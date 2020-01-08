MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 9th-January 15th, 2020

BIG SHOWS

BROOKS MAGUIRE’S ACOUSTIC SONGWRITER SHOWCASE – Thu. Jan 9. Summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country, Brooks showcases his musical versatility in his performance of original Nashville releases along with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit/stories that captivate audiences! Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. Jan 10. Bringing their island-style Mala ’til Midnight with 3 pound of Kalo: Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, and Nestor Ugale. Plus, get drink and food specials all night. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com



ARTIST 2 ARTIST: HENRY KAPONO & HAWAIIAN-STYLE BAND – Fri. Jan 10. Continuing Henry Kapono’s A2A music/talk-story series, this edition features the unique Hawaiian-Style Band. HSB has included the musical synergy of more than 50 musicians and producers over the course of three albums! Many of their songs are iconic island anthems, including “Love and Honesty,” “Let’s Talk Story,” “Rhythm of the Ocean,” and “Live A Little.” Tickets: $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



BRAZILIAN DUO MAUI – Fri. Jan 10. For the Brazilian jazz lovers, treat yourself to an evening of Brazilian jazz, Bossa Nova, samba, blues, and traditional rhythms by Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro featuring Marcelo Ignacio on percussion. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com



LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 10. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. 8pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).



MISHKA – Fri. Jan 10. A traveler and a sailor at heart, Mishka is a free spirit whose lyrics, melodies, and grooves are reflections of the roots and culture. His eclectic sound, from bass heavy roots reggae to mellow acoustic ballads, songs of love, and songs of social justice and consciousness, you’ll have to hear for yourself. Table reservations recommended. Tickets: $10 in support of Maui Huliau Foundation. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



PUNK LEGENDS D.O.A. – Fri. Jan 10. Canada’s legendary Punk Kings, who helped spread punk rock counterculture around the world, approach a momentous milestone. For nearly 25 years D.O.A. has been happily slashing away at all manner of philosophical enemies. Opening performance by Trigger Warning. 21+. Tickets: $25 available on Eventbrite.com 9pm. Casanova Makawao, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao)



SOLD OUT: JIMMY DILLON & DAYAN KAI – Fri. Jan 10. An evening of acoustic soul with Jimmy Dillon and Dayan Kai. Known as The Six String Man, Jimmy always brings the heat to any show he’s a part of. Dayan Kai is a true force of musical nature, with a vast array of music including blues, jazz, Americana, Hawaiian, bluegrass, Latin, reggae, world, funk, and much more. BYOB. Light snacks coffee and soft drinks will be available for purchase. $20. 7pm. Gig’s Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); Gigsplacemaui.com



THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Jan 10. Maui’s hottest alternative/hard rock band The Syndicate hits North Shore again, this time with special guests, Anesthesia!. 21+. $10 cover. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Jan 10. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country, and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com



FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Jan 11. It’s time to party under the moon. Featuring two local DJs dropping the beats. You choose the channel you want to groove too… and dance away in the open-air courtyard, under the full moon! $5 headset rental. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



JAZZ MAUI PRESENTS A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO EMIL RICHARDS – Sat. Jan 11. Emil Richards (September 2, 1932 – December 14, 2019) was an American vibraphonist and percussionist who was recorded on more than 1,350 film scores and performed and recorded with more than 650 artists. His work can be heard on famous television show themes such as the finger snaps on “The Addams Family”, bongos on “Mission Impossible”, vibes on “The Flintstones”, and xylophone on “The Simpsons” opening tune. $15. 6pm. Kihei Charter School, (650 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-283-3576; Jazzmaui.org



THE NIGHT SHIFT WITH DJ ELIZA – Sat. Jan 11. Enjoy the tunes oceanfront at Maui’s chicest late night spot and vibe with DJ Eliza as she plays a soulful mix of R&B, hip hop, trap, and electronic music. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

THREE TO 5 – Sat. Jan 11. Get ready for a full evening of music with an all-instrumental band comprised of guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, and percussion. Expect heavy doses of funk, groove, soul, and blues. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



VINCE ESQUIRE – Sat. Jan 11. Enjoy a wonderful evening of music with Maui’s renowned rock and roll guitar slinger Vince Esquire and Band. This three piece trio will be performing both covers of songs you probably know and some originals too. BYOB. Soft drinks and light food and snacks available for purchase. $35-$40. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); Gigsplacemaui.com



WORLDWIDE JAM4MAUNAKEA VIDEO PREMIERE – Sat. Jan 11. In partnership with Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu Mauna Kea and others, Hawaiian nonprofit Mana Maoli found themselves flooded with thousands of video submissions capturing what the power of music looks like. Thousands gathered at Mauna Kea at 11am on Aug. 11, 2019 to #jam4maunakea. After posting their first video, Jason Momoa, Brother Noland, Raiatea Helm, and dozens of other artists joined the elders, leaders, and protectors of Mauna Kea for an 11:11am Hana Hou #jam4 Maunakea. Now, the Worldwide Jam4Maunakea Video premiere brings together over 100 of these submissions/posts into one epic video. Manamele.org

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Jan 12. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com



KE‘ALA‘ILIAHI: A FRAGRANT OFFERING OF ALOHA CELEBRATING 15 YEARS OF HULA – Sun. Jan 12. Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes, began its hula journey in 2004. Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi humbly presents Ke’ala’Iliahi, a fragrant offering of aloha celebrating 15 wonderful years of hula: sharing mele, hula, and stories from their lei of memories, and honoring those who have made lasting impressions on their lives. Craft vendors, silent and live auction, along with pre-show entertainment start at 3pm; show starts at 5pm. Tickets: $36. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Sun. Jan 12. Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com



CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH KALANI PE‘A – Wed. Jan 15. Welcoming back Na Hoku Hanohano and a Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe‘a. Praised for Hawaiian language fluency, songwriting skills, and commitment to his Hawaiian roots, as well as a musical range that runs from traditional chant and Hawaiian classics to R&B. Hear him perform at the Fountain Courtyard. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Maui United Way. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



STAGE SHOWS

OUT OF ORDER AUDITIONS – Auditions for the ProArts Production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan. 13 and 14 from 6-9pm. Callbacks are Jan. 15. Show is in March. 18+ only. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jan 9 & Sat. Jan 11. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.,); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Jan 9. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com



KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Jan 9. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. Free. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com



SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Jan 9. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Jan 10. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with the exotic belly dancing show with Isa Inca. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177.

‘THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME’ – Fri. Jan 10-Sun. Jan 26. Fifteen-year-old Christopher is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers life-changing secrets. Tickets: $26/adult; $23/kau noa; $15/drama student. Showtimes: Thu, Fri & Sat, 7:30pm and Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 10 & Sat. Jan 11. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

ONSTAGE DANCE COMPANY REVIEW – Fri. Jan 10-Sun. Jan 12. OnStage Dance Company presents their 2nd annual dance revue created by local choreographers and performed by the Maui dance community. Bringing local Maui choreographers and dancers together for an eclectic evening of dance featuring a variety of styles including tap, jazz, modern, ballet, musical theater, contemporary, and lyrical. This yearʻs choreographers include Dejah Padon, Erin Kowalick, Felicia Chernicki-Wulf, Jaidah Gertrude, Rachel Lockhart, Jessica Dungans Barton, and Erin McCargar. $25-$30. Showtimes: Fri & Sat, 7:30pm and Sun at 3pm. The Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 11. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JAM SESSION/OPEN MIC – Sat. Jan 11. Come by for a jam session, hosted by Doc. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Jan 11. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Jan 13. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Jan 13. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 14. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 14. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/MARK YAMANAKA – Wed. Jan 15. This week’s slack show will feature 14-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner, Mark Yamanaka. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 15. Alright all you karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com



MAUI FOODIE



DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Jan 9. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Jan 10. Every Friday enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Jan 10, Tue. Jan 14 & Wed. Jan 15. Get your vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce and specialty products in the open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 11. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Jan 11. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves! Connecting people with food. He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65/four courses, includes as amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. $65. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 11 & Sun. Jan 12. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 11 & Sun. Jan 12. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 11 & Wed. Jan 15. Come get it: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 12. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Sun. Jan 12. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 5. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; [email protected]; Mauisundaymarket.com

NORTHSHORE BRUNCH SET – Sun. Jan 12. Enjoy brunch on Maui’s North featuring live music and sounds with Scott Adam. 9am. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Jan 12. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Jan 13. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LU‘AU – Mon. Jan 13. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Jan 13. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com



BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Jan 14. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 14. All Day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 14. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, & DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 14. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jan 15. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



ART SCENE

BLACK AND WHITE AFFAIR EXHIBIT – Until Feb 4. Mark De Colibus’ show will demonstrate one of his many artistic skills-creating in black and white themes. He works in charcoal, pen and ink, scratch board, pencil, and has developed a series of five Zebras entitled “Zebra Reflections” which will be part of the show; all done with pastels and prisma colors. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland U.S. with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Jan 9. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

BETH HIRD AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jan 9. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter Hird creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and shares these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

JEWELRY METAL STAMPING WORKSHOP – Thu. Jan 9. Here’s an introduction class where you will learn the basics of stamping on metal to produce your own personalized jewelry with a meaningful name or date, inspirational words or phrases. We will discuss the tools and materials needed, have a brief instruction and get right into practicing the technique. By the end of class, you will take home two beautiful new hand stamped pieces of your choice! All materials are included. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com



JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jan 9. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jan 9, Tue. Jan 14 & Wed. Jan 15. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits: Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MACRAME PLANT HANGER WORKSHOP – Fri. Jan 10. Join us at Friends & Faire for a fun, festive, and knotty class of creating macrame plant hangers with KNOTS BY KATE! Plants are not included but will be available for purchase. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $35. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 10. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. 5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

COCONUT TOTE BAG WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 11. Learn Ulana Lau Niu, the Hawaiian ancient art of weaving coconut fronds. In this fun, creative and cultural workshop, you will be taught how to make your very own Hawaiian coconut tote bag. Learn the basics of the plant, it’s significance to the islands, and how to care for your bag which can last up to 20+ years! All instructions and supplies are included. $60. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St. Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jan 11. Colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Jan 12. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Jan 12. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jan 12. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, and eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina);

MANIFESTING & VISION BOARDING WORKSHOP – Sun. Jan 12. If you’ve been thinking of getting your goals and dreams on a vision board, then join an evening of community, connection, and creativity with Essential Island Living. Each participant will receive the necessary supplies for vision boarding and will each make a custom essential oils roller blend. Light pupus will be served and feel free to BYOB! $20. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

PAINTING FLOWERS SIMPLY & BEAUTIFULLY IN WATERCOLOR – Mon. Jan 13. Painting flowers in watercolor can be learned by anyone. This hands-on workshop with visiting artist Robert Regis Dvorak will provide a sequence of easy exercises designed to give you skill and success with painting flowers that glow. The class will focus on the spontaneous representation of flowers rather than an attempt at careful realistic representation and will also cover layout and composition, color mixing, and blending for light, shade and shadow, brush techniques, graded washes, lost and found edges, and more. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Jan 15. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 9

POOL GUARD TRAINEES ONE-STOP RECRUITMENT – APPLY BY JAN. 23. The County of Maui will hold a one-stop recruitment on Jan. 29 for pool guard trainees to fill positions within the Department of Parks and Recreation at the Kihei Aquatic Center. Minimum requirements are a high school graduation and a valid driver’s license. Applicants should be prepared to take and pass a written civil service exam and swim 300 meters in 10 minutes or less. Following successful completion of the written exam and performance test, interviews will be conducted on the spot. For more information, all Cynthia M. Razo-Porter at the Department of Personnel Services at 270-7256, or Duke Sevilla, pool manager, at 270-6135. Apply online at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui



ACT TEST PREP CLASS – Until Feb 6. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online ACT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, Varsitytutors.com/free-sat-act-prep-course



AKAKU UPSTAIRS: ‘EVERYDAY ACTION FOR EVERYDAY PEOPLE’ – Thu. Jan 9. This presentation will explore how simple, everyday actions can impact you and our community while building lasting connections. The evening’s featured speaker will be Nicole Huguenin, a former high school teacher turned generosity entrepreneur and community organizer. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BEACHFEST2020 – Registration available until Jan. 23 2020. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude will take place on Jan. 25 and 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Jan 9. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jan 9 & Tue. Jan 14. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 9. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Friday, January 10

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 10. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana, featuring performances by Hawai‘i’s own celebrities. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – Fri. Jan 10. See Maui’s talented keiki show off their ‘ukulele skills. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Fri. Jan 10. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Jan 10. Elaine Gallant, Linda Lyerly, and Nansy Phleger will be featured during Lahaina’s 2nd Friday Event. The authors will meet the public while signing and selling their publications that cover the gamut from a CIA spy thriller to a selection of children’s books. 5pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina).

Saturday, January 11

DIVING INTO YOUR DIVINE FEMININE – Sat. Jan 11. Would you like to step out of “doing-ness” and step into your senses? Then come and explore practicing presence and pleasure as a way into your divine feminine! Activate creative energy through a day of Divine Feminine Dance, guided journaling, meditation, and alchemy singing crystal bowls. Email [email protected] for reservations. Cost: $150. 9am. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave, Makawao); Movesingheal.com



FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jan 11. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MWA BEACH CLEAN UP – Sat. Jan 11. Malama ‘Aina: It’s Our Kuleana at the annual Maui Wedding Association beach clean up. RSVP so there’ll be enough supplies. (Meet in the Grassy Area near Five Palms). 8am. Keawakapu Beach, (2960 S Kihei Rd.); [email protected]; Mauiweddingassociation.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 11. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jan 11, Mon. Jan 13 & Wed. Jan 15. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jan 11 & Sun. Jan 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Sunday, January 12

GAME NIGHT W/JON TERNITY – Sun. Jan 12. Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 12. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Sun. Jan 12. Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! Free. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste. 208-A); 808-875-4325.

Monday, January 13

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

BINGO! – Mon. Jan 13. Start brushing up on your bingo lingo, and be “first on board.” That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. Hosted by Miss Ashely Rose. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 13. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. Free. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Tuesday, January 14

BEGINNER SALSA CLASSES – Tuesdays, Jan 14-Mar. 3. Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner Cuban Salsa lessons! No previous dance experience or partner necessary! Sessions geared for first time beginners only and promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on! This is an eclectic all-ages group of dancers. Even if you think you have two left feet but are still a bit curious, come try it out! $100 for 8 weeks session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 920-400-0706.



ADVANCE MENS HAIRCUTTING EDUCATION AND TOOL SELECTION – Tue. Jan 14. Hattori Hanzo Shears presents Justin Thomas. Discover techniques that can be applied to conquering any type of hair. Whether you are looking for new techniques to add to your arsenal or are looking to build it, this class is something you don’t want to miss! Tickets: $15 available on Eventbrite.com 6pm. The Hair Hale, (2580 Keka‘a Dr., Lahaina).

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 14. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Tue. Jan 14. Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitor are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 14. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAHJONG – Tue. Jan 14. Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game believed to have been developed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games will be played with traditional tiles under the shade of the starfruit tree. Experienced and beginner players are welcome. Game sets will be provided. For more information contact Kimberly Flook at: 808-661-3262, or [email protected] 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (808 Front St., Lahaina).

Wednesday, January 15

AARP HAWAII’S MOVIES FOR GROWNUPS: ‘JUDY’ – Wed. Jan 15. The film follows showbiz legend Judy Garland to swinging London in 1968 for a five-week, sold-out run at the Talk of the Town. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.” This is a FREE event, open to the public; however, registration is required and seating is first-come, first-served. Register by phone or online. 6pm. McCoy Studio Theater at Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 844-418-2281; Aarp.cvent.com

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Jan 15. It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HULARAMA 2020 – Wed. Jan 15. Hosted by Arthur Murray Dance School of Bellevue. You will not want to miss this fun filled, packed four days of dancing, friends, drinks, food, touring the island, and more. 10am. The Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Arthurmurraypugetsound.com



INTRODUCTION TO RADIO AND KAKU FM – Wed. Jan 15. Unleash your inner radio personality! This free orientation to radio broadcasting will introduce students to Akaku’s low-powered FM talk radio station, KAKU FM 88.5, and cover some basics about using microphones and adhering to FCC regulations. Free. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

WHALE WEDNESDAYS SHOP AND SHARE – Wed. Jan 15. Shop for a cause! Lilly Pulitzer will be donating 10 percent of their sales to Pacific Whale Foundation. Free. 9am. Lilly Pulitzer at Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-793-3723; Lilypulitzer.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com. Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 2-4pm; Thu, Pete Sebastian 2-4pm; Sat, Pete Sebastian 2-4pm; Sun, Tripp Wilson 2-4pm; Tue, Akoni 2-4pm; Wed, Mark Dumalanta 2-4pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Sunburn 8pm; Sat, Natalie & Friends 8pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Tue, Tim McDill 4:30-6pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Sat, David Connolly 6:30-8:30pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, The Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, SweetBeets 5-8pm; Wed, Ashley Toth 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8-11pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm;

TOUCHDOWN FOR FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR -(843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com





For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments