BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HENRY KAPONO: WELCOME 2 MY PARADISE – Thu. Feb 28. Hawai’i’s beloved artist will perform his 20th solo album. Kapono developed this collection of original songs while traveling the world. These songs celebrate his love of life and belief that everybody can achieve their best life if we embrace each day as a gift, love one another, and recognize the little things are significant. Kapono has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, and plans to speak about the inspiration behind is music, as well as perform some of his classic songs. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JACOB JONAS THE COMPANY – Thu. Feb 28. Led by its 26-year-old namesake, Jacob Jonas the Company has gained an international profile for honest storytelling, visceral performances, and visual content creation. The Company tours throughout North America showcasing their unique mix of contemporary ballet, breakdance, and acrobatic movement, bringing dance into the world in new and exciting ways. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CORINNE BAILEY RAE – Fri. Mar 1. One of our most prolific contemporary music collaborators, Rae won her first Grammy in 2008 for Album of the Year. Her self titled first album went #1 in the UK. Her second album “The Sea” won a Grammy for best R&B performance. Her 2016 release “The Heart Speaks in Whispers,” has also been a huge success, called the best R&B album. See her perform live at the Castle Theatre for one night only. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MYSTERY MAUI ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Mar 1. Mystery Maui celebrates 1 year in Wailuku with free pizza while supplies last at First Friday. Video games courtesy of Maui Interactive Gaming will be setup featuring two portable PlayStation systems and a retro game arcade unit with more than 5000 games. 5:30pm. Mystery Maui Escape Room, (81 N. Market Street, 2nd floor, Wailuku); 808-249-2062; Mysterymaui.com

YUM YUM BEAST – Fri. Mar 1. They’re back! Maui rock fusion band hits the North Shore on the verge of releasing their first album; eagerly awaited and due out at the end of this year. Fresh tracks off the upcoming album and a tasty selection of new music for virgin ears and old friends. $10. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ELECTROPICAL – Sat. Mar 2. It’s that tropical glam sound you are always looking for! Afro Latin Caribbean big bass music featuring Nadi and Beli3ver. 21+. $10. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

FLAT JACKSON – Sat. Mar 2. Come wrangle and entangle while Flat Jackson jingle-jangle in the triangle. 21+. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Mar 2. Silent Disco Saturdays. Two DJs spinning, you choose which one to kick it with and let your funky moves loose. Kitchen is open till midnight with drink specials. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SUN HOP FAT – Sat. Mar 2. Afrobeat, Funk, World, Psych + Boa psychedelic dub trap live horns. 21+. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

EBB & FLOW ENSEMBLE – Sun. Mar 3. Ignace Jang, violin; Sun Chan Chang, cello; and Robert Pollock, piano playing recent American works as well as works by composers from Korea, including Isang Yun, Sun Young Park, and Eugene Lee, and a work by Dr. Park, commissioned by Ebb & Flow Arts. Video accompaniment by Tom Vendetti, narration by Stacy Keach, script by Rick Chatenever, and music by Keola Beamer with fresh aromatic flowers in the second part of the program. $30. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA‘O RADIO CARNIVALE! – Sun. Mar 3. They’re celebrating their 17th anniversary with a Brazilian and Mardi Gras-style festival for the first ever Mana’o Radio Carnivale. Get in the spirit with some gumbo and jambalaya, join the costume contest in your best themed attire for a shot at cool prizes, and score awesome goods at the silent auction. The day will also include danceable rhythms of The Ono Grimes Band, Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo, and Marimba Komborera. Tickets are $15 in advance available at 808 on Main (Wailuku), 808 Deli (Kihei), or on EventBrite. $20 day of. (Note: family-friendly, no alcohol or smoking, service animals only). 2-6pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Manaoradio.com

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Mon. Mar 4. These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Feb 28, Sat. Mar 2. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchbarandgrill.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. Feb 28- Wed. Mar 6. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

BLACK COMEDY FOLLOWED BY ‘DENTITY CRISIS A NON STOP LAUGH FEST – Fri. Mar 1- Until Sun, Mar. 17. Struggling sculptor Brindsley Miller and his fiance, Carol, are having a party with the aim of impressing Carol’s bombastic father. Without permission, they have borrowed the furniture and effects of their fussy neighbor, Harold, to make their own flat more presentable. Just before the guests arrive, the main fuse blows, plunging the flat into darkness. What follows is a frantic romp with unexpected visitors, mistaken identities, and surprises lurking in every dark corner! Only, the audience, can see the action that ensues in the dark. $26. Showtimes are 7:30pm and 3:30pm on Sunday. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808- 463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 2. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Mar 4. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Mar 5. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Feb 28-Wed. Mar 6. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Feb 28-Wed. Mar 6. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Feb 28. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Feb 28-Wed. Mar 6. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 1. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm to 10pm 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 1. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Mar 1. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

MAUI WINE AND FOOD CLASSIC – Fri. Mar 1-Sun. Mar 3. Celebrate the high life with the world’s best wineries, leading sommeliers, and celebrity chefs during an intimate, over-the-top weekend. For more information or to book, call or go online. 6pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/mauiclassic

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Mar 1-Sun. Mar 3. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 2. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DTH WHISKEY & WINGS TASTING PARTY – Sat. Mar 2. Team up with Buffalo Trace to bring you an evening of taste, with bourbon inspired wings and some bourbons for you to sip while you grind. Talk to some experts and enhance your whiskey knowledge. 12 Wings $16 – Buffalo Trace & Bourbon inspired Wings in a variety of flavors. Honey Sriracha, Maple Bourbon, Blueberry Chipotle BBQ, Whiskey BBQ, Buffalo. Whiskey Tastes (.5 oz pour/each) – $20 – Buy your tasting cup at the DTH bar! Buffalo Trace, Sazerac Rye, WL Weller, George T Stagg Jr Barrel Proof. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 2 & Sun. Mar 3. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

‘EAT YOUR DRINK MAUI’ – Sat. Mar 2. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Waikapu Valley, while enjoying Koloa Rum cocktails with ingredients foraged from Maui’s finest farms: Maui Tropical Plantation, Oko‘a Farms and the Upcountry Farmers Market, all handcrafted by renowned bartender Matthew Biancaniello, author of “Eat Your Drink Culinary Cocktails.” Guests will sit at communal and private tables in front of “Matthew’s Bar” for the night and enjoy pupu Executive Chef Taylor Ponte that pair with the drinks available for purchase. $35. 5:30pm. The Mill House Restaurant & Bar, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Millhousemaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Mar 2. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 2 & Sun. Mar 3. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. Mar 3. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the west. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy Benny Samplers on Special and Mini Chicken and Waffles, along with $10 Carafes of Mimosa, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. There will also be chances to win DTH Prizes, like breakfast for 1-week. 7:30-10:30am. Breakwall Shave Ice at Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 3. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Mar 3. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Mar 5. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 5. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 6. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 6. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

A PHOTOGRAPHIC TRIBUTE TO WHISKEY – Until Wed. Feb 27. Grab your flask, and check out “A Photographic Tribute To Whiskey.” Located inside Fleetwood’s General Store, the tribute will feature select images of Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Tom Petty, The Rat Pack, and more. Open daily from 11am-10pm, the exhibit will remain on display until March 6. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

HOLOHOLO EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Mar 5. This exhibit is about friendship, cruising outdoors, and the camaraderie of art. Pamela Neswald and Raleigh Timmins travel the island together doing plein air painting. Much of the artwork in this exhibit are the same view, with different interpretations. Open daily from 11am-6pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-8410; Lahainaarts.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 28. Landscape expression is Ensign’s forte. Exploring the island’s valleys and coastlines has offered him a chance to capture the beauty of our islands in his own unique way. Ensign has traveled the world painting, and has made Maui his home for the last 30 years. He loves the idea that his paintings will give joy and peace to the observer. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MAUI SALT & SAGE MAGAZINE PHOTO CONTEST – Thu. Feb 28. Announcing a New Photo Contest! The theme is “Different Perspectives of the Beauty of Hawaii.” Send submissions and/or inquiries to [email protected]. 8pm. Maui Salt & Sage Magazine, (1351 Keao St., Lahaina).

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 28. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed. This Japanese-American photographer is best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people and Japanese internment. Open at 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Pl., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 1. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Mar 3. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Mar 3. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 3. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Mar 6. Enjoy a night of art, culture and chocolate with world renowned Maui artist, Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Mar 6. After a 20 year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “Alla Prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, “Alla Prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: KIHEI CHARTER SCHOOL, ENROLLMENT, PROGRAMS AND MORE- Thu. Feb 28. Kihei Charter School is an innovative public school serving students in grades K-12. Gene Zarro, a founder of KCS and CEO of South Maui Learning Ohana, Inc., (the founding organization of KCS) will be sharing enrollment opportunities and school programs to create a greater awareness of Kihei Charter School, at the same time shining a light on some of the misconceptions about KCS including that there is tuition. KCS is a free public school like any other open to all at no cost. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Feb 28. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Feb 28 & Tue. Mar 5. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 28. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KEIKI TILAPIA FISHING TOURNAMENT – Thu. Feb 28. SAVE THE DATE: Registration will be open on March 5th at Mauiunitedway.com. The 10th annual Tilapia Tournament will be open to 650 keiki participants. Registration will close once the cap is met or on March 7th at noon. The tournament will take place on May 1st at the Ka‘anapali Golf Course Pond. Submit entries early to secure your spot. Maui United Way, (Kaanapali); Mauiunitedway.com

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Feb 28 & Tue. Mar 5. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. (For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25). Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Feb 28. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Road); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Feb 28. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH AT SPA MONTAGE – Thu. Feb 28. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid, and singing bowls and gongs will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. During the instrumental sound bath, participants dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat with the optional use of pillows. Mats are available for use. Feel free to bring a shawl/blanket and pillow. $30. 6pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; shantiyogasound.com

T CELL BASED IMMUNOTHERAPY: A DEEPER DIVE III – Thu. Feb 28-Sun. Mar 3. This conference will bring together some of the most talented scientists involved with understanding T cell function (including 2018 Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jim Allison), and will promote discussions for therapeutic intervention in the setting of tumor immunology. Its unique “think tank” format allows for lots of discussion to further dissect the intricacies of T cell function in tumor-bearing hosts. Schedule: Feb. 28, 6-7pm; Mar. 1, 9:15am-3:30pm; Mar. 2, 12-6pm; Mar. 3, 9:45am-9:30pm. For inquiries contact Hiedi Simon at 503-704-5856 or [email protected] 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; agonox.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

‘BEING MORTAL – MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END’ – Fri. Mar 1. Hospice Maui invites the community to join a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.” The film explores the hopes of patient and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses, and family members. And what matters most to patient and families facing difficult treatment decisions. Doctors, nurses and other professionals will be available for Q & A. Free. 10am. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Spreckelsville, Paia); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

KAYAK FISHING SEMINAR – Fri. Mar 1. Adventure Sports Maui and Maui Sporting Goods present the Kayak Fishing Seminar. Featuring Hobie Pro Fishing Team Ambassadors Nick Wakida, Jon Jon Tabon, Lee Alameida & Lyle Fujimori. The team will cover the following topics: kayak and water safety; intro to kayak fishing; outfitting your kayak; landing fish on a kayak; fishing equipment; and tricks and tips from the pros. There will also be a raffle, prizes and refreshments. Open to the public. 5pm. Adventure Sports Maui, (400 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Mar 2. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 2. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KIDS MAKING WAVES – Sat. Mar 2. Mana’olana Pink Paddlers, a support group for all cancer patients, survivors & supporters are expanding their reach to children who are also recovering from the disease or have been touched by cancer. Mary Dungans, the president of Mana’olana believes that the success shown with the adults in their program can also benefit these young children. Accompanied by club members, the children will search for whales & Honu in a double hulled outrigger canoe. There will be beach games, water blasters & food. The program is designed for 8-12 year olds with other adapted activities for children 4-8. Free. 9am. Maui Canoe Club, (99 North Kihei Rd.).

