MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 22nd-28th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Feb 22. Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents, Na Hoku Hanohano Award and Hawaii Music Award winner, Robi Kahakalau. Know as “Sistah Robi,” she’s considered one of Hawaii’s most versatile female vocalists with her creative energy and mastery of multiple languages. Hear classics like ‘Keiki O Ka ‘Aina’ and ‘All I Want.’ Limited seating is provided. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

SHYAMALI: SPROUTING WORDS – Thu. Feb 22. Ananya Dance Theatre is comprised primarily of women artists of color who are cultural activists. With dance as a choreographic response to global issues, the company is part of a social justice movement: inspiring audiences through visual and emotional engagement. “Shyamali: Sprouting Words” explores how proactive dissent fuels life force and growth, recognizes the courage of women who speak up and talk back to sustain communities against injustice, and celebrates women who refuse to be broken. There will also be a special appearance by Nāpua Greig. $30 – $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ZODIAC PARTY – Thu. Feb 22. Make a deep connection, and celebrate Pisces in Lahaina. Here’s a chance to get crazy and have fun! DJ Kid Continental with be holding down some of the best music on Island. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Feb 23. Come to South Maui and enjoy live entertainment, food booths and trucks, and over 50 arts and crafts vendors. There’ll also be fun for the keiki and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

CASH CASH ALOHA TOUR 2018 – Fri. Feb 23. Known for their infectious dance music, Cash Cash is an electronic music trio originally hailing from the Garden State. The group consists of brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf, and Samuel Frisch. $30-35 GA in advance, $5 increase day of show. Doors open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEEKEND TAKEOVER WITH Z-TRIP – Fri. Feb 23 – Sat. Feb 24. Legendary DJ Z-TRIP returns to Maui for two intimate concerts – Digital vs. Vinyl. Bringing his own mixer (Rane’s Z-Trip Limited Edition Model) and favorite 7” records to the island. Friday’s concert will be an all-digital, ‘pedal-to-the-metal’ performance with special guest JAY.P. On Saturday, he will spin only 7” vinyl records – vintage classics with special guest DJ BLAST. Tickets: $25-35 available at Charley’s or online at Ztrippaia.eventbrite.com. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ROOTZ WITHIN ALOHA TOUR – Fri. Feb 23. Enjoy an evening of Big Island stars, One Rhythm and Hoku Aki. This will be an amazing night of live reggae music in Makawao. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Soul Kitchen Big Band – Fri. Feb 23. Hear Soul Kitchen Big Band with their acoustic-infused music alchemy. They’ll be playing genres of soul, blues, jazz, Zydeco, Middle Eastern and rock music. 21+. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI AIDS FOUNDATION MARDI GRAS MAUI BENEFIT – Sat. Feb 24. Get your Mardi Gras costumes ready for Maui AIDS Foundation’s yearly fundraising extravaganza. Enjoy a dinner menu designed by the resort’s Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst and dance the night away to entertainment by Shea Derrick and Full Flavor Band. Festivities will also include a silent auction, a DJ after-party and a photobooth. 21+. $140. 6:00pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui; MauiAIDS.org

THE SONGS OF C&K HANA HOU! – Sat. Feb 24. Henry Kapono returns to Maui and he’ll be joined by Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami (of Manoa DNA), and 2016 “Most Promising Artist” Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, Blayne Asing. Here’s your chance to listen to the stories and hear the classics including “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin,” “Gotta Get Away” and many more. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE GIRLY SHOW AND MYSSFITS DRAG REVUE – Sat. Feb 24. ManCandy Productions returns to Kihei for another outrageously fun show hosted by D’Nasty Roxafellah. See performances by the Girly Show and the Myssfits Drag Show with beats by DJ Kurt. There will be drink specials and a late night menu. 21+. $15. 8:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

WEATHERLY, WAINWRIGHT AND THORNE – Sun. Feb 25. Blending their talents on stage, Jen Weatherly, Willy Wainwright and Murray Thorne invite all to spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying outstanding music, food and drinks. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Feb 22. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 24. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WINTER POPS FEATURING CAPATHIA JENKINS – Sun. Feb 25. Capathia Jenkins returns to the Maui Pops Orchestra stage to provide an afternoon of pure bliss. A varied program will include Carole King’s “Natural Woman,” the theme from the James Bond movie, “Goldfinger,” and much more. In celebration of African American History Month, Ms. Jenkins will serve as narrator for Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Tickets: $20, $35, $50, $60 half-price for students 18 and under in the $60/$50/$35 price sections only. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAUI FOODIE

