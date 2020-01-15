MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 16th-January 22nd, 2020

Get your foodie grams on with the great events in the maui foodie section

BIG SHOWS

BROOKS MAGUIRE’S ACOUSTIC SONGWRITER SHOWCASE – Thu. Jan 16. Summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that Southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country, Brooks showcases his musical versatility in his performance of original Nashville releases along with a wide variety of music genres in selected classic hits while weaving his engaging wit/stories that captivate audiences! 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



CAMERATA RCO – Thu. Jan 16. Camerata RCO is a unique ensemble comprised of members of Amsterdam’s renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. These colleagues founded this independent group with the desire to explore smaller, more intimate repertoire. Their musical program is scheduled to include Brahms: Piano Trio op 8, Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478 and Brahms: Clarinet Trio op 114. Tickets: $45-$65; Half price for children (3-12) and 10 percent discount for MACC Members. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

A NIGHT OF COMEDY WITH ARI SHAFFIR – Fri. Jan 17. See stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor Ari Shaffir in the McCoy Studio Theater. Shaffir describes his comedy as a puppet show – except it’s much filthier and without the puppets. He will be joined by Hawai‘i’s award-winning and charismatic comedian Chino LaForge. 18+. $40. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘90S NIGHT W/ DJ JORALIEN – Fri. Jan 17. A totally tubular ‘90s party. It’s so so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 17. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia);

THE NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Fri. Jan 17-Sun. Jan 19. The New Shanghai Circus is back for a Maui exclusive show. The excitement of acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists, jugglers in all new acts will blow your mind. These performers defy gravity, physics, and biology with their breathtaking feats of body contortion, balance, and stunts. Tickets are $12, $25, $35, and half off for children 3-12. A limited number of Gold Circle seats are $55. Five showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 4:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2pm and 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Jan 17. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz-infused blues, Latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing live is Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba along with great cuisine is sure to make an evening in Wailea a must. $5 cover. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

VIBE LIVE! WITH NATALIE NICOLE & JOSH HEARL – Fri. Jan 17. Live music, craft cocktails, and good vibes, featuring Natalie Nicole and Josh Hearl! Get your groove on with the high energy classic tunes from the past and present. No cover. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

KERRY RITT CD RELEASE PARTY – Sat. Jan 18. $10 Cover gets you a CD! 6:30pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Gigsplacemaui.com

STEELY DEAD – Sat. Jan 18. Steely Dead is a sonic fusion of the the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Committed to the nuance of both bands while remaining playful with jam segues between songs, and delivering a unique musical blend. Members of Steely Dead include Dave Abear, Troll Garcia, Bill McKay, Chris Sheldon, Matt Abear, and Dylan Teifer. $25. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

UFC 246: MCGREGOR VS COWBOY – Sat. Jan 18. Showcasing some of the best fighting talent. Advance reservations $15 or $25 at the door or book your prime seat at the bar for $35 by calling 808-250-8288 directly. Seats are first come first serve basis and are limited, also available on Eventbrite.com. Doors: 4pm. 5pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Jan 19. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com



MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Jan 19. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



STAGE SHOWS

‘THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME’ – Until Jan 26. Fifteen-year-old Christopher is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers life-changing secrets. Tickets: $26/adults; $23/kau noa; $15/drama students. Showtimes Thu, Fri & Sat, 7:30pm and Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Jan 16. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Jan 16. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Jan 17 & Sat. Jan 18. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! 21+. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jan 16 & Sat. Jan 18. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Jan 16, Tue. Jan 21. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ARGENTINE TANGO SOCIAL AND CLASS – Fri. Jan 17. Don’t miss the first time visit from international performers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso. There will be a special Argentine tango class prior to the social. All welcome. No partner required. Leather sole shoes or socks required. $15. Class: 8-9pm/all levels; Performance: 9-11pm. Makawao union church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-927-0088; Mauitango.org

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 18. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Jan 18. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

TWERKSHOP! – Sat. Jan 18. This will be a fun sexy workshop where we will explore the art of shaking that A**. We will work on booty shaking techniques and get an amazing workout at the same time! Expect some twerk drills and a breakdown of key movements such as glute isolations,hip openers, back arching, body rolls, transitions, crawls, and floor work. We will bring all of that sexiness together with a basic routine to which you can add your personal style or keep totally as is. All people and levels welcome! Especially beginners! $25. 12pm. The Pole Room Dancing & Aerial Fitness, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina).

A NIGHT OF COMEDY W/ PAULY SHORE – Mon. Jan 20. Mana‘o Radio and HI Tide Nation presents wildly goofy stand-up comedian Pauly Shore. Opening the show are guests Justine Smith and Ted Anderson. Tickets: $40.50-$49.50. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio. Doors: 7pm. 7:30pm. Historic ‘Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Jan 20. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Jan 20. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jan 20. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes. You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THIS IS MAGIC 2020 – Mon. Jan 20. See 11 magicians performing close-up magic. Limited seating. Two show times: 4pm (doors 3pm); 7pm (doors 6pm). Free. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 21. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BROTHER NOLAND – Wed. Jan 22. Born and raised in Kalihi-Palama on the island of O’ahu, Brother Noland is most famous for his original song “Coconut Girl,” which birthed the “Jawaiian” contemporary style (fusion of Hawaiian & Reggae) music. He has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including Best Reggae Album and his music is featured in several movies including “Pineapple Express” and “Snakes in the Plane.” He is regularly featured in Slack Key Guitar festivals around the islands. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani); Slackkeyshow.com



MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 22. Alright all you karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Wed. Jan 22. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com



MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. 5pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Jan 17. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; Half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 17. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Jan 17, Tue. Jan 21 & Wed. Jan 22. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 18. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Jan 18. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves: connecting people with food! He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65/four courses, includes an amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 18 & Sun. Jan 19. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 18 & Sun. Jan 19. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Jan 18 & Wed. Jan 22. Come get it: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Jan 19. Innovative farm fresh cuisine in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, French toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/BEACH BOYS – Sun. Jan 19. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by the Beach Boys, yummy BBQ options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 19. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Sun. Jan 19. Hawaiian, contemporary, Ron Kuala’au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; Half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FEAST AT MOKAPU – Sun. Jan 19 & Tue. Jan 21. Discover an authentic luxury lu‘au, with a beautifully curated cultural and culinary experience. Set among the sandy shores, guest will take a historical journey while enjoying interactive story-telling, handcrafted cocktails, and an ‘ohana style meal by executive chef Isaac Bancaco. 5pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Feastatmokapu.com



COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Jan 20. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Jan 20. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

HONOLULU COOKIE COMPANY DIPPING EVENT – Tue. Jan 21. Join in dipping the butter macadamia cookies into milk chocolate to make chocolate dipped macadamia shortbread cookies for a fun and tasty event! 3pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: ART MAUI 2020 DEADLINE FEB. 19. There is no theme, so submit only your best work. Go online and read the Prospectus carefully for eligibility and expectations. Best of luck to all! Receiving Day: Feb. 28, 9am-5pm. Give back day: Mar. 1, 9am-5pm. Exhibit: Mar. 8-29. Submissions@artmaui.com

BLACK AND WHITE AFFAIR EXHIBIT – Until Feb 4. Mark De Colibus’ show will demonstrate one of his many artistic skills-creating in black and white themes. He works in charcoal, pen and ink, scratch board, pencil, and has developed a series of five Zebras entitled “Zebra Reflections” which will be part of the show; all done with pastels and prisma colors. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland U.S. with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Jan 16. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

WOOD BURNING WORKSHOP – Thu. Jan 16. Learn how to wood burn in this workshop for beginners. Choose from various designs and learn how to use a wood burning tool to embellish a cutting board. Extra wood items available for purchase. All materials are included. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $35. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jan 16, Tue. Jan 21 & Wed. Jan 22. Tue-Thu. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits: Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION – Fri. Jan 17. With no theme, this exhibition challenges artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year’s juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based artist, art consultant, and curator. Juror walkthrough: 4-5pm; Opening Reception: 5-7pm; Exhibit: until Feb. 21. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AIR PLANT PINEAPPLE WORKSHOP – Fri. Jan 17. Learn to make your own pineapple! You will have the supplies and use of the tools needed to bring home two finished air plant pineapples. Each little pineapple base is hand-shaped, stamped on the bottom with a custom word of choice, baked, painted and then topped with a real air plant. Gift boxes with tissue and air plant care instructions will be provided to bring your creations home. All materials are included. $55. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

MARTY WOLFF AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 17. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured with a collection of his work. Come and meet Marty, and see what makes him one of Maui’s best photographers. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jan 17. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view of her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

INTAGLIO WORKSHOP – Fri. Jan 17-Sun. Jan 19. In this three-day workshop with Bo and Tia Brady, students will learn how to etch and print copper plates using the intaglio method. Participants will experience the step-by-step process of beveling, de-greasing, polishing, and etching plates. At the end of the workshop students will walk away with a 6-inch square copper plate and multiple prints on high-quality cotton rag paper. 10am-4pm/each day. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LEI PO‘O WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 18. Enjoy a morning filled with lei and pua! In this make and take workshop, learn how to make lei poʻo (head lei) using fresh tropical flowers and foliage and create your very own lei po‘o to wear. 10am. Haku Maui, (3643A Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Hakumaui.com

‘OHE KAPALA WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 18. Learn to carve ‘ohe kapala stamps with Na Maka Kahiko founder Nalu Andrade. Nalu will guide students step-by-step through the process of carving. Participants will also learn the meaning behind the patterns of the ‘ohe kapala. This class is great for beginners and advanced artists! Session 1: 9am-12pm; Session 2: 1pm-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

THE SOCIAL – Sat. Jan 18. Entertaining Lahaina’s artistic community from photography to film, music to performance art. Gather with culinary cocktails, late night cuisine, and Maui vibes oceanside. Hosted by SHOOTS PRODUCTIONS. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Jan 19. Live painting is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jan 19. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Jan 22. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Jan 22. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, January 16

POOL GUARD TRAINEES ONE-STOP RECRUITMENT: APPLY BY JAN. 23. The County of Maui will hold a one-stop recruitment on Jan. 29 for pool guard trainees to fill positions within the Department of Parks and Recreation. Minimum requirements are a high school graduation and a valid driver’s license. Applicants should be prepared to take and pass a written civil service exam and swim 300 meters in 10 minutes or less. Following successful completion of the written exam and performance test, interviews will be conducted on the spot. For more information, call Cynthia M. Razo-Porter at the Department of Personnel Services at 270-7256, or Duke Sevilla, pool manager, at 270-6135. Apply at Governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui

BEACHFEST2020: REGISTRATION AVAILABLE UNTIL JAN. 23. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude will take place on Jan. 25 and 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org

ACT TEST PREP CLASS – Until Feb 6. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online ACT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up online. Varsity Tutors; Varsitytutors.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: ‘EMPOWERING SELF AND OTHERS THROUGH SELF DEFENSE’ – Thu. Jan 16. Martial arts teacher Tasha Ina Church teaches self-defense classes with an emphasis on empowering women. Using Aikido’s focus on joint manipulation and pressure points as a basis for her lessons, Church borrows techniques from a variety of disciplines. She believes that it is important to stress using moves that are realistic under the circumstances and wearing clothing that allows freedom of movement when walking the streets. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MAUI SCORE OPEN HOUSE – Thu. Jan 16. SCORE has served as America’s premier source of free business mentoring and education. The goal for this open house is to introduce mentoring services to community partners and to the Maui community. Anna Ribucan, president of the Maui SCORE Chapter, will be hosting two events. The Community Partners’ social runs from 2:30-4:30pm and the Small Business Open House will run from 4:30-6:30 pm. RSVP online. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Ste. B-9, Kahului); 808-270-5770; Maui.score.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Jan 16. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES – Thu. Jan 16. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the sweet island sounds of up-and-coming musicians who sing traditional and popular tunes, play ‘ukulele, slack key and contemporary guitar. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); Lahainarestoration.org



HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jan 16 & Tue. Jan 21. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULARAMA 2020 – Thu. Jan 16-Sat. Jan 18. Hosted by Arthur Murray Dance School of Bellevue. You will not want to miss this fun-filled, packed four days of dancing, friends, drinks, food, touring the island, and more. 10am. The Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Arthurmurraypugetsound.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 16. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Friday, January 17

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models used to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S SIGNATURE MEDITATION SERIES: PRIMORDIAL SOUND MEDITATION – Fri. Jan 17-Sun. Jan 19. Start off the New Year with more peace, health and happiness! Are you feeling overwhelmed with life? Suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, pain, or health challenges? Are you looking for more flow and peace in your life? Then this class is for you! Learn a special approach to meditation rooted in thousands of years of tradition, Primordial Sound Meditation, and receive a personalized mantra just for you. Learn how a consistent meditation practice can help alleviate health challenges and help you live a healthier life with more ease and flow. 1pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808.875.4325; Nbraveman.com

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – Fri. Jan 17. See Maui’s talented keiki show off their ‘ukulele skills. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Fri. Jan 17. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COSTAL DUNES – Fri. Jan 17. Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, January 18

2020 MAUI WOMEN’S MARCH AND FESTIVAL OF FIERCE FEMALES!! – Sat. Jan 18. Gather on the great lawn for the fourth year in a row to #GRABITBACK in 2020!! The day will include music and pule, the march, as well as speeches by Distinguished ReSISTERS, and Keynote by Teresa Cooper Shook. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

FIRST RESPONDERS GRAPPLING INVITATIONAL FUNDRAISER – Sat. Jan 18. Come support our local heroes and experience the joy of competitive sport while supporting Special Olympic Maui’s athletes. Featuring matches between Maui Police, Maui Fire, and American Medical Response staff. 6pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FIT 4 THE DOGS, HEALTHY DOG FESTIVAL – Sat. Jan 18. Keiki activities, dog-themed games, contests, prizes, silent auction, and more. Enjoy educational exhibits and information from trainers, vets, and other dog specialists. Bring the family and your leashed, well-mannered furry friend for a fabulous day of learning and play! $5. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, (70 E Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Caringk9snaui.org

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jan 18. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. Jan 18. Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event from 9am-noon the third Saturday of the Month. On a first come, first serve basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to RESIDENTS ONLY (no commercial). 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Malamamauinui.org

GREENSTRIPPING WITH NATIVE PLANTS FOR FIRE PREVENTION ON MAUI – Sat. Jan 18. Dr. Susan Cordell, Science Lead, Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, USDA Forest Service in Hilo will speak on “greenstrips,” also called “greenbreaks” or vegetated fuel breaks, which is the practice of using plant species with fire-resistant characteristics to create areas of non-flammable vegetation. Free/members and government employees; $20/membership fee. Free 11:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); Friendsofkealiapond.org

OMZONE WHALE DRUM CRUISE #2 – Sat. Jan 18. This high vibration cruise has African drums, dancing, singing, champagne, pupus, whales, tales, and more. Tickets: Free/youth (12 and under); $30/seniors; $35/GA; $50/VIP. 4:15pm. Ma‘alaea Harbor, (Slip #44, Wailuku); 808-298-9022; OmzoneMaui.Com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 18. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Sat. Jan 18. Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jan 18 & Sun. Jan 19. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Sat. Jan 18 & Sun. Jan 19. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jan 18, Mon. Jan 20 & Wed. Jan 22. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

Sunday, January 19

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Sun. Jan 19. Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Sun. Jan 19. Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 19. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MYSTIC HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR – Sun. Jan 19. Discover unique gifts, shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items to uplift your mind, body, and soul. There’ll be many opportunities for energy tune-ups and guidance from a handful of Maui’s best healers and readers. Plus ‘ono food and live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the HFUU Farm Apprentice Mentoring Program. For more information or to apply as a vendor call Judy at 808-891-1114. 12pm. VFW Maui Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Sun. Jan 12. Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! Free. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste. 208-A); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Sun. Jan 19. Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation, cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and Ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

YOGA FOR CANCER COMMUNITY – Sun. Jan 19. These specialized sessions of holistic therapeutic approach yoga programs are essential to help in restoring mobility, strength, quality of life. There is an emphasis on providing help to the immune and lymph system. In addition, relaxation, relief of some symptoms associated with cancer. 10:15am. Shala Santosha Yoga Wellness Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.,); 808-793-2273.

Monday, January 20

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

8TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. INTERFAITH SERVICE – Mon. Jan 20. Join Stand Up Maui (formerly FACE Maui) for the 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service. This year’s theme, “Overcoming Fear, Uniting in Love” will provide an opportunity to suspend our differences, join together, and become the change needed for a better Maui. A special guest presentation will be delivered by Joseph Tomas McKellar. All are welcomed, refreshments will be provided. 5:30pm. Ala Lani United Methodist Church, (50 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-280-1749.

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 20. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA – Mon. Jan 20. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org;

Tuesday, January 21

UBAN SALSA LESSONS – Tuesdays, until Mar. 3. Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner Cuban Salsa lessons! No previous dance experience or partner necessary! Sessions geared for first time beginners only and promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on! This is an eclectic all-ages group of dancers. Even if you think you have two left feet but are still a bit curious, come try it out! $100 for 8-week session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706.

BINGO! – Tue. Jan 21. Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends on the lanai. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 21. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Tue. Jan 21. Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Tue. Jan 21. Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, January 22

‘A CLOSER LOOK ON MAUI’S HEALTH SYSTEM IN 2020’ – Wed. Jan 22. The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly business mixer on Maui’s only privately run hospital. The evening’s keynote speaker will be Mr. Jim Diegel who currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officers (CSO) for the Maui Health. Refreshments will be served. Tickets: $20/members; $30/guests. To RSVP or for more information call or email. 808-870-3219; Mauifilipinocc@gmail.com. 5:30pm. UHMC’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Jan 22. It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jan 22. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); MFOL.org

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARMS – Wed. Jan 22. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WHALE WEDNESDAYS SHOP AND SHARE – Wed. Jan 15. Shop for a cause! Lilly Pulitzer will be donating 10 percent of their sales to Pacific Whale Foundation. Free. 9am. Lilly Pulitzer at Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-793-3723; Lilypulitzer.com

LIVE MUSIC



WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7-9:15pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

MALA OCEAN TAVERN – (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 2-4pm; Sat, Pete Sebastian 2-4pm; Sun, Tripp Wilson 2-4pm; Tue, Akoni 2-4pm; Wed, Mark Dumalanta 2-4pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Jeff Bowen 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Amber Fussle 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Mon, Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 4-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm.



For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments