MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 3rd-9th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

STRAIGHT NO CHASER – Thu. Jan 3. Maui favorites, Straight No Chaser returns to celebrate the New Year in style with their ‘The One Shot Tour.’ Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch, SNC is the real deal, as the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together for an unforgettable live act. $33.50 – $58.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR JANIE’S FUND – Thu. Jan 3. Steven Tyler and Mick Fleetwood with the Loving Mary Band present a benefit concert for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. $500-$1,500 with all proceeds donated to Janie’s Fund. Will call: 5pm; Ticketed meet/greet: 5:30pm; Doors: 7:30pm; Show 8:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com; Janiesfund.org

FRIDAY DJ SESSIONS: BASS NYMPH – Fri. Jan 4. From the deepest depths, then sky high; evaporating with clouds in the bright shining sun. Bass Nymph navigates mystic dreamscapes. Harmoniously fusing genres of world, garage, halftime, grime, drum n bass, dubstep, breaks and 808bass. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 4. Celebrate the beginning of a new year with live entertainment by Leo Mana and Nevah Too Late. Check out the food booths and trucks, local artisans, and pop-ups. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

1ST FRIDAY COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Jan 4. Guys and gals that share the love for country music are sure to have a good ‘ol honky tonk time! Kaina Country band will hit the stage for an entertaining show. There will also be food and drink specials throughout the night. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 4. Singer/songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins returns to Maui on tour in support of her most recent release, “Strangers Again.” This album is collection of duets with male artists including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson, and Jackson Browne. $50-$85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGS OF THE PACIFIC – Sat. Jan 5. Join the Whale Trust research team and special guests for an evening celebrating the enchanting humpback whale song. This memorable evening will feature outrigger canoe trips from shore hosted by Whale Trust researchers, a sunset dinner at the beach by Chef Lee, and a private concert by John Cruz. All proceeds support Whale Trust’s research projects in Hawai‘i. $175. 5:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/songs-of-the-pacific.

WILLIE K AND FRIENDS BLUESFEST – Sat. Jan 5. A living legend in Hawai‘i, Willie K continues to push the musical envelope with his diverse range of musical genres. Join him and his Warehouse Blues Band for an evening of blues, rock, and whatevahs. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Tavana, John Akapo, and other special guest will join the evening. $10 (kids 2-12/general admission), $40 (adult/general admission), $65, $85 with a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JP SEARS HAWAIIAN ISLAND TOUR STOPS ON MAUI – Sat. Jan 5. Here’s a fun night of stand up comedy with comedian and YouTube superstar, JP Sears. Active on his YouTube channel, AwakenWithJP, he encourages healing and growth through his entertainingly informative, humorous, and inspiring videos. Speaking and performing at numerous events, conferences, festivals, and retreats around the world. Here’s your chance to see him live. Ted Anderson will open the show. VIP meet and greet tickets are also available. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FLAT JACKSON – Sat. Jan 5. Enjoy another round of South Side insanity with Flat Jackson. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Jan 5. Party in the open-air courtyard with live DJs Gary O’neal and CPNess. Headsets are required to hear the music, and you choose the channel you want to jive too. The kitchen is open until midnight, and there’ll be drink specials, too. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MANA‘O RADIO’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY’S – Sun. Jan 6. Join the fun with a great musical lineup with the Troll Garcia Band and their classic Psychedelia! Also on the bill will be Sweet Beets and YumYum performing Americana-folk delivered by one of Maui’s favorite duos. Opening this show will be Pat Simmons, Jr. performing his Maui-grown acoustic surf rock. $10. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CHRIS BERRY BANA KUMA BAND CAMPS – Tue. Jan 8 – Sat. Jan 12. Grammy award winner Chris Berry kicks off his Hawaii tour and embarks on a three island journey to host Bana Kuma Band Camps. At the camps, participants will join him for immersion, co-creating a drum, dance, and multi-instrument ensemble, culminating in a community performance at the end of camp. Band camp detail available online. $300 – $375. 8:00am. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Haiku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com; Chrisberrymusic.org/events