SOAR + SAVOR – Thu. Feb 22. Heli-Forage with Executive Chef Isaac Bancaco on Maverick Helicopters. An intimate group of six guests will soar over Maui’s North Shore, taking in breathtaking sea cliffs and cascading waterfalls before landing within the Hana rainforest. The group will learn about the culture, history, land, native vegetation and plants of the area before returning back for an intimate cooking class in Ka’ana Kitchen. Call to book your trip. $1200. 8:00am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Feb 22. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Feb 22. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

A DINNER WITH ANDY PEAY – Thu. Feb 22. Enjoy a night on the south shore with Andy Peay of Peay Winery on the Sonoma Coast. During the evening, guest will enjoy a contemporary Asian menu created by Sansei’s Kihei Executive Chef Byung Jeong and Sansei’s Waikiki Executive Chef, Adrian Solorzano. $75. 6:00pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Feb 23. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 23. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. After, enjoy the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

KHAKO CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Feb 23. Ka Hale a Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO) is dedicated to serving the needs of the homeless and hungry on Maui. Help MBC donate half of all house beer profits to support KHAKO. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Feb 23. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 24. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

CHINESE NEW YEAR’S BRUNCH CELEBRATION – Sun. Feb 25. Celebrate the Year of the Dog with a Chinese speciality buffet in the resorts Tiki Terrace Restaurant. Guest will be treated to a fireworks and Lion Dancers show presented by Au’s Shaolin Art’s Society at 9am and 11am. Reservations are required via phone or online. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Feb 25. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu, enjoy a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Start your morning with live musical jazz performance with the regular menu in addition to delicious brunch selections including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Indulge and “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Feb 25. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Feb 25. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 27. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. You can still vote for your favorite to win the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing, and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their art pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material, water feature pieces and works that include food are not accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Sat. Mar 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Call for more information. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

JOYCE DURBIN – Thu. Feb 22. Mixed Media Artist Joyce creates unique and one of a kind gourds and masks by using found objects both natural and manufactured. Come meet her while she works on a new piece live in the gallery and learn about her process. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Feb 22. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI PLEIN AIR PAINTING INVITATIONAL: QUICK DRAW PAINT OUT – Fri. Feb 23. Artists continue to paint for the 13th annual Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational at Hanaka’o’o (Canoe) Beach in Lahaina. Canoes, the surrounding beach, ocean, and island views will provide for interesting imagery for their paintings. The public will have the opportunity to watch paintings being created from start to finish. For further information on all Plein Air events go online. 9-11am. Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational; Mauipleinairpainting.org

ART TO HEART GALA AND ART SALE – Fri. Feb 23. This is an opportunity to meet the 25 Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational’s participating artists, view their paintings, and priority viewing for art collectors wishing to purchase paintings before the Artists’ Aloha Reception taking place the next day. The event will take place at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Paintings will remain on display in the resorts Ballroom Gallery until Sun. To register for tickets or for further information on all Plein Air events go online. $175. 6-9pm. Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational; Mauipleinairpainting.org

ART AFFAIR 2018: HOKUSAI – Sat. Feb 24. This premier art auction and social event is an opportunity to gather and celebrate with the community of visual arts supporters. This year, they’re taking inspiration from the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai and his most iconic work, ‘The Great Wave Off Kanagawa.’ Guests are asked to embrace the spirit of the theme by dressing the part. The evening will feature a live and silent auction, live music, dancing, signature drinks, and a gourmet seated dinner by Chef Bev Gannon and Celebrations Catering. Tickets available online or by phone. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 25. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

SANDRA GREENBERG – Mon. Feb 26. Photographer Sandra is a Native New Yorker and had the opportunity to see the world from a multicultural vantage point. With whales and honus as her inspiration, she captures the beauty and movement of these animals in their environment. A collection of her photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Feb 27. Watercolorist Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. See her paint live in the gallery and view a collection of her newest creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

CABARET – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 18. Clifford Bradshaw is a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub, where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious and talented cabaret performer with an utterly lost soul. Sally and Cliff begin a relationship which blossoms unexpectedly into a dream-like romance. $20-40. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

SITAR AND TABLA CONCERT – Fri. Mar 2. Enjoy an evening of traditional melodies and rhythms (raga and tala) of ancient India with Will Marsh and Daniel Paul. Marsh will render the feast of exotic melodies (ragas) on his 25 stringed sitar. He’ll be accompanied by drummer Paul with his spellbinding tabla rhythms. $20 at the door, or $15 advance on Eventbrite. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

THE 39 STEPS – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 18. Get ready for nonstop laughs, zany characters, a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! With a cast of four actors playing over 150 characters, this is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. Starring John Williams, Patty Lee Silva, Lina Krueger and Ross Young. Directed by Kristi Scott. $26. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MASTERS OF THE CURRENTS – Sat. Mar 3. Many of Hawaii’s most recent newcomers come from Micronesia. Many have fled their island nations due to environmental and economic pressures. Their new reality in the Aloha State, and the path to assimilation yields a collection of real-life stories. Calling upon the shared histories of refugees in Hawaii, ‘Masters of the Currents’ serves as a creative bridge between new and old immigrant communities. Created by Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng. $28 adults. Half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BRIAN REGAN – Sat. Mar 3. A regular on The Tonight Show, Brian Regan is a unique comedian whose material is relatable to generations of fans and revered by comedians as the best in the business. Setting a comedic standard of excellence that others continually try to follow, Brian recently signed a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. $57.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TASTE OF SCHOOL GARDENS – Sat. Mar 10. This year, Grow Some Good presents their sixth annual Taste of School Gardens event surrounded by lush farmland and breathtaking Waikapu Valley views. The evening will feature local and school grown garden dishes made by new and returning Maui chefs. Enjoy fine wine, local brews and live music with the Deborah Vial Band. $99-135 per person; $1,500 VIP Table of 10. 5:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Growsomegood.org

MAI PO’INA: THE ANNEXATION DEBATES – Sat. Mar 10. In 1898, Hawaii was annexed by the United States in a most unorthodox and deeply controversial manner. Citizens of both nations debated the issue, then, as well as today. This production is a reenactment of the enlivening debate, as ripped from the pages of Hawaii’s recent past. A discussion with Hawaiian scholars follows the performance. $28 adults; half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COPY OF GOLDAWN WON AND THE UNIVERSE – Sat. Mar 10. Da scene comes alive, as Maui’s own Na Hoku Hanohano 2018 nominee “Goldawn Won and The Universe” take the stage. Hosted by Beau Sun, Bay Area meets Brooklyn New York vibes with Maui’s best sound selectahz Jay P, Lij Tafari, Joralien, Buddabydabay and many more surprise guests. There will also be live street art by Dylan Kauz, a Live Bboy Cipher and free dance hall workshops all night. Get your tickets on Eventbrite. $20. 8:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 17. Renowned for his super-fast and complex finger work, ‘ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has redefined the meaning of music. Wowing audiences over the world, Jake returns to Maui. $45 – $85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until-Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE – Until – Sat. Apr 14. The AARP Foundation will be providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call or go online. 8:30am. AARP Foundation, (); 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp

MPD’S CSI CAMP 2018 – Until – Fri. Apr 13. Applications are now being accepted for the Maui Police Department’s CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) Camp 2018. It’s a Crime Scene Investigation experience created specifically for incoming high school juniors and seniors. This year’s camp is scheduled for June 18-22, 8am-4pm daily. The Camp will be limited to twelve students. Application is available online or at all high schools. Submit via mail or email at [email protected] Deadline to apply is Friday, April 13. 8am. Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division CSI Camp, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-463-3830; Mauicounty.gov/122/Police-Department

DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – Until – Thu. Mar 22. This workshop series is brought to you by the National Kidney Foundation and takes place on Thursdays from 5-7:30pm. 808-683-2367; Kidneyhi.org. 5pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Feb 22. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact them. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 22. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

CANCER: THRIVING AND SURVIVING WORKSHOP – Thu. Feb 22 – Thu. Mar 29. This 6-week workshop was developed at Stanford and is open to cancer survivors and caregivers. Facilitated by Stanford Trained leaders, they will cover techniques to deal with issues such as frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty. They’ll also discuss appropriate exercise for regaining and maintaining flexibility and endurance, making decisions about treatment and complementary therapies, communicating effectively with family and friends, and more. Registration is required. Free. 9:30am-12pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

