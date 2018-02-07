MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 8th-14th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Feb 8. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes and other genres to create authentic, diverse works, led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, “Mana Wahine” (Powerful Woman) draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre, and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FUNKY REGGAE JAMS WITH ZUHG – Thu. Feb 8.Enjoy the tunes of California reggae with ZuhG, Bryan Nichols, JR Halliday, Alan Ferreira, Dave Jensen, Joshua Cambridge, Andre Fylling and Dane Sorenson. 21+ . $5. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE ROWAN BROTHERS – Thu. Feb 8. The Rowan Brothers and have shared the stage with greats such as Phil Lesh, Left Over Salmon, Steve Miller, Jerry Garcia and many more. Their brotherly harmonies and haunting melodies on guitars and lap steel/dobro features an eclectic mix sound of modern day. Opening the show will be Americana Folk Roots duo, Sweetbeets and Yum Yum. 21+. $15. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

3RD ANNUAL BOB BASH – Fri. Feb 9. Celebrate Bob Marley with popular artists from around the Hawaiian Islands: Revival, Sashamon, Ilona Irvine, Lana Kei, T Flatz, DJ Phantum and more. This event is presented by Bud Light, Kona Brewing and Maui Grill. Call for time. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

TRACY K. SMITH IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Feb 9. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with current U.S. Poet Laureate, Tracy K. Smith. Smith is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir “Ordinary Light” and three books of poetry. She has won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012, the Rona Jaffe Writers Award and Academy Fellowship in 2004 and the Whiting Award in 2005. The presentation will be followed by an intimate Q/A and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair, and live musical entertainment. $25, $10/special student price w/ID. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DAN TEPFER, PIANIST – GOLDBERG VARIATIONS/VARIATIONS – Fri. Feb 9. Dan Tepfer has made a name for himself as a pianist and composer of wide-ranging ambition, individuality and drive. The New York City-based Tepfer has performed with some of the leading lights in jazz. Tepfer will present his internationally acclaimed performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations/Variations. Here’s a chance to hear solo improvisation and intimate duets and original compositions. This is a benefit for Adaptations Dance Theater. $20-65 with a limited number of premium seats for $125 that include a post-show reception with refreshments. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY BASH – Fri. Feb 9. Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday with good vibes, The Lambsbread and The Eazy. 21+. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

LAURYN HILL FEATURING ELI MAC – Sat. Feb 10. Lauryn Hill’s prolific rhymes catapulted her into the public eye as a member of the Fugees. Her first album as a solo artist, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 400,000 copies in its first week, breaking a record for first-week sales by a female artist. She will be joined by Maui own Eli Mac. Gates open at 5pm. $59 – $129. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘THE VERY BEST OF DAVE MASON’ TOUR – Sat. Feb 10. Blues Bear Hawaii is proud to present Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dave Mason and “The Very Best of Dave Mason” tour based on his recently filmed concert for PBS. You will not want to miss Dave Mason in this limited engagement concert tour along with his band, Johnne Sambataro, Alvino Bennett, and Tony Patler. Tickets: $45-75; VIP experience add-on: $125 (includes meet-and-greet during sound check with an opportunity to take personal photos with Dave, a tour VIP laminate, a tour merchandise item, and either an autographed 8×10 photo or a tour book.) VIP check-in 5pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOB MARLEY EARTHSTRONG FEST – Sat. Feb 10. It’s time to get irie on the North Shore and celebrate the King of Reggae with Chala, Kokomon, Ben Gali, Doobie and other special guests. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Feb 11. Music lovers are invited to spend a beautiful afternoon in Makawao as Mana’o Radio brings Gypsy Pacific to the stage. Also on the bill will be The Makai Jazz Group performing classic jazz tunes, funk, Latin, Bossa Nova, swing, and Bebop. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Manaoradio.com

DORIC STRING QUARTET – Sun. Feb 11. The Doric String Quartet has firmly established itself as the leading British string quartet of its generation. The quartet includes Alex Redington and Jonathan Stone on violin, Helene Clement on viola and John Myerscough on cello. $12 – $65. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KU KANAKA/STAND TALL: SELF-DETERMINATION AND RESILIENCE IN THE LIFE OF KANALU YOUNG – Sun. Feb 11. When 15 year old Terry “Kanalu” Young takes a dive into shallow water he becomes quadriplegic, paralyzed from the neck down. Angry and defiant through months of rehabilitation, he begins to change when he learns the Hawaiian language and discovers a hidden story of Hawaii’s past. He earns a PhD, gets arrested fighting for Native Hawaiian rights, and becomes a passionate teacher and leader who instills pride in his people. A panel will be held following the film screening. $15. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOUL KITCHEN MARDI GRAS PARTY – Tue. Feb 13. Don’t miss this party with Gumbo, Jambalaya, Louisiana bread pudding and Creole crab cakes on the menu and Soul Kitchen on stage serving up Mardi Gras music. There will be free beads, masks and face painting and $8 Hurricane specials. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Doors open at 7pm. 8:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL – Thu. Feb 1 – Sun. Feb 11. Directed by Lina Krueger, this touching story tells of the journey of Mother Watts. Cooped and feeling trapped in the cramped Houston apartment she shares with her son and his bossy wife; all Mother Watts wants is to go home to Bountiful, Texas. One day she escapes and begins her journey home only to learn that her beloved town isn’t the same as she remembered it. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Feb 8. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 10. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JOHN PIELMEIER’S ‘AGNES OF GOD’ – Mon. Feb 12. A court psychiatrist attempts to unravel the case of a dead baby found in the wastebasket of a young nun who has no memory of the incident. The psychiatrist goes to battle with a strong-willed Mother Superior who insists the child was immaculately conceived. Featuring Alexis Dascoulias, Jennifer Rose and Patty Lee. Free. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI FOODIE

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Feb 8. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Feb 8. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine paIrings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Feb 9. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 9. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BLUE ZONES PROJECT COOKING DEMONSTRATION – Fri. Feb 9. The community is invited to join the Blue Zones Project for a cooking demonstration with Maui Tempeh’s Jaime Tourin. Chef Jaime will be demonstrating how to prepare three dishes including Pulled “Pork” Tempeh, Tempeh Coconut Curry, and Maui Tempeh Poke. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Bluezonesproject.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Feb 9. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. Feb 10. In this unforgettable culinary evening, find yourself exploring the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins as each course is served to you. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Feb 11. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu, enjoy a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Start your morning with live musical jazz performance with the regular menu in addition to delicious brunch selections including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Indulge and “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Feb 11. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Feb 11. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 14. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 14. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with two substantial cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2018 HUI NOEAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Guest jurors from Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. 10am-5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JOYCE DURBIN – Thu. Feb 8. Mixed Media Artist Joyce creates unique and one of a kind gourds and masks by using found objects both natural and manufactured. Come meet her while she works on a new piece live in the gallery. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

‘DREAM JOURNEYS’ BY LALENYA L. VANN – Sat. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 11. See paintings and poems that tell the tale of an artist’s awakening. There’ll also be oil abstracts, small format plein air, giclees and cards. 11:00am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 11. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

SANDRA GREENBERG – Mon. Feb 12. Photographer Sandra is a native New Yorker and had the opportunity to see the world from a multicultural vantage point. With whales and honus as her inspiration, she captures the beauty and movement of these animals in their environment. A collection of her photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Feb 13. Watercolorist Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. See her paint live in the gallery and view a collection of her newest creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

NINA TURNER HAWAII TOUR: STANDING STRONG AS AGENTS OF CHANGE – Sat. Feb 10. Hear nationally recognized political thought leader Nina Turner speak on Maui. Nina is a former State Senator from Ohio, President of Our Revolution, Member of the DNC Unity Reform Commission and a Founding Fellow of the Sanders Institute. She’s a champion for progressive causes such as labor, women’s reproductive health, voting rights and the eradication of wealth and income inequality. $27. 6:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Ninaturnermaui.eventbrite.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

