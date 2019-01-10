MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | January 10th-16th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PASSION HOUSE PARTY – Thu. Jan 10. DJ Pash_Sean and #BabyMonkSeals are your passion makers, so head over to Maui’s South Side and party until the midnight hours. 21+.9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Jan 11. As a household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock infused Hawaiian tunes. 3:00pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

PAT SIMMONS JR. – Fri. Jan 11. Enjoy good vibes with Pat’s unique folk-rock island fusion sounds during happy hour. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jan 11. This month’s block party features entertainment by Maui Jam and Kuikawa. Highlights include the Chinese Heritage Festival, Aloha Friday Sunset Sidewalk Sales, the bean bag toss, and fun with slime. Stroll the blocks and visit the many restaurants, bars, and art galleries. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

FRIDAY DJ SESSIONS: BRENDAN O’COLMAIN – Fri. Jan 11. Head over to Maui’s North Shore for awesome food, drinks and jams. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor law). 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

‘THOUSIES NIGHT’ – Fri. Jan 11. DJ Estylez is in da house to bring all your favorite music from 2000-2009! 21+. $5 cover. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

THE GOODS – Fri. Jan 11. It’s going down with Maui’s favorite DJs: Jay.P, Boomshot, Joralien and Carone. Roll thru and vibe out to some R&B, hip-hop, funk and future beats. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BLAYNE ASING – Sat. Jan 12. With formal music training and a natural ear for learning, O’ahu, singer and songwriter Blayne Asing taught himself how to play by watching YouTube. He’s an expert in playing a variety of instruments, and began playing ʻukulele at age eight. Hear his original songs from country/folk to Hawaiian and island music, music of his favorite Hawaiian legends. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANJELAH JOHNSON: MORE OF ME TOUR – Sat. Jan 12. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon” and “Bon Qui Qui.” She has released “Gold Plated Dreams,” “This Is How We Do It,” and “Merry Hoodmas.” Her special, “Mahalo & Goodnight,” was filmed in Honolulu and premiered on the Epix channel and is now available for streaming on Hulu and has starred in, “Mom’s Night Out.” All ages. $39.75-$59.75; $159.75/VIP. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY – Sat. Jan 12. Enjoy a vibrant fusion of classic American jazz, swing, and Dixieland. Joining them will be Anthony Bonsera Jr., and Alex Henderson for a horn-infused and legendary high-energy show. Get ready to dance your socks off. $15-$85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOUTHBOUND – Sat. Jan 12. Dance the night away with Southbound! They’ll play all your favorite southern rock, Texas blues, and country music jams. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

WAVETRAIN – Sat. Jan 12. Back on track and firing on all cylinders, Wavetrain is cooking up some funky grooves guaranteed to optimize your dancing and drinking pleasures. The night will feature Mark Johnstone, and more special guests. 21+. No cover. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DAYLYT – Sat. Jan 12. Hosted by Jahsun, the evening will feature Mr to the P, and special guest DJs. 21+. $5 cover. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

CITYSIDE MUSIC – Sat. Jan 12. Get down to R&B, island reggae, a little bit of pop, and rootsie music with CitySide Music, the Plantation Kids, and Kanoa. $5 cover. 10:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

PARTYWAVE MERAKI TOUR – Sat. Jan 12. The Maui Underground Bass Family is stoked to bring Maui a dope West Coast bass showcase! Fresh off his Meraki Tour, PartyWave, is back to shake his home island and bring his vibes Upcountry. Also on deck will be Trevor Kelly and the Maui UBF Hometown DJ Crew (TRVR, MONKS, TURTLE). 21+. $15 cover. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KANEKOA’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Jan 13. Stop by and get your dance on as Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Kanekoa treat the Upcountry crowd to an ‘ukulele powered Hawaiian, reggae, folk, and rock ‘kiddo friendly’ show. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

BROADWAY POPS: ‘HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY’ – Sun. Jan 13. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual Broadway Pops concert will feature the vocal talents of Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro. “Hollywood to Broadway” will include songs from My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Ice Castles, Phantom of the Opera and so much more. Let these outstanding guest artists, and the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra transport you to your happiest place! Tickets: $22-$60; and half-price for students 18 and under. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MISSILE ALERT ANNIVERSARY – Sun. Jan 13. Bodhi Be and The Death Store present a benefit fundraiser for Doorway Into Light, an educational and charitable organization in Hawai‘i. The night will feature the Marimba Komborera Band, DJ Ged, Neeraja and the Nectar Choir, the Village Pulse Dancers and Drummers and special Guest, Ram Dass. $25/Advance at Eventbrite; $30/Door; Free/Kids (12 and under). 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH KALANI PE‘A – Wed. Jan 16. Grammy and Na Hoku Award Winner Kalani Pe’a, returns to share an evening of soulful Hawaiian music. Hear songs from his chart-topping album “E Walea,” and his recently released album “Kanakaloka” at the Fountain Courtyard. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SONNY LIM – Wed. Jan 16. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Slack Key Guitarist, Lap Steel Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, Sonny Lim. As one of the early members of the Makaha Sons of Ni‘ihau, Lim developed his guitar and vocal styles performing with his famous Lim Family of the Big Island. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘IT’S ONLY A PLAY’ – Fri. Jan 11 – Sun. Jan 27. It’s opening night of the Broadway Play “The Golden Egg” and all the stars will be there to celebrate. Virginia is the star hoping to make a come back, but is under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor. Gus is there as the help hoping to catch his big break. Will the show be a hit? Will Virginia’s ankle monitor become a fashion fad? Will Gus get his big break? Find out. $15-26. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jan 12. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COMEDY NIGHT – Sat. Jan 12. Here’s a fun night of comedy with stand up comedian, Eric Hofer. Presented by Maui Comedy Live, joining the laughs will be Ted Anderson, and Brian Michaels. The kitchen will also be open ’til midnight, so stop by have dinner enjoy the show. 21+. No cover. 10:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 15. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

A KAPALUA NIGHTLY EXPERIENCE – Until – Tue. Jan 15. The serene, oceanfront setting will be enhanced with inviting fire pits and lighting perfect for an evening spent under the stars. In addition to its iconic shakes and sandwiches, the dinner menu will feature entrees including seared mahi mahi and kalbi ribs, along with live entertainment. Complimentary S’mores kit with purchase of $50 or more. Dinner served, weather permitting. 4pm-7:30pm. Burger Shack Kapalua, (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jan 10. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

SIP TO SUPPORT PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 10. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Fri. Jan 11. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jan 11. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20-$39. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Jan 11. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $25. 4:30-5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Jan 11. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as teriyaki beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar, and much more. $45/adults; $22/keiki (6-12 years); keiki 5-and-under eat for free! 6-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jan 11. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music, and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jan 12. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jan 12. & Sun. Jan 13. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Jan 12. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jan 12. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jan 12 & Sun. Jan 13. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jan 13. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 15. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics! It will be an evening of tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 16. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining, and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jan 16. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SURFING HAWAI‘I – Until Tue. Feb 19. Surfing Hawai‘i presents the most popular ocean sport, beginning with the Native Hawaiian origin and knowledge of he‘enalu through the evolution of surf tourism in the islands today. See surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works by artists Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. It reflects a timeline from ancient Polynesia to the 21st century, presenting the influences of surfing through art, literature, film, music, and fashion. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMANDA SCOTT – Fri. Jan 11. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott supports her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her practice her painting techniques as she works on a new piece. 3:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ART AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jan 11. Enjoy an evening of art and cocktails with local artists: Krystal Pools and Brittany Zaborowski. Krystal’s style is colorful and energetic yet simple, fluid and tranquil, and Brittany’s paintings offer a new twist, and view into her mind and everyday life on Maui. Each artist will have a piece, benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jan 11. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY’S ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jan 12 & Sun. Jan 13. This tw- day festival will be showcasing Maui artists from the Lahaina Arts Society. Talk story with LAS artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, wood carving, jewelry, and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Jan 12. In conjunction with the “Surfing Hawaii” exhibit, families are invited to view the exhibit together and engage in some hands on art making fun. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 13. NEW location! Bring the family down, and explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, educational fun, games, and live music. 8:00am. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jan 13. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

STACY VOSBERG – Sun. Jan 13. Creating art comes as natural to Vosberg as a spoken language. Come and meet her, see a collection of her works, and see her painting techniques. 11am-3pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ART MAUI 2019 CELEBRATES ITS 41ST ANNIVERSARY – Sun. Jan 13 – Mon. Feb 18. As one of the most prestigious art exhibitions in the State of Hawai‘i, Art Maui features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media: sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking, and more. The Art Maui Symposium, Tools for Success: Showing Your Art in Hawaii, is on Jan 13, from 2-4pm. Online Registration is available until noon on Feb 18. Receiving Day is Feb 22, 9am-5pm. This year’s juror is Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s Transit Arts Program Administrator, Lisa A. Yoshihara. This year’s featured image is “Sky” by Marianne Lowry, the 2018 Publicity Artist Award Winner. The Exhibition takes place March 3-30. Details can be found online. 2:00pm. Art Maui at MACC, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); Artmaui.com

MARTY WOLFF – Mon. Jan 14. Marty’s experience and ideas are about altered states of consciousness. Stop by the gallery and meet Marty, talk story and view his collection of works. 1-4pm each day. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

STEVE RINALDI – Tue. Jan 15. Oil Painter Steve Rinaldi’s style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual, and his landscapes inspiring a sense of light and awe. He will be working on a new painting, so stop by meet Steve and watch his impressive painting techniques. 11am-2pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ERNIE BLACK – Tue. Jan 15. As seen through his work, photographer Ernie has always had a love for the ocean, and the animals that swim within. Come meet Ernie and see a collection of his ocean inspired photos. 11am-3pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

TALK STORY AND HAIR PIECE DEMONSTRATION – Wed. Jan 16. Stop by, “talk story,” watch, and learn! Hula dancer, and Hawaiian arts practitioner Rose Piilani Bailey will demonstrate how to make a beautiful floral hairpiece using native Hawaiian plants and materials. Free. No registration is required. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MAUI FRINGE THEATER FESTIVAL 2019 – Fri. Jan 18 – Sun. Jan 20. Schedule films are: Cane Fire: The Hanapepe Massacre by Wayne Moniz, Seeger by Randy Noojin, and Stop Having Zombie Sex by Malcolm Grissom. There’ll also be a Dance Revue called PolySHAMory by Kate Robards. Adult content. The all-festival passes include admission to the catered opening night party and closing night awards ceremony. Further information and tickets available by phone or online. $15. 5:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Fri. Jan 18. Coming off their sold out U.S. amphitheater tour, San Diego’s reggae rock fusion band Slightly Stoopid returns to Maui for their largest show yet, with special guests, Hawai‘i’s own Rebel Souljahz and Fortunate Youth. $39/GA; $79/VIP advance or $49/GA; $89/VIP day of show (must be 21+ for VIP). Gates: 5:30pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Sat. Jan 19 – Mon. Jan 21. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Matched with innovative choreography, radiant lighting, enchanting scenery and powerful music, this beautifully orchestrated presentation of acrobatic skills leave the audience spellbound. $12, $25, $35, $55/Gold Circle; Half-price for children 3-12 years. Showtimes: Sat. 4pm and 7pm; Sun. 2pm and 5pm; and Mon at 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS – Wed. Jan 23. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, see him read his own work on stage, it’s sure to keep you laughing throughout the evening. Sedaris, will also be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q/A session and post-show book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GINA SALA ‘SOME enCHANTing EVENING’ SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT – Sun. Jan 27. Returning to Maui for her 2nd annual concert, Gina Sala will be joined by Daniel Paul. It will be an evocative evening spiced with humor. Desserts and chai by Shamapriya will be available for purchase beginning at 5:30pm. Advance tickets available online or in cash at these Maui Ticket Outlets: Maui Kombucha (Ha‘iku), MacNet (Kahului), and Monsoon (Kihei). $35 cash at the door if available. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

RUN AND WALK FOR WHALES – Sat. Feb 2. Pacific Whale Foundation’s annual Run and Walk for Whales is one of Maui’s largest and most scenic run and walking events. With courses safer and more walker friendly than ever, we encourage all abilities to join in this fun and rewarding event. Choose from a 1 mile, 5K, 10K, or 10 mile course. The event includes a continental breakfast, awards, door prizes, post-race entertainment with Marty Dread, and a Wild and Wonderful Whale Regatta. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. 6:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org/runwalk.

THE HUKILAU: PULLING TOGETHER FOR MAUI’S RESOURCES – Sat. Feb 2. Families and local businesses are invited to Malama Maui Nui’s first annual fundraiser. This exclusive evening event for the entire family will feature a delicious buffet, free drink tickets with an additional cash bar, live dinner music, a silent auction, games, a photo station, and amazing ocean critters. $150. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Malamamauinui.org

HALE KAU KAU DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Feb 9. Now in its 20th year, this fundraising dinner provides approximately 40 percent of Hale Kau Kau’s annual budget. Themed “Sharing the Love,” which aptly describes the support Hale Kau Kau has received, the event will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Hale Kau Kau’s mission to alleviate hunger in South Maui. $140+. 4:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei);808-875-8754; Halekaukau.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

TAO WELLNESS EVENING KULA – Thu. Jan 10. This is a complimentary service of Master Malia Davidson, certified master teacher of the Tao Academy. Practical techniques and wisdom of Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha is taught to help participants to remove stress, fear, anger, worry, and anxiety. At the end of the session, participants will be nourished with high frequency blessings to bring greater peace and calm. 8:00am. Shen Qi Jing Wellness, (111 Kane St., Kahului); 808-205-6637; Satorifamilywellnesscenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jan 10. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jan 10. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jan 10. Through its QKC Cares initiative, commences the Heart and Sole Walking Club every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the year. All walker levels are welcome, and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 10am-1pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jan 10. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jan 10. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour-long mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

‘THE ESSENCE’ FILM SCREENING – Thu. Jan 10. Filmed by the father of the surf film genre, Bud Browne, “The Essence” evocatively shares the beauty of surfing while pondering the reason why we surf. Beautifully produced with archival footage from the Bud Browne Film Archives, it showcases over 50 of surfing’s greatest legends, including George Downing, Buzzy Trent, Gerry Lopez, and Duke Kahanamoku. The film is a celebration of the sport and the generations who defined it, capturing the pure joy and mystery of riding waves through the eyes of surfing’s history. Stay for the post-film discussion with Anna Trent Moore, Archie Kalepa, Kai Lenny, Paige Alms, and Andrea Moller. $12. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jan 10. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s, and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7:00pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-9669; Theworldfamousdogandduck.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ‘SMALLFOOT’ – Fri. Jan 11. “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside-down when a bright, friendly, young Yeti named Migo finds something he thought didn’t exist – a human. The villagers don’t believe his fantastic tale so he embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature. There will be pre-show entertainment, and an art activity for the kids prior to the film. Local food trucks will be on hand for food and beverage purchases, and attendees can enter the prize giveaway. Gates: 5pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Jan 11. All ages, dancers and non-dancers alike, are invited to come enjoy the tropical Latin music of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will also include an intro dance. $10/adult, $5/children. BYOB. 8pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

GENTLE YOGA CLASS FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Jan 12. Join a physical and spiritual journey. Class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system, built bone density. And, built community, gratitude, and hope, with people who get it, who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Lii pl, Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

LIVE LOCAL. LIVE HEALTHY. HEALTHFEST – Sat. Jan 12. There’ll be healthy cooking demonstrations, fitness activities, health product and service booths, education, and more. This family-fun event for keiki to kupuna will educate the community on healthy alternatives for the mind and body. Special emphasis will be on our island-style living and how we can bring these healthy alternatives into our daily routine. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ASHTANGA YOGA WORKSHOP – Sat. Jan 12. David Williams became the first non-Indian that was taught the complete Ashtanga Yoga system of asanas and pranayama directly from K. Pattabhi Jois (1973). Join him in this rare and wonderful opportunity. Study Yoga with one of the person’s who brought Ashtanga out of India. 3:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Jan 12. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jan 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Jan 12. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

MAUI SPIRITUAL WELLNESS FAIR – Sun. Jan 13. Receive energy tuneups and guidance for the New Year from some of Maui’s best readers and healers. Shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items for your upliftment. There’ll alos be ono food and live music. 12:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

MALAMA LAND AND SEA: KEALIA BEACH AND REEF CLEANUP – Sun. Jan 13. Join MOC Marine Institute and Maui Ocean Center for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on Hawai‘i’s marine ecosystems. The cleanup will take place along the beach, on the reef and in the ocean off the pond area. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, a hat, and reef-safe sunscreen along with mask, snorkel, fins, cutting device (scissors, etc.), bucket, and reusable gloves if you have them. Buckets, data sheets, and gloves will be provided. For more information, or to RSVP, please email [email protected] 7:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jan 13. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sun. Jan 13. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Jan 13. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

Alika Nako‘oka – Sun. Jan 13. Alika comes from a long tradition of popular Hawaiian entertainers. He’ll share his musical styling from Hawaiian, island-style, soul, pop, rock, and R&B. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 14. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT: ‘WILLOW’ – Mon. Jan 14. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe, and journey to the far corners of your imagination to a land of myth and magic. Follow Willow, Madmartigan, Fin Raziel, Brownies Franjean, and Roolon on an adventure to protect the baby princess from the evil sorceress. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Jan 14. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board.’ That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 15. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Jan 15. Cocoon in a yoga hammock, and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and gongs will envelope you, align your chakras, clear negativity, and ground your energy with healing intentions. Relax, rejuvenate, and release energy that is no longer serving you! $30-55. Limited Space. Reservations required. 7:00pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 15. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. It’s free to play; prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded to the top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Jan 16. Celebrating women’s empowerment, “Shoshana” is the featured wahine of the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink, and enjoy the show. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jan 16. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI LIVE MUSIC

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Dayan Kai 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brian Mansano 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Mon, Deborah Lynn Lee 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Fri, Ricaro Dioso 5:30-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5:30-8pm; Sun, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Kendra 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; Wed, Rose Renee 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4-7pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Fri, RAS GABRIEL AND THE 4WORD REGGAE BAND 9:30-9:30pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Sierra Carrere and Dave Elberg 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Alika Nako‘oka 5-8pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com