KITTEN SHOWER – Sat. Mar 2. Come on down to the shelter to meet some adorable foster kittens and find out what you can do to help them (even if you can’t foster)! Stick around for cake, punch and some fun games too. We encourage you to bring a donated item or two to help ensure we’re prepared for when kitten season comes this spring. 11am-1pm. Maui Humane Society, (130 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680 ext. 221; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI 5K FOR KIDS – Sat. Mar 2. Packet pick up for the Maui 5K will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Adventure Sports Maui, 400 Hana Hwy., Kahului, HI 96732. Late registration will be accepted at a higher cost of $40.00/person until 6:30 on race morning – Cash only will be accepted on race morning. Please arrive early! The 1 mile run/walk starts at 7:15 or as soon as the 5K participants have cleared the start line area. The awards ceremony will begin at approximately 8:30am. $40. 6am. Ma’alaea Triangle, (300 Ma’alaea Rd.).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 2. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SPRING CLEANUP AT WAIEHU BEACH PARK – Sat. Mar 2. Let’s get together to Mālama Waiehu! Join the community cleanup to kick off Malama Maui Nui’s Spring Cleanup Campaign! Sign up begins at 8:30am and the event runs from 9-11am with lunch provided after. Join us there to help clean the surrounding area, or host your own cleanup and bring your rubbish to our dumpster. Free. 8:30am. Waiehu Beach Park/Leisure Estates Park, (Lower Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku); 808 877-2524; malamamauinui.ivolunteer.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Mar 2. Not sure when to play a monster or a trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponent’s life points to zero. Free. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

SEA TALK: RELEARNING TO SEA WITH ZIGGY LIVNAT – Sun. Mar 3. National Geographic Explorer and underwater filmmaker Ziggy Livnat is on Maui to share his experience. Our relationship with the sea is relevant and crucial. Livnat will be screening short films showing travel to a remote fishing village in Cuba, diving with the notorious 15 ft. Tiger Sharks and Bull Sharks in Fiji, and observing amazing encounters with marine life from the Red Sea and the Caribbean. The stunning imagery, original soundtracks, and interesting scientific facts, presented with humor by the filmmaker himself, make for a memorable event. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; mauioceancenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 3. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Mar 3. See Te Tiare Patitifa at the Center Stage. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MONDAY, MARCH 4

LIBERTY’S DEFENSE: LESSONS FROM THE LEGAL RESISTANCE FEATURING DAVID COLE – Mon. Mar 4. Constitutional liberties have been under assault on many fronts over the last two years. David Cole, National Legal Director of the ACLU and a professor at Georgetown Law, will draw on experience from the last two years, as well as previous periods, to address the critical elements necessary to preserve liberty in our democracy. As national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, David Cole supervises a network of nearly 2,000 attorneys and oversees more than 1,400 state and federal lawsuits. Free. 7pm. University of Hawaii, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului).

BEING WITH DYING – Mon. Mar 4. This monthly gathering is open to all; the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-575-5220; templeofpeacemaui.com

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Mar 4. Monday movies at Paia Bay Coffee! See Bohemian Rhapsody this week. Free hot coconut oil popcorn, free movie, good vibes. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; paiabaycoffee.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

KEIKI TILAPIA FISHING TOURNAMENT – Tue. Mar 5. REGISTRATION IS OPEN. The 10th annual Tilapia Tournament will be open to 650 keiki participants. Registration will close once the cap is met or on March 7th at noon. The tournament will take place on May 1st at the Ka‘anapali Golf Course Pond. Submit entries early to secure your spot at: Mauiunitedway.com

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Mar 5. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 5. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Mar 5. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LADIES DAY OUT – Tue. Mar 5.Put on your hat and gloves and come out for a day that includes a guided walking tour, aromatic lavender tea, and a delicious lavender scone at leisure. Tours start at 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:00pm and 2:30pm. Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm, (1100 Waipoli Road); 808.878.3004.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S PRIMORDIAL SOUND MEDITATION & AYURVEDA COURSES – Wed. Mar 6. Join Chopra center certified instructor Arlene Fox, M.Ed., for one or both of Deepak Chopra’s workshops. The six-session series take place on Wednesdays from 3-4:30pm & 7-8:30. Each session is available a la carte, only $39 per session! Call Arlene to register at 808-281-4650. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY WITH MONICA ALEXANDRA – Wed. Mar 6. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit for the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garrett Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Alex Calma 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Aaron Booth 4pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Pete Sebastian 5:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm; Mon, Latin Night 9pm.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939. Sat, Flat Jackson 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, 80’s Night 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mardi Gras with the Prank Stars 9pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Thu, Ashely Toth 5-8pm; Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Hot Apple Pie 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm;

For more up to the date events, please go to mauitime.com/events