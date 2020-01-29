MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 9th-January 15th, 2020

Late Night with Mala

BIG SHOWS



BROOKS MAGUIRE’S ACOUSTIC SONGWRITER SHOWCASE – Thu. Jan 30. Summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country, Brooks showcases his musical versatility in his performance of original Nashville releases along with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit/stories that captivate audiences! 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS KALEO PHILIPS – Thu. Jan 30. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the entertaining of Kaleo Phillips. Born and raised in Lahaina, Kaleo, has been a figure in the Maui music scene for over 30 years. A graduate of Lahainaluna Kaleo released his first solo album, “E Mama”, with original Hawaiian compositions written by himself and his cousin Devin Kamealoha Forrest. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Jan 30. For your booty shaking pleasure plus the fun will never end. Food and drink specials. No cover. Mauisportsbar.com 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina);

MAUI FOLKGODDESS DIANE PATTERSON LIVE! – Thu. Jan 30. With her powerful voice, rocking guitar and revolutionary lyrics, Maui folkgoddess Diane Patterson sings the world awake. Fueled by music-as-activism, her sincere spirit and roots storytelling plant seeds of love and realness. Diane will be joined by Al Torre, one of the West Coast’s hottest guitarists, and Hanzano Lidbrink on the bass. $15-$20. 7:30pm. Mandala Creations, (29 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9556.

CHINESE NEW YEAR 2020 CELEBRATION – Fri. Jan 31. Celebrate the lunar year of the rat with lion dances, drums, gongs and cymbals. To kick-off festivities, Dr. Busaba Yip will present the history of Chinese New Year and, Dennis Ryan, will tell the story of the rat at 2pm and another at 6pm. There will be Year of the Rat themed crafts, cultural activities like, Chinese calligraphy, the art of Chinese knot, and Mahjong games between, 2-7pm. A blessing by the Au’s Shaolin Arts Society starts at 5pm, where lai see envelopes will be handed out to feed the lions for good luck. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); Lahainarestoration.org

CLUB NIGHT W/ DJ ILLZ – Fri. Jan 31. Club night with Maui Favorite DJ Illz, playing all your favorites, from dance to hip hop, top 40s, and more. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ BOOMSHOT – Fri. Jan 31. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Boomshot. A little retro, strictly vinyl and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

JEFF BOWEN – Fri. Jan 31. Enjoy an evening of great music with Nashville’s own Jeff Bowen. This is your chance to see one of the best male vocalists and musicians on Maui. Joining the show will be Josh Smith and Jim Mclemore. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

KUPAOA & MARK YAMANAKA – Fri. Jan 31. Multiple Na Hookuu Hanohano award winners Kupaoa duo Kellen and Lihau Paik, and Mark Yamanaka join forces to bring you a beautiful evening of original Hawaiian mele, plus traditional classics, in a style unique to their sound. Together they will leave you wanting more. Tickets: $30, $40, 10% discount for MACC Members and half-price kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 31. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get you hip swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. B.Y.O.B. event. Cover: $10/Adults, $5/Under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

PAUL OGATA LIVE MAUI COMEDY SERIES – Fri. Jan 31, Sat. Feb 1. Hawaii born and raised, seen on Showtime, HBO, CBS late late show, Live from Gotham, WInner of the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition, and his own special on Comedy Central. With opening act Chino Laforge. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Jan 31. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! WITH PETE SEBASTIAN – Fri. Jan 31. Live music, craft cocktails and good vibes, featuring Pete Sebastian! 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR – Sat. Feb 1. Ring in Lunar New Year with a series of fun and family-friendly special events. Attendees will celebrate the Year of the Rat be transported into a Chinese cultural adventure with a reading of “Li Chou and the Dragons Promise,” lion dance presented by Ben Seng Au and Au’s Shaolin Art Society with lycee envelopes, and more! 3pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); Outletsofmaui.com

