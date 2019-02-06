BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PRAŽÁK AND ZEMLINSKY QUARTETS – Thu. Feb 7. Here’s a contemporary Czech string quartet tradition at its prime. The Pražák Quartet—one of today ́s leading international chamber music ensembles—served as the mentor ensemble for the Zemlinksy Quartet when they were students at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague. For this special concert, they will perform on stage together, for a unique collaborative musical experience. $45.00 – $65.00. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION – Fri. Feb 8. Celebrate the lunar year of the pig with lion dances, drums, gongs and cymbals at the Wo Hing Museum. The Au’s Shaolin Arts Society starts at 5pm. Dr. Busaba Yip will present the history of Chinese New Year at 2 pm and special guest, Dennis Ryan, a collector, will tell the story of the pig: The first Chinese dragon. Busaba and Dennis will do a second presentation at 6 pm. Enjoy a musical performance from 3 to 7 pm by Toi Suchitra Srijantara on the Gu Zheng Chinese Harp and cimbalom. The Lion dance continues down Front Street to meet the Second Friday festivities at Campbell Park at 7:30pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front Street, Lahaina).

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Feb 8. A household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock infused Hawaiian music Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY YEAR OF THE PIG BASH – Fri. Feb 8. Lahaina Town will be celebrating the Year of the Pig as its theme this 2nd Friday. The Wo Hing Temple will be open until 7pm and hosting its very cool shindig with firecrackers, free activities, lecture, shopping and Au’s Shaolin Arts Society Lion Dance. Lion Dances pick up at Campbell park along with cultural art activities honoring the year of the pig. Local vendors and live entertainment and food booths along with keiki arts, crafts and activities. Free. 5:00pm. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

RICHARD POWERS – Fri. Feb 8. Powers is the author of The Overstory, a novel that delves into the connection between trees and people. He’s a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the National Book Award, Pulitzer Prize and four-time National Book Critics Circle Award finalist. He actually has 12 books under his belt! The presentation will be followed by a book-signing at a courtyard reception with refreshments and a pop-up book store. $25.00. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

TOMÁŠ KUBÍNEK – Fri. Feb 8. Tomáš Kubínek was born in Prague and became fascinated with the world of clowns, circus, theater, and magic as a young boy. He got his start as the rear half of a two-person horse in a Brazilian clown duo. He has created award-winning solo stage shows and performs them throughout the world, equal parts comic brilliance, virtuosic vaudeville, and irresistible charm. $30.00 – $40.00. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

WORLD WHALE FILM FESTIVAL – Fri. Feb 8. Filmmaking is an art, and this segment of the annual World Whale Film Festival promotes visual storytellers who are passionate about our oceans. Pacific Whale Foundation supports ethical visual storytelling that accurately represents cultures, ecosystems, and wildlife. Filmmakers guarantee that the welfare of all marine wildlife and the marine environment was respected and remained undisturbed during filming. 6:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969.

BOB BASH FESTIVAL – Sat. Feb 9. Come celebrate Bob Marley’s 40th anniversary and celebrate! Ky-Mani Marley will perform honoring his pops. The Bob Bash will have an all day smash hit lineup of bands, Dj’s, comedians, local art and food vendors, plus a beverage and beer garden. $40.00 – $100.00. 1:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy, Lahaina).

CHRIST THE KING CHURCH ANNUAL BAZAAR – Sat. Feb 9. Celebrating 86 years, Christ the King Church welcomes the Maui community to their annual bazaar. It’s a fundraiser benefiting the Church’s facility and restorative maintenance, and The Pre-School Development Program. The day will feature live entertainment by Maui Taiko, ʻAumakua Productions, Kuikawaa Trio, Nevah to Late, the Preschool Development Center students, and more. Savor ono food options like a pasteles plate, poke bowl, hekka, pancit, banana and vegetable lumpia, Portuguese sweet bread, and much more. 9:00am. Christ the King Church, (20 W Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-264-4279.

RAS GABRIEL – Sat. Feb 9. With the message of world unity, peace and justice, Ras Gabriel hits the stage to share his conscious roots-reggae vibes. Here’s a night that you don’t want to miss. 21+ 9:00pm. Hauis Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010.

STEVEN VON LINNE AND BAND – Sat. Feb 9. Here’s a free rock and blues performance! Enjoy an evening of high energy dance music and tasteful improvisations by international guitarist and singer, Steven Von Linne and Band (Von Linne Express). This artist has performed to sold out shows in South America, and USA. The band was formed in Brazil in 2010, and is now based in Hawaii. Free. 6:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268.

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Feb 7-Wed. Feb 13. Come out for a karaoke or open mic nights. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Feb 7-Wed. Feb 13. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘THE BEST OF ALOHA SHORTS – ON THE ROAD’ – Sat. Feb 9. Hawaii Public Radio is proud to bring The Best of Aloha Shorts – Live! The much-loved radio program went off the air six years ago, but has not been forgotten. Audiences still remember hearing some of Hawai‘i’s finest writers, actors, and musicians coming together in celebration of local literature. Hosted by Arts and Culture Reporter Noe Tanigawa, the show will feature the original cast, and some new material. $15/Students under 17; $25/General seating; $35/VIP (includes reserve seat and pre-show reception from 5:30-6:30pm. 7:00pm. Kamehameha Schools Maui Keopuolani Hale Auditorium, (270 ‘A‘apueo Pkwy., Makawao); 808-955-8821.

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Sat. Feb 9. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 9. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Feb 11. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 12. See Brenton Keith, aka the “Master of Magic!” His high-energy comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. Brenton will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Feb 13. She’s a five time Grammy nominated, 18 Hoku Hanohano award winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35.00 – $65.00. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Kihei); 808-891-8650; nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Feb 7-Wed. Feb 13. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Feb 7- Wed. Feb 13. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. 10am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058.

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Feb 7. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Feb 7-Feb 13. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu, and support local charities on Maui. The “Chai Mango Lassi” is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 8. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Feb 8. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Feb 8- Sun. Feb 10. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40. 11:15am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Feb 8. Taste cutting edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity while you enjoy live music in this chic atmosphere. 5:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210.

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 9. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table,” see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 9 & Sun. Feb 10. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 9. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

HALE KAU KAU – Sat. Feb 9. Fighting hunger in South Maui takes a village! Join Hale Kau Kau’s mission to alleviate hunger in South Maui with compassion and aloha. This fundraising event will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Reception and Silent Auction will begin at 4:30 pm, followed by Dinner and Live Auction at 6 pm. This year’s event theme is “Sharing the Love,” and describes the support Hale Kau Kau has received from the island and beyond our shores in their continued efforts to feed the homebound, the hungry and the homeless in South Maui. Wailea Beach Resort, 808-875-8754; halekaukau.org

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Feb 9. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including; banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

KRAKEN COFFEE GRAND OPENING – Sat. Feb 9. Have a party great time during the grand opening celebration with live entertainment. T-shirts, stickers, hats, swag and tons of stuff will be given away. Get half-off your first drink, and local residents with valid Hawai‘i ID will get their drink for free. This will also be a fundraiser, so try a kombucha, or nitro on tap, maybe a smoothies, or fresh made breads and cookies. But, honestly, it’s all about the ‘loco moco burrito,’ and they get coffee cubes too! 6am-2pm. Kihei Food Truck Station, (1 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kihei); 808-465-1885; Krakencoffeeco.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 9 & Sun. Feb 10. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa on Sundays. 12pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SIP N SHOP – Sat. Feb 9. Stop in for a drink, and check out local merchandise by Maui Sheller Design. 3-6pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY! – Sun. Feb 10. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West Side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy Benny Samplers, Mini Chicken and Waffles, along with $10 Carafes of Mimosa, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. There will also be chances to win DTH Prizes, like breakfast for 1-week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 10. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Feb 10. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Feb 12. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 12. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 13. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 13. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 13. Choose from Willie K’s 4-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Kaleo Phillips will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K will perform from 6:30-9:30. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. For reservations, call Willie K’s Hotline at 808-250-8288. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea).

MAUI ART SCENE

HOLOHOLO EXHIBIT – Thu. Feb 7- Wed. Feb 13. This exhibit is about friendship, cruising outdoors and the camaraderie of art. Pamela Neswald and Raliegh Timmins travel the island together doing plein air painting. Much of the art work in this exhibit are the same view, with different interpretations. There’s a Meet the Artists reception at the Banyan Tree Gallery that will coincide with Maui Open Studios on Feb. 9 & 10 from 11 am until 6 pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-8410.

HUI NO‘EAU 2019 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Feb 7- Wed. Feb 13. The annual Juried Exhibition is a highly selective and prestigious exhibition that showcases new work created by a talented community of local and mainland artists. Open to works in all media, this exhibition offers an opportunity for artists to share their ideas, inspirations, and creativity in a public gallery space. This year, the Hui welcomed Jurors Ed Lane and Jennifer Owen to offer their unique perspective and shape the exhibition. There are 66 pieces selected from 262 entries which represents a truly incredible collection of works. Free. 9:00am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 7. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Pa‘ia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 7 & Mon. Feb 11. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; mauihands.com

SURFING HAWAI‘I – Until Sun. Feb 17. This exhibition explores our most popular water sport beginning with Native Hawaiian history and knowledge of he‘e nalu and the evolution of surf culture in the islands today. The story is told through traditional stories and the Native Hawaiian cultural, spiritual, and recreational relationship to the ocean, as well as from archives, ephemera, and surfboards from private collections. Invited artists from Hawai’i include: Carol Bennett (Kaua‘i), Mark Cunningham (O‘ahu), Pete Cabrinha (Maui), Peter Shepard Cole (O ‘ahu), Charlie Lyon (Maui), Wayne Levin (Hawai‘i), and Noble Richardson, (Maui). Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2ND FRIDAY ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 8. Check out Down the Hatch’s 2nd Friday event featuring local Maui artists! Local artists Krystal Pools and Brittany Zaborowski will be there with their art on display, and on hand to talk about their work. Each artist will have a piece benefiting the Lahaina Arts Association’s Youth Outreach Program. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900.

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 8. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6:00pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahainaluna); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART WITH ALOHA: TALK STORY & DEMO WITH KELE KANAHELE -Sat. Feb 9. We have Niihau native Kele Kanahele in the house! What an honor and opportunity for us to see some of his incredible lei made with beautiful Niihau shells. Kele Kanahele was born and raised on the island of Niihau. Starting at age 5, he learned to make Niihau shell lei from his grandma and grandpa-and completed his first 36″ pikake lei at twelve years old. He is a master Niihau shell lei designer, and has traveled around Hawaii, the continental United States, and Japan to teach workshops. He also teaches Olelo Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560.

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Feb 9, Sun. Feb 10. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304.

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 10. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. Free. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Feb 10. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, formerly at King Kamehemeha III School. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9:00am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 10. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina).

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 10. Acrylic painter Stacy Vosberg’s process of creating art comes as naturally to her as spoken language. Her exotic travel venues inspire and enhance her creativity. Stop by, meet Stacy, and see her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Pa‘ia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; mauihands.com

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Feb 11. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

AMY TESSIER AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Feb 13. Mixed media artist Amy Tessier artworks range from pastels to watercolor and acrylics. Her art offers views of mythical creatures, watery dimensions, and celebrative regalia. Stop by, meet Amy, and watch her techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Pa‘ia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The doggie shelters at the Maui Humane Society are getting a makeover, and the Humane Society is in desperate need of foster moms and dads during this process. Come by the shelter any day and choose a dog with the “Foster Me” sign on the kennel, and MHS will send you home with all the supplies you need to take care of the pup. For those interested in adopting doggies at this time, you can see all adoptable dogs online, and schedule a time to meet in person at the shelter. 11am- 6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Kahului); 808-877-3680; humanesociety.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Feb 7. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Feb 7 & Tue. Feb 12. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 7. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KAPALUA COMMUNITY DESIGN WORKSHOP SERIES FOR WEST MAUI COMMUNITY PLAN – Thu. Feb 7. Have a hand in shaping the future of West Maui. This series of meetings by the County of Maui Department of Planning will provide the location for community input on how West Maui should plan for preservation and change for the next 20 years. There will be four workshops that will focus on a different community subarea of West Maui – Kapalua, Kāanapali, Lahaina, and Ukumehame (Ukumehame to Launiupoko). In a small working group format participants will explore what areas should remain the same and those that should be targeted for change. Free. 5:30pm. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kapalua).

KI-AIKIDO INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Thu. Feb 7. A 4-week introductory course for adults and teens in Ki-Aikido, a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset, will be offered on 4 consecutive Thursdays in February starting the 7th, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at Maui Ki-Aikido, 194 South Market, Wailuku. The course fee of $40 can be applied to first dues after completion of the course. $40.00. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 South Market, Wailuku); 808-878-8015; mauiaikido.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Feb 7. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7:00pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Road, Kihei); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Feb 7. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.) 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Feb 7. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc.; 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pac.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

BOOK LAUNCH: ‘HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS’ – Fri. Feb 8. During Lahaina’s 2nd Friday event, Maui Writers Ink will launch Howard Fields’ latest book “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” at their Local Authors Table. During the 70’s, Mr. Fields, a journalist for United Press International in Washington, D.C., covered the total impeachment, his book presents an insider’s view into the workings and various concerns of the House Judiciary Meetings he attended on behalf of the UPI. 5:00pm. Campbell Park, (Front Street, Lahaina).

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

MIRABAI DEVI ON MAUI – Fri. Feb 8. Join International Spiritual Teacher, Author, and Facilitator of Healing Mirabai Devi for foue public events. Schedule: Friday, Feb 8 – Darshan Event and Kirtan at 7pm. Sunday, Feb 10 – Guest Speaker Event at 10:30am and Personal and Global Spiritual Awakening and Deep Healing Workshop at 1:30pm. Monday, Feb 18 – Full Moon Healing Ceremony at 7pm. Mirabai will also be offering private sessions from Feb 12-18. More information and register at: 702-216-1029; [email protected]; Mirabaidevi.com. Temple of Peace and Wailea Healing Center, (Haiku and Wailea, Haiku); 760-216-1029.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Feb 9.This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 9. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila Free. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304.

LATIN-FUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Feb 9. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

OHANA BLOCK PARTY – Sat. Feb 9. Here’s a family friendly community event to support local sports teams, and crafters on Maui. This event is a fundraising event for participating youth sports teams to help them raise money for equipment and travel expenses. Free. 5:00pm. Old Kmart Parking Lot, (Dariy Road, Kahului); 8087574739.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 9. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

UNITY WHALE WATCH – Sat. Feb 9. Presented by Unity Church of Maui, join old and new friends for a whale of a good time. Snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. Check-in at 1:30pm. $25/Adults; $10 Keiki. For tickets, call Emily Gross at 808-268-8310. Maalaea Harbor, (Maalaea Boat Harbor Rd., Maalaea); Unityonmaui.org

WRITING THROUGH YOUR GRIEF – Sat. Feb 9. Learn, practice, and experience how different writing techniques can support you in transforming your grief. Facilitated by Emily Thiroux Threatt BA, MA. The Death Store, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Haiku).

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Feb 9. Not sure when to play a monster or a trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponent’s life points to zero. Free. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Feb 10. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

BINGO! – Mon. Feb 11. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board’ … That’s right ladies and gentlemen, its Bingo Night every 2nd Monday of the month. Here’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab… you’re welcome! Free. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 12. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Feb 12. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

LIVE MUSIC KUNDALINI YOGA EXPERIENCE – Wed. Feb 13. Jai Dev and Simrit return to Maui for their epic 5th annual Live Music Kundalini Yoga Experience. You will exercise the body, move the life-force, elevate the spirit, and unlock the force of heroic compassion. Workshops are taught by Jai Dev with live music by the phenomenal Simrit experience featuring Salif Bamakora. Bring a yoga mat, wear loose fitting or yoga clothing. Attend one or multiple workshops or the full retreat. Session: $50-$130; Full Retreat: $150. Online registration only. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

SURFRIDER PAU HANA – Wed. Feb 13. Calling all ocean lovers! Connect with the positive tribe of Surfrider Foundation for this ‘Happy Hour Social.’ There will be music, raffle prizes, and friendly Surfrider volunteers to answer all your questions about how to help protect our oceans and beaches. Happy Hour Prices All Night! 10% of Happy Hour Revenue will be donated to Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter. Meet good people, become a member, talk story, and get connected! 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Garret Probst 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Damien Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30pm-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum; Fri, Damien Awai; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada; Wed, Malanai.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina, Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30pm-7:30am; Sat, Brian Mansano 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; kimosmaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30pm-8:30am; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6620. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6pm; Sat, Dayan Kai; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Joseph Benedett; Tue, Brian Haia; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210. Fri, Contemporary Live Music.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUIS LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys.

KIHEI BAR & GRILL – (303 Piikea Ave., Kihei); 808-633-4571. Sat, Arlie-Avery Asiu.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Jamrock 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Tue, Elua; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott; Sun, Rose; Mon, Jim Spector.

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP – (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Kihei); Waileakitchentap.com; Waileakitchentap.com. Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581. Fri, Rose Renee 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CAFE MAMBO MAUI – (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com. Tue, Brant Quick.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Highway, Paia); ; charleysmaui.com. Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Ami Schoor 5pm; Fri, Friday Sessions 5pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm; Sun, Louise Lambert; Tue, Brazilian Jazz and Bossa Nova 5pm.

ROCK AND BREWS – (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com. Tue, Brant Quick.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.