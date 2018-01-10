MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 11th-17th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

THE NEW FOLKSTERS IN CONCERT – Thu. Jan 11. All the way from Eugene, folk trio The New Folksters will treat you too, 60’s folk, bluegrass, and contemporary tunes. Join them and sing along to your favorite tunes from The Kingston Trio, Tom Paxton, John Prine and many more! This is a family friendly event, no alcohol. Limited seating, call for reservations. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 12. Bring your family and friends down to Lahaina Town for delicious food from West Maui restaurants, food trucks and vendors. The monthly event will also provide many opportunities to get to know the Lahaina community better and enjoy live entertainments and music under Maui’s magical sunset or at one of the fabulous restaurants. It’s also Art night, check out the local art galleries for a variety of special events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 12. Blues Bear Hawaii presents singer, songwriter and folk music icon Judy Collins. She’s on tour in support of her latest release Strangers Again, a collection of duets with male artists like Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAOLI’S 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sat. Jan 13. Join Maoli as they celebrate 10 years of good music and great fans. They will share the stage with Maui’s own Nuff Sedd, Sly Dog and TFlatz along with a few special guests. Pre-sale tickets are $25 available at YNVU in Kahului and Mr. Sub in Lahaina or online. $35. 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Maolimusic.com

NATALIE AI KAMAU‘U – Sat. Jan 13. With “the voice of an angel,” four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and Miss Aloha Hula, Natalie Ai Kamau‘u is one of Hawaii’s vocal treasures. Captivating audiences internationally, Natalie’s voice has the ability to shake your soul as her heart is heard in every note and lyric. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PAIA BAY BEACHFEST 2018: PRE-PARTY CONCERT – Sat. Jan 13. It’s a pre-party concert for Paia Bay Beachfest 2018, a benefit for the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Enjoy live entertainment by TFlatz, Gaia Golden and August Inertia. 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIPLO – Sun. Jan 14. Electric Palms presents Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. One of the most dynamic forces in music today, he’s as much an international brand as he is a musician, DJ and producer. Local openers to be announced. $35-70. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 15 – Tue. Jan 16. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12-35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jan 11. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 13. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI PREMIERE OF FILM: ‘OUT OF STATE’ – Sat. Jan 13. See the Maui premiere of “Out of State” by local Kamehameha grad, Ciara Lacy. Shipped thousands of miles away from Hawaii to a private prison in the Arizona desert, two native Hawaiians David and Hale finish their terms and return to Hawaii, hoping for a fresh start. Struggling with the hurdles of life as formerly incarcerated men, asking the question: can you really go home again? Funds raised will go towards the protection of the sand dune burial grounds and ‘iwi kupuna of Central Maui. Pre-sale tickets available online. $8 – $15. 6:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Iwiprotectors.com

ROBERT ANGELO AS CLARENCE DARROW – Sat. Jan 13 – Sun. Jan 14. ActNow! Productions and ProArts Playhouse present special encore performances of this acclaimed one-man show. The bold, legendary defense attorney recalls his life with all his courtroom gusto and salty humor. Performance times are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. $26. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jan 13. Improv comedy comes to Haiku for a North Shore night with award-winning Maui-based improv troupe, Free Range Comedy. Let the troupe take your raw ideas and freshly squeeze them into pure organic farm-to-table comedy antics. $10. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Jan 15. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 16. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 16. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

CONCEPT TO CONSUMER FOOD INCUBATOR PROGRAM – Until – Tue. Jan 16. The Maui Food Innovation Center is offering a new 8-week course dedicated to bringing food concepts to the marketplace. Participants will be guided by Anthony LaBua-Keiser, local food manufacturing expert and owner of Maui Preserved, in researching and developing a legal food product ready for market testing as well as be led through the process to acquire a certified food business license. Space is limited to 16 participants. Deadline to apply is Jan 16. $349. 8:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation

HFUU MAUNA KAHALAWAI JANUARY LOCAVORE POTLUCK – Thu. Jan 11. Farmers, backyard gardener and anyone interested are invited to network with farmers and talk story about growing one’s own food. John Dobovan of Kulahaven Farms will speak about his commercial rainbow trout and watercress aquaponic operation, and its potential impact on Hawaii’s food security and Ryan Burden of Coconut Information will share knowledge about this incredible plant and its many benefits. Chef Abbey Ferrer of Star Noodle will create a food dish, and violinist Cambria Moss will provide live music. Cost is $10 for HFUU members and $12 for non-members or bring a potluck dish to share with six people and attendance is free. This is a No-Waste event, bring your own plate/utensils. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jan 11. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jan 11. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jan 11. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

GRAND RE-OPENING OF UMI MAUI RESTAURANT – Fri. Jan 12. With a brand new look from the floor too the ceiling Umi Maui Restaurant will re-open it doors. Owner/chef Jayse Sato and crew invites all to celebrate while enjoy his fusion dishes. BYOB event. 5:00pm. Umi Restaurant Maui, (1951 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-269-1802.

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jan 12. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jan 12. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. Jan 13. In this unforgettable culinary evening, find yourself exploring the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins as each course is served to you. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 13. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening set by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jan 14. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jan 14. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Jan 14. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 14. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 16. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI ART SCENE

MARTY WOLFF – Until – Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Marty Wolff’s experience and ideas about altered states of perception are apparent in his creations. See his Exhibit on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until – Thu. Jan 25. Fine Artist, Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of January. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jan 11. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

2018 HUI NOE’AU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Fri. Jan 12 – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Nationally renowned guest jurors from Maui, Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. Opening Reception is on Fri. Jan 12 from 5-7pm. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Jan 12. Local Authors Maui Writers Ink invites the public to meet and “Talk Story” with local authors during Lahaina’s Second Friday Event at Campbell Park. Danielle Bergan will be signing copies of her book “It’s Always Okay To Be Me, a Journey to Recovering Lost Hope,” Dr. Nancy Lins, N.D., will be signing copies of her book “Baby Blues, A Naturopathic Approach for Postpartum Health,” and Maui Writers Ink Author Elaine Gallant will be signing copies of her book “The 5th C – a CIA Thriller.” Also, Maui Writers Ink will be signing their two Anthologies “Short Stories and Poems” and “Supernatural Tales”. 5:00pm. Campbell Park, Lahaina Town.

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ COCKTAILS – Fri. Jan 12. Enjoy an evening of art featuring a local artist, with a piece of art available for purchase, benefiting the Lahaina Art Association, Youth Outreach Program. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins, and Maya Alexander. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 12. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 14. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Tue. Jan 16 – Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent the people of the islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with two substantial cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Our invited jurors are Charlie Cohan (Oahu), Linda Bennett (Kauai), and Jennifer Owen (Maui). Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Jan 16. Watercolorist, Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

JEANNE YOUNG – Wed. Jan 17. Jeanne is a painter and explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject is people and water. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and watch her process and technique. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

JIM BRICKMAN ‘PURE PIANO: THE GREATEST HITS’ – Thu. Jan 18. Experience the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist Jim Brickman as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. The evening will include stirring solo piano hits and timeless collaborations like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes” and “Love of My Life.” Tickets: $35, $45 and $55 ($55 ticket holders also have access to the post-show meet-and-greet). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FRINGE THEATER FESTIVAL 2018 – Fri. Jan 19 – Sun. Jan 21. Maui OnStage and Surf Rents Trucks present a weekend marathon of the performing arts. Show and showtimes are, Friday: Too Old To Be This Young by Laura Hedli 6:15pm; Intrusion by Qurrat Ann Kadwani 7:30pm; Courted by Alison Logan 8:45pm. Saturday: Courted 1pm; I Love Myself: The Masturbation Musical by Jaime Summers 2:15pm; When Trump Gets To Heaven by Amorah St. John 3pm; The Sex Life of Achilles by David LeBarron 4pm and 8:30pm; Too Old To Be This Young 6pm; Intrusion 7:15pm. Sunday: The Sex Life of Achilles 1pm; Intrusion 2:15pm; Vindication: Scenes from the Life of Mary Wollstonecraft by Lin McEwan 3:30pm; Too Old To Be This Young 4:45pm; Courted 6pm; Lawyers, Bombs and Death by Free Range Comedy 7:15pm. 2:15pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