COMEDIAN ANDY BUMATAI – Fri. Feb 16. Andy is a local comedy legend known for his innovative stand-up comedy tours across the U.S., comedy albums, online talk shows and more. He has won past Na Hoku Hanohano awards for “Most Promising Artist” and “Best Comedy Performance,” and will be joined by special guest fellow comedian Kamaka Brown. $25 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NISEI VETERANS MEMORIAL CENTER ‘LEADERSHIP SERIES’ KICK-OFF – Sat. Feb 17. Former Governor George Ariyoshi will launch the NVMC’s new Leadership Series in the Nahele Ballroom. The Honorable Ariyoshi served as the state’s third Governor, the first Asian American elected and the longest-serving from 1974-1986. He also served as an interpreter in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). Ariyoshi will be speaking on leadership and the Nisei values that continue to be relevant in today’s world. Heavy pupus included. Call or go online for tickets. $35. 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-6862; Kahiligolf.com; Nvmc.org

COMMON KINGS – Sat. Feb 17. Know for their relatable lyrics and feel-good vibes, hear hits like “No Other Love,” “Wade In Your Water” and “Lost in Paradise.” There will also be performances by Sammy Johnson, Landon McNamara, Big Body, DJ Westafa and Red Melo. Tickets are $35 GA, $75 VIP and $125 Meet and Greet. 5:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-280-7705; Commonkings.com

38TH ANNUAL MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL: BENEFIT GALA – Sat. Feb 17. Join the Pacific Whale Foundation’s masquerade gala benefiting the ‘Endangered 5.’ Hear presentations by experts on 5-cetaceans nearing extinction: the Blue Whale, Maui Dolphin, False Killer Whale, Humpback Whale and Vaquita. Attendees will be treated to sustainable seafood pupus, live music by pianist and composer Peter Kater, and DJ Teddy Rux of Your Mix Maui will end off the night on the dance-floor. Masquerade masks are encouraged and a shuttle is available at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. $170. 6:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mauiwhalefestival.org

KUKAHI 2018: KEALI’I REICHEL AND HALAU KE’ALAOKAMAILE – Sat. Feb 17 – Sun. Feb 18. Reichel’s concert will feature fresh and exciting mele and chant, and strong vocals. His halau will demonstrate innovative stagings that remain true to traditional Hawaiian roots. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SIMRIT LIVE! – Sun. Feb 18. Simrit’s sound is hailed worldwide as haunting, hypnotic, healing and majestic. Joining her are Salif Babakora, Shannon Lee Hayden and Daniel Paul. There will be a Maui Kombucha Indian Dinner available for purchase. Raw desserts and beverages begin at 5:30pm. $25 – $35. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

‘SHYAMALI: SPROUTING WORDS’ – Thu. Feb 22. Ananya Dance Theatre is comprised of women artists of color who are also cultural activists. With dance as a choreographic response to global issues, the company is part of a social justice movement: inspiring audiences through visual and emotional engagement. $30 – $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI PLEIN AIR PAINTING INVITATIONAL: ART TO HEART GALA AND ART SALE – Fri. Feb 23. This is an opportunity to meet the 25 Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational participating artists and view their paintings. There’ll also be priority viewing for art collectors wishing to purchase paintings before the Artists’ Aloha Reception taking place the next day. To register for tickets or for further information on all Plein Air events go online. $175. 6:00pm. Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational; Mauipleinairpainting.org

CASH CASH ALOHA TOUR 2018 – Fri. Feb 23. Electric Palms Hawaii presents Cash Cash Aloha Tour 2018. Known for their infectious dance music, Cash Cash is an electronic music trio originally hailing from the Garden State. The group consists of brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch. $30-35 GA in advance, $5 increase day of show. Doors open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEEKEND TAKEOVER WITH Z-TRIP – Fri. Feb 23 – Sat. Feb 24. Legendary DJ Z-TRIP returns to Maui for two intimate concerts – Digital vs. Vinyl. He’ll be bringing his own mixer (Rane’s Z-Trip Limited Edition Model) and favorite 7” records to the island. Friday’s concert will be an all-digital, ‘pedal-to-the-metal’ performance. On Saturday, he will spin only 7” vinyl records – vintage classics. See what has made Z-Trip an iconic entertainer. 21+. $25-35. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; ztrippaia.eventbrite.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until-Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE – Until – Sat. Apr 14. The AARP Foundation will be providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call or go online. 8:30am. AARP Foundation; 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp

WESTERN HERBALISM CERTIFICATION COURSE – Until- Tue. Feb 20. Have you always wanted to learn about incorporating herbs into your life? Herbs are a great way to support health and prevent disease. Join Mary Blue, Clinical Herbalist, Farmer and Associate Professor at Brown University School in a hands on Herbal Foundations course in Kihei. Course dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays on 2/8, 2/13, 2/15 and 2/20. Cost is $600 for Maui residents and $1,000 for non-Maui residents. Register online. 4-8pm. Herbal Foundations Maui; Farmacyherbs.com/herbal-foundations-maui

PATENTS: ADDING FUEL TO THE FIRE OF GENIUS – Thu. Feb 8. Patents can literally make or break the company by fending off competition while potentially increasing market value and the ability to secure funding. In this seminar patent attorney Victoria Brewster, Partner at FisherBroyels’ Palo Alto office will cover the basics of securing patent. Space is limited. Registration required. $25. 12:30pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Medb.org/patents18

HFUU MAUNA KAHALAWAI FEBRUARY LOCAVORE POTLUCK – Thu. Feb 8. Farmers, backyard gardener and anyone interested are invited to network with farmers and talk story about growing one’s own food. Guest speakers include Cheryl King of Turtle Island Restoration, Brittney Clements and Winsome Williams. The evening will include a locally grown food dish by author, chef and wild food advocate Sunny Savage, plus live entertainment by Alana Yurkanin, prize giveaways, networking, and more. Cost is $10 for HFUU members and $12 for non-members or bring a potluck dish to share with six people and attendance is free. This is a No-Waste event, bring your own plate/utensils. Doors 5:30pm. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

‘IKE HANA LIMA – Thu. Feb 8. Dr. William Chapman is the Director of the Graduate Program in Historic Preservation and Professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He will speak on “Culture and Landscapes: Finding Significance in the Built and Natural Worlds.” Dr. Chapman will explore the evolution of the cultural landscape idea and what it can reveal about the significance and history of special places, such as Haleakala. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

100+ WOMEN WHO CARE MAUI – Thu. Feb 8. Attendees of the group meet four times a year and each donate $100 with all combined donations going to the selected local charity or non-profit, helping to bypassing the time-consuming fundraising efforts. Chelsea will share the progress of the group and their stories of success and also how you might attend or promote a favorite local non-profit or charity. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Feb 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Thursday and Tuesday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KOHOLA FILM FUNDRAISER – Thu. Feb 8. Kohola Blue’s mission is promoting conservation by inspiring life-long love and respect for the world’s oceans through storytelling; utilizing the power of photography and film. Support the project at the film fundraiser and enjoy live entertainment with musical duo Jasmine Rice. The crew will be on hand to answer questions and share exclusive footage captured. 10 percent of event proceeds will aid in the first-ever filming of a baby whale birth. Donations are accepted through their GoFundMe account. 7:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com; Gofundme.com/kohola; Koholafilm.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Feb 8. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

CELEBRATE AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY WITH BOBBY NORFOLK – Fri. Feb 9. In celebration of African American History Month, Emmy Award-winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk will share “Anansi the Spider” and other African American folktales, legends and true stories. Free. Two events: 9:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; 11:00am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; LibrariesHawaii.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 9. Every Friday the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

STAGES OF GROUP DEVELOPMENT AND LEADERSHIP IN GROUPS – Fri. Feb 9. Come, bring your lunch and join Mitch Berman LMFT, President of the Hawaiian Islands Group Psychotherapy Society (HIGPS) and a clinical member of the American Group Psychotherapy Association (AGPA). He will be presenting ideas on the Stages of Group Development and Leadership in Groups. Session will be didactic with time to share ideas and approaches. 12:00pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

READING SEMINAR: NEW STORY MASTERS AROUND THE WORLD – Sat. Feb 10 – Sat. Mar 10. Explore new authors and dive deeper into the human conversation. Join a community of readers. Classes take place on Saturdays. Register online. $150. 10:00am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

HEART HEALTH FESTIVAL – Sat. Feb 10. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center announces the 2nd annual Heart Health Festival signature event of the month, focusing on heart health and stroke prevention. The festival will feature hands-on CPR demonstrations by Maui Fire Department, blood pressure screenings by Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Medical Reserves, The Women’s Cardiac Support Group by Kaiser Permanente, heart healthy Cooking with Kids by American Heart Association, along with a myriad of prevention and educational booths. A high energy entertainment lineup is scheduled including exercise demonstrations by Emperado Dance Fitness and Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Studio, along with great door prizes. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Feb 10. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society will host Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOICES BEHIND BARBED WIRE: STORIES OF MAUI COUNTY – Sat. Feb 10. “Voices Behind Barbed Wire” explores the personal stories of Japanese Americans of Maui, Molokai and Lanai, from their initial detention to their transfer and interrogation in Oahu, and their incarceration in far away places like New Mexico, Arkansas and Arizona. The film also focuses on the modern day relevance of civil liberties and takes an archaeological journey through the former WWII prison sites on Maui County. Written and directed by Ryan Kawamoto and produced by the Japanese Cultural Center there will be a Q/A following the premiere. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Free. 2:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Feb 10. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

INSPIRATION TALK AND WORKSHOP WITH GARY ZUKAV AND LINDA FRANCIS – Sat. Feb 10 – Sun. Feb 11. Attend this talk and/or workshop with Gary Zukav and Linda Francis and learn how to use your courage in an entirely different way. Talk: Sat. Feb 10, 5-7pm at Makawao Union Church $55; Workshop: Sun. Feb 11, 1-4pm at Maui Yoga Shala (Paia) $120. Call or go online to register. 5:00pm. Makawao Union Church and Maui Yoga Shala; 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

38TH ANNUAL WHALE FESTIVAL: RUN AND WALK FOR WHALES – Sat. Feb 10. Run for a cause at one of Maui’s largest race events. Participants can choose from a 1 mile, 5k, 10k or 11.5 mile course. The event includes post-race entertainment in the courtyard, continental breakfast, eco vendors, kid’s activities and prizes. Register online. $25 – $60. 7:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauiwhalefestival.org

UKULELE STRUMMING WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 10. Get an introduction to the joy of making music the Ukulele Mele Way with a unique method of forming ukulele chords with minimal muscle strain and strumming styles. Pre-registration is recommended. $10. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Feb 10. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES – Sun. Feb 11. Enjoy your Sunday during the Maui Gift and Craft Fair with live entertainment provided by The Mathew Human and Pat Simmons Jr. Band. Enjoy fun and lively music while you shop for locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts. 11:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

MEDICAL CANNABIS PRESENTATION AND DISCUSSION – Tue. Feb 13. For those who’d like to learn more about medical cannabis, Cerebral Cafe will hold a presentation and discussion on “Everything you ever wanted to know about Medical Cannabis with Teri Freitas-Gorman of Maui Grown Therapies. Cost is $25 for lunch. 9:15am. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Mauilani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-244-5502; Kalimaomaui.org

TWO HARPS FROM THE HEART – Tue. Feb 13. Join harpists Lily Swan and Crissy Palmieri in a musical performance from the Celtic and Medieval traditions. 6:30pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 13. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Fri, Maui Blues 8pm-12am; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 6-9pm; Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Maui Arts and Cultural Center – Fri, DAN TEPFER, PIANIST – GOLDBERG VARIATIONS/VARIATIONS 7:30-9pm; (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Sat, Dorothy Betz and Friends 6-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com