BLUEGRASS AND BEYOND – Tue. Jan 8. Jamming out some of the top bluegrass music available in Maui, here’s your chance to see the talents of the “Bluegrass and Beyond” band live on stage. 8:30pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

MARK YAMANALA – Wed. Jan 9. This week’s George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show will feature Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocolist of the Year, Mark Yamanaka. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant at 5pm, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 5. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VIOLIN-PIANO DUO CONCERT: FELDMAN-URADOMO – Sat. Jan 5. Here is an enchanting evening of chamber music! The Violin-Piano Duo Recital will feature internationally recognized pianist Damira Feldman, and virtuoso violinist Kisa Uradomo. The program features the most celebrated chamber music works by Wieniawski, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Mendelssohn. There will also be a post-concert reception to “Meet-the-Artists.” $15. 7:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku); 305-588-0083; [email protected]

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jan 8. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

A KAPALUA NIGHTLY EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 20 – Tue. Jan 15. The serene, oceanfront setting will be enhanced with inviting fire pits and lighting, perfect for an evening spent under the stars. In addition to its iconic shakes and sandwiches, the dinner menu will feature entrees including seared mahi mahi and kalbi ribs, along with live entertainment. There’s also a complimentary s’mores kit with purchase of $50 or more. 4pm. Burger Shack Kapalua, (DT Flemings Beach Park); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

SIP TO SUPPORT PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 3. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Fri. Jan 4. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jan 4. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20 – $39. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jan 4. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Jan 4. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $25. 4:30-5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 4. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Jan 4. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as teriyaki beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar, and much more. $45/adults; $22/keiki (6-12 years); keiki 5-and-under eat for free! 6-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jan 5. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 5. & Sun. Jan 6. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 5. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 5. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. Jan 6. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West side!. DJ Louvera will provide the beats, while you enjoy Benny Samplers on Special and Mini Chicken and Waffles, along with $10 Carafes of Mimosa, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. There will also be chances to win DTH Prizes, like breakfast for 1-week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 5 & Sun. Jan 6. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 6. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 8. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics! It will be an evening of tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 9. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jan 9. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SURFING HAWAI‘I – Until Tue. Feb 19. Surfing Hawai‘i presents the most popular ocean sport, beginning with the Native Hawaiian origin and knowledge of he‘enalu through the evolution of surf tourism in the islands today. See surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works by artists Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. It reflects a timeline from ancient Polynesia to the 21st century, presenting the influences of surfing through art, literature, film, music, and fashion. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jan 3. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. Tour start at 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 4. Visit the gallery, for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 6. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am-4pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 6. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9am-4pm. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com.

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Jan 6. Come find something unique during this local handmade crafts vending event. Studio residents and outside vendors showcase their latest and greatest fashion, fine art and jewelry. Shoppers also get free brunch and coffee. Free. 9am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

IT’S ONLY A PLAY – Fri. Jan 11 – Sun. Jan 27. It’s opening night of the Broadway Play “The Golden Egg,” and all the stars will be there to celebrate. Gus is at the party as part of the help, but also, in hopes of catching his big break. He sings, he dances and he can operate heavy machinery! Oh, the things an actor has to do to get noticed! Will the show be a hit? Will Gus get his big break? Find out. $15-26. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BLAYNE ASING – Sat. Jan 12. With formal music training and a natural ear for learning, O’ahu, singer and songwriter Blayne Asing taught himself how to play by watching YouTube. He’s an expert in playing a variety of instruments, and began playing ʻukulele at age eight. Hear his original songs from country/folk to Hawaiian and island music, music of his favorite Hawaiian legends. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BROADWAY POPS: ‘HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY’ – Sun. Jan 13. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual Broadway Pops concert will feature the vocal talents of Scarlett Strallen, and Hugh Panaro. “Hollywood to Broadway” will include songs from My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Ice Castles, Phantom of the Opera, and so much more. Let these outstanding guest artists, and the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra transport you to your happiest place. $22-$60; and half-price for students 18 and under. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MISSILE ALERT ANNIVERSARY – Sun. Jan 13. Bodhi Be and The Death Store present a benefit fundraiser for Doorway Into Light, an educational and charitable organization in Hawai‘i. The night will feature the Marimba Komborera Band, DJ Ged, Neeraja and the Nectar Choir, the Village Pulse Dancers and Drummers, and special Guest, Ram Dass. $25/Advance at Eventbrite; $30/Door; Free/Kids (12 and under). 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SONNY LIM – Wed. Jan 16. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Slack Key Guitarist, Lap Steel Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, Sonny Lim. As one of the early members of the Makaha Sons of Ni‘ihau, Lim developed his guitar and vocal styles performing with his famous Lim Family of the Big Island. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FRINGE THEATER FESTIVAL 2019 – Fri. Jan 18 – Sun. Jan 20. The weekend marathon of the performing arts return to theater. Schedulde films are: Cane Fire: The Hanapepe Massacre by Wayne Moniz; Seeger by Randy Noojin; Stop Having Zombie Sex by Malcolm Grissom; ON STAGE: A Dance Revue; PolySHAMory by Kate Robards. The all-festival passes include admission to the catered opening night party and closing night awards ceremony. Further information and tickets available by phone or online. Adult content. $15 per show; Limited number of $75 VIP passes available by phone only. 5:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Fri. Jan 18. Coming off their sold out U.S. amphitheater tour, San Diego’s reggae rock fusion band Slightly Stoopid returns to Maui for their largest show yet. They’ll be with special guests, Hawai‘i’s own Rebel Souljahz, and Fortunate Youth. $39/GA; $79/VIP advance or $49/GA; $89/VIP day of show (must be 21+ for VIP). Gates: 5:30pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS – Wed. Jan 23. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, see him read his own work on stage, it’s sure to keep you laughing throughout the evening. Sedaris, will also be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q/A session and post-show book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KAWIKA KAHIAPO – Wed. Jan 23. This week’s George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show will feature six time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, Kawika Kahiapo. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant at 5pm, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

GINA SALA ‘SOME enCHANTing EVENING’ SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT – Sun. Jan 27. Returning to Maui for her 2nd annual concert, Gina Sala joined by special musical guest Daniel Paul. It will be an evocative evening spiced with humor, that leaves people humming songs from places they may not have expected to travel. Desserts and chai by Shamapriya will be available for purchase beginning at 5:30pm. Advance tickets available online or in cash at these Maui Ticket Outlets: Maui Kombucha (Ha‘iku), MacNet (Kahului), and Monsoon (Kihei). $35 cash at the door if available. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Ginasalas.com

NATHAN AWEAU – Wed. Jan 30. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature 3-time Male Vocalist of the Year, Nathan Aweau. Demonstrating his extraordinary bass skills on his 8-string electric bass, along with his beautiful vocals, Kelehua Kawai interprets through hula. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant at 5pm, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

RUN AND WALK FOR WHALES – Sat. Feb 2. Pacific Whale Foundation’s annual Run and Walk for Whales is one of Maui’s largest and most scenic run and walking events. With courses safer and more walker friendly than ever, we encourage all abilities to join in this fun and rewarding event. Choose from a 1 mile, 5K, 10K, or 10 mile course. The event includes, a continental breakfast, awards, door prizes, post-race entertainment with Marty Dread, and a Wild and Wonderful Whale Regatta. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. Online registration will close at 11:59pm on January 30. 6:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauiwhalefestival.org/runwalk

‘THE HUKILAU: PULLING TOGETHER FOR MAUI’S RESOURCES’ – Sat. Feb 2. Families and local businesses are invited to Malama Maui Nui’s first annual fundraiser. This exclusive evening event for the entire family will feature a delicious buffet, free drink tickets with an additional cash bar, live dinner music, a silent auction, games, photo station and, amazing ocean critters! Admission is $150 and funds raised will benefit Malama Maui Nui’s environmental stewardship programs. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com; Malamamauinui.org

HALE KAU KAU DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Feb 9. Now in its 20th year, this fundraising dinner provides approximately 40 percent of Hale Kau Kau’s annual budget. Themed “Sharing the Love,” which aptly describes the support Hale Kau Kau has received, the event will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Hale Kau Kau’s mission to alleviate hunger in South Maui. $140+. 4:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-875-8754; [email protected]; Halekaukau.org.

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 3. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jan 3. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour-long mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jan 3. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. AA Central Office, 808-244-9673; [email protected]; AAmaui.org

TAO WELLNESS EVENING KULA – Thu. Jan 3. This is a complimentary service of Master Malia Davidson, certified master teacher of the Tao Academy. Practical techniques and wisdom of Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha is taught to help participants to remove stress, fear, anger, worry, and anxiety. At the end of the session, participants will be nourished with high frequency blessings to bring greater peace and calm. 8:00am. Shen Qi Jing Wellness, (111 Kane St., Kahului); 808-205-6637; Satorifamilywellnesscenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 3. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jan 3. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Jan 3. Enjoy sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and wind gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. 12+. Advance reservations required. $30. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Spamontage.com; Shantiyogasound.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 4. All ages, dancers and non-dancers alike, are invited to come enjoy the tropical Latin music of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will also include an intro dance. $10/adult, $5/children. BYOB. 8:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Jan 5. The group is comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. Their objective is to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

INAUGURAL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING OF BRITISH CAR CLUB OF MAUI – Sat. Jan 5. There’s a meeting to organize the British Car Club of Maui. All British car enthusiasts are encouraged to attend, old and new alike. Bring your old British car or your new Mini, Jaguar, Rover, etc. You can also join the group on Facebook. If you have any questions, contact Jim Welch, 808-727-2733. 8:30am. Maui Marketplace, (Kahului); [email protected]; Maurice Emery at 808-276-4872; [email protected]

BECOME CIRCULAR BEACH CLEANUP – Sat. Jan 5. Join the Become Circular Task Force every first Saturday and help clear the ocean of plastics. Check in at the Pop Up tent near the Kahului Harbor (Look for blue and green task force flags on the road). Immediately following the clean up the team will celebrate the work with a Zero Waste provided lunch. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE 2019 – Sat. Jan 5 – Sun. Jan 6. Maui Cannabis Conference brings together a diverse group of cannabis experts and industry leaders to educate, network and open up further dialogue about the health and economical benefits of legal medical cannabis and industrial hemp. Day 1, includes the Cannabis Business Summit with educational and panels and includes an elevated After Party featuring a Fashion Show and Concert. Day 2 is Community Education Day featuring a lecture series with information about the health benefits of Cannabis. Go online for more info and to purchase tickets. $20 – $100. 9:00am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; Royallahainaresort.com; Mauicannabisconference.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 5. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GENTLE YOGA CLASS FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Jan 5. Join a physical and spiritual journey. Class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system, built bone density. And, built community, gratitude, and hope, with people who get it, who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9:00am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Lii pl, Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 6. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY – Sun. Jan 6. Every 1st Sunday of the month, you can enjoy live island style entertainment while shopping for locally made products. 10am-5pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 6. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 6. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 7

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 7. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Jan 7. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

THE FRIENDS OF HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK MEMBERSHIP MEETING – Mon. Jan 7. The public and all past and present volunteers of the Friends of Haleakala National Park are invited to attend the non-profit’s annual membership meeting. Attendees can contribute to discussion of upcoming plans for work to protect and improve the park in 2019 as well as join the non-profit. FHNP members will elect officers for 2019, and refreshments will be served. Free. 6:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Fhnp.org

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Mon. Jan 7. Every 1st Monday join a one of kind Foosball Tournament! Tournament is one-on-one, winners advance, details and rules at time of each event. 21+. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 8. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 8. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded to the top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Free. 7:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Jan 9. The event inspires the community, and empowers women with an amazing atmosphere for all the local wahine’s to collaborate and share ideas. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will be drink specials and live music performed by a local wahine. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ASTROLOGICAL WEATHER: 2019 W/ HAKELE GREEN – Wed. Jan 9. What’s the astrological theme for the new year? Come experience an astrological mandala, and learn about the current trends for 2019. Class is $20. To have your personal chart done before class, please add $20 (total of class would be $40). 6:00pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd, Kihei).

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jan 9. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Fri, Maui Beach Boys 6-9pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Fri, Ricaro Dioso 5:30-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5:30-8pm; Sun, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Kendra 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; Wed, Rose Renee 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Tue, 6ft Bossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com