters. See them journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. Reserved seating: $15/adults, $12/students; General: $12/adults, $10/students; Family Day Special: $10. Showtimes: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Mauiacademy.org

ANNIVERSARY PARTY!!! – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of Afterglow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing – whites, lights and fluorescents. All paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Netflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-$39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” General Admission: $25.50-$45.50; VIP: $95.50; Ultimate VIP: $195.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse’ (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket-holders. $20-$60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Mauichamberorchestra.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles like “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” hitting them the number one spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. Tickets are $35-$45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, please call or go online. $4-$200. 4pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300;Bit.ly/medbkah

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect and celebrate dance, music and aloha during the third annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. The event will feature four days of dance workshops, classes, performances and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova and more. There will also be live music with salsa legend Ismael Miranda, Voz a Voz, and Hawai‘i’s multi-award winning Latin band Son Caribe. There’ll also be many DJs including Voss, Rafael, Rod Moreno, Judah da Lion and Ever. $250. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 12

INCREDIBLE CORALS: NIGHT ON THE REEF – Thu. Jul 12. Based on the summer lunar cycle, it’s predicted that the rice coral species will spawn on this night. The public is invited to experience the exhibits after dark with a chance at witnessing a live coral spawning during this iconic event. The evening will also feature an underwater dive presentation, “Navigation by the Stars” with astronomer Rakhal Kincais. (While the live coral spawning is expected to occur, it is not guaranteed due to numerous environmental variables). $14.95 – $34.95. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jul 12. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and more information, call, email or visit website. 8am. AA Central Office, ([email protected]); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

Tai Chi – Thu. Jul 12. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for a free mediation in motion class to promote your serenity and peace. All ages welcome. Free!. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 12. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jul 12. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jul 12. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Jul 12. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an instrumental sound bath at the spa. Participants will be swept away with sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum and wind gong. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. $30. 7:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY, JULY 13

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 13. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Wed. and Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly, ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SATURDAY, JULY 14

RUN IAO 10K/5K – Sat. Jul 14. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) presents the 2018 Run Iao 10K and 5K. Run will start from the parking lot and head down Vineyard to Main Street up to the halfway point, 5K runners can then enjoy a downhill back to Wailuku, 10K runners will continue to Iao Valley State Park then back. Following the race participants can enjoy light food and refreshments, drawings for prizes and an awards ceremony. Registration: pre-register online $25 VIRR members, $35 non-members deadline July 12. In person $45 on July 13, 3-6pm during packet pick-up at Request Music in Wailuku, and on race day at 6:30am. 7:30am. Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot, (Vineyard St., Wailuku); Virr.com

RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Jul 14. It’s time for the St. Ann’s Church annual Rummage Sale with items like clothing for men, women and children, household goods, furniture, electronics, books, toys, plants and more. There will also be St. Ann’s onolicious sweet bread, BBQ steak plates, pancit, vegetable and banana lumpia, bake goods and a farmers market. 7am-1pm. St. Ann’s Church, (40 Kuhinia St., Wailuku); 808-244-3284; Saint-ann-maui.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jul 14. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jul 14. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

THE STORY OF THE UKULELE – Sat. Jul 14. ‘Hawaiian Serenaders,’ Richard Tom and Mele Fong, will share information about the ‘ukulele. Learn the history, types, parts, and tuning of Hawai‘i’s official instrument, and how playing the ‘ukulele has evolved from rhythm accompaniment to a solo instrument. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jul 14. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HAWAIIAN CLASSICAL GUITAR – Sat. Jul 14. Classically-trained guitarist Ian O’Sullivan is well-versed in Hawaiian slack-key guitar and the ‘ukulele. He’s also the first guitarist from Hawai‘i to be accepted to Yale University’s School of Music. Ian will perform a variety of instrumental tunes as well as discuss his music style. 1:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 14. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PELE HAWAI‘I’S FORCE OF CREATION – Sat. Jul 14. Revered in Hawaiian culture for her power and force. Pele, goddess of the volcano and fire, is in the midst of creating new land as she manifests as lava. Hawaiian cultural practitioner George Kahumoku Jr. will share the history and stories of Pele. Learn Hawaiian protocols, including native plants that embody Pele and ho‘okupu (gifts) that honor Pele as well as a traditional Hawaiian chant to Pele. Additionally, as George shares songs of Pele, participants will have the chance to learn an accompanying hula, Aia La O Pele (“There’s Pele”) taught by Lopaka Naihe. $50. 4:30pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Sat. Jul 14.Put the glow in your flow in this all women’s class for a booty shaking bass bumping good time in the Kihei Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing (whites, lights, fluorescents) all paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to, Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 7:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

SUNDAY, JULY 15

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 15. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

Chakra Yoga Flow + Sacred Sound Bath – Sun. Jul 15. Transform yourself during this unique immersion of healing movement and sound! Deepen your connection to your essence, increase your level of relaxation, and transcend your quality of life! Beth will lead 1.5 hours of powerful yet relaxing postures and flow, designed to open up each of your seven chakras through asanas, breath, and visualization while Christina assists with chakra awareness and individual vibrational healing. $60. 11:30am. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com/tao-porchon-lynch

MONDAY, JULY 16

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jul 16. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jul 16. Keiki 12-and-under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by a colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JULY 17

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION – Tue. Jul 17. Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness aims to connect Tourism Professionals with conservation professionals to create a mutually beneficial relationship in nature-based tourism. Enjoy an evening of pizza and good company while raising money. A portion of proceeds from the night will go to the conservation education and outreach. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-573-0280; Mauimauka.org.

Floating Sound Bath – Tue. Jul 17. Join Uplift Maui + Shanti for a unique experience to enhance your wellness! Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong will envelope you, align your chakras, clear negativity and ground your energy with healing intentions. Relax, rejuvenate and release energy that is no longer serving you! $55 Kama’aina: $40- w/ ID at the door Floor: (no hammock)- $30 Ages 16 and up only please. 6:45pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Wed. Jul 18. Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness aims to connect conservation professionals with tourism professionals to increase the quality of nature interpretation and the level of awareness of Hawaii’s unique natural resources. Training focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species provides facts and stories about Maui’s unique natural environment and opportunity to learn the most current information from professionals in their field. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov; Mauimauka.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jul 18. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-7:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sat, Late Night with DJ Gary O’Neal 10-10pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-2:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Nate Lopez 4-6pm; Tue, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Island Soul 5-8pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Bistro Casanova – Sun, Kanekoa 3-5pm; (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Bistrocasanova.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Tomoki 5-7pm; Fri, Abria Joseph 5-7pm; Sat, Sarah Love and Friends 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com