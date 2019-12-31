MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 2nd-January 8th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

BROOKS MAGUIRE’S ACOUSTIC SONGWRITER SHOWCASE – Thu. Jan 2. Summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country, Brooks showcases his musical versatility in his performance of original Nashville releases along with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit/stories that captivate audiences! Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

DJ DAVID KAI – Thu. Jan 2. From Australia and Germany, DJ David Kai plays on Maui’s North Shore. Lounge vibes. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TOMMY EMMANUEL, CGP – Thu. Jan 2. Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will be performing live in the Castle Theater. An Australian musician known for his skills as an accomplished finger-style guitarist. You’ll hear him expertly handle the melody while supporting the chords and the bass all at once. Joining him on stage will be special guests Frank Vignola and Vinnie Raniolo. Tickets: $25.50-$55.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 3. Showcasing dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors, pop-ups, good eats, and more. 6-9pm. Mauifridays.com

ASTRID KULJANIC AND MAT MUNTZ DUO CONCERT – Fri. Jan 3. Eclectic New York based duo originally from Croatia and Seattle playing a wide variety of jazz and world music (Croatian, Balkan, Brazilian, Italian, Jewish and more) Astri Kuljanic, www.astrid-music.com. Renowned for her complex musical sensibility and supple sound, Croatian vocalist Astrid Kuljanic has immersed herself in an eclectic variety of musical traditions from around the world. Her journey from the Balkans to New York has allowed her to absorb Jazz, Brazilian, and Indian music and acquire an advanced knowledge of performing with electronics using Ableton Live. $20. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

FRIDAY DJ SESSIONS: ALOHA PANTS – Fri. Jan 3. This week features music and pants by Liam Grist. Lounge vibes. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Jan 3. A household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music that haunts you long after he leaves the stage. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

KAINA KOUNTRY – Fri. Jan 3. Come listen and dance to your favorite country tunes with Kaina Kountry featuring Bear, Davy Boy, G-Man, and Ray Ray. Order your favorite food and adult beverages. $5 cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 3. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

STELLAR – Fri. Jan 3. Los Angeles and Las Vegas House is coming to Maui, baby! Come join the party with Stellar, and Maui House Collective Poundtown. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

OLD DOMINION – Fri. Jan 3. CMA and two-time ACM Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, has emerged as one of the hottest bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound.Not your average country band, blending old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit, and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets. Tickets: $45/GA; $55, $65, $85, $125 (Gold Circle). 6:45pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VIBE LIVE! WITH DANYEL ALANA – Fri. Jan 3. Live music, craft cocktails, and good vibes, featuring Danyel Alana! No cover. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

HOW THE GROUCH STOLE CHRISTMURS – Fri. Jan 3. The Grouch & Murs rocking with DJ Fresh to kick off 2020!!! $25. Casanova, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Casanovamaui.com



BOBBY MODEROW – Sat. Jan 4. Bobby Moderow is a founding member of the six-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group Maunalua. With his Maunalua brothers, Moderow has performed all over the world, including the inaugural lu‘au for President Obama and the 150th anniversary of the Smithsonian – now he will perform for you! 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

CLUB NIGHT W/ DJ ILLZ – Sat. Jan 4. Club night with DJ Illz, playing all your favorites: dance, Top 40, hip-hop, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TFLATZ – Sat. Jan 4. Cruz on down to Maui’s North Shore for a night of live music by T-Flatz. $10 cover. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WILLIE K & FRIENDS BLUESFEST – Sat. Jan 4. Here’s an eclectic and electrifying evening of outstanding music! A living legend on the Hawai’i music scene, Willie K continues to push the envelope. The night will feature Gretchen Rhodes, John Akapo, and the Deborah Vial Band with special appearances by Alice Cooper, Dave Mason and more. Tickets: General admission: $40, $10/keiki (2-12). Assigned seats: $65, $85. VIP: $250. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KAIONA – Sun. Jan 5. Kaiona is a versatile, contemporary Hawaiian duo featuring Jasmine Kaleihiwa Dunlap and her brother Paul Dunlap Jr. Jasmine was awarded the prestigious Miss Aloha Hula at the 2015 Merry Monarch Festival. They have been a staple at Duke’s Waikiki for years and Duke’s Maui is excited to showcase their lively and entertaining musical style. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Jan 5. This month’s benefit showcase will feature Kaina Kountry with their classic country and rock, Upcountry style! Also on the bill will be Maverick performing original and classic rock, folk, and blues. Opening will be Von Linne Express, a talented ensemble performing classic and contemporary rock ‘n roll! $10 at the door goes entirely to benefit Mana‘o Radio. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Jan 5. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

DYLAN KEAWE – Wed. Jan 8. Maui’s own solo artist will present a variety of island, pop, soul, R&B, folk, and reggae for a great family night. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



STAGE SHOWS

OUT OF ORDER AUDITIONS – Auditions for the ProArts Production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan. 13 and 14 from 6-9pm. Callbacks are Jan. 15. Show is in March. 18+ only. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Jan 2. Lap steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Jan 2. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 3. Hosted by Trip Wilson, see some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs. No cover! 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 4. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Jan 6. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jan 6. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 7. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 7. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 8. Alright all your Karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome & all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Jan 2. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Jan 3. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 4. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Jan 4. Gather to eat, drink, and spend time together at this neighborhood eatery. Cost: $65 four courses, includes as amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 4 & Sun. Jan 5. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 4 & Sun. Jan 5. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 4 & Wed. Jan 8. Come get it: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/GUIDANCE BAND – Sun. Jan 5. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Guidance Band, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 5. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

NORTH SHORE ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 5. Enjoy great food to go along with old favorites as Steve Somers and John Gerry perform “unplugged.” 9am. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC – Sun. Jan 5. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Jan 6. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Jan 6. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Jan 6. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Jan 7. Reggae, club hits, old school, and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 7. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 7. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu includes lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 7. Stop by and get $2 off tacos, nachos, tequila, and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jan 8. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).



ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS ‘2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION’ – With no theme, this exhibition challenges artists to submit their best work created within the past two years. Receiving Day: Jan. 7, 9am-4pm. Opening Reception: Jan. 17, 5-7pm. Exhibit: Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

DANCING FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Until Jan 6. Ellen Levinsky will feature Dancing Feathers, a grouping of her most recent art consisting of colorful parrot, peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. Ellen will be demonstrating on Tuesday, from 10am-4pm. Works will be on display 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

BLACK AND WHITE AFFAIR EXHIBIT – Until Feb 4. Mark De Colibus’ show will demonstrate one of his many artistic skills-creating in black and white themes. He works in charcoal, pen and ink, scratch board, pencil, and has developed a series of five Zebras entitled “Zebra Reflections” which will be part of the show; all done with pastels and prisma colors. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Jan 2. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jan 2. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jan 2, Tue. Jan 7, Wed. Jan 8. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, portraits: Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 3. Photographer Sandra Greenberg collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Fri. Jan 3. See the first public artwork of 2020, Hinaʻi by award-winning Maui-based sculptor Jessica Bodner. A blessing an unveiling will take place during Wailuku First Friday. 6-9pm. Kipuka Square, (Market St.)., Smalltownbig.org

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jan 4. Colorful paintings, drawings and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

‘UKELE WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 4. Make your very own ‘ukele in this hands-on workshop with Lance Genson Mahi La Pierre. Using bamboo, students will fashion the Hawaiian musical bow, the ‘ukele (approximately 20 inches length). The ‘ukele is the only indigenous stringed instrument of Hawai‘i and is used to accompany hula and mele, and for ho‘ipo‘ipo, or love talk, between lovers. Mahi will also share and teach participants a traditional mele ‘ukele. 12pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jan 4 & Sun. Jan 5. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Jan 5. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jan 5. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 5. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

CULTURAL WORKSHOPS – Mon. Jan 6, Tue. Jan 7 & Wed. Jan 8. Hawaiian holiday ornament creations, Cultural Workshops, and shopping opportunities from 14 local Artists. RSVP for times and availability on classes. 12pm. Maui Feather Lei, (56 Central Ave., Wailuku); 808-280-1517.

EXHIBIT: THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION – Tue. Jan 7, Wed. Jan 8. They invited an exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland U.S. with distinguished careers in woodworking to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Jan 8. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 2

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING – The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will be offering free Christmas tree recycling for the first time in nearly a decade. All decorations must be removed, including tinsel and other materials, before the trees are accepted for recycling. Curbside pick-up service for Upcountry (Pa‘ia, Ha‘iku, Pukalani, Makawao, and Kula) residents from 8am-noon on Jan. 4 with a $10 to $20 donation per tree. Call Richard Thompson at 808-878-2177, by Jan. 3 to schedule a pickup. Christmas trees will also be accepted at the following locations: Kihei Recycling Center, The Makawao Recycling Center, EKO Compost at the Central Maui Landfill, The Olowalu Convenience Center, and Hana Landfill. For more information call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.



BEACHFEST2020 – Registration available until Jan. 23 2020. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude will take place on Jan. 25 and 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org



COOPER FAMILY DANCE WORKSHOP – The 11th annual workshop is unique, energetic and most of all FUN.Taught by Sheryl Cooper and daughters Calico and Sonora they are joined by Shauna Goddard and Sophia Oddi. The workshop will include three sections starting with 1.5 hour jazz, 1 hour of contemporary & 1 hour of hip hop (contemporary and hip hop are choreography only). Price: $30/1st class; $45/ whole night. (10% discount for Academy students and early registers). Proceeds benefit the ALICE COOPER SOLID ROCK FOUNDATION & The Rock Teen Center in AZ. Contact: Marnie Meuser at 280-0047 for early registration and more info. Alexander Academy, (870 Haliimaile Rd., Haliimaile);

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Friday, January 3

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. You’ll help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org Free. 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Wailuku);

Saturday, January 4

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). Now showing signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. Help restoration efforts. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And, Sun. Jan 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – And, Sun. Jan 5. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – And, Mon. Jan 6 & Wed. Jan 8. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

Sunday, January 5

EMPOWERMENT SELF-DEFENSE – Designed BY women FOR women, empowerment self-defense is a comprehensive approach to violence prevention that is taught globally. Emphasis is on awareness, assertiveness skills, and physical strategies. All strategies are easy to learn and highly effective in preventing or ending an assault. This 8-week series will build your confidence and leave you feeling empowered – space is limited so sign up today! Sundays 1:30pm – 2:30pm January 5 – February 23 $125. $25. 1:30pm. Body in Balance Pilates Studio, (142 Kupuohi St., F2, Lahaina); 808661-1116; Clients.mindbodyonline.com

FREE 30-MIN REIKI DEMOS – Do you want to learn reiki? Here’s a great way to experience reiki if you’ve never tried it before. Relax and rejuvenate body, mind, and spirit. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai, Kihei); 808-891-8108.

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com



SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church ie: Circe, ie: Circle led by Nova Hong. Welcoming New Seekers! Nova is an Energy Healer and Life, Love & Spiritual Guide working in partnership with the loving and pure essence of LIFE, the highest spiritual allies, and the gifts of nature to empower women, men and children in these changing times. Be in an INTENTIONAL community, and held in a high vibe energy field! Come to know your body, mind and Soul to support your journey and purpose in life! Free 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 208-A, Kihei); 8088754325.

Monday, January 6

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, and basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MOKU ‘O WAILUKU AHUPUA‘A SIGN PROJECT – The second community meeting hosted by the Maui Food Technology Center gives the public an opportunity to provide feedback and to continue the conversation on the Wailuku ahupuaʻa. On Maui, there are a total of 12 traditional land divisions or moku, each divided into ahupuaʻa. For more information, contact Vernon Kalanikau at 808-385-0731 or email MFTC at info@mauifoodtechnology.org. 6pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku).

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 7:30am. (South Maui locations); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



Tuesday, January 7

ACT TEST PREP CLASS – Until Feb 6. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online ACT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, (Online, Kahului); Varsitytutors.com/free-sat-act-prep-course

BINGO! – Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends on the lanai. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co. , (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. Volunteers will help with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. 8am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula); Fhnp.org

PREVENTING OCEAN POLLUTION: PROVEN ALTERNATIVES TO HERBICIDES AND PESTICIDES FOR YOUR HOME, BUSINESS AND LANDSCAPING – The public is invited to learn about ways to prevent harmful ocean pollution by choosing tested alternatives to herbicides and pesticides for their homes, businesses and landscaping, at a free presentation by Duane Sparkman, Assistant Chief Engineer and Landscaping Manager at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. 5:30pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (Maʻalaea Harbor Shops, 300 Maʻalaea Rd.); Mauireefs.org



Wednesday, January 8

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WMTA ANNUAL MEETING – The public is invited to attend the West Maui Taxpayers Association’s annual meeting. Elected officials will address issues of interest to the West Maui community. Some topics include: affordable housing developments: Pulelehua at Mahinahina and Keawe Street Apartments as well as Lahaina Town shoreline improvements. Complimentary food service. 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi`ilani Hwy.); 808-661-7990; Westmaui.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Maverick 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Guest Musician 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ashley Lloyd 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, Kaina Kountry 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Dylan Keawe 5:30-6:15pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Randallrospond.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Drew Martin 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm.



—

TOUCHDOWN FOR FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR -(843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com





