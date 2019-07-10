MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | July 11th-17th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ RACHEL FLATT – Fri. Jul 12. This week, you can check out the sexy bass sauce of Rachel Flatt. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ISLAND SOUL – Fri. Jul 12. Maui’s Island Soul band is co-led by guitarist and lead singer Ron Metoyer and keyboardist Jerry Kovarsky. In a collaborative effort, they’ll be joined by a surprise female lead vocalist. There’ll be soul, funk, and dance music. Call or go online for reservations. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY ‘SUPPORTING LAHAINA’S CREATIVE ARTS’ – Fri. Jul 12. Celebrate and indulge in the creative arts of Lahaina during this month’s town party. The artsy party will include Writer’s Short Story contest winners announcements, Lahaina Art Society Gallery’s Poster Contest Reception, and Lahaina’s “Art Walk.” You can also check out some live music with the Maui Jam Band, games and activities for all ages, shops, galleries, restaurants, and more. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front Street); Mauifridays.com

THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Jul 12. The Syndicate is Maui’s hottest new alternative/hard rock band! Hear them get down on the North Shore. The night will also feature a special guest. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! – Fri. Jul 12. Enjoy a night of good vibes with Jason Arcilla and The Rhythm Sons. There’ll also be craft cocktails. No cover. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

WORLD DISCO COMPETITION – Fri. Jul 12. Get funky at the Monkey! The World Disco Competition will be hosted by Casey Jones and Hey Guy. Space is limited for teams. Please sign up to secure your spot! There’ll be games, a dance competition, prizes, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

CARNIVAL AT THE CANNERY – Sat. Jul 13. The public is invited to come out and enjoy entertainment by Braddah Joe, Maui Ukulele Sisters, Erick Grillo, and The Takeouts. There’ll also be a mobile game theater, bouncy castle, raffle prizes, and some of Maui’s favorite food vendors. Event will take place on the lawn area fronting Starbucks. 10am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

A JAZZY AFTERNOON – Sat. Jul 13. Get an afternoon caffeine fix while and enjoy the sound of jazz pianist and vocalist Mark Zion. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

JUSTIN MARTIN, MANSION, MR. FITZ & J RAZ – Sat. Jul 13. Alpha Agency presents Justin Martin (Dirtybird) featuring Mansion (formerly Chris B.), Mr. Fitz (BLVCK MVGIK), and J Raz (Disco Knights). $20 early bird tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. 21+. Door cover TBA. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MOONLIGHT MELE WITH GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR. & FRIENDS – Sat. Jul 13. The Maui Historical Society is hosting a benefit concert featuring Hawaiian music by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Institute of Hawaiian Music with Keola Donaghy, Neal Yamamura and the La`au Street String Band, and Hawaiian entertainer and Hawaiian music mentor George Kahumoku, Jr. $5/Person; Free/Keiki (12 and under). Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 5pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

NAIA’S MUSICAL COLLEGE FUNDRAISER – Sat. Jul 13. Singer and songwriter Naia Litman will present music from her first album. Joined by guest DJ YOUFORIA, the evening will also feature a playful art workshop with Christina Litman (and it’s her birthday!), and a silent auction. This is a fundraising event to support Naia in her first year at college this fall. All proceeds will go to help Naia pursue her musical endeavors. Come out to connect and celebrate with her! $10 cover. 5:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-419-2004; Waibarmaui.com

ONO GRIMES BAND – Sat. Jul 13. They’ll be serving up a musical cuisine of sultry jazz-infused blues, latin, rock, R&B, and a dash of swing. Hear Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry share their musical stew of styles. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku).

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Jul 13. Keeping it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with #Poundtown, plus a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

AWARD-WINNING ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST PERFORMANCE – Sun. Jul 14. Elvis fans are in for a nostalgic treat when King of Rock n’ Roll impersonator Lloyd Aron Douglas takes the stage. This family-friendly event will also feature food trucks and island vendors. Seating is limited; attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Free admission and parking. 6:30pm. Maui Sunday Market, (Kahului Shopping Center); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jul 14. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jul 11 & Sat. Jul 13. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

MAMMA MIA – Fri. Jul 12-Sun. Aug 4. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island (that they last visited 20 years ago). The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show! $20-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday Matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 13. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jul 15. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jul 15. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jul 15. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes. You choose the tune, and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 16. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH KAWIKA KAHIAPO – Wed. Jul 17. This week’s slack show will feature six-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-Winner Kawika Kahiapo. Hear the soothing combination of contemporary and traditional Hawaiian tunes, along with ki-ho‘alu. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm, show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guest can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK OPEN FOR BREAKFAST! – Thu. Jul 11- Wed. Jul 17. Delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious! They’ll be serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and much more. Stop by, check out the menu, and pig out! Open daily 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jul 11. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jul 12. The summer baking class at UHMC’s Culinary Arts Program is busy again! Held in the campus’ Pa‘ina Bldg., stop by and pick up some tasty treats. July 12 theme is “French” – eclairs, Napoleons, pithivier, tarte Tatin, and other French delicacies. July 19 is “Petit Fours and Macarons.” 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Jul 12. Every Friday, you can enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jul 12. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jul 12. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jul 12. Taste cutting-edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity, and you’ll enjoy libations and live music in a chic atmosphere. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jul 13 & Sun. Jul 14. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FARM TO FEAST – Sat. Jul 13. The Haleakala Chapter will hold their first annual Farm-to-Feast celebration. There will be farm tours, presentations, keiki activities, a produce swap table, performances by Maui Aerial Arts, and live music with Bentley Kalaway. This is a locavore potluck, so bring a special creative and nourishing dish (for eight or more). Those who come without a dish will be asked for a suggested donation. This is a trash-free event; bring your own plate, cup, utensils. $2 for recyclable utensils/plates if you don’t bring your own. Parking is available at Oskie Rice Arena. $10/members; $12/non-members. 3pm. Pono Grown Farm Center, (641 Olinda Rd., Kula).

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat, July 13 & Sun. Jul 14. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Jul 14. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Jul 14 & Wed. Jul 17. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award-Winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran. The event includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. “Sustainable Sushi at Sea” is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 16. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Jul 16. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the 70s & 80s and a $6 menu, offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, broccoli & truffle cheese! And staring at 10pm is late night jam with DJ RON. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); DTHmaui.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 17. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 17. Check out the No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K! Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Kaleo Phillips will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

MAUI ART SCENE

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Until July 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. Drinks will also be available at the bar for purchase. $20 for use of space. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

LAHAINA POSTER CONTEST DISPLAY AND RECEPTION – Until Aug 5. Artists’ entries for the 30th annual Lahaina Poster Contest will be on display in the Old Jail Gallery. The public is invited to stop by and view works during this time. Additionally, a meet the artists reception will be on Jul 12 from 6-8pm when the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug. 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, painting, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., and the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jul 11. Mixed metal artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 12. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 12. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects and enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jul 12. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jul 12. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 3:30pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jul 14. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sun. Jul 14. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 14. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina).

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Mon. Jul 15-Mon. Jul 29. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities are: July 15 Mask Making; July 22 Cookie Decorating Party; July 29 Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Classes are on Mondays from 10-11am. Details online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jul 15. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); Mauihands.com

WATER ELEMENT CREATIONS TRUNK SHOW – Wed. Jul 17. Shop for fine jewelry inspired by Chinese Medicine and treasures from the sea. Handmade on Maui. View in the lobby. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Waterelementcreations.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 11

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HARVESTING HAWAIIAN HISTORY: KIHEI’S ANCIENT KO‘IE‘IE FISHPOND WITH JOYLYNN PAMAN – Thu. Jul 11. Joylynn will share the historical and cultural significance of Hawaiian fishponds: how they were used to ensure a steady supply of fresh fish for the Hawaiian people, and the restoration process that has been undertaken to ensure that Ko‘ie‘ie remains intact for generations to come. There will also be a short film, “The Mo‘olelo of Ko‘ie‘ie Fishpond.” Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Jul 11. They’ll be breathing new life into Americana music by summoning Gulf Coast roots with that Southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. Maguire will be joined by Jimmy Dillon, a musician that’s backed up artists like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com; Jimmydillon.com; Mulligansontheblue.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jul 11. It’s open to all U.S. military service members including: active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Jul 11. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jul 11 & Tue. Jul 16. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. Jul 11. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Enjoy the sounds of sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls (created by Nepalese artisans) infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramids, singing bowls, ocean Theta drums, and a wind gong. $30-$45 per person. Advance reservations required via phone. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jul 11. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT – Fri. Jul 12. The County of Maui is celebrating July’s National Park and Recreation Month with free summer programs for people of all ages. See a movie under the stars during sunset. The next movie night is Jul 19th at the War Memorial in Kahului. Call 891-4955 for more information. Kamaole III Beach Park, (S Kihei Rd.); Mauicounty.gov/parks or Nrpa.org/July

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

MAUI LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY: CANDLELIGHT VIGIL – Fri. Jul 12. It’s a Vigil to End Human Detention Camps. Please bring your family and friends on the campus lawn outside Ka‘a‘ike Bldg. This will be a fire free event. Download a candle app or bring your own battery operated candle. You can also bring a chair or a blanket. 6:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Jul 12. Coming out in force during Lahaina’s 2nd Friday event, Maui Writers Ink Authors will present their novels on plots ranging the Russians and the CIA, single handed sailing adventures, special agents on Lanai, Nixon’s impeachment, and more. Additionally, Maui Writers Ink Authors will also have their two anthologies “Short Stories and Poems” and “Supernatural Tales” available. 5pm. Campbell Park, (Front Street, Lahaina).

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jul 12, Sat. Jul 13. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service at 6pm. Dance at 7:30pm. 6pm. Pa‘ia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission, (253 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia).

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH: SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Jul 12. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

PROJECT BACKPACK – Fri. Jul 12- Sun. Jul 14. This is the annual back to school supply drive for Maui’s keiki with the Kiwanis of the Valley Isle on Project Backpack. The program will benefit Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start keiki entering kindergarten. Volunteers will be accepting school supplies at the Kokua Korner on Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 9:30am-4:30pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm. All types of school supplies are welcome. Cash and credit card donations are also very welcome. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Jul 12. This is a fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

SATURDAY, JULY 13

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS: GUIDED RIDE SERIES – Sat. Jul 13. The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series, targeting the second Saturday of the Month. Their inaugural bike ride will start in Honokowai going through Honolua Bay (intermediate), and all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. Rides are led by trained ride leaders and each month, and they’ll be partnering with a bike shop. This month it is Ridesmart Maui and Boss Frogs. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Lahaina).

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jul 13. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. The public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jul 13 & Sun. Jul 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LABYRINTH WORKSHOP WITH PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION – Sat. Jul 13. Come along on a spiritual journey and celebrate summer. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a peaceful, walking meditation through the beautiful labyrinth in the garden. Sit, relax ,and soak in the serenity around you while meeting other members of the Pacific Cancer Foundation ‘ohana! Coffee, tea, and healthy goodies will be provided. Register online. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org/labyrinth-workshop

MYSTIC HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR & CRYSTAL SALE – Sat. Jul 13. Here’s where you go to shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items to uplift your mind, body, and soul. Attendees will also have opportunities for energy tune-ups and guidance from a handful of Maui’s healers. Proceeds from the event will benefit Temple of Peace Community Outreach. For more information call Judy at 808-891-1114. 12pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.).

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jul 13, Mon. Jul 15 & Wed. Jul 17. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor, Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jul 13. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JULY 14

CACAO CEREMONY & ECSTATIC DANCE – Sun. Jul 14. Here’s an evening of sacred ceremony and a celebration of life with Zin and Paulina. They’ll integrate shaman-grade cacao with medicine music, mantra chanting, movement arts, and community connection. Gather and freely express the divine god/goddess within. $25. 6pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (Pa‘ia and Wailea locations); 727-687-2787; Maui-yoga.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 14. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jul 14. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 14. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 14. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is the Haiku Hillbillys: Rand Coon (banjo), Thomas Goodlunas (violin), and Randall Rospond (guitar). After, a guest DJ will get the evening started at 7pm. 2pm-5pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MONDAY, JULY 15

A TALK BY DR. KALIKO BAKER – Mon. Jul 15. HK West Maui Community Fund presents Dr. Kaliko Baker of Hawaiinuiakea School for Hawaiian Knowledge as the first speaker of the Kanaka Scholar Series. Doors open at 5pm. 6pm. Na Aikane O Maui, (562 A Front St., Lahaina).

STEM CELL LEARNING SEMINAR – Mon. Jul 15. This free weekly seminar discusses different types of stem cell treatments that are available, methods of stem cell delivery, and some clinical outcomes. Offered every Monday. RSVP required. 12pm. Pacific Health Network Inc., (930 Waine‘e St. Ste. 9, Lahaina); 808-662-4808; PacificHealthNetwork.com

TUESDAY, JULY 16

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jul 16. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BOOK READING OF ‘THE UNFOLDING NOW’ – Tue. Jul 16. Join the ongoing exploration of this inspiring book. Experience ‘Being in the Now’ through the awareness practices of inquiry and meditation. Free. 6:30pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-283-6667.

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 16. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jul 16. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jul 16. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension. It offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth, and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

RESTORATIVE PRACTICES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE WITH JOE BRUMMER – Tue. Jul 16 & Wed. Jul 17. Explore nonviolent communication for the next generation. Joe Brummer will bring a beginning introspective look at how restorative practices can be integrated in Maui County justice systems and academic school programs. The “Pono for Our Community” conference is on July 16, 5:30-8:30pm at the Cameron Center. A “Three-day Journey to Peace and Connection” will take place July 17-19, 9am-4:30pm daily at Iao Intermediate School. For more information and registration call or go online. Free. 630-302-2247; Nvcnextgen.org

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jul 16. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jul 16. Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week yoga series for Maui’s cancer community. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements, and postures and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wed. Jul 17. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the newly refreshed Splash Pad at Center Court. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Mermaid Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality. They’ll share stories about their ocean adventures. Splash Days are on Wednesdays from 12-1pm until July 31. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ SARINE INNA DREAM & VALLIA AMBROSIA – Wed. Jul 17. Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Sarine Inna Dream, and Vallia Ambrosia. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Thu, The Take Outs 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, DJ Sweetbeats 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon Acoustic Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Island Soul 7-10pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Zin Onyx 5-8pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com. Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events