PASTIE PREMIERS 2020: AN OPEN NIGHT OF BURLESQUE – Sat. Feb 1. Join Cabaret & Cocktails for an evening of all things NEW for Maui Burlesque. One-night-only, featuring new performers, new acts, new styles, new laughs, and much more! Come see the awesome NEW lineup guaranteed to titillate and tease! 21+. Tickets: 25/GA; $35/VIP. Doors: 7:30pm. 8pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

GINA SALA “SOME ENCHANTING MAUI EVENING” SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT III – Sun. Feb 2. Returning to Maui for her 3rd consecutive year Gina Sala joined by special musical guest Daniel Paul, featuring performances on tabla, harmonica and backing vocals along with Maui violin maestro Don Lax. Desserts and chai by Shamapriya will be available for purchase beginning at 6pm. $25 advance tickets available at Eventbrite. $35 cash at the door if available. Doors open at 6pm. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.,); Ginasalas.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69 – $115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

A CLASSICAL SOIREE: AN EVENING OF MOZART, MAHLER, PROKOFIEV, AND DEBUSSY – Thu. Jan 30. The classical show program will begin with “Quartet for Flute and Strings,” then move on to the sublime impressionistic music of Claude Debussy with a transcription for flute, clarinet, and piano of “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.” Following see a number of performers on the stage with 11 musicians interpreting Gustav Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer,” arranged by the 20th century composer Arnold Schoenberg. The program will conclude with Serge Prokofiev’s delightful “Overture on Hebrew Themes.” $40. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jan 30, Sat. Feb 1. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.,); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Jan 30. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Jan 30. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Jan 30 & Tue. Feb 4. Karaoke with the best host KJ / DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 31 & Sat. Feb 1. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! 21+. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 31. Hosted by Trip Wilson see some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 1. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Feb 1. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Feb 3. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Mon. Feb 3. Join Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims and the Blue Lava Band for an unforgettable night of pure Blues. If you love the blues this event is for you. $10. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Feb 3. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS W/ ANGELA AND PHIL BENOIT – Wed. Feb 5. Maui’s jazz duo Angela and Phil Benoit will perform their original music, jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to the Maui Food Innovation Center. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 5. Alright all your Karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome & all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com



MAUI FOODIE

I LOVE YOU A LATTE CONTEST – In celebration of coffee and the month of LOVE! To enter, write an original poem and tell us what you “love a latte!” Then email it to loveyou@mauicoffeeroasters.com by February 13th. They will post each poem on Facebook and Instagram. The poem with the most likes will be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes! Winners will be announced on Valentine’s Day. Maui Coffee Roasters, (444 Hana Hwy., Kahului).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Jan 30. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

BEATS AND EATS W/ CHEF JOJO AND DJ ELIZA – Fri. Jan 31. Chef Jojo Vasquez and his talented team turn the Chef’s Counter into a pop up action station for this popular once a month final friday installment of music, cocktails and creative culinary dishes. DJ Eliza is on duty for your listening pleasure. 5pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Napili); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jan 31. Enjoy local beers while helping Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to ADH. Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver. Show up any time! 6-10pm 6pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Lahaina); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Jan 31. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/Adults; Half-Off/Keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 31. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Jan 31, Tue. Feb 4 & Wed. Feb 5.Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 1. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Feb 1. An intimate dining experience that allows Chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves! Connecting people with food. He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65 four courses, includes as amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. $65. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Napili); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 1 & Sun. Feb 2. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 1 & Sun. Feb 2. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Feb 1 & Wed. Feb 5. NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 25 & Wed. Jan 29. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 2. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 2. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH RON KUALA‘AU – Sun. Feb 2. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

NORTH SHORE ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 2. Enjoy great food to go along with old favorites as Steve Somers and John Gerry perform “unplugged.” 9am. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Feb 3. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com



LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Feb 3. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Feb 3. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Feb 4. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 4. All Day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 4. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, & DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 4. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 5. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: ART MAUI 2020 DEADLINE FEB. 19. There is no theme, so submit only your best work. Go online and read the Prospectus carefully for eligibility and expectations. Best of luck to all! Receiving Day: Feb. 28, 9am-5pm. Give back day: Mar. 1, 9am-5pm. Exhibit: Mar. 8-29. Submissions@artmaui.com

BLACK AND WHITE AFFAIR EXHIBIT – Until Feb 4. Mark De Colibus’ show will demonstrate one of his many artistic skills-creating in black and white themes. He works in charcoal, pen and ink, scratch board, pencil, and has developed a series of five Zebras entitled “Zebra Reflections” which will be part of the show; all done with pastels and prisma colors. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland U.S. with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Daily until Feb 21. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year’s juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based artist, art consultant, and curator. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jan 30. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Thu. Jan 30, Tue. Feb 4 & Wed. Feb 5. Tue-Thu. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TINY HANDS WITH EMILIA DE CASTRO – Thu. Jan 30. Enjoy art with your little one! Using materials such as pastels, clay, paint and paper that stimulate creative impulses and fuel artistry, children (and an accompanying adult guardian) will learn artistic processes that tiny hands can manage with help. There will be music, movement, and lots of fun for all! (Ages 2.5-5). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 31. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

2020 MAUI OPEN STUDIOS: OPENING CELEBRATION/PREVIEW EXHIBITION – Sat. Feb 1. Join many participating artists during the 10th annual Maui Open Studios event. Enjoy complimentary wine, no-host food options, live music, preview artists’ work and connect with the artists. Here is where you can pick up your copy of the MOS Guidebook containing an artist directory and maps for a kick-off to 3 weekends of self-guided tours of artists studios and exhibition spaces. More details online. 5pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (Pa‘ina Bldg., 310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3683; Mauiopenstudios.com

ART=MIXX: ENCHANTED—SPIRIT OF THE WOODS – Sat. Feb 1. Aligned with the current art exhibit: The Woodworker’s Journey: Concept to Creation. The event will feature Beat Kitty, exotic sounds by Cudra Clover, a performance by Adaptations Dance Theater, art by Maui Art Life, and visuals by Astral Projection. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. Costume up, mingle, and connect to the arts! 21+. Free admission; $40/VIP lounge access. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LEI PO’O WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 1. Enjoy a morning filled with lei and pua! In this make and take workshop, learn how to make lei poʻo (head lei) using fresh tropical flowers and foliage and create your very own lei po‘o to wear. 10am. Haku Maui, (3643A Baldwin Ave., Makawao);

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 2. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Feb 5. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.,).

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Feb 5. Oil on Wood Painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CLAYMAZING! CREATIVE CERAMICS FOR KEIKI – Wed. Feb 5. This class will introduce your child to the wonderful world of clay! Josie Kele will guide children through a variety of handbuilding projects using slab, pinch, coil, and glazing techniques. Keiki are sure to enjoy the hands-on experience of creating an array of fun, fantastic clay artwork with their hands! (Ages 5+). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 30

ACT TEST PREP CLASS – Until Feb 6. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online ACT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, (Online, Kahului); Varsitytutors.com

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2020 WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS – Deadline for nominations is Feb. 14. County Building, (200 S High St., Kahului); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. Free. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: “PESTICIDE FREE MAUI: NO PANIC, LET’S GO ORGANIC” – Organic gardening and farming have already earned the support of many Maui residents. Join Autumn Ness, director of Beyond Pesticides Hawai’i as she shares the benefits & process of going organic. Free 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

JOY HARJO IN THE GREEN ROOM – The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in the Green Room. The presentation will be followed by a book-signing at a courtyard reception with light dessert provided and drinks available for purchase . Tickets: $25 and $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KAUHULU – CULTURAL TALKING SERIES – Join Kumu Lei Wann, for a new cultural talking series. Like fish schooling toward the surface, let us collectively gather in a space that fosters aboriginal brilliance. This free event focuses on Hawaiian culture. Mea‘ai pono (light healthy foods) will be served. Limited tickets available. 6:30pm. Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And, Tue. Feb 4. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Friday, January 31