THE ORIGINAL NATURAL VIBRATION MAHALO TOUR – Fri. Jan 19. Natural Vibration’s is back for a mahalo tour to thank their fans for the love and support over the years. Come take a trip down memory lane with the original Natural Vibrations, Ho‘onu‘a, Ekolu and Malino, as they perform all your favorite hits. Tickets: $25 (GA), $80 (VIP) in advance. $35 (GA), $90 (VIP) day of show. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MISS MOKU O KA LOKE HULA PAGEANT – Sat. Jan 20. Bringing back the festive “hula days” of the past, this first solo hula pageant will highlight an individual’s confidence, stage presence, style and talents. $45. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BUY BACK THE BEACH: MALAMA KIPUKA – Sat. Jan 20. Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (HILT) will host its 17th annual Buy Back the Beach: Malama Kipuka Benefit Luau. The event brings together Hawaii’s committed conservation supporters for an island-style pa‘ina under the stars. Guests will be treated with ono luau fare, complimentary cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment. $175. 5pm. Old Lahaina Luau, (1251 Front St., Lahaina); 808-244-5263; Hilt.org/buy-back-the-beach-2017

LISA FISCHER AND GRAND BATON – Sat. Jan 20. After four decades of singing background for icons, Lisa Fischer has stepped into her own spotlight, accompanied by the inventive musicians of Grand Baton. The band’s organic fusion of African, Middle Eastern, Caribbean rhythms, psychedelic soul and progressive rock awakens and ignites Lisa’s flexibility and freedom of expression. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BROADWAY POPS FEATURING GARY MAUER AND ANNE RUNOLFSSON – Sun. Jan 21. Maui Pops’ annual sell-out Broadway Pops concert features the vocal talents of Anne Runolfsson and Gary Mauer with returning guest conductor Jason Howland. These artists will perform a wonderful selection of show tunes, including some Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites. $20-60. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AOTERAROA’S FINEST – Thu. Jan 25. This is music that fuses cultural roots, memorable tunes and honest gripping lyrics by Maori singer/songwriters Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha and Seth Haapu. They’ll be joined by Horomona Horo, New Zealand’s leading practitioner in traditional Maori instruments. All are superb musicians and performers, revered for their artistry and Maori activism, positioned at the forefront of a new generation of indigenous performers in Aotearoa, New Zealand. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOOK TRUST BRINGS MAGICAL CELEBRATION TO MAUI – Sat. Jan 27. Book Trust’s sixth annual fundraising extravaganza has been custom-designed to delight all your senses. This Treasure Island-themed event will feature live entertainment and Caribbean cuisine prepared by Chef Tylun Pang and the Fairmont culinary team. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items including travel packages, fine art, activities and more. All proceeds will go towards supporting Book Trust’s work in Maui County and Hawaii. $150. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Booktrust.org

MAKANA AND FRIENDS: A TRIBUTE TO HAWAIIAN SLACK KEY LEGEND SONNY CHILLINGWORTH – Sat. Jan 27. This tribute concert will take you back in time to the slopes of Mauna Kea, the birth of the “paniolo,” and the origins of Sonny Chillingworth’s slack key style. Enjoy special musical performances by Makana, Lono Kaumeheiwa, Lopaka Colon, and Yoza! Through a riveting blend of Hawaiian and Latin influences, this will unearth the finest gems from Sonny’s oeuvre, sharing songs rarely heard today with a healthy dose of Makana’s own music showcased throughout. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JUDY’S GANG IN ‘PARTY ON’ – Sun. Jan 28. Judy Ridolfino and Judy’s Gang are ready to party! Don’t be shy, they’ll show you how to dance! Do the twist, the silly squirrel dance, the boogie oogie oogie and more. It’s family fun for all ages in this show of tap and jazz dancing. Tickets are $13 and free for kids 4 and under. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT/KIRTAN – Sun. Jan 28. Gina Sala returns to Maui for “Some enCHANTing Evening” with special musical guest Daniel Paul for a Sacred Music of India Concert / Kirtan. A vocalist, composer, music director, sound healer and teacher from Seattle, Gina will share cross-cultural singing, sanskrit, mantra and chant for an evening with the Sacred and the Divine. $20 advance tickets available at Maui Kombucha (Haiku) and MacNet (Kahului) or $30 at-the-door. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

B CELLARS WINE DINNER – Tue. Jan 30. Get nestled in the pineapple fields on the lower slopes of Haleakala and treat your palate. Guest will enjoy a delicious four course meal perfectly paired with wine from B Cellars Vineyards and Winery from Napa Valley for a fantastic evening. $150. 5:30pm. Haliimaile General Store, (900 Haliimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

CUARTETO LATINOAMERICANO – Thu. Feb 1. They are known worldwide as the leading proponent of modern Latin American music for string quartet. This award-winning ensemble from Mexico consists of the three Bitran brothers: violinists Saul and Aron, cellist Alvaro and violist Javier Montiel. The Cuarteto will perform their newest program, “Miniatures from the Americas” and highlight a variety of compositional styles. The evening will feature music from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Argentina. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

READ ALOUD AMERICA – Until – Sun. Jan 21. Join a fun story time with Read Aloud America. All keiki will receive a healthy snack and free book to take home. No aquarium admission required. Space is limited. RSVP on Eventbrite. Free. 1:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com; Readaloudamerica.eventbrite.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 11. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

THE 15 INVALUABLE PRINCIPLES OF PERSONAL GROWTH – Thu. Jan 11. Learn the importance of Personal Growth with David “Kahu” Kapaku. He’s a certified speaker, mentor, coach and trainer with the John C. Maxwell Team, Pastor at Kahana Door of Faith and a Co-Organizer and facilitator of Maui Business Brainstormers. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jan 11. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jan 11. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 11. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jan 12. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Fri. Jan 12. GRANDcares presents Grandfamily Gamenight, a special night for Grandparents raising grandchildren. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. This is a free community event every second Saturday, but you must register by calling 808-269-7396 or emailing [email protected] 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

WOMEN’S NIGHT OUT WITH PAULA FELLINGHAM – Fri. Jan 12. If you are overdue for a women’s night out, why not spend it learning how to profit in this industry with CEO, Paula Fellingham of Women’s Information Network (WIN). This seminar will teach you how to get started as an investor, acquire a knowledge of the different areas of real estate, discover how others have created profit from the evolving real estate market and hear how others have generated big returns from their real estate investments. All audience participants will also receive a free gift from Bath and Body Works. Seminar is free but registration required via: Eventbrite.com . 6:00pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.co

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sat. Jan 13 – Mon. Jan 15. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip over Martin Luther King weekend with the Friends of Haleakala National Park. Volunteers will stay at Holua Cabin Saturday and Sunday nights and perform tasks on Sunday related to native species protection. They will hike in and out via the Switchback Trail. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

‘LIVE LOCAL. LIVE HEALTHY’ ‘OHANA HEALTH EXPO – Sat. Jan 13. Join in this family-fun event for keiki to kupuna and learn healthy alternatives for the mind and body. The expo will feature healthy cooking and strength fitness demonstrations, aerobics, interactive demos, keiki activities, entertainment, prize giveaways and more. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OPERATION TIDEWATER: AIRSOFT – Sat. Jan 13. Get out your guns, mods and gear and enjoy a day of fun and skilled shooting for another all out day of bb wars. Players provide their own equipment as well as face and eye protection. Limited BB’s will be available for purchase. $10. 11:00am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olawalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 13. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

2018 SPEAKER SERIES WITH DR. GAIL OKAWA – Sat. Jan 13. Emeritus professor of English at Youngstown State University in Ohio Dr. Gail Okawa will present “Through My Grandfather’s Eyes” an illustrated talk on the journey of Hawaii Japanese immigrants who were exiled to mainland internment camps during World War II. Okawa will share the experiences of her grandfather and other Issei from Maui, Big Island, Kauai, and Oahu, before and following Pearl Harbor, and how they survived their captivity in remote prison camps, separated from their families for years. Seating is limited, call to reserve your seat. 2:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jan 13. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jan 13. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jan 13. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

MALAMA LAND AND SEA ROADSIDE CLEANUP – Sun. Jan 14. Here is a special opportunity to make a meaningful positive impact on Hawaii’s marine life and help turn the tide against marine debris by preventing land-based litter from entering the ocean’s ecosystem. The cleanup will take place along the highway near the Aquarium and all volunteers will receive two complimentary Day Journey Passes and light refreshments. Bring a refillable water container. Free. 7:30am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com/event/malama-land-sea-volunteer-event

SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES – Sun. Jan 14. Enjoy your Sunday during the Maui Gift and Craft Fair with popular local Maui artists and bands performing fun and lively music while you shop for locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 11:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

PSYCHIC AND HEALTH FAIR CRYSTAL BOUTIQUE – Sun. Jan 14. Be uplifted and renewed. Some of Maui’s best Holistic Practitioners will be on hand to provide: Intuitive readings, Reiki, energy work , reflexology, massage and other healing services. You can also, shop for crystals and gems, books, tarot cards, art, jewelry, unique gifts and cards, and more! There will be live music and light refreshments. 12:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); .

SCIENCE NIGHT WITH WHALE TRUST – Sun. Jan 14. Humpback songs are long, complex sequences of sounds that change over time – yet all the singers in a population sing the same version of the ever-changing song. Join research biologist Dr. Jim Darling to learn more about Humpback song. Free. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 15. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Jan 16. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including: the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

FLATBREAD FOR OCEAN SCIENCE INSTITUTE FUNDRAISER – Tue. Jan 16. Enjoy pizza for a cause to benefit the Oceanwide Science Institute (OSI). During the evening Flatbread Company will generously donate a portion of all pizza sales to OSI. In addition, there will be a silent auction with great items to bid on from local companies like Pride of Maui, Maui Surfer Girls, Ultimate Whale Watch and more! Benefits raised will go towards OSI projects in Maui Nui, which include: investigating the ways in which spinner dolphins and humpback whales utilize different areas of Maui Nui and investigating the function of humpback whale song. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Jan 16. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Jan 16. Experience a Yoga class in the Open Ocean Exhibit while surrounded by sharks, stingrays and hundreds of colorful fish. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace, increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness with nature. Bring a yoga mat, towel, reusable water bottle and any blocks/straps if desired. $20 – $50. 5:15pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 16. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

DEASOPHY: GODDESS WISDOM – Wed. Jan 17. Max Dashu brings her visual talk to Maui. Gaze at ancient figurines in clay, stone and ivory; statues, seals, ceramics, rock murals, megaliths, pipes, codices, ancestor carvings and masks from all over the Earth. This show draws on the resplendent collection of the Suppressed Histories Archives. $15-25 donation. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Ka‘anapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaiali‘i and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Napili); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Ka‘anapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-667-2211.

Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu, Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana or Marc Dumalante 6-8pm; Wed, Kerrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com