BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

ART=MIXX: ECOEVOLUTION PRE-PARTY – Fri. Jan 25. The evening’s selectors include Maui’s own DJ TRVR, NYC’s Beat Kitty, and Kanizzle of Taos, NM. There will also be live painting by Dylan Kauz and Maxwell Ross. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 25. Come to the South Shore of Maui for K4F and enjoy live entertainment, a keiki zone, local retailers, merchants, food booths, food trucks, and eateries. Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.) 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SUNBURN – Fri. Jan 25. Playing all your classic rock covers, Sunburn is Frank (lead vocals), Ray (drums), Cody (lead guitar, vocals), and Zane (bass guitar), 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-875-7711

ANDONIMUS AND SCOTT CLAY – Sat. Jan 26. Specializing in making the crowd bounce, Andon Hiltner of Andonimus returns to Maui to get your body moving and heart thumping. Joined by Scott Clay, enjoy this sincere, heartfelt, and powerful fusion of folk and soul music. 21+ . No cover. 9pm. Hauis Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010

SITAR SHOW WITH AUDIO TELEPATHY – Sat. Jan 26. Enjoy music that transcends boundaries and enlightens the listeners. Audio Telepathy is a musical collective and record label founded by Aaron Hermes. Based primarily on North Indian classical music, Audio Telepathy fuses beautiful tapestries of melody and introspection alongside complex and energetic rhythmic structures. $12. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave.); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

WESTSIDE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Jan 27. Mana’o Radio invites everyone to enjoy a beautiful afternoon of great live music. Making a special Westside appearance is one of Maui’s premier bands, The Deborah Vial Band. Also on stage will be the new all-instrumental band Three to 5. They’ll be performing conscious funk music with mana. Proceeds go entirely to benefit Mana’o Radio $10. 2pm. Longhi’s Lahaina, (888 Front St.); 808-667-2288; Manaoradio.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday is karaoke night from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights are karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are open mic nights from 9pm-close; Thursday nights are karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are karaoke industry night from 8pm-close. Hauis Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, will treat you to the best close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com.

IT’S ONLY A PLAY – Fri. Jan 25- Sun. Jan 27. It’s opening night of the Broadway play “The Golden Egg,” and all the stars will be there to celebrate. Virginia is the star hoping to make a come back, but is under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor. Gus is there as the help hoping to catch his big break. Will the show be a hit? Will Virginia’s ankle monitor become a fashion fad? Will Gus get his big break? Find out. $15-26. Friday and Saturday 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartmaui.com.

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 26. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV PLAYERS AND COOPER SHAW – Sun. Jan 27. LAUGH ON with your bad self! It’s yet another gala show for Maui Improv featuring special guest teacher and performer Cooper Shaw from LA. This is Cooper’s first trip to Maui. Come see her with the Maui Improv Players! Doors open at 6:30pm, arrive early for the best seats! No advance sales. First come, first seated. $5.00. 7:00pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550

FREE MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Jan 28. Oh it’s Magic Monday with Mowat! Resident DTH Magician will dazzle you with his tricks during this one hour show. Born and raised on Maui, a night out with Holden and his friends in his hometown is full of excitement and laughs. Let loose, check out the drink specials, and take in the wonder of magic. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina) 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com.

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 29. Brenton Keith Master of Magic at Mulligan’s on Tuesdays! His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. Brenton will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. $5.00. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea); 808-874-1131

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Jan 30. Five time grammy nominated, 18 Hoku Hanohano award winning entertainer and ambassador of Hawaiian music, Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35.00 – $65.00. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Kihei) 808-891-8650; nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Experience a journey throughout the Polynesian islands. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KING’S COTTAGE – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called Rose Ranch. Now, you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. 10:00am. MauiWine, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jan 24. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25.00. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Bottoms up! Choose from their special Sip to Support craft cocktail menu, and support local charities on Maui. The “Chai Mango Lassi” is made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 25. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jan 25. Silent movies of the silver screen create the intrigue and back drop for an evening of meticulously crafted cocktails. Think of it as ‘movie magic mixology.’ Live music sets kick in at 7pm. 7:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jan 25. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Enjoy favorites such as like Banana Steam Island Catch, Chicken Katsu, Kalua Pork, a poke station, and much more! $45.00. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Jan 25- Sun. Jan 27. Wines created on the slopes of Haleakala are elegant, small batch production, and really exciting. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson on the grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines list, with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40.00. 11:15am. MauiWine, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 26. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients are paired with creative minds and innovative techniques resulting in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table” to see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 26 & Sun. Jan 27. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 26. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Kihei); 808-891-8650

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jan 26. Enjoy the Northshore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 26 & Sun. Jan 27. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 27. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com.

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Jan 27. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of the delicacy Lau Lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Jan 29. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Crown and Sauza Margaritas 10:00pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 29. Savor Vintage Tiki cocktails made by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawaii’s most made drink, the Mai Tai, got its roots. Live exotica tunes start at 7pm. 4:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 30. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for just $49.95 for two. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jan 30. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI SOUP – Wed. Jan 30. HI SOUP has partnered with the Malamalama Maui Project to host the first Maui SOUP. Over the course of the event, participants enjoy SOUP and listen to three (3) short pitches on projects or organizations creating community benefit throughout Maui. At the end of the dinner, participants vote on which project they wish to fund. The project with the majority of votes is awarded the community chest. $15.00. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-243-0065; facebook.com.

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Jan 30. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei, Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com.

MAUI ART SCENE

ART MAUI – REGISTRATION – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. Registration is open for this year’s Art Maui Exhibit. Receiving day will be Friday February 22. Art Maui is pleased to announce Lisa A. Yoshihara, Transit Arts Program Administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will be this year’s Juror. Find applications, eligibility rules, installation proposal information is all online. $25.00. 10:00am. Schaefer International GAllery, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); artmaui.com

SURFING HAWAII – Thu. Jan 24- Wed. Jan 30. This exhibition explores our most popular water sport beginning with Native Hawaiian history and knowledge of he‘e nalu and the evolution of surf culture in the islands today. The story is told through traditional stories and the Native Hawaiian cultural, spiritual, and recreational relationship to the ocean, as well as from archives, ephemera, and surfboards from private collections. Invited artists from Hawai’i include: Carol Bennett (Kauai), Mark Cunningham (O‘ahu), Pete Cabrinha (Maui), Peter Shepard Cole (O ‘ahu), Charlie Lyon (Maui), Wayne Levin (Hawai‘i), and Noble Richardson, (Maui). Free. 10:00am. Schaefer International Gallery, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; MauiArts.org

AMANDA SCOTT – Fri. Jan 25. The diversity of Mixed Media Artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her practice her painting techniques as she works on a new piece 3:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-661-0111

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 25. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6:00pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahainaluna); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com.

KATHY MCCARTNEY – Fri. Jan 25- Wed. Jan 30. Inspired by the visual wonders, Kathy McCartney’s art is an expression of what the island experience means to her. Her multimedia paint and metal art will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. For information on when Kathy will be in the gallery contact LAS. Open daily 9am-5pm Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jan 26 & Sun. Jan 27. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, find one of kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jan 27. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, formerly at King Kamehemeha III School. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their MADE ON MAUI products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9:00am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 27. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina).

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 24

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Jan 24. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 24. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAXIMIZE YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS – Thu. Jan 24. One important part of planning for retirement is understanding your Social Security. This educational presentation will provide information on how to maximize your social security benefits. It will help you gain a better understanding of the options and the steps you need to take before filing for benefits and what to look for afterwards. Along the way, you will learn some fun facts, a little history, and be on the way to make the decision that is right for you. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 24. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7:00pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Road, Kihei); 808-875-9669

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jan 24. Experience what ancient yogi’s knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of Cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional and physical patterns allowing you to move, think and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St., Wailea) 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com.

SPA MONTAGE APPRECIATION SOIREE – Thu. Jan 24. Join an evening of relaxation, meditation, and pampering with new and innovative treatments from an exclusive partner, VALMONT. Shop beauty and jewelry with Pohala, Mala, and Mantra. Indulge and experience a menu of mini-treatments including meditation, massage and skin consultation. Also, in celebration of the “New Year, New You” mantra, learn the lifestyle of health and wellness through exciting membership opportunities at Spa Montage. To participate, register on Eventbrite. Free. 5:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; eventbrite.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jan 24. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pac.org

Friday, January 25

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

Saturday, January 26

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Jan 26. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Built strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system, built bone density. But most of all, built community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it, who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9:00am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Lii Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077

GREAT WHALE COUNT – Sat. Jan 26. Every year for the past 30 years, Great Whale Count brings volunteers together to count whales from shore as part of a long-term survey of Humpback Whales in Hawaii. This event provides a snapshot of local trends in cetacean population abundance and is one of the world’s longest running citizen scientist projects. Visit MauiWhaleFestival.orgto participate in the next Great Whale Count. Free. 8:00am. Shoreline locations, (Shoreline locations, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 26. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila Free. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 26. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Jan 26. Not sure when to play a Monster or a Trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponents’ life points to Zero. Free. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

Sunday, January 27

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Jan 27. Lend a hand for fun and exercise, and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); SHARKastics.org.

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 27. Stop by the shelter on Sunday’s and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Jan 27. Here’s your chance to hear great Americana, country and roots music from Jen Weatherly and Willy Wainwright as they blend their talents on stage. $10.00. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220

Monday, January 28

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 28. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. Free. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PA‘IA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Jan 28. This week’s outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe is “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” See four friends, thugs, weed-growers, hard gangsters, loan sharks, and debt collectors collide in a series of unexpected events. There’ll also be free coconut oil popcorn. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111

Tuesday, January 29

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Jan 29. Join Uplift Maui + Shanti for a unique experience to enhance your wellness! Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound with our live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas & gongs. Align your chakras, clear negativity and ground your energy with healing intentions. Relax, rejuvenate and release energy that is no longer serving you. Reservations required. 7:00pm. The Hotel Wailea Relais & Chateaux, (555 Kahukahi Street, Wailea); upliftmaui.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 29. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 29. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Wednesday, January 30

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH JOSH TATOFI – Wed. Jan 30. Two-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Josh Tatofi’s soul grabbing music is expressed through traditional Hawaiian music, fusing rhythm and blues with his Polynesian heritage. Dubbed “The Polynesian Luther Vandross” for his smooth vocals, Tatofi will perform favorites from his hit album Pua Kieleat in the Fountain Courtyard. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jan 30. Every 4th Wednesday, enjoy Haiku in English with Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Jan 30. Celebrating women’s empowerment, “Jules Trowbridge” is the feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit for the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; caneandcanoe.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm. Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm. Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm. Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm. Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm. Mon, Kincaid Kupahu 5:30-8:30pm. Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm. Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm. Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm. Tue, Johny Ringo 2-4:30pm. Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm. Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm. Mon, Garret Probst 7:30-9:30pm. Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm. Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. Wed, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Damien Awai 10:30am-12:30pm. Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am. Fri, DJ CPness 10pm. Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm. Sat, DJ Gary O’Neal 10pm. Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am. Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm. Sun, Damien Awai 9:30pm-11:30am. Sun, Trivia Night 10pm. Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm. Tue, DJ Ron. Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am. Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm. Wed, DJ Andrew Dana 10pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum. Fri, Damien Awai. Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest. Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm. Sun, Damien Awai. Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm. Tue, Roy Kato 6-8:30pm. Wed, Fausto Allosada. Wed, Malanai.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina, Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm. Fri, Margie Heart 5:30pm-7:30am. Sat, Brian Mansano 5:30-7:30pm. Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm. Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm. Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; kimosmaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm. Fri, Jasmine Rice 8-10pm. Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30pm-8:30am. Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy & S.I.N. 10pm. Sun, NFL 10am. Tue, Pool League 5pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S. Kihei Road, Kihei); 808-875-9669. Fri, DJ J.Mo 10pm. Sun, SIN Night Dj Jay-C 10pm. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm. Wed, 2 Leaf Clover 10pm.

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210. Fri, Contemporary Live Music.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Fri, Jim Spector 5:30-8pm. Fri, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8pm. Sun, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8pm.

HAUIS LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-875-7711. Fri, Sunburn 8pm. Sat, Damaged Goods 8pm. Sun, Jeff & Josh Country Jams 8-10pm. Mon, Bad Communications 8pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15pm. Thu, Micah Manzano 4pm. Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4pm. Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15pm. Sat, Jason Arcilla 4pm. Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15pm. Sun, Pete Sebastian 4pm. Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm. Mon, Johnny Ringo. Tue, Jamrock 7pm. Tue, Natalie Robles 4pm. Wed, Damien Awai 6:15pm. Wed, Tom Conway 4pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm. Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm. Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm. Fri, Live Music 7pm. Fri, Stay EZ 1pm. Fri, Tom Conway 4pm. Sat, An Den 4pm. Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm. Sat, Mike Stills 1pm. Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm. Sun, Love Sound 7pm. Sun, The Shockaz 1pm. Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm. Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm. Tue, Elua. Tue, Mike Stills 7pm. Tue, Stay Easy 4pm. Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm. Wed, Elua 4pm. Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm. Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm. Tue, Brenton Keith Magic Show 7pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444. Thu, Fireball Thursdays with DJ Bike Mike 10pm. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm. Fri, DJs Gemini and Ynot. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm. Sat, DJ Kamikaze. Sat, Tom Conway. Sun, Kevin Leonard. Sun, Sunday Night Lounge 10pm. Mon, Kanoa. Mon, SIN with DJ Big Mike. Tue, Natalie Nicole. Wed, Jon Bowser. Wed, Ladies Night Out with DJ Lobstah 10pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm. Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm. Sat, Hoaloha Westcott. Sun, Rose. Mon, Jim Spector.

VIBE BAR AND NIGHTCLUB – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011. Sat, Saturday Smash with DJ BLKSHP & #BabyMonkSeals 9pm. Sun, Rap Open Mic SuckaFree Sunday with DJ Kanoa 9pm. Mon, Service Industry Night #PoundTown 9pm. Tue, Comedy Open Mic. Tue, two dolla tuesday #poundtown 9pm. Wed, Hump Day with DJ BLKSHP & #BabyMonkSeals 9pm.

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP – (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Kihei); Waileakitchentap.com; Waileakitchentap.com. Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm. Fri, Rose Renee 7-9pm. Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm. Sun, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 7pm. Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm. Tue, Kendra 7-9pm. Wed, Kerri O’Neill.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CAFE MAMBO MAUI – (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com. Tue, Brant Quick.

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220. Wed, Casanova’s Famous Ladies Night 2.0 10pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30pm. Sun, NFL Sunday Ticket and Bloody Mary Bar. Mon, Charley’s Live Band Open Mic & Jam Hosted by Nick Sickles 7-10pm. Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30pm. Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111. Thu, Jimbolaya 5-7pm. Fri, Friday DJ Sessions: Aloha Pants 5-8pm. Sat, Murray Thorne 5-8pm. Sun, Maui Beach Boys. Tue, 6ft Bossa.

ROCK AND BREWS – (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com. Tue, Brant Quick.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380. Fri, Jerry Caires Jr. Band 8pm-12am. Sat, Brant Quick Karaoke 9pm-12am.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MAALAEA – (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

PICTURES PLUS GALLERY – (Maui Market Place, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-893-0632. Sat, Bryan Debris and Chad Duncan.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com. Thu, Hip Hop Thursday’s 7pm.