MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 18th-24th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

JIM BRICKMAN ‘PURE PIANO: THE GREATEST HITS’ – Thu. Jan 18. Experience the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist Jim Brickman as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. The evening will include stirring solo piano hits and timeless collaborations like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes” and “Love of My Life.” Tickets: $35, $45 and $55 ($55 ticket holders also have access to the post-show meet-and-greet). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: A MAKAWAO JANUARY JAM – Fri. Jan 19. With the cancellation of December’s 3rd Friday event, there will be a “Raise a Tent Campaign” info booth in front of Sherri Reeve Gallery where donations are greatly being accepted to purchase a new Makawao style tent. The event will celebrate with the theme “A Makawao January Jam” and feature entertainment by The Eazy, Marianne Turner, Josh and The Get Up and Dance Group. The Komoda keiki zone will feature a variety of fun for keiki and adults and you can check out the many art galleries, shops and restaurants too. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BEACHFEST 21 – Sat. Jan 20 & Sun. Jan 21. Paia Youth and Cultural Center (PYCC) and Positively+KAI presents the 21st Annual Paia Bay Beachfest dubbed BEACHFEST 21. This fun and family-friendly event is a showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their styles, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude. This year will feature world-champion waterman Kai Lenny, IBA world tour bodyboarding champion Dave Hubbard, and more with blessing by Reverand Robert Kuya Alamodin. Registration begins at 7am on Saturday with first heat at 8am and concludes with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The event is $20 pre-sale and $30 on event day, and free to watch! Event registration closes at 9:30am on event day.Paia Bay, (Hana Hwy., Paia); Pyccmaui.org

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: MUSIC FOR A CAUSE – Sat. Jan 20. Hosted by Maui’s musical storyteller Kimo Nevius, this intimate, acoustic music concert will feature the Tempa and Naor Project. Inspired by the “basket houses” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised (including a percentage of musicians’ merchandise) will go towards Maui non-profit Leilani Farm Sanctuary, and their efforts to save animals and educate the community on the humane treatment of animals. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

MISS MOKU O KA LOKE HULA PAGEANT – Sat. Jan 20. Bringing back the festive “hula days” of the past, this first solo hula pageant will highlight an individual’s confidence, stage presence, style and talents. $45. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘PIANO MINIATURES’ – Sat. Jan 20. The lecture-concert will be a historical tribute to the piano. It’s presented by the Music at Wailuku Union Church and the Maui Outstanding Piano Amateurs Festival. The program will feature piano music from the 17th through 21st centuries and is a part of the educational forum in the Art of the Piano. The lecture will be led by Damira Feldman and amateur piano players like Noriko Fulmer, Peggy King, Niko Nemoto and Christophe Javon. Free. 7pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku).

BUY BACK THE BEACH: MALAMA KIPUKA – Sat. Jan 20. Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (HILT) will host its 17th annual Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka Benefit Luau. The event brings together Hawaii’s committed conservation supporters for an island-style pa‘ina under the stars. Guests will be treated with ono luau fare, complimentary cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. $175. 5pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

HYPNOSIS GONE WILD – Sat. Jan 20. For one night only, come experience the laughs and sensations as Maui’s own hypnotist Joshua Blue unleashes the hypnotic hilarity upon Wailuku. Audience members are encouraged to volunteer onstage and have the opportunity to become the stars of the show. Also featuring special musical guest Forrest and the People. $8. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

LISA FISCHER AND GRAND BATON – Sat. Jan 20. After four decades of singing background for icons, Lisa Fischer has stepped into her own spotlight, accompanied by the inventive musicians of Grand Baton. The band’s organic fusion of African, Middle Eastern, Caribbean rhythms, psychedelic soul and progressive rock awakens and ignites Lisa’s flexibility and freedom of expression. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LOUIE MOLE – Sat. Jan 20. Don’t Miss one of NYC’s finest. Making his way all the way from New York City, Louie Mole will be spinning an eclectic mix of hip-hop, old school, dance and house music. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ABEAR’S CHOICE HAWAII TOUR – Sat. Jan 20 – Sun. Jan 21. Chuck Deleonardis presents Dave Herbert aka Dave Abear. Stopping in Maui for two show at Charley’s, Dave returns for his Hawaii Tour with Scott Buberman, Greg Koerner, Troll Garcia and John Hanrahan. Saturday’s show starts at 9pm and Sunday’s show starts at 7pm. Cost per show is $15 per-sale online or $20 at the door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); BrownPaperTickets.com

BROADWAY POPS FEATURING GARY MAUER AND ANNE RUNOLFSSON – Sun. Jan 21. Maui Pops’ annual sell-out Broadway Pops concert features the vocal talents of Anne Runolfsson and Gary Mauer with returning guest conductor Jason Howland. These artists will perform a wonderful selection of show tunes, including some Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites. $20-60. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Deep House Sundays – Sun. Jan 21. Join the Maui House Collective every Sunday for Deep House Sunday at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. 21+.10pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MAUI FRINGE THEATER FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. Jan 19 – Sun. Jan 21. Maui OnStage and Surf Rents Trucks present a weekend marathon of the performing arts. Show and showtimes are, Friday: Too Old To Be This Young by Laura Hedli 6:15pm; Intrusion by Qurrat Ann Kadwani 7:30pm; Courted by Alison Logan 8:45pm. Saturday: Courted 1pm; I Love Myself: The Masturbation Musical by Jaime Summers 2:15pm; When Trump Gets To Heaven by Amorah St. John 3pm; The Sex Life of Achilles by David LeBarron 4pm and 8:30pm; Too Old To Be This Young 6pm; Intrusion 7:15pm. Sunday: The Sex Life of Achilles 1pm; Intrusion 2:15pm; Vindication: Scenes from the Life of Mary Wollstonecraft by Lin McEwan 3:30pm; Too Old To Be This Young 4:45pm; Courted 6pm; Lawyers, Bombs and Death by Free Range Comedy 7:15pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 20. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Jan 22. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 23. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 23. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 18. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jan 18. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘THEN AND NOW’ DINNER OFFERING – Thu. Jan 18 – Wed. Jan 24. Sheraton Maui Resort is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a special “Then and Now” dinner offering, at the resort’s signature restaurant Black Rock Kitchen. Taste classic cocktails and dishes from the resort’s original Discovery Room and Pool Terrace menus, paired with modern interpretations created by their talented chefs. Menu selections are a la carte, and all courses include both the “then” and “now” preparations of the dishes so guests can see the progression from past to present. Kamaaina guests will also receive 25 percent off food and beverage. Reservations can be made via Yelp or by calling 808-921-4600. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jan 18. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Jan 19. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste 5 wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jan 19. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 19. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 20. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening set by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jan 21. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 21. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 21. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 23. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI ART SCENE

MARTY WOLFF – Until- Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Marty Wolff’s experience and ideas about altered states of perception are apparent in his creations. See his Exhibit on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until – Thu. Jan 25. Fine Artist, Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of January. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

2018 HUI NOE’AU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Nationally renowned guest jurors from Maui, Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. 10am-5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until – Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent the people of the islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with two substantial cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Our invited jurors are Charlie Cohan (Oahu), Linda Bennett (Kauai), and Jennifer Owen (Maui). Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jan 18. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jan 18. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

JACK HAMILTON – Fri. Jan 19. Jack has been a silversmith for over 40 years and a fine art oil painter for over 20 years. He will be demonstrating his oil painting technique, come and meet Jack, and watch him work on a new painting. 4pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SHIFT HAPPENS: A RETROSPECTIVE ART SHOW – Sat. Jan 20. Come explore the relationships of color and shapes with the solo exhibition of Treehouse founder, artist Taylor Binda. While growing the Treehouse over the last nearly 3 years, Taylor has been musing away, creating an expansive body of work. For the first time ever, come see all her work in one place! Taylor’s abstract work ranges in mediums from acrylic, to pastels, to block printing. 5pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 21. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Jan 23. Watercoloris, Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 24. Jeanne is a painter and explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject is people and water. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and watch her process and technique. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

AOTERAROA’S FINEST – Thu. Jan 25. This is music that fuses cultural roots, memorable tunes and honest gripping lyrics by Maori singer/songwriters Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha and Seth Haapu. They’ll be joined by Horomona Horo, New Zealand’s leading practitioner in traditional Maori instruments. All are superb musicians and performers, revered for their artistry and Maori activism, positioned at the forefront of a new generation of indigenous performers in Aotearoa, New Zealand. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOOK TRUST BRINGS MAGICAL CELEBRATION TO MAUI – Sat. Jan 27. Book Trust’s sixth annual fundraising extravaganza has been custom-designed to delight all your senses. This Treasure Island-themed event will feature live entertainment and Caribbean cuisine prepared by Chef Tylun Pang and the Fairmont culinary team. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items including travel packages, fine art, activities and more. All proceeds will go towards supporting Book Trust’s work in Maui County and Hawaii. $150. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Booktrust.org

MAKANA AND FRIENDS: A TRIBUTE TO HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY LEGEND SONNY CHILLINGWORTH – Sat. Jan 27. This tribute concert will take you back in time to the slopes of Mauna Kea, the birth of the “paniolo,” and the origins of Sonny Chillingworth’s slack key style. Enjoy special musical performances by Makana, Lono Kaumeheiwa, Lopaka Colon and Yoza. $30-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY’S GANG IN ‘PARTY ON’ – Sun. Jan 28. Judy Ridolfino and Judy’s Gang are ready to party! Don’t be shy, they’ll show you how to dance! Do the twist, the silly squirrel dance, the boogie oogie oogie and more. It’s family fun for all ages in this show of tap and jazz dancing. Tickets are $13 and free for kids 4 and under. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT/KIRTAN – Sun. Jan 28. Gina Sala returns to Maui for “Some enCHANTing Evening” with special musical guest Daniel Paul for a Sacred Music of India Concert / Kirtan. A vocalist, composer, music director, sound healer and teacher from Seattle, Gina will share cross-cultural singing, sanskrit, mantra and chant for an evening with the Sacred and the Divine. $20 advance tickets available at: Maui Kombucha (Haiku) and MacNet (Kahului) or $30 at-the-door. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

B CELLARS WINE DINNER – Tue. Jan 30. Get nestled in the pineapple fields on the lower slopes of Haleakala and treat your palate. Guest will enjoy a delicious four course meal perfectly paired with wine from B Cellars Vineyards and Winery from Napa Valley for a fantastic evening. $150. 5:30pm. Haliimaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

CUARTETO LATINOAMERICANO – Thu. Feb 1. They are known worldwide as the leading proponent of modern Latin American music for string quartet. This award-winning ensemble from Mexico consists of the three Bitran brothers, violinists Saul and Aron and cellist Alvaro, and violist Javier Montiel. The Cuarteto will perform their newest program “Miniatures from the Americas.” They’ll highlight a variety of compositional styles featuring music from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Argentina. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KUMU KAHUA THEATRE: WILD BIRDS – Fri. Feb 2 & Sat. Feb 3. Amos and Juliette Cooke had the best intentions. In 1839 Honolulu, the couple was deeply honored to be chosen to personally oversee the education of the children of the kings and queens of Hawaii. But how does one enforce rigorous discipline on a sacred ali’i child? When is education a form of imperialism? Inspired by historical events, Wild Birds, a historical drama by Eric Anderson, tells the story of intense cultural clashes, the effects of western education on the indigenous monarchy, and the ultimate disillusionment of a teacher. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

YOUNG ARTIST SHOWCASE CONCERT – Sat. Feb 3 & Sun. Feb 4. The Maui Chamber Orchestra proudly presents their very first Young Artists Showcase Concert—featuring the winners of their first Youth Concerto Competition–Yxing Gao (violin), Ylang Guo (violin), and Bryce Clearing Sky (piano), as well as Jonah Ellsworth, an up and coming cello phenom in the classical world. Showtimes are Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday 3-5pm. There will also be a Conversation with the Conductor at 1:30pm on Sunday only, for all ticket holders. $27 – $55. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Feb 8. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes and other genres to create authentic, diverse works, led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, “Mana Wahine” (Powerful Woman) draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre, and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

READ ALOUD AMERICA – Until- Sun. Jan 21. Join a fun story time with Read Aloud America. All keiki will receive a healthy snack and free book to take home. No aquarium admission required. Space is limited. RSVP at: Readaloudamerica.eventbrite.com. Free. 1:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 18. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jan 18. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. The featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Ernest “Da Barefoot Warrior” Pua’a. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jan 18. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ENCORE ENTREPRENEURSHIP – STARTING YOUR OWN BUSINESS – Thu. Jan 18. Encore entrepreneurship is quickly becoming a popular business venture after retirement. For those interested in starting a small business in 2018, Courtney Dumlao, Loan Fund Manager with MEO and David Daly, MEO Business Center Director, will discuss the four core principles of a business plan. Their Presentation will cover: Personal Experience/Resume, Goals and Strategies; Industry and Customer Marketing Strategies; Cash flow Start Up Costs; and Building a Team of Advisors for Management/Training and Taxes. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jan 18. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 18. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

BOOK-SIGNING WITH AUTHOR MICHAEL BACKES – Fri. Jan 19. Maui Grown Therapies will host Michael Backes, author of the pioneering book, Cannabis Pharmacy-Practical Guide to Medical Marijuana. Backes is a researcher and cannabis expert and offers evidence-based information on cannabis therapy to manage an array of ailments and conditions. He provides information on how cannabis works in the human body, how best to prepare and administer it, and how to modify and control dosage. 329 card is NOT required for entry. 11am. Maui Grown Therapies, (44 Paa St., Kahului); 808-866-7576; Mauigrowntherapies.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 19. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 19. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NA HOKU STAR WATCH BENEFIT FOR SIERRA CLUB MAUI – Fri. Jan 19. Spend an evening with astronomer Harriet Witt and learn about the lore of the Hawaiian night sky. Bring a beach chair, blanket, and shielded flashlight. Meet in the main parking lot, in front of the Waikapu country store. Light pupus will be served. Suggested donation of $5 for Sierra Club members, $10 for non-members. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Mauisierraclub.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

WOMEN’S MARCH MAUI 2018 – Sat. Jan 20. Women, men and children are invited to gather peaceful to affirm and protect our rights. Once again be seen and counted in global solidarity to proclaim the importance of social and economic equality for all. Stand together and speak out for the protection of our rights to free speech, safety, and health for all citizens – guaranteed by our constitution. Sponsored by the Go Green Culture Foundation. 8am. UH Maui College, (310 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); Womensmarchmaui.com

PENGUIN AWARENESS DAY – Sat. Jan 20. For the third year in a row, Hyatt Regency Maui will celebrate its seven African Black-Footed Penguins. Guests can enjoy a special penguin feeding in the Atrium Lobby and learn more about these captivating creatures. Following the penguin feeding, partake in penguin cookie decorating, take pictures with the resort’s penguin mascot and capture a moment at the photo booth. Guests who wish to learn more can join the wildlife tour following the feeding. 9:30am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY PLAN OPEN HOUSE – Sat. Jan 20. The County of Maui Department of Planning will hold a community open house to display feedback gathered during the 2017 community engagement effort for the update of the West Maui Community Plan. The public can view the summary of community feedback questionnaires, public meetings, interviews, site visits, workshop activities and the We Are West Maui website. See what fellow community members are concerned about and help shape the West Maui Community. 10:00am. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Wearemaui.org

UKULELE STRUMMING WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 20. Get an introduction to the joy of making music the Ukulele Mele Way with a unique method of forming ukulele chords with minimal muscle strain and strumming styles. Play fun, sing-along songs while accompanied by a professional ukulele bass player. Discover ways to continue learning on Maui, online, by single song lesson downloads, and/or by packaged sets of book/DVD/CD for beginners, intermediate, and advanced ukulele players. Seats are limited. Pre-registration is recommended. $10. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 20. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 20. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 20. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jan 21. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 22. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Jan 22. Sandy Callender, a Registered Yoga Teacher, will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Jan 23. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including: the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); ; FWS.gov

FLATBREAD FOR SOMOS OHANA NICARAGUA – Tue. Jan 23. Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizza for a cause to benefit the Maui non-profit Somos Ohana Nicaragua. During the evening shop for Nicaraguan crafts and bid on valuable silent auction items. Benefits raised will go towards the building of the 3rd wing high school in Nicaragua. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; 808-878-8015; Flatbreadcompany.com; Somosohananicaragua.org

UNLEASH YOUR INNER HEALER – Tue. Jan 23. Join stage 4 cancer survivor Rita Massey as she shares three common mistakes people facing cancer and other major illnesses make and how to avoid them. Be inspired by her story and learn tips and tools to empower your inner healer. RSVP: 808-875-4325; [email protected]; 6keystohealcancer.com. 6:00pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd, Kihei).

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Jan 23. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 23. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana or Marc Dumalante 6-8pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 2-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com