TOURS OF HOKULE‘A – Thu. Feb 22 – Thu. Mar 1. The public is invited to come aboard the deck of the celebrated Hawaiian voyaging canoe, Hokule‘a. Hear stories from crewmembers about the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, learn about wayfinding and what it’s like to live on the open deck of a seafaring canoe. Feb 22-23: 1-3pm; Feb 24-25: 9am-12pm; Feb 26-Mar 1: 1-3pm. Maalaea Harbor, (Maalaea, Maalaea); Hokulea.com

SEATALK WITH ROBIN AND AVIAD – Thu. Feb 22. Maui Ocean Center’s Environmental Director, Aviad Cahana, and Water Quality Consultant, Robin S. Knox, explain the history of Maalaea Harbor water quality, sources of pollutants entering the harbor, Clean Water Regulations, and the role of Maui Ocean Center’s effluent in restoring harbor water quality. This talk explains how the Clean Water Act controls point and non-point sources of pollution, provides results of ongoing studies of the harbor water quality and stormwater pollutant loads, and opportunities for water quality improvement. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Feb 22. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Feb 22. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Feb 22. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

CHINESE NEW YEAR IN LAHAINA – Fri. Feb 23. Ring in the lunar new year and celebrate the Year of the Dog! Enjoy lion dancing with martial arts, drums, cymbals and firecrackers. Once firecrackers are lit at 5 pm, the lions will dance down Front Street. From 2 to 8 pm, enjoy cultural art activities, like calligraphy, mahjong, knot tying and lantern making. There are presentations about Chinese New Year history and ancient tomb dogs in the Cookhouse. Chinese foods are offered for sale in the garden.. Free. 2-8pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 23. Every Friday the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Feb 23. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

BUSINESS NETWORKING PAU HANA – Fri. Feb 23. Business owners and entrepreneurs can socialize, share ideas and network while having a couple of drinks every 4th Friday at the Business Networking Pau Hana. 5:30pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

INCOME TAX SEMINAR WITH ROBERT W. MARTIN – Fri. Feb 23. The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host Robert W. Martin for an income tax seminar in the Ka Lama Building, Rm 103. Mr. Martin will speak on the general topic of income taxes and answer specific questions related to the 2018 tax season. Light refreshments will be served. Cost is $10 for Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for the general public. 6:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-870-6134; Maui.hawaii.edu; Mauifilipinochamber.com

LAHUI RISING: ‘WELO ANA E KA HAE HAWAII’ SONG OF ALOHA ‘AINA – Fri. Feb 23. Come and learn about the history of the Hawaiian flag and its representation of aloha ʻaina for over two centuries. Enjoy stories, images, and mele aloha ʻaina that reflects a deep love and devotion for our homeland, Hawaii. Presentation will take place in Keopuolani Hale. Refreshments to follow. 6:00pm. Kamehameha School Maui, (270 Aapueo Pkwy., Makawao); 808-572-3100; Ksbe.edu

TALK ON KAHOOLAWE RESTORATION – Fri. Feb 23. Paul Higashino, Restoration Manager for the Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC) Restoration Program, will speak about the past, present and exciting future of watershed restoration on Kaho‘olawe. His talk will focus on hard-won achievements in planting and erosion control, give the big picture for the direction of natural resource management on the island and highlight new projects currently underway. Other topics will include the importance of cultural and community involvement and opportunities for volunteers. Sponsored by the Native Hawaiian Plant Society. 7:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao).

EVENING OF KIRTAN – Fri. Feb 23. Kirtan is the chanting of Sanskrit mantras for meditation, devotion and transformation. Sara will present this tradition in a unique and beautiful way accessible to anyone. Join the experience, whether with your voice or your presence. Bring a drum or instrument if you are so inclined. Suggested donation of $5-10. 7:00pm. Evolution Yoga Maui, (1942 Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-2147; Evolutionyogamaui.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

26TH ANNUAL CHINESE NEW YEAR LION DANCE CELEBRATION – Sat. Feb 24. Join the Au’s Shaolin Arts Academy in welcoming the Year of the Dog. Wow at the fireworks display and Martial Arts Demonstration as the lion dance make their way down the stores front. Gung Hee Fat Choy. 10:00am. Makawao Town, (Baldwin Ave. and Makawao Ave., Makawao).

CHINESE NEW YEARS BEGIN WITH A BANG – Sat. Feb 24. Kick off the Chinese New Year and celebrate the “The Year of the Dog.” The cultural experience will feature a display of martial arts mastery by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, firecrackers and the traditional feeding of the lions. 2:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KA LIMA O MAUI’S 12TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Feb 24. Ka Lima O Maui is Maui’s largest employer of persons with disabilities. Format will be a modified 2-person scramble. A continental breakfast will be served prior to play and a buffet lunch and awards ceremony follows completion. Sponsorship opportunities available. Go online to register. $150. Check-in at 6am, event starts at 7:00am. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Mauilani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-244-5502; Kalimaomaui.org

FAMILY CAREGIVER WALK – Sat. Feb 24. Come and walk with Maui Adult Day Care Center for their annual Family Caregiver Walk. Walk while enjoying live entertainment with Darren Lee as “Elvis,” Forever Friends, MADCC Tutus and more. There will also be tasty food, massage, a Health Fair and prize drawings. 7:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

38TH ANNUAL WHALE FESTIVAL: GREAT WHALE COUNT – Sat. Feb 24 – Sun. Feb 25. The Pacific Whale Foundation’s Great Whale Count is one of the world’s longest running cetacean projects involving citizen-scientists. This systematic counting method helps to monitor changes in Humpback Whale sightings from year-to-year. To participate, go online. 8:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauiwhalefestival.org

MEET AUTHOR GILL MCBARNET – Sat. Feb 24. In celebration of the 38th annual Maui Whale Festival, join one of Hawaii’s top children’s book authors, Gill McBarnet. She’ll present a whale-themed storytime, and The Pacific Whale Foundation will also be onsite to provide whale education to children. Free. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

OPERATION STEPPING STONE: AIRSOFT – Sat. Feb 24. Lock and load, and get ready for another fun day of action packed airsoft games. Players are required to provide their own airsoft gun, equipment, full face and eye protection and bb’s (biodegradable only). Call or go online for more information. $10. 11:00am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Feb 24. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Feb 24. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CELEBRATE LUNAR NEW YEAR – Sat. Feb 24. Celebrate the Year of the Dog with a fun and family-friendly afternoon of special event. Attendees can enjoy Chinese calligraphy activities along with the awe and magic of a traditional Lion Dance and lively martial arts demonstration featuring members of the Au’s Shaolin Arts Society at the center’s main stage. Shoppers can dine and relax at PI Artisan Pizzeria or Ruth’s Chris Steak House as they celebrate the New Year. Kung Hee Fat Choy! 4:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 24. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui every 4th Saturday on the Mall’s center court. There will be thousands of songs to choose from, and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Feb 24. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

SIERRA CLUB MAUI: ANNUAL MEETING – Sun. Feb 25. The meeting will feature project highlights, updates on the 2018 state legislative priorities and campaigns, 2018 Community Award Honorees (Tom Reed, Roxanna Smith, Robin Knox, Kelly King, Scott Fisher, and the Wailea 670 Trail Crew), presentation on the effects of climate change on Maui, work being done by Tara Owens of UH Sea Grant and Matthew Gonser of the Oahu Office of Climate Change, and more. Lunch will be provided by Mana Foods and Flatbread Pizza. Bring a pupu to add to the potluck. This is a waste-free event. Bring your own utensils, plate and cup. 11:00am. Paia Community Center, (Hana Hwy., Paia); Mauisierraclub.org

YOGA AND DEATH – Sun. Feb 25. DoorWay into Light presents Yoga and Death: Yoga as a Path to Freedom and Preparation for Death. Enjoy a day of yoga, meditation and teachings with Reverend Bodhi Be and Leigh Ann Milne. Cost includes a vegetarian catered lunch. Limited to 20 people. $150. 9:30am. Banyan Bed and Breakfast, (3265 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); [email protected]; Doorwayintolight.org

CELEBRATE CHINESE YEAR OF THE DOG – Sun. Feb 25. Celebrate the Year of the Dog and enjoy a traditional display of martial arts, firecrackers and a lion dance by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society. Panda Express will also provide fortune cookies and dining coupons (while supplies last). 2:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SCIENCE NIGHT WITH MAUI FOREST BIRDS – Sun. Feb 25. Join Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) Laura Berthold for Science Night. Laura will speak about the native forest birds of Maui, their natural history, their threats, and projects that MFBRP is working on to protect the birds. Presentation will include photos, videos, and sounds of the birds. 21+. 6:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 27. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7-9pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

South Maui

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Fri, Maui Blues 8pm-12am; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Sat, Luna Overdrive 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com