MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 23rd-January 29th, 2020

BIG SHOWS

ALOHA FRIDAY NORTHSHORE PARTY! – Fri. Jan 24. Join Maui’s best and freakiest DJs for a night on the North Shore. DJ ILLZ along with DJ Freakalique will be playing all your favorite hip-hop, EDM, dancehall, reggaeton music, and more. $7-$10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ELI MAC W/GUEST RABBITT – Fri. Jan 24. First 100 tickets are $20-$25 in advance available at Eventbrite.com or $30 at the door. A portion of the proceeds benefit Mana‘o Radio! 21+. 7pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Hitidenation.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ SYLPHONICS – Fri. Jan 24. Going old school…That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Sylphonics. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 24. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 24. Bringing the goodest-goodies for the ladies, with throwbacks and hits by Next Level DJs. Plus drink specials all night. $5. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

STANLEY JORDAN PLAYS JIMI – Fri. Jan 24. Experience the touch technique of a master and see guitarist Stanley Jordan. Using two hands to play each note in an advanced form of tapping, Jordan plays melody and chords simultaneously. The show will also feature renowned bassist Gary Kelly, and Kenwood Dennard, a percussion professor at the Berklee College of Music. This is a tribute show – but it’s not pure imitation. Tickets: $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DJ DYNAMIX – Sat. Jan 25. All the way from Los Angeles, it’s Dynamix. Opening sets by Maui’s Favorite DJ Illz. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAID TO BE POP UP MAID CAFE – Sat. Jan 25. Coffee and treats and service by cosplay dressed cuties? Kawaii! Yes please. Come see Arythmia Sweets, Cherry, Luna, Hikaru, Ducky, Min, Arisa, and the gang for a special collaboration with the Maid To Be pop-up shop and Maad Agnxt Cosplay bringing Maui Comic Con’s very first maid cafe. They do more than serve amazing coffee! Enjoy a night of games, exclusive artwork, performances, cosplay, anime-inspired entertainment, and coffee! You get restaurant-style service and maid performances. Check @maid.to.be on instagram for videos, pics and $20 pre-sale tickets! $25 at the door. 6pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Jan 26. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Jan 26. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION – Wed. Jan 29. Wake up the sleeping lions and celebrate the arrival of the new Lunar Year and the year of the Rat during the 35th annual Chinese New Year celebration led by Master Ben Seng Au and the Au Shaolin Arts Society. Fireworks will crackle as the celebration begins, the dancing lions will make their way, as the drums beat to announce their arrival. See performances by kindergarteners of King Kamehameha III and Sacred Hearts, schoolchildren from Holy Innocents, Punana Leo o Lahaina, and Kama‘aina Kids Lahaina. 11am. The Wharf Cinema Center, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8748.

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH JOSH TATOFI – Wed. Jan 29. Two time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Josh Tatofi’s soul grabbing music is expressed through traditional Hawaiian music, fusing rhythm and blues with his Polynesian heritage. Dubbed “The Polynesian Luther Vandross” for his smooth vocals, see Tatofi perform at the Fountain Courtyard. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Maui United Way. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME’ – Until Jan 26. Fifteen-year-old Christopher is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers life-changing secrets. Tickets: $26/adults; $23/kau noa; $15/drama students. Showtimes Thu, Fri & Sat, 7:30pm and Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

ASPEN SANTA FE BALLET – Thu. Jan 23. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has come to epitomize the contemporary-classical genre through its deep commitment to curating new ballets while cultivating choreographic talent. This has resulted in a catalog of adventurous repertoire and a European sensibility glossed with American ebullience. The evening’s program will include “1st Flash,” “Where We Left Off,” and “Silent Ghost.” Tickets: $35-$65; Half-price for children (3-12) and 10 percent discount for MACC Members. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAUI FRINGE THEATER FESTIVAL – Thu. Jan 23-Sun. Jan 26. This marathon of the performing arts features local and mainland actors, dancers, singers, and playwrights. Performance at the 10th annual event are: “Chemo Barbie” by Heather Keller, “Cave Girl the Musical” by Glennis McCarthy, “He Wants To Run” by David Kleinberg, “How Can I Help?” by Victoria McGee, “Maui Belly Dance Company,” and “My Name Is Mommy” by April Wish. Tickets: $15/show; a limited number of $75/VIP passes available by phone. For the times available go online. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Jan 23. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Jan 23. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jan 23 & Sat. Jan 25. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Jan 23 & Tue. Jan 28. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LEARN TANGO WITH ARGENTINE MASTERS – Fri. Jan 24. Special Argentine tango class for all levels from 8-9pm prior to classic Argentine tango social dancing and special performance from 9pm until 11pm at the Makawao Union Church. All welcome. No partner required. Leather sole shoes or socks. Don’t miss this first-time visit from international performers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso! Enjoy the TANGO in MAUI! $15. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-927-0088; Mauitango.org

VIBE LIVE! LIP SYNC BATTLE – Fri. Jan 24. Live music, craft cocktails and good vibes, it’s battle time with Brant Quick the Music Man! No cover. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com



LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 24 & Sat. Jan 25. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning, half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! 21+. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

‘REMEMBERIN’ STUFF’ – Fri. Jan 24-Sun. Jan 26. King Kekaulike Drama presents The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton. Come check out Ponyboy, Dallas, Sodapop, and the rest of the Greasers! Tickets are $8/students and $10/ adults, available at the door 30 minutes before showtimes. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-727-3559.

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 25. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Sat. Jan 25. Join Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims and the Blue Lava Band for an unforgettable night of pure blues. If you love the blues this event is for you. Doors: 6:30pm. $10. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Jan 25. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktail. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BROADWAY POPS WITH JODI BENSON – Sun. Jan 26. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual sell-out Broadway Pops concert features the vocal talents Jodi Benson, original voice of Ariel in the Walt Disney Pictures The Little Mermaid. She joins the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra in presenting a show of familiar and family-friendly music! Tickets: $22-$60. Half-price for students 18 and under w/ID except for $22 seats. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI IMPROV SHOW – Sun. Jan 26. This month, special guest performer and Maui Improv co-founder, Mark Belzman, joins the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and enjoy making it all up on the spot comedy and feel like kids again. Admission: $10/person or bring-a-friend pricing at two for $10. Doors open at 6:30pm. First come, first seated. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Jan 27. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Jan 27. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jan 27. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Wed. Jan 29. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 29. Alright all you karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first served! Late night happy hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Wed. Jan 29. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Jan 23. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOLLIBEE’S PRE-GRAND TASTING – Thu. Jan 23. Jollibee will host an advance tasting of its menu for 50 lucky fans the day before the official opening on Jan. 24. To win one of these coveted spots, fans should head to Jollibee USA’s Facebook for more details. 7am. Jollibee, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului).

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Thu. Jan 23. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required via phone. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288.

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET – Fri. Jan 24. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 24. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

JOLLIBEE’S GRAND OPENING! – Fri. Jan 24. It’s opening day, and Jollibee offers awards. A one year’s supply of Chickenjoy goes to the first 50 people in line who make a purchase of $25 or more worth of food. A coveted Jollibee in Special Barong Tagalog (the national formal attire of the Philippines) Funko Pop! figures will go to the first 50 customers in line carrying the most unique banners or posters with the hashtag, #ItsOurTurn. Jollibee will also award drawstring bags to the first 300 customers on opening day, then to the first 100 customers on the second and third days of business, with a $25 purchase. Opens at 7am. Jollibee, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului).

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Jan 24, Tue. Jan 28 & Wed. Jan 29. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Jan 25. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves: connecting people with food! He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65/four courses, includes as amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR DINNER – Sat. Jan 25. Guests can enjoy a Chinese “spring festival” culinary celebration of the Lunar New Year. Chef Taylor Ponte and his team will be crafting an elevated and thematic menu, combining age-old traditions with modern culinary techniques. Advance ticket purchase required. $200. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

KANOA & RABBITT DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 25. Special dinner set. No cover. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 25 & Sun. Jan 26. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 25 & Sun. Jan 26. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 25 & Wed. Jan 29. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 26. Innovative farm fresh cuisine in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces, and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

FEAST AT MOKAPU – Sun. Jan 26, Tue. Jan 28. Discover an authentic luxury lu‘au, with a beautifully curated cultural and culinary experience. Set among the sandy shores, guests will take a historical journey while enjoying interactive storytelling, handcrafted cocktails, and an `ohana style meal by executive chef Isaac Bancaco. 5pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Feastatmokapu.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Sun. Jan 26. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 26. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Sun. Jan 26. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Jan 27. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Jan 27. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Jan 27. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS W/DJ SALVO – Tue. Jan 28. Reggae, club hits, old school, and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 28. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 28. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu includes lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

LA SPINETTA WINE DINNER – Tue. Jan 28. Embark on a journey through Italy with winemaker Giorgio Rivetti’s spectacular wines from La Spinetta paired with a phenomenal, six-course Italian-inspired culinary creations from chef Alvin Savella. $195+/person. Limited seating. 5pm. Humuhumu at Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234 ext. 2500; Grandwailea.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Jan 28. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jan 29. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: ART MAUI 2020 DEADLINE FEB. 19. There is no theme, so submit only your best work. Go online and read the Prospectus carefully for eligibility and expectations. Best of luck to all! Receiving Day: Feb. 28, 9am-5pm. Give back day: Mar. 1, 9am-5pm. Exhibit: Mar. 8-29. Submissions@artmaui.com

BLACK AND WHITE AFFAIR EXHIBIT – Until Feb 4. Mark De Colibus’ show will demonstrate one of his many artistic skills-creating in black and white themes. He works in charcoal, pen and ink, scratch board, pencil, and has developed a series of five Zebras entitled “Zebra Reflections” which will be part of the show; all done with pastels and prisma colors. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland U.S. with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Daily until Feb 21. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year’s juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based artist, art consultant, and curator. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Jan 23. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.);

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jan 23. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jan 23, Tue. Jan 28 & Wed. Jan 29. Tue-Thu. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WOOD SIGN WORKSHOP – Thu. Jan 23. Create one of various wood sign projects! Customize the design you choose from the gallery with your own choice of paint colors. By the end of class, you will take home a beautiful new painted wood sign personalized by you! All materials are included. $45. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

MACRAME WALL HANGING WORKSHOP – Fri. Jan 24. A fun and knotty class of creating a macrame wall hanging with KNOTS BY KATE! Using a 5mm rope and 2-3 feet of driftwood in width to create a pretty boho wall hanging perfect for your home! All materials are included and class. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $50. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 24. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Jan 26. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ART OF ALOHA – Sun. Jan 26. Maui’s 18th annual “Art of Aloha” will be celebrated. Refreshments & light pupus will be served. Free. 11am. Lahaina Galleries, (3750 Wailea Alanui #A23); 808-874-8583.

PAMELA STREET AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jan 27. Jeweler Pamela Street derives her inspirations and creativity from the island. From the foothills of Haleakala’s black lava, through Upcountry’s majestic beauty and vibrant colors, to the ocean floor, filled with colored treasures. Stop by and see a collection of her jewelry. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Jan 29. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 23

POOL GUARD TRAINEES ONE-STOP RECRUITMENT: APPLY BY JAN. 23. The County of Maui will hold a one-stop recruitment on Jan. 29 for pool guard trainees to fill positions within the Department of Parks and Recreation. Minimum requirements are a high school graduation and a valid driver’s license. Applicants should be prepared to take and pass a written civil service exam and swim 300 meters in 10 minutes or less. Following successful completion of the written exam and performance test, interviews will be conducted on the spot. For more information, call Cynthia M. Razo-Porter at the Department of Personnel Services at 270-7256, or Duke Sevilla, pool manager, at 270-6135. Apply at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui

BEACHFEST2020: REGISTRATION AVAILABLE UNTIL JAN. 23. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude will take place on Jan. 25 and 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org

ACT TEST PREP CLASS – Until Feb 6. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online ACT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up online. Varsity Tutors; Varsitytutors.com

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. Free. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

AKAKU: ‘COMMUNITY LISTENING POST’ SALON – Thu. Jan 23. Akaku is seeking the advice of community thought leaders, concerned citizens, and Maui residents from various disciplines and walks of life to share ideas on how you think we can best use our community media resources to create the greatest good for the widest span of Maui residents. Everyone who lives and works in Maui Nui is invited to participate and help prioritize the topics you would like to see covered on community TV. Please RSVP. Note: Akaku’s Spring Salon Season is sponsored by Hotel Wailuku. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Jan 23. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 23. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jan 23 & Tue. Jan 24. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Friday, January 24

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models used to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – Fri. Jan 17. See Maui’s talented keiki show off their ‘ukulele skills. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Fri. Jan 24. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES – Fri. Jan 17. Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, January 25

BEACHFEST2020 – Sat. Jan 25 & Sun. Jan 26. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude. Featuring special guests, emcees, and judges, including world-champion waterman Kai Lenny, and plenty of fun surprises. There will be ‘ono food for sale on Saturday by Pakamon Thai, and on Sunday by PYCC staff and alumni. An exciting awards ceremony and live music by PYCC alumni, T-Flatz and the Plantation Kids will happen on Sunday at 4pm. The first heat is in the water at 8am on both days. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org

GREAT WHALE COUNT – Sat. Jan 25. The annual Great Whale Count brings volunteers together to count whales from 12 survey sites along the shoreline of Maui as part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawai‘i. This event provides the PWF Research department with a snapshot of trends in relative abundance of whales and is one of the world’s longest-running citizen scientist projects. Free. 8am. Maui shoreline locations, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat & Sun. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI METAL CUSTOM PRINTS GRAND OPENING – Sat. Jan 25. Striving to preserve your precious memories to last a lifetime, Maui Metal Custom Prints invites the public to their grand opening. Stop by to visit and see what they have to offer. 6pm. Maui Metal Custom Prints at The Wharf Cinema Center, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-281-0013; Mauimetalcustomprints.com

MAUI SOUND HEALING CHINESE NEW YEAR, YEAR OF THE RAT – Sat. Jan 25. Experience a unique and divine journey through sound as they bring you a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside of you. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-8473; Mauisoundhealing.com

MAUI TOY WORKS TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Sat. Jan 25, Sun. Jan 26. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jan 25, Mon. Jan 27, Wed. Jan 29. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

QOYA CLASS AND GRATITUDE RITUAL – Sat. Jan 25. This workshop is an opportunity to explore your relationship to resilience in times of great change through a 2-hour movement class and 1-hour ritual. Qoya is a movement practice that invokes the wisdom of yoga, the wildness of authentic expression in dance, and the freedom of pleasure based sensual movement. All levels welcome and no experience necessary. $30/pre-sale; $40/at-the-door. 12pm. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Qoya.love/lumeria



SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 25. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Jan 25. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Sat. Jan 18. Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER ON HAMAKUA LANDS – Sat. Jan 25. Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Sierra Club Maui for a community service outing to remove trash and keep coastal trails open on 267 acres. The area is mostly shrub non-native vegetation, criss-crossed with trails, and surrounded by cliffs. Bring gloves, hand tools, water, hat, lunch, and sturdy shoes. 9am. Ha‘iku Community Center, (Pilialoha St., Ha‘iku); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Sunday, January 26

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA‘EHU – Sun. Jan 26. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the fourth Sunday of every month. Please bring a re-usable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

FAMILIES DAY OUT – Sun. Jan 26. Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family while enjoying a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! $10. Advance reservations are required. Times available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 2:30pm. Ali‘i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Sun. Jan 26. Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOITS – Sun. Jan 26. Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 26. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

READ ALOUD AMERICA – Sun. Jan 26. A special event filled with wonder as children get the opportunity to dive into a new world through story. Join us for storytime with Read Aloud America – a special event filled with wonder as children get the opportunity to dive into a new world through story. Each child will receive a healthy snack and a new book to take home! This event runs January through April and is held on the last Sunday of the month from 1:30pm to 2pm. Make sure to book your ticket in advance! Free1:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Sun. Jan 12. Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! Free. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Sun. Jan 26. Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation, cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. Free. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

YOGA FOR CANCER COMMUNITY – Sun. Jan 26. These specialized sessions of holistic therapeutic approach yoga programs are essential to help in restoring mobility, strength, quality of life. There is an emphasis on providing help to the immune and lymph system. In addition, relaxation, relief of some symptoms associated with cancer. We hope to build a support system, a community through the stages of diagnosis, treatment, recovery and survivorship. Keeping the mental, physical, spiritual wellbeing. Free. 10:15am. Shala Santosha Yoga Wellness Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

Monday, January 27

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

END YOUR DOGS ANXIETY – Mon. Jan 27. At least 46 percent of all dogs suffer from some type of anxiety. There are many different types of anxiety that dogs can suffer from including separation anxiety, noise anxiety and age related anxiety. Our free seminar will teach different methods to treat your dog’s anxiety. Free. 10:30pm. Kahului, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului);

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP W/PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 27. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. Free 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

INTRODUCTION TO AKAKU AND PUBLIC ACCESS MEDIA – Mon. Jan 27. All residents of Maui County who are interested in learning about public access television can join in a free orientation. Attendees will learn why public access TV came to be, how it works, and the role it plays in our community. You’ll also receive a class handbook detailing Akaku’s policies and a tour of the Akaku Studios. This class is a prerequisite for all other TV production classes at Akaku, but may be taken concurrently. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Jan 27. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 7:30am. South Maui Locations, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, January 28

CUUBAN SALSA LESSONS – Tuesdays, until Mar. 3. Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner Cuban Salsa lessons! No previous dance experience or partner necessary! Sessions geared for first time beginners only and promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on! This is an eclectic all-ages group of dancers. Even if you think you have two left feet but are still a bit curious, come try it out! $100 for 8-week session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706.

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 28. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Tue. Jan 28. Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 28. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAHJONG – Tue. Jan 28. Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game believed to have been developed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games will be played with traditional tiles under the shade of the starfruit tree. Experienced and beginner players are welcome. Game sets will be provided. For more information contact Kimberly Flook at: 808-661-3262, or Kimberly@lahainarestoration.org. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina).

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Tue. Jan 28. Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, January 29

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Jan 29. It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

‘FORMULAS FOR SUCCESS’ DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP – Wed. Jan 29. Social Media School is thrilled to offer local business owners effective, actionable marketing formulas updated for the new year. The world of social media is constantly changing, don’t allow your digital strategies to lag behind. Stay ahead of your competitors by mastering tactics and strategies that are working right now in online marketing for businesses. $150. 1pm. Maui Research and Technology Center, (590 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei); 808-633-1033; Mmmsocialmedia.com

KULA PARK PLAYGROUND GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY – Wed. Jan 29. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announces the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kula Park Playground. The event is open to the public. Following the groundbreaking, a portion of the park will be closed to the public until Oct. 30, for the construction of the New Kula Park Playground project. The Department asks the public to please remain outside of construction area barriers. For questions or concerns contact Kristofer Baptist, Parks CIP Coordinator, at 808-270-6158 or Kristofer.baptist@co.maui.hi.us. 9:30am. Kula Park Playground, (Calasa Rd. and Kula Hwy.)

MAUI’S NATIVE FOREST BIRDS – Wed. Jan 29. Maui’s native forest birds, like the kiwikiu, are found nowhere else in the world. Due to invasive species and habitat degradation, these species are in trouble. Learn more about these birds, their native habitat, and what needs to happen to prevent their demise. This free one-hour program will be presented by ornithologist Laura Berthold of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Learn more online. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Mauiforestbirds.org

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARMS – Wed. Jan 22. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WAILUKU TOWN IMPROVEMENTS COMMUNITY MEETING – Wed. Jan 29. The County of Maui Department of Management is hosting a community meeting on the Wailuku Town Improvements. During this meeting, the Department will provide the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement projects’ construction schedule, the four-level parking structure, and temporary parking locations. The County will also share information on their revamping of the community outreach format for Phase II of the Wailuku Civic Complex. For more information, email or go online. 5pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); Info@WailukuLive.com; WailukuLIVE.com

WHALE WEDNESDAYS SHOP AND SHARE – Wed. Jan 15. Shop for a cause! Lilly Pulitzer will be donating 10 percent of their sales to Pacific Whale Foundation. Free. 9am. Lilly Pulitzer at Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-793-3723; Lilypulitzer.com



LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm; Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm.

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7-9:15pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm, Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com. Tue, Akoni 2-4pm; Wed, Mark Dumalanta 2-4pm; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 2-4pm; Sat, Pete Sebastian 2-4pm; Sun, Tripp Wilson 2-4pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm; Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Kaina Kountry 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm; Sat, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Murray Thorne; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Randallrospond.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Fri, John Cruz 7pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8-11pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments