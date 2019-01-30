SUPER BOWL LIII – PATRIOTS VS. RAMS

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON – Catch the Big Game on Maui’s North on the huge screen. Bloody Mary bar, and breakfast starts at 8am. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Two MASSIVE screens and three BIG screens above the bar with stadium-style seating. Get buffalo or BBQ wings, and represent your Super Bowl team spirit with a “Brady Tea Party” or “RAMarita” cocktail special. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER – Head on over to the MACC house and watch the BIG game! View indoors on the big screen or outside on a high-tech LED screen. Why shop for snacks? Why cook? Why clean up? Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase including a full bar, and food trucks will be on hand selling ‘ono grindz and snacks. There’ll also be live music before and after, featuring uncle Willie K. All ages welcome. Free. Gates open at 12pm. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI BREWING COMPANY – A Tasting Room Super Bowl Sunday Party. Ticketed entry includes: your first beer and all-you-can-eat hot dogs, pizzas, salads, and nachos for the duration of the game. Additional beer will be available for purchase, as well as a la carte items with both teams in mind. $35. Open at: 12:30pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mbcrestaurants.com

PAIA BAY & COFFEE BAR – Touchdown on Maui’s North Shore for the BIG Game! (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

STOPWATCH BAR & GRILL – Don’t miss a touchdown! An Extravaganza with door prizes, a free pupu buffet, and all the action. Open at: 11:30am. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchbarandgrill.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Football, beer, food… what more could you ask for? Who will take home the title? Go to the Monkey to find out! (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BIG SHOWS

FLAT JACKSON – Fri. Feb 1. Flat Jackson is ready to inspire your booty to shake in previously unfathomable flights of fancy… Bring it. Sing it. Shake it. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleymaui.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 1. February brings the theme I HEART WAILUKU, and features entertainment by Kualoa, Luna Overdrive, Get Up and Dance, and Emperado Dance Fitness. There’ll also be free showings of The Magic of Kamishibai, and the PangeaSeed Foundation will feature a Sea Walls Mural: “Small Town. Big Art.” Food booths and trucks, local artisans, and pop ups. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); Mauifridays.com

ANDONIMUS AND SCOTT CLAY – Sat. Feb 2. Andon Hiltner of Andonimus and Scott Clay hit Maui’s North Shore to share an evening of great ambience and song. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee & Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

BIO-LUMEN-ESSENCE – Sat. Feb 2. Dress to impress, transform to a luminationary experience and evolve into the night. Get your body moving with DJs Illz, Kurt, and Deviant. The bioluminescent visuals will be provided by Audacious, and the glowing environment will also offer light-up gifts, UV face and body painting, and delicious elixirs. 21+. $10. 10pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Feb 2. There’ll be two DJs spinning, and you choose which one to kick it with. Also, the kitchen will be open until midnight, and there’ll be drink specials. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAJA SALVADOR – Tue. Feb 5. Regarded as the “Dance Princess,” see Maja Salvador live on Maui. Widely known for her roles in “Nagsimula sa Puso,” “Minsan Lang kita Iibigin,” “Ina Kapatid Anak,” “The Legal Wife,” “Bridges of Love,” and “Wildflower,” she will be joined by RK Bagatsing and Pooh The Comedian. $50-$75. $125/VIP (includes meet and greet with artist plus a group photo), $150/VIP (includes M&G with artist plus a solo photo). 6pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. Jan 31-Wed. Feb 6. Come out for a karaoke or open mic nights. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Jan 31-Wed. Feb 6. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 2. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Feb 2. Join Free Range Comedy for a high energy evening of laughs in their 75-seat venue. All ages welcome, and a $2 discount is offered with a food donation for the Maui Food Bank. $8-$10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 5. See Brenton Keith, aka the “Master of Magic!” His high-energy comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. Brenton will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jan 31-Wed. Feb 6. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING AT KING’S COTTAGE – Thu. Jan 31-Wed. Feb 6. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. 10am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058.

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jan 31. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Jan 31-Feb 6. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu, and support local charities on Maui. The “Chai Mango Lassi” is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 1. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping is poured straight from the keg using good ol’ gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music will keep the party happening until late. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 1. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Feb 1. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Feb 1, Sat. Feb 2 & Sun. Feb 3. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40. 11:15am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 2. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table,” see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 2. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Feb 2. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including; banana bread french toast, eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 2 & Sun. Feb 3. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 2 & Sun. Feb 3. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa on Sundays. 12pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 3. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Feb 3. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Feb 5. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 5. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 6. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 6. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

KATHY MCCARTNEY – Until Mon. Feb 4. Inspired by visual wonders, Kathy McCartney’s art is an expression of what the island experience means to her. Her multimedia paint and metal art will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. For information on when Kathy will be in the gallery, contact LAS. Open daily, 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART MAUI – REGISTRATION – Until Wed. Feb 6. Registration is open for this year’s Art Maui Exhibit. Receiving day will be Feb. 22. Art Maui is pleased to announce Lisa A. Yoshihara, Transit Arts Program Administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will be this year’s juror. Find applications, eligibility rules, installation proposal information online. $25. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului).

SURFING HAWAI‘I – Until Sun. Feb 17. This exhibition explores our most popular water sport beginning with Native Hawaiian history and knowledge of he‘e nalu and the evolution of surf culture in the islands today. The story is told through traditional stories and the Native Hawaiian cultural, spiritual, and recreational relationship to the ocean, as well as from archives, ephemera, and surfboards from private collections. Invited artists from Hawai’i include: Carol Bennett (Kaua‘i), Mark Cunningham (O‘ahu), Pete Cabrinha (Maui), Peter Shepard Cole (O ‘ahu), Charlie Lyon (Maui), Wayne Levin (Hawai‘i), and Noble Richardson, (Maui). Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VINTAGE HAWAII AND NOSTALGIA SPECIAL EXHIBIT – Thu. Jan 31. The Story of Hawaii Museum will feature the works of vintage Hawai‘i artists of the 1920s-’60s and contemporary artists of similar styles. Exhibit Hours: Thur, Fri, Mon, and Tue. 12-6pm Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 1. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART=MIXX: ECOEVOLUTION – Sat. Feb 2. Come and find your inner artist during the popular ArT=Mixx series, themed ECOEVOLUTION. Tied to the current exhibit, Surfing Hawai‘i, which explores the exhibit on ocean ecology and the evolution of species and earth cycles, the event will feature music by DJ Maui UBF, video projections by Astral Nomad, live performances by Fuzz Box, and installation art by Maui Art Life. Attendees are welcome to come dressed for the occasion (costumes are encouraged) and to have fun as they mix, mingle, and connect to the arts. Food options include Let’s Eat, Pele’s Pizza, and Maui Tropsicles. 7pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 3. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. Free. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Feb 3. Formerly at King Kamehemeha III School, come to the new location. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 3. Check out the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 3. Acrylic painter Stacy Vosberg’s process of creating art comes as naturally to her as spoken language. Her exotic travel venues inspire and enhance her creativity. Stop by, meet Stacy, and see her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands Pa‘ia, (84 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Feb 4. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Feb 4. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. 10am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 31

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Jan 31. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jan 31 & Tue. Feb 5. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am. Also offered on Tue. Feb 5. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 31. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; Hakubaldwincenter.org.

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 31. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog & Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jan 31. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.) 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH AT SPA MONTAGE – Thu. Jan 31. Relax to sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan monks; crystal quartz pyramids, singing bowls, and gongs will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. $30. 6pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Shantiyogasound.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 31. Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; Pac.org

Friday, February 1

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

Saturday, February 2

BALDWIN BLOCK PARTY – Sat. Feb 2. Bear PRIDE! Baldwin High School’s fifth annual Block Party will be held on the campus front lawn, cafeteria, Banyan Courtyard, and the library. This fun event will feature live entertainment, a game zone, Da Bounce bouncy castles, crafts, and a Barnes and Noble book fair, along with food booths and trucks. All proceeds raised will benefit BHS clubs, sport teams, and organizations. 4pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200.

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Feb 2. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

HAWAII NATURE CENTER VOLUNTEER CLEAN UP – Sat. Feb 2. Individuals, businesses and civic groups are needed to spruce up the Maui campus that includes site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to [email protected] Free. 9:00am. Hawaii Nature Center Iao Valley, (875 ‘Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500.

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 2. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LATINFUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Feb 2. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MEDIATION TRAINING: PART 2 – Sat. Feb 2 & Sun. Feb 3. Take an introspective look at how nonviolent communication practices can be integrated in Maui County justice systems and academic school programs. Presented by Nonviolent Communication for the Next Generation, the training will feature Jim and Jori Manske, trainers, mediators, speakers, and facilitators. Begin a dialogue on creating peace in classrooms and community. Training is from 9-5pm on both days. Cost is $250, scholarships available. More info and register at: 682-302-2247; [email protected]; Nvcnextgen.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 2. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Feb 2. Not sure when to play a monster or a trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponent’s life points to zero. Free. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Sunday, February 3

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Feb 3. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Feb 3. See Te Tiare Patitifa at the Center Stage. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Monday, February 4

FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Mon. Feb 4. Tournament is one-on-one, winners advance. More details and rules to come on the day of the event. 21+. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PA‘IA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Feb 4. This week’s outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe is “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Check out a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. There’ll also be free coconut oil popcorn. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycofee.com

Tuesday, February 5

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Tue. Feb 5. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 5. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Feb 5. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Wednesday, February 6

STUDIO PRODUCTION CLASS – Wed. Feb 6 and on Feb 8, 13, & 15. Creating a TV program from scratch is a fun and exciting challenge. This class will provide participants with a basic understanding of all the roles involved in putting on a show. Topics include lighting and audio equipment, cameras and teleprompters, graphic generators and switchers. Certified graduates of this class are invited to become Akaku Producer Associate members and reserve Akaku’s Studio A to produce their own programs for cable cast on Akaku’s community access TV channels. $100- $200. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 104, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Feb 6. Celebrating women’s empowerment, with a feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit for the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC

West Maui

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua). Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kupahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina). Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina). Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Garret Probst 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina). Thu, Damien Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30pm-11:30am; Mon, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina). Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina). Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brian Mansano 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.). Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina). Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

PACIFIC’O ON THE BEACH – (505 Front St., Lahaina). Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina). Mon, Scott Freeman

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina). Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm.

THE POUR HOUSE ITALIAN KITCHEN AND WINE BAR – (700 Office Rd., Kapalua). Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm.

South Maui

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.). Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.). Fri, Contemporary Live Music 6-8pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.). Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUIS LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.). Fri, Dat Guys; Sat, DJ Double K 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei). Sun, Jeff & Josh Country Jams 8-10pm; Tue, Bluegrass and Beyond 8-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.). Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Damien Awai 4-6pm; Mon, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Tue, Jamrock 7pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.). Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Live Music 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea). Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway). Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.). Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd. Fri, Mark Johnston, 4-8pm

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.). Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.). Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 4-9pm; Sun, Rose 4-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 4-9pm.

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP – (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Kihei). Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.). Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Rose Renee 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill, 7-9pm

Upcountry Maui

CAFE MAMBO MAUI – (30 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia). Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia). Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia). Thu, Dave Elberg 5-8pm; Sun, Mark Zion 5-8pm.

ROCK AND BREWS – (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia). Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.). Sat, Brant Quick 9pm-12am;

Central Maui

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.). Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.). Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm.