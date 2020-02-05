MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 6th-February 12th, 2020

BIG SHOWS



BOBBY MODEROW – Fri. Feb 7. Bobby Moderow is a founding member of the six-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group Maunalua. With his Maunalua brothers, Moderow has performed all over the world, including the inaugural lu‘au for President Obama and the 150th anniversary of the Smithsonian – and now he will perform for you! 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ERIC GILLIOM’S ONE-MAN SHOW ‘WHITE HAWAIIAN’ – Fri. Feb 7 & Sat. Feb 8. After his sold-out smash debut in November, Maui actor/musician Eric Gilliom returns for a hana hou engagement in his original one-man theatrical show. In this new show, Eric explores identity through the lens of Hawaiian history, contemporary culture, and family. This is certainly one show you do not want to miss! Tickets: $25, $35. On sale to the general public Saturday, January 18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STEVE VON LINNE EXPRESS BAND – Fri. Feb 7. It’s a dance party with the Steven Von Linne Express Band playing Brazilian, rock, funk, and Latin music from the ‘70s-’90s. Plus special guest. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/door. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Feb 7. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

A NIGHT OF ‘UKULELE JAMS – Sat. Feb 8. Famed artist Benny Uyetake along with special guests Halemanu, Jimmy Dillon, Kalama Ukulele Ensemble, Larry Camit, David Graber, and Michael Elam will knock you out of your seats with their talent. $15. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS – Sat. Feb 8. Rotary Club of Lahaina and Lahaina Rotary Youth Foundation present their second annual “A Night Under The Stars” fundraiser benefit. The evening will offer great food, door prizes, and entertainment by George Kahumoku and the Lahaina High School Jazz Band. BYOB. Tickets: $60+ (tax deductible). 6pm. Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana St, Lahaina); 808-276-4852; Rotarycluboflahaina.org

CHRIST THE KING ANNUAL BAZAAR FEBRUARY 8, 2020 – Sat. Feb 8. Christ the King Church celebrating 86 years of serving the Maui community and Christ the King Child Development Center. Come to the annual bazaar fundraiser benefiting the Church’s facility and restorative maintenance and The Pre-School Development Program. Featuring Mistresses of CeremoniesCathy Collins and Lehua Bissen, Maui Taiko opens the event, Dance International Production, Hula Halua by Maria Kūikawā Trio upcoming Recording Artists (pending), Nevah to Late, and our own Preschool Development Center Students. A Bibinka Bake Off Contest with a $200 prize to the winner. Free. 9am. Christ the King church Campus, (20 W Wakea St., Kahului); 808-877-6098.

CLUB NIGHT W/ DJ ILLZ – Sat. Feb 8. Club night with Maui Favorite DJ Illz, playing all your favorites, from dance to hip-hop, top 40s, and more. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JEREMY JARVIS BENEFIT – Sat. Feb 8. Spend a soulful Saturday enjoying music by DJ Sweet Beets, Rabbit, the Smash Bros, TRVR, and DJ Lobstah in this benefit concert for Jermy Jarvis. Cover $20 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Jeremy’s health fund. 8:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

JOHN CRUZ CONCERT CRUISES – Sat. Feb 8. Part of Maui Whale Festival’s 40th anniversary celebration, these special Concert Cruises offer a spectacular setting to enjoy some of the best live music on the island while supporting a great cause. Tasty appetizers, refreshing beverages, and special guest appearances by humpback whales add to the excitement of this truly unique experience. Due to high demand, Grammy-winning artist John Cruz will have TWO performances at sea. He has distinguished himself as one of the most talented artists that has ever come from Hawai‘i. $58. 5pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

THE NIGHT SHIFT WITH DJ ELIZA – Sat. Feb 8. Enjoy the tunes oceanfront at Maui’s chicest late night spot and vibe with DJ Eliza as she plays a soulful mix of R&B, hip-hop, trap, and electronic music. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

WHALE DAY AND PARADE OF WHALES – Sat. Feb 8. Back by popular demand, the Whale Day 2020 Parade travels down South Kihei Road, starting at Kamaole Beach 1 and ending at Kalama Park in Kihei. After the parade, stay at Kalama Park in Kihei from 10am-3pm for FREE interactive displays on marine research, education, and conservation; hula performances; a keiki carnival; local food vendors; Made on Maui arts and crafts vendors; the Wild and Wonderful Whale Regatta; expert speakers, and more as we celebrate our 40th year of ocean protection. Kalama Park, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-856-8362; Mauiwhalefestival.org

CELEBRATION OF LOVE: DJ DANIEL J. WARD – Sun. Feb 9. Join in celebrating the life of Daniel John Ward. A father figure to many, a brother to all, and a legend in the Hawai‘i underground scene. There will be two specialty drinks for this event. The “Love & Light” and the “Love Love Love.” Feel free to bring your favorite pictures and memories of Daniel. There will be a slideshow presentation playing the entire event to commemorate his life. 6pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Feb 9. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

KEIKI CONCERT CRUISES – Sun. Feb 9. Doug Dirt, Airy Larry, Marine Mark, and Solar Steve are the Real Deal: impassioned musicians, songwriters, performers, educators, and eco-warriors! With guitars, voices, crazy characters, and an extraordinary ability to connect with children, they seek to change the world, one child at a time! One FREE keiki with every paying adult on this special Concert Cruise that is part of the Maui Whale Festival. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship. – $38. 2pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd.); 8082498811; MauiWhaleFestival.org

CELEBRATION OF LIFE : REMEMBERING RAM DASS – Mon. Feb 10. Honor and celebrate the remarkable life of Ram Dass (aka Richard Alpert), with music, meditation, reflections, contemplations, words of wisdom, laughter, and tears of appreciation. The gathering will feature some of his longtime collaborators, teaching colleagues, and close friends to include: Krishna Das, Lei’ohu Ryder & Maydeen ‘Iao, Raghu Markus, Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Jack Kornfield, Trudy Goodman, Lama Surya Das, and more. Complementary desserts and refreshments begin at 2pm; Program: 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Feb 6. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Feb 6. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Feb 6, Tue. Feb 11. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

PANIOLO: STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE HAWAIIAN COWBOY – Thu. Feb 6. This engaging play from Moses Goods explores a remarkable period in Hawai‘i’s history. From Ikua Purdy winning the 1908 World Roping Championship to the way traditional Hawaiian values and practice integrated with the paniolo lifestyle, the stories and songs will unlock a remarkable time in Hawaii’s history, and will leave you with a grin as big as a rodeo. Joining Moses onstage is Hawaiian singer/songwriter Kapono Na‘ili‘ili. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Feb 6. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

DAVID RAZOWSKY FINESSE WORKSHOPS – Fri. Feb 7. This month, special guest performer and Maui Improv co-founder Mark Belzman joins the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and enjoy make-it-all-up-on-the-spot comedy and feel like kids again. Admission: $10/person or bring-a-friend pricing at two for $10. Doors open at 6:30pm. First come, first seated. 7:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Feb 7 & Sat. Feb 8. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 8. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JAM SESSION/OPEN MIC – Sat. Feb 8. Come by for a jam session, hosted by Doc. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

RAM’S GOT TALENT 2020! – Sat. Feb 8. RAM’s Got Talent will be returning for a 7th annual performance. This fabulously fun and entertaining event not only showcases the incredible talent of fellow REALTORS® and Affiliates, it raises funds for two very worthy causes: The REALTORS® Association of Maui’s Presidential Scholarship Fund and Maui OnStage at the Iao Theater. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Feb 10. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Feb 10. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SHAKESPEARE… IN PIDGIN! – Mon. Feb 10. Come laugh up in this boogabooga-style comedy reading adapted from James Grant Benton’s “Twelf Nite O Whateva”. Never before seen on Maui, the audience will enjoy watching this all in pidgin comedy. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 12. Alright all you karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first served! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

SPEAK: A KATHAK AND TAP COLLABORATION – Wed. Feb 12. The principal artists of Leela Dance Collective are senior disciples of Chitresh Das, dedicated to preserving the rich legacy they have inherited and to innovating the art form of kathak. Bound by rhythmic improvisation the dancers are accompanied by Indian classical and jazz musicians. Tickets: $35, $50, $65; 10 percent discount for MACC Members and half-price kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS W/DJ KAMIKAZE – Thu. Feb 6. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Feb 7. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 7. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way: Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm to 10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 7. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Feb 7, Tue. Feb 11 & Wed. Feb 12. Get your vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 8. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Feb 8. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves! Connecting people with food. He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65/four courses, includes amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St.); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 8, Sun. Feb 9. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

INFARMATION/FARMER’S NIGHT OUT! – Sat. Feb 8. Hops ‘n Crops is launching their first 2020 Infarmation/Farmer’s Night Out series. Theme “it takes a farmer to feed a village” attendees will have fun, learn a thing or two, while network with other farmers. Free pupus and happy hour bar all night. Keiki friendly. 6pm. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011.

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Feb 1 & Wed. Feb 5. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

WHISKEY COCKTAIL MAKING CLASS – Sat. Feb 8. “Whiskey” or “Whisky”? Scotch, Canadian, Irish, or even Japanese? Let’s talk about what America is drinking more of than anything else: Whisky! Rye, Bourbon, Scotch and so many other whiskies are all essentially cousins with small distinctions in production that make huge differences in the final product. From 2-year-old Kentucky bourbon to 25-year-old scotch whiskey, Carl covers all aspects from ingredients, distillation, flavor profiles, and successful use in cocktails. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 9. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, French toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces, and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Feb 9. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 2. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

NORTH SHORE ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 9. Enjoy great food, music and sounds from Scott Adam. 9am. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH RON KUALA‘AU – Sun. Feb 9. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

A PETROSSIAN CAVIAR EVENING – Mon. Feb 10. Spend the evening with Christophe Jadot of Petrossian Caviar and Mill House executive chef Taylor Ponte. Enjoy caviar, oysters, live music, bubbles, and a four-course dinner. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. The Mill House, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Feb 10. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Feb 10. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous fire walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Feb 10. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS W/DJ MFDAD – Tue. Feb 11. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 11. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 11. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 11. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 12. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: ART MAUI 2020 DEADLINE FEB. 19. There is no theme, so submit only your best work. Go online and read the Prospectus carefully for eligibility and expectations. Best of luck to all! Receiving Day: Feb. 28, 9am-5pm. Give back day: Mar. 1, 9am-5pm. Exhibit: Mar. 8-29. Submissions@artmaui.com

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland US with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Daily until Feb 21. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year’s juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based artist, art consultant, and curator. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Feb 6. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

BETH HIRD AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 6. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and share these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CERAMICS CLUB: WHEEL THROWING & HANDBUILDING! – Thu. Feb 6. Cups, plates, bowls, tiles, and more! In this introductory class with Josie Kele, students will create their own functional art as they explore the handling of clay using wheel throwing, handbuilding, glazing, and texturing techniques. Students will enjoy this hands-on muddy, messy, and fun art form! Ages 11+. 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION – Thu. Feb 6, Fri. Feb 7, Sat. Feb 8, Sun. Feb 9, Tue. Feb 11, Wed. Feb 12. Until Sun. Feb 23. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the mainland US with distinguished careers in woodworking were each invited to make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. Free admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 6. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

KIRK BOES – Until Tue. March 3rd. Maui artist Kirk Boes works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Boes uses both oil and acrylic paints for works depicting idyllic Hawai‘i scenes. Boes is also the author and illustrator of a fantasy short story titled “An American Dog in Paris.” 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 6. After a 20 year hiatus Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at ‘Alla Prima’ painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, ‘Alla Prima’ driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

TINY HANDS WITH EMILIA DE CASTRO – Thu. Feb 6. Enjoy art with your little one! Using materials such as pastels, clay, paint, and paper that stimulate creative impulses and fuel artistry, children (and an accompanying adult guardian) will learn artistic processes that tiny hands can manage with help. There will be music, movement, and lots of fun for all! Ages 2.5-5. 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MARTY WOLFF AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Feb 7. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured with a collection of his work. Come and meet Marty, and see what makes him one of Maui’s best photographers. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Feb 7. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view of her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 4pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BILL WYLAND GALLERIES: MEET THE ARTISTS – Sat. Feb 8. The brother of renowned ocean artist Wyland, Bill Wyland has created an empire of galleries and retail stores in showcasing the works of his brother and other talented marine artists. The public are invited to meet and mingle with “The Twins” Alessio and Marcello Bugagiar, and Ruby “Tuesday” Mazur. Free. 5pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-667-2090; Billwylandgalleries.com

SEW SURREAL LLC. OFFICIAL LAUNCH PARTY FASHION SHOW – Sat. Feb 8. $20. 6:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 9. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Feb 12. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Feb 12. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CLAYMAZING! CREATIVE CERAMICS FOR KEIKI – Wed. Feb 12. This class will introduce your child to the wonderful world of clay! Josie Kele will guide children through a variety of handbuilding projects using slab, pinch, coil, and glazing techniques. Keiki are sure to enjoy the hands-on experience of creating an array of fun, fantastic clay artwork with their hands! Ages 5+. 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2020 WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS – Deadline for nominations is Feb. 14. County Building, (200 S High St., Kahului); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, and mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. Free. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

RARE OKINAWAN DANCE FORM WILL BE TOPIC AT AKAKU SALON – “The Dance/Drama of the Ryukyuan Royal Court: Shuri-style Kumiwudui” will be the topic of a free presentation with Wendy Tamashiro of Maui Okinawan Kenjin Kai (MOKK) and Cheryl Yoshi Nakasone Sensei at Akakū Maui Community Media on Thursday, February 6, at 6pm. Tamishiro has studied Okinawan dance since 2004 and the art form Shuri-Style Kumiwudui since 2014 with Nakasone Sensei. She has a background in cultural performance, gives lectures and demonstrations, and teaches Taiko drumming. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 104, Kahului); 808-871-5554.

ENTER A CHANCE-TO-WIN A PRIZE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY – And, Fri. Feb 7. Wear red, post your image on Facebook or Instagram Tag @QKCMaui #PlayQKC #goredwearred, like & share. Winner announced Feb. 7 at 9pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And, Tue. Feb 11. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



Friday, February 7

KA HO‘EA MAI ANA: THE WARRIORS HOME ARRIVAL – Offered every Friday. Various genres will explore historic Native Hawaiian warfare as well as modern conflicts to include the Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Discuss warriors and soldiers transitions to war and back to their civilian lives. Free to all veterans and civilians. RSVP via phone for details. Veterans Resource Center at UHMC, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3242.

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb. 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models used to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

KE KULA ‘O PI‘ILANI OPEN HOUSE – Maui’s first independent Hawaiian immersion school, “Ke Kula ‘o Pi’ilani,” will be hosting an Open House for all families interested in applying their children for the 2020-2021 school year. A freestyle campus tour will take place, and there’ll be presentations held by the administration, teachers, practitioners, board of directors, and parent support organization. Enrollment packets will be available and staff will be on-hand to answer any questions. Applications are being accepted for all grade levels from kindergarten to grade 5. 5pm. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-214-5006; Kekulaopiilani.com

‘OHANA MEANS FAMILY BOOK SIGNING EVENT – Join children’s author Ilima Loomis, author of the new book ‘Ohana Means Family. The poetic picture book for young children celebrates the importance of poi in Hawai‘i by following one family as they harvest kalo and prepare food for a celebration. 5:30pm. Native Intelligence, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-727-9107; Ilimaloomis.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. You’ll help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, February 8

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LUNCH & LEARN: ‘MEDICAL CANNABIS-DOSING & METHODS OF ADMINISTRATION’ – These days medical cannabis comes in many forms: tinctures, capsules, rosins, oils, distillates, safe pulmonary administration, topicals, concentrates, lozenges, and good old fashioned flower. What are the differences between them? How much should you use? What are the best products for your situation? Cannabis Pharmacy author Michael Backes, will explain how to determine an effective dose of medical cannabis, regardless of the delivery method. 1pm. UHMC’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Dosing.eventbrite.com

MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL CONCERT CRUISE – Celebrate shared love for humpbacks and other marine animals and enjoy live music, cocktails, and dancing at sea with John Cruz. 5:30pm. Lahaina Harbor, MauiWhaleFestival.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

SCENE WRITING WORKSHOP – Join this popular writing class and learn and practice how to make your story irresistible to readers. Learn the mechanics of scene, narrative technique, dialogue, and characterization. Learn more and register online. 9:30am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Storywriters.com

SOULPRENEUR WORKSHOP: BUSINESS + SPIRITUALITY – If you are a soulpreneur (Spiritually Minded Entrepreneur) looking to learn new skills and uplevel your business, this is for you. They’ll go over practical tools to help you grow and scale your business and combine spiritual tools to help you overcome any limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging thoughts. If you are a healer and want to grow your business and succeed in 2020, this is for you! Space is limited. Purchase tickets online. 12pm. Soulsana Yoga, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com/events

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/P – Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen, and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER WITH CORAL REEF ALLIANCE – Clean water is vital for both communities and coral reefs. Sediment and nutrient pollution from land makes its way to the ocean, threatening coral reef and human health. Revegetating eroding landscapes with plants can stabilize soil, absorb nutrients and sediments, and prevent pollutants from reaching the ocean. As a volunteer, you will help the Coral Reef Alliance revegetate stream banks with native plants, create sand bag corridors, and take part in other fun stream restoration activities up in the West Maui Mountains. Free. 8:30am. West Maui Mountains, (275 Oka Kope Road, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI KIRTAN & SOUND JOURNEY WITH BHAGAVAN DAS AND AMULYA MAA – And, Sun. Feb 9. Merge into the oneness of pure love and devotion! Bhagavan Das, Amulya Maa and Nico Brown will be on percussion as while you chant the sacred names and journey through the chakras. Saturday is Ecstatic Devotional Kirtan, 7-9pm, cost is: $25; Sunday is Nada Yoga: Sacred Sound Journey, from 1-4pm for $75. Cash at the door for both. 7pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); Maui-yoga.com/events

Sunday, February 9

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP -The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking enthusiastic and fit hikers for a strenuous two-night backpacking service project, on Feb. 9-11. Volunteers will hike into the Crater and stay free for 2 nights in Holua Cabin while doing work to protect native plants and nene habitat. The group will hike out up the Switchback Trail on the last day. Free. Haleakala National Park,, (Hana Hwy., Mile Marker 41, Hana); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

JAZZ WITH THE BENOITS – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS – Spend a beautiful afternoon on Maui’s North Shore enjoying music by The Deborah Vial Band and The Dog Walkers. Opening the show will be Marisa Corvo & Vicci Stewart. $10 cover goes to benefit Mana‘o Radio. 6:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL CONCERT CRUISE – Banana Slug String Band Doug Dirt, Airy Larry, Marine Mark, and Solar Steve are the Real Deal: impassioned musicians, songwriters, performers, educators, and eco-warriors! With guitars, voices, crazy characters, and an extraordinary ability to connect with children, they seek to change the world, one child at a time! 2pm. Ma‘alaea Harbor, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-856-8362; MauiWhaleFestival.org

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation, cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and Ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, and regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

VIP WHALE WATCH – And, Mon. Feb 10. Join the Board of Directors of Pacific Whale Foundation, executive director Kristie Wrigglesworth and Mrs. Selket Kaufman for a very special ecotour in celebration of our 40th year of ocean protection and environmental stewardship. Gathering from different parts of the world, our Board will be on Maui to address the Foundation’s work in Hawai‘i, Australia, Ecuador, and Chile. $38. 4:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd. Ste 211, Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

Monday, February 10

SAT TEST PREP CLASS – Until March 11. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online SAT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, (Online, Kahului); Varsitytutors.com

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

AFRO FLOW DANCE WORKSHOP – This workshop is designed to explore, integrate, and celebrate the vast and dynamic movements, expressions, and techniques across dance traditions from the African Diaspora and beyond. We will be bringing together traditional and contemporary styles of West and South Africa, Latin America, and club culture into one beautiful and powerful flow. Expect a journey through music, mindful movements, empowered flow, a welcoming community, space to explore, development of technique, and a class for all levels. 90 minutes of sweat, smiles, and release! $15. 6pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); Maui-yoga.com/events

BINGO! – Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be “first on board.” That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. Hosted by Miss Ashely Rose. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VOLUNTEER W/HOALOHA ‘AINA – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 7:30am. South Maui, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, February 11

CUBAN SALSA LESSONS – Tuesdays until Mar. 3. Salsa Rueda Maui presents beginner Cuban Salsa lessons! No previous dance experience or partner necessary! Sessions geared for first time beginners only and promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on! This is an eclectic all-ages group of dancers. Even if you think you have two left feet but are still a bit curious, come try it out! $100 for eight-week session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706.

BUSINESS IN THE THINK TANK – Bring your business challenge and join Maui Business Brainstormers organizers Tricia Morris and Gylian Solay. Attendees will brainstorm and be showered with ideas (and make friends). Online RSVP required. 11:45am. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers



FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAHJONG – Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game believed to have been developed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games will be played with traditional tiles under the shade of the starfruit tree. Experienced and beginner players are welcome. Game sets will be provided. For more information contact Kimberly Flook at: 808-661-3262, or Kimberly@lahainarestoration.org 10am. Wo Hing Museum.

MAYOR VICTORINO’S 2020 STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS – Mayor Victorino will highlight accomplishments of his first year in office and present his key goals and initiatives for the year 2020. The public is welcome to attend the program. 6pm. South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, (1501 Liloa Dr., Kihei); Mauicounty.gov

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Tue. Feb 11, Wed. Feb 12. MON THRU THURS 6PM, * *SUNDAY 6AM. SupportIng mental, physical strength, resilience, mindfulness practices through yoga, breath and meditation. Integrated whole health ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. Free. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Road #404C, Blue Bldg side Haiku Marketplace); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

Wednesday, February 12

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Feb 12. It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.)

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. Mon, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 7:30-10pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Bobby Moderow 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘ii Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 5-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.



SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Fri, Sunburn 8-11pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Thursday-Sunday. Thu, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Sun, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-6pm; Sun, Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Randallrospond.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8:30-11:30pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm.



