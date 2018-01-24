MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 25th-31st, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Jan 25. The stars will be shining brightly when popular duo Lehua Kalima and Shawn Kekoa Pimental entertain at Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s first 2018 Hawaiian Music Series concert. Lehua, member of Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning band Na Leo Pilimehana and Shawn, co-owner of Studio Ala Moana and owner of record label Koops2 Entertainment have been performing together for the past five years. Limited seating is provided. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

AOTERAROA’S FINEST – Thu. Jan 25. Enjoy music that fuses cultural roots, memorable tunes, and honest, gripping lyrics by Maori singer/songwriters Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha, and Seth Haapu, joined by Horomona Horo, New Zealand’s leading practitioner in traditional Maori instruments. All are superb musicians and performers, revered for their artistry and Maori activism, positioned at the forefront of a new generation of indigenous performers in Aotearoa (NZ). This collaborative group effort reflects deep roots in Maori traditions, yet celebrates contemporary Maori music and its many international influences. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CLASSIC ROCK HULAGINNS – Thu. Jan 25. Hailing from Minneapolis, multi-instrumentalist Paul Peterson brings his band the “Classic Rock Hulaginns” to Paia. The evening will feature Joe Cano on guitar and vocals, Jay Corkran on drums, Mark Johnstone on keys and Danny M on bass. $15 – $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR – Fri. Jan 26. Enjoy live entertainment by The Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band of Makawao, Benny Uyetake with Lenny Castellanos and Marty Fera, Nevah Too Late and dance performances by Exergy35. Keiki will have fun in the Keiki Zone with face painting, hula hooping, bubble and more. Kihei Charter School will also be having a fundraiser. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

GOODS – Fri. Jan 26. Enjoy funk, R&B, future beats and hip hop with DJ Boomshot, JayP and Joralien at Charley’s in Paia. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BOOK TRUST BRINGS MAGICAL CELEBRATIONI – Sat. Jan 27. Book Trust’s sixth annual fundraising extravaganza has been custom-designed to delight all your senses. This Treasure Island themed event will feature live entertainment, and Caribbean cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Tylun Pang and the Fairmont Culinary team. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items including travel packages, fine art, activities, and more. All proceeds will go towards supporting Book Trust’s work in Maui County and the entire State of Hawaii. $150. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani; Booktrust.org

A TRIBUTE TO HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY LEGEND SONNY CHILLINGWORTH – Sat. Jan 27. The concert will take you back in time to the slopes of Mauna Kea, the birth of the “paniolo,” and the origins of Sonny Chillingworth’s slack key style. Enjoy special musical performances by Makana, Lono Kaumeheiwa, Lopaka Colon, and Yoza. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FAR TOO LOUD – Sat. Jan 27. Get ready for high-energy, aggressive funk, big basslines, crazy edits and intricate production as #POUNDTOWN brings to you Far Too Loud, a.k.a. Oli Cash. $10 – $40. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

TRAVIS EMMONS – Sat. Jan 27. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Travis Emmons has music in his blood, making his mark in LA, Miami, Vegas and San Diego. With his bassy beats and energetic sets, Travis creates a vibe that represents his soul, funk, and disco at the absolute core. Opening sets by DJ Collelo. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SIERRA AND THE NOMADS – Sat. Jan 27. Back to rock Charley’s again, Sierra and the Nomads will bring a funky fabulous evening of R&B, funk, soul, rock and reggae. Opening the night will be Jazz Funk Fusion Trio SOULUSCIOUS, and Johnne Perez will be bringing his flavor during intermission. 21+. $15. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GIFT OF GAB – Sat. Jan 27. Inside Out Universe and HI-Grade Productions brings you the “Gift of Gab” of Blackalicious with special guests Jahsun and Rasol, Poets with Power and DJ Joralien. 21+. $20. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

WEATHERLY, WAINWRIGHT AND THORNE – Sun. Jan 28. Blending their talents on stage, Jen Weatherly, Willy Wainwright and Murray Thorne invite all to spend your Sunday afternoon enjoying outstanding music, food and drinks. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

JUDY’S GANG- PARTY ON – Sun. Jan 28. Judy Ridolfino and Judy’s Gang are ready to party! Don’t be shy, they’ll show you how to dance. Do the twist, the silly squirrel dance, the boogie oogie oogie and more. It’s family fun for all ages in this show of tap and jazz dancing. Tickets are $13 and free for kids 4 and under. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT/KIRTAN – Sun. Jan 28. Gina Sala returns to Maui for “Some enCHANTing Evening” with special musical guest Daniel Paul. Sala is a vocalist, composer, music director, sound healer and teacher from Seattle. $20 advance tickets available at Maui Komubcha (Haiku) and MacNet (Kahului) or $30 at-the-door. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Deep House Sundays – Sun. Jan 28. Join the Maui House Collective every Sunday for special deep house guest DJ’s. 21+. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LUKAS NELSON AND PROMISE OF THE REAL – Mon. Jan 29. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real return to Paia with Special Guests Pat Simmons Jr. and Micah Nelson. 21+. $30. 8:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 27. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 30. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

SOAR + SAVOR – Thu. Jan 25. Heli-Forage with Executive Chef Isaac Bancaco on Maverick Helicopters. An intimate group of six guests will soar over Maui’s North Shore, taking in breathtaking sea cliffs and cascading waterfalls before landing within the Hana rainforest. The group will learn about the culture, history, land, native vegetation and plants of the area before returning back for an intimate cooking class in the resort’s, Ka’ana Kitchen. Call to book your trip. $1200. 8:00am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 25. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jan 25. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jan 25. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jan 26. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 26. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jan 26. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 27. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jan 28. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jan 28. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 28. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 28. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 30. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

B CELLARS WINE DINNER – Tue. Jan 30. Get nestled in the pineapple fields on the lower slopes of Haleakala and treat your palate. Guest will enjoy a delicious four course meal perfectly paired with wine from B Cellars Vineyards and Winery from Napa Valley for a fantastic evening. $150. 5:30pm. Haliimaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MARTY WOLFF – Until – Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Marty Wolff’s experience and ideas about altered states of perception are apparent in his creations. See his Exhibit on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

2018 HUI NO’EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION -Until – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Nationally renowned guest jurors from Maui, Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until – Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent the people of the islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with two substantial cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARIEL QUIROZ – Thu. Jan 25. Fine Artist Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of January. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jan 25. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Sat. Jan 27. Parents and children are invited to the Schaefer International Gallery to see the exhibit “Schaefer Portrait Challenge” and make a piece of art to take home. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 31. Jeanne is a painter and explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject is people and water. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and watch her process and technique. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

CUARTETO LATINOAMERICANO – Thu. Feb 1. They are known worldwide as the leading proponent of modern Latin American music for string quartet. This award-winning ensemble from Mexico consists of the three Bitran brothers–violinists Saul and Aron and cellist Alvaro–and violist Javier Montiel. The Cuarteto will perform their newest program “Miniatures from the Americas.” They’ll highlight a variety of compositional styles featuring music from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Argentina. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KUMU KAHUA THEATRE: ‘WILD BIRDS’ – Fri. Feb 2 – Sat. Feb 3. Amos and Juliette Cooke had the best intentions. In 1839 Honolulu, the couple was honored to be chosen to oversee the education of the children of the kings and queens of Hawaii. But how did they enforce rigorous discipline on a sacred ali‘i child? When does education become a form of imperialism? Inspired by historical events, this historical drama by Eric Anderson tells the story of intense cultural clashes, the effects of western education on the indigenous monarchy and a teacher’s profoud disillusionment. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI PREP WINTER GALA GATSBY STYLE! – Sat. Feb 3. Spend an unforgettable night out on the town while investing in the education and future of Maui’s children during the Maui Preparatory Academy biggest fundraising event of the year. The festive “20’s” theme will come to life with beautiful decorations and fun surprises around the room. The fun and elegant event will offer cocktails, gourmet pupus, a chock-full silent auction and dinner prepared by the resorts Chefs featuring a farm-fresh feast in the Monarchy Ballroom. There will also be Live Auction with Warren Gibson of Warren and Annabelle’s Magic!, followed by dancing to the live music of Kelly Covington and Raw Silk. All proceeds from this event will benefit Maui Prep’s Financial Aid Program. Call or go online for tickets. 21+. 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org. $250. 5:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

YOUNG ARTIST SHOWCASE CONCERT – Sat. Feb 3 – Sun. Feb 4. The Maui Chamber Orchestra proudly presents their very first Young Artists Showcase Concert, featuring the winners of their first Youth Concerto Competition: Yxing Gao (violin), Ylang Guo (violin), and Bryce Clearing Sky (piano), as well as Jonah Ellsworth, an up and coming cello phenom in the classical world. Showtimes are Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday 3-5pm. There will also be a conversation with the conductor at 1:30pm on Sunday only, for all ticket holders. $27-55. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Feb 8. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes and other genres to create authentic, diverse works, led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, “Mana Wahine” (Powerful Woman) draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre, and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TRACY K. SMITH IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Feb 9. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. Smith is the author of the memoir Ordinary Light and three books of poetry. She has won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012, the Rona Jaffe Writers Award and Academy Fellowship in 2004 and the Whiting Award in 2005. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. Tickets: $25, $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PIANIST DAN TEPFER- Fri. Feb 9. Dan Tepfer has made a name for himself as a pianist and composer of wide-ranging ambition, individuality and drive. The New York City-based Tepfer has performed with some of the leading lights in jazz. Tepfer will present his internationally acclaimed performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations/Variations. Here’s a chance to hear solo improvisation and intimate duets and original compositions. This is a benefit for Adaptations Dance Theater. Tickets: $20-65 with a limited number of premium seats for $125 that include a post-show reception with refreshments. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAURYN HILL FEATURING ELI MAC – Sat. Feb 10. Lauryn Hill’s prolific rhymes catapulted her into the public eye as a member of the Fugees. Her first album as a solo artist, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 400,000 copies in its first week and breaking a record for first-week sales by a female artist. She will be joined by Maui’s own Eli Mac. Gates open at 5pm. $59-129. Show starts at 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans, German Americans, and Italian Americans to camps in the United States. Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, U.S. military personnel began rounding up Japanese residents in Hawaii whom they perceived as being influential in the community. Approximately 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned. The exhibit will feature personal stories, photographs and information on the two locations on Maui which served as detention centers. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 25. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jan 25. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jan 25. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. AA Central Office, ([email protected]); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 25. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 26. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

RELAY FOR LIFE OF WEST MAUI KICKOFF WEEKEND – Sat. Jan 27 – Tue. Jan 30. The American Cancer Society will start off the 2018 Relay for Life with an amazing kickoff weekend. The “Walk for Life” will take place on Sat. Jan 27, 8am at Kapalua Beach (suggested donation of $10). The “Escape Cancer” event is on Sun. Jan 28, 4:30pm at Maui Escape Rooms in Lahaina (cost $30). The Relay for Life presents “Mardi Gras” event will happen on Tue. Jan 30, 5:30pm at the Ho’onaunea Pavillion in Lahaina. Celebrate Hope by wearing purple (relay), green (faith), or gold (power)! Funds raised go toward cancer research and free programs and services for cancer patients. For more information and to register go online. Acsmaui.ticketspice.com/rflwmkickoff18

BOOKFLIX STORYTIME – Sat. Jan 27. BookFlix is a family-friendly reading tool that can be used to create meaningful, high-quality interactions among families. Learn about this free resource and experience a BookFlix story. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 27. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

DEFEATING DIABETES PRESENTATION – Sat. Jan 27. This is part of the Aging Wisely Community Series with Dr. Steve Blake, ScD. Learn how to defeat diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes, see how a successful program resulted in freedom from insulin can help a reversal of diabetes. Free. 1:30pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 27. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 27. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui every 4th Saturday on the Mall’s center court. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sat. Jan 27. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. Free. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jan 27. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 27. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

SIERRA CLUB SPROUTS! – HIKE FOR KEIKI – Sun. Jan 28. Bring your kids for a pleasant, flat walk in the Waihee Coastal Dunes Preserve to learn about the history of the area and some of the plants and animals that reside there. Bring water, snacks, hats, and sneakers. Parents must attend. Ages 6 and up. RSVP by emailing: [email protected] 10:00am. Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Waihee); 808-244-3326; Hilt.org

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: GIRLS BEACH DAY – Sun. Jan 28. All kids 8-18 who identify as female are invited for fun day at the beach with water games and sports. Learn SUP, canoe, windsurf and swim skills. Start with a little breakfast, a fun beach workout and then get in the water for more fun. After, all will help clean the beach together. Free. 8:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 28. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 29. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL – Tue. Jan 30. During the evening, there will be a silent auction and MNMRC staff will be on hand to meet the public and talk about their nonprofit organization’s work. In addition, Flatbread Company will donate a portion of all pizza sales to Maui Nui Marine Resource Council support efforts to protect Maui’s coral reefs. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauireefs.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Jan 30. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 30. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

HISTORIC TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE – Wed. Jan 31. In the early morning hours, Hawaii will be one of the few places in the world to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse that will feature a Blue Moon, Blood Moon and Supermoon. To celebrate, the resort’s invite the public to the acclaimed Tour of the Stars rooftop stargazing program. Free. 8:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Baldwin Home Museum – Thu, Hawaiian Music Series Free Concert in Lahaina 6-7:30pm; (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana or Marc Dumalante 6-8pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Matt Del Olmo Band 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com