KA HO‘EA MAI ANA: THE WARRIORS HOME ARRIVAL – Offered every Friday. Various genres will explore historic Native Hawaiian warfare as well as modern conflicts to include the Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Discuss warriors and soldiers transitions to war and back to their civilian lives. Free to all veterans and civilians. RSVP via phone for details. Veterans Resource Center at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3242.

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models used to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – See Maui’s talented keiki show off their ‘ukulele skills. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.,); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. You’ll help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VIDEO EDITING WITH IMOVIE – And, Sat. Feb 1. Learning to edit with Apple’s iMovie software is fun and simple to learn. This two day class will cover basic editing techniques, tools, tips and shortcuts. You’ll learn to create your own graphics, titles and credits, animate still photos, and add music, voiceovers or special effects. Sessions: Friday, 3-7pm; Saturday, 11am-3pm. Tuition: $100/Adults, $80/APA Members, $50/Youth (12-18). Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

Saturday, February 1

BEACH CLEANUP – All are invited to participate. Meet at the beachfront, Pool Hale, adjacent to the pool. Cleaning supplies and light snacks/beverages will be provided to all volunteers. Let’s keep our island clean! 8am. The Whaler on Ka‘anapali Beach, (2481 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-6003.

CHINESE NEW YEAR – BOOK READING – Dr. Busaba Yip Douglas and Nansy Phleger will join together to celebrate Chinese New Year of the Metal Rat. Dr. Busaba Yip Douglas is the Cultural Director of Lahaina’s Wo Hing Museum and Wo Hing Society, and she will begin the festivities by explaining the cultural meaning and significance of the Year of the Metal Rat. Nansy Phleger will read “Li Chou and the Dragon’s Promise,” her children’s book that she wrote and illustrated. Ms. Phleger will then sign and sell her book with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Maui Friends of the Library. 3pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY’S NIGHT AT THE MOVIES FUNDRAISER – The evening will feature the film “Life in the Doghouse” which tells the story of Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta and the work they do at Danny & Ron’s Rescue. Two short films from Mutual Rescue “Mike & Abbie” and “Jade & Trubs” will also be shown. There will also be a Silent Auction featuring a variety of art as well as food and beverages available for purchase. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-877-3680; Events@mauihumanesociety.org; Mauihumanesociety.org

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). Now showing signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. Help restoration efforts. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

RUN & WALK FOR WHALES – Join more than 500 runners and walkers to gather in solidarity for ocean conservation and to celebrate the homecoming of Maui’s humpback whales. Then, stay for breakfast, awards, music by Marty Dread and family-friendly activities. $35. 7am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

SELF-DEFENSE FOR ADULTS AND TEENS THROUGH KI-AIKIDO – Tracy Reasoner, 6th Dan Ki-Aikido and Maui Ki-Aikido’s beginning class teacher, will show and teach simple ways of self-defense and deterrence of trouble. 10am. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WRITING FOR CHANGE – Empower your words and navigate the communication hurdles for change with award-winning teacher, writer, and leader Nancy (N.T. Arevalo). Learn more and register online. 9:30am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Storystudiowriters.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – And, Mon. Feb 3 & Wed. Feb 5. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs battle the 49ers!

Venues to watch the BIG GAME!

WHY SHOP FOR SNACKS? WHY COOK? WHY CLEAN UP? – Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



NORTH SHORE SUPER BOWL PARTY – Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



PRIVATE SUPER BOWL VIEWING PARTY! – Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-214-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com



BIG GAME, HUGE SCREEN & THE BLOODY MARY BAR! – Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



SUPER SWEET POTLUCK SUPER BOWL PARTY! – Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com



PRIZES! PRIZES! PRIZES! DON’T MISS A TOUCHDOWN! – Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



BURGERS, BREWS, VIEWS & THE BIG GAME – Sunsets Bar & Grill – (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Sunsetsbarandgrill.com



BYO BEST SUPER BOWL DISH – Kahale’s (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com



TIKI STYLE LANAI PARTY – South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



CHEER FOR YOU TEAM! – Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com



MASSIVE SCREENS – Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com



NO SEAT HAS A BAD VIEW -Spanky’s Riptide, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2337; Spankysmaui.com



COOL OFF SURFSIDE – Surfside Woodfire Pizza, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-793-2650; Surfsidepizzamaui.com



WHO WILL TAKE HOME THE TITLE? – The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

————–

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION – Enjoy a free family friendly cultural event with lion dance and kung fu demonstrations. Free2:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI YOGA & WELLNESS OPEN HOUSE – Live music + food. Come build community and meet amazing teachers and wellness practitioners! Offering free wellness mini-sessions and sample yoga classes throughout the day. 11am. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 808-633 – 2770; Maui-yoga.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org



Monday, February 3

SAT TEST PREP CLASS – Until, March 11. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online SAT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, (Online, Kahului); Varsitytutors.com

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

GAME NIGHT – Liven’ up your potentially mellow Monday night and have some good old fashion fun with adult Jenga, giant Connect Four, Uno, HammerSchlage, and more. Late night specials. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 7:30am. South Maui, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, February 4

CUBAN SALSA LESSONS – Tuesdays, until Mar. 3. Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner Cuban Salsa lessons! No previous dance experience or partner necessary! Sessions geared for first time beginners only and promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on! This is an eclectic all-ages group of dancers. Even if you think you have two left feet but are still a bit curious, come try it out! $100 for 8-week session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706.

AQUARI-OM – Yoga is an ancient practice renowned for its benefits to physical and mental health. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace during a unique yoga class in the Open Ocean exhibit – complete with sharks, stingrays, and huge ulua! Bring: yoga mat or towel; water in a reusable bottle; yoga props you would like to use. Participants need to print and fill out the Waiver and bring to class for check-in. Check-in is at the Administration Building. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com

COLLABORATIVE STUDY OF FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO DECLINING HUMPBACK WHALE SIGHTINGS IN HAWAIʻI AND ALASKA PRESENTATION – What are the factors contributing to the decline in observed sighting rates of humpback whales in Hawaiʻi and Alaska? Three humpback whale researchers will present information on a collaborative study examining this question as part of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s “Know Your Ocean Speaker Series.” Seating is limited. 5:30-7pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Bit.ly

FASHION SHOW – Kalama Heights and Rainbow Attic present a fashion show to remember. Join them for fun, fashion, and music. 10am. Kalama Heights, (101 Kalama Heights, Kahului); 808-879-1500.

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.,); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. Volunteers will help with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. For details, reservations, and carpooling arrangements form Upcountry at 8am, call Mary at 808-572-1584. Free 9am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula).

TEEN INTRODUCTORY AIKIDO CLASSES – The 4-week teen beginner course for ages 12-18 will introduce all aspects of Ki-Aikido practice. Taught by Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. Suggested donation of $30 for the course. 5pm. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 South Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiakido.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN -Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, February 5

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play & win – 2 rounds of 5 games with gift cards & other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games – If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize – Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina);

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St.); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St.); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7-9:15pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy.); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr.); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St.); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com. Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm.

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – (1307 Front St.); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 2-4pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St.); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St.); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 5-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GIG’S PLACE – (330 Ohukai Rd.); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com. Mon, Fast Freddy’s Blues House Party & Show 7-9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl.); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Natalie & Friends 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Thursday-Sunday. Sat, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Sun, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Fri, Jeff Bowen 7pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Maalaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

[CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Drew Martin 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Kanoa & Rabbitt 8-10pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm.



—



