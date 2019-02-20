BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SEX TRIVIA NIGHT – Thu. Feb 21. What do you know about sex and the species? Test your knowledge with this fun quiz night co-hosted by Maui Aids Foundation and Planned Parenthood. “Think you know about sex?,” says Maui AIDS Foundation Director of Education and Prevention Chasity Cadaoas. “What animal produces the largest eggs? In what state is it illegal to have sex without condoms? Is there a pill to prevent HIV infection? We’ll put your sexual health knowledge to the test with the chance to win some fabulous prizes along the way.” 7pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; vibenightclubmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY CELEBRATES MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL – Fri. Feb 22. Maui Whale Festival continues as Pacific Whale Foundation and Kihei 4th Friday team up to present a special Town Party to honor the Humpback Whales who travel to Maui waters each year. Enjoy live music by some of Hawai‘i’s top musicians, ono food, local vendors, keiki activities, eco programs, and free ocean themed fun for all ages. 6pm. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 888-588-9532; mauiwhalefestival.org

ISLAND FEVER MAUI W/ J RAZ, DEL SOL & LIVE SAX BY AMI SCHORR – Sat. Feb 23. a fun evening on the dance floor with J Raz (Disco Knights) coming over from Kauai and local support from Del Sol (Love House) & Live Saxophone w/ Ami Schorr. Turbosound system will be added to the house system for for quality sounds. The evening will focus on shades of House, Tech, Disco, Funk, Tribal, Psychedelic dance music, and whatever feels appropriate to move your feet and keep things stimulated. 21+. $10. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com

KAINANI KAHAUNAELE – Sat. Feb 23. Born and raised on Kaua‘i, Kainani Kahaunaele works with a sense of deep responsibility to perpetuate the Hawaiian language, particularly through the art of Hawaiian songwriting and poetry. Winner of five Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, Kainani is a sought-after performer whose original compositions have appeared in films, documentaries, and TV shows. As a lecturer at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Language, a wife and mother of three, and a musician, Kainani weaves the revitalization of Hawaiian language and culture into all aspects of her life. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

ERIC SCHNEIDER AND BRUCE HAMADA – Sun. Feb 24.Schneider, Chicago’s Best Saxophonist, and Bruce Hamada, ‘Honolulu’s Best Bassist-Vocalist,’ will perform along with Brian Cuomo, Sam Ahia, and Roscoe Wright. Enjoy a night of jazz and order from Longhi’s full dinner menu. $12. 6pm. Longhis Lahaina, (888 Front St.); 808-667-2288.

MASTER CLASS WITH JACOB JONAS – Wed. Feb 27. Intermediate dancers are invited to learn the core values taught in the Jonas Company Studio. This intimate look includes exposure to new skill sets for dancers to diversify their strengths. Attendees will get a $5 discount on the Jacob Jonas Company show the following day. $10. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Feb 21- Wed. Feb 27. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Sat. Feb 23. Karaoke and good times with Brant 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 23. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SPONTANEOUS THEATRICAL COMEDY – Sun. Feb 24. Time for yet another gala show featuring zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and join them as they play like a kid again! First come, first seated. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Mauiimprov.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Feb 25. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

FREE MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Feb 25. It’s Magic Monday with Mowat! Resident DTH Magician will dazzle you with his tricks during this one hour show. Born and raised on Maui, a night out with Holden and his friends in his hometown is full of excitement and laughs. Let loose, check out the drink specials, and take in the wonder of magic. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 26. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Feb 21- Wed. Feb 27. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Feb 21- Wed. Feb 27. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Feb 21. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Feb 21- Wed. Feb 27. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 22. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Feb 22. Silent movies of the silver screen create the intrigue and back drop for an evening of meticulously crafted cocktails. Think of it as movie magic mixology. Live music sets kick in at 7pm. 7:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210.

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Feb 22. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

MAUI PLEIN AIR ART TO HEART AWARDS GALA – Fri. Feb 22. It’s an art party! Enjoy a champagne reception with pupus, a served venison and fresh catch of the day “surf and turf” repast, complete with fine wines, and a crafted cocktail of the evening. Freshly baked desserts top off an elegant evening set in a 4,000 square-foot art gallery. Among 96 original paintings in the exhibition, 19 paintings that won awards will be featured. Accenting a theme of “The Sea,” will be the soft jazz of Prem Brolioʻs guitar and sea-blue table decor. $195. 5pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; CelebrateArtOnMaui.org

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Feb 22- Sun. Feb 24. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/per tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 23. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 23 & Sun. Feb 24. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Feb 23. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including; banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 23, Sun. Feb 24. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays 12pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MASTERING STOCKS & BROTHS WITH RACHAEL MAMANE – Sat. Feb 23. Chef Mamane is a James Beard nominated author, and will speak on Maui for the first time. “Mastering Stocks and Broths” will dive into the details of making a proper batch of broth, both meat and vegetable based, while also highlighting the importance of minimizing food waste. Mamane will review governments’ lackluster approach to feeding a growing global population and discuss minimizing food waste at the agricultural level, while also walking participants through the process of making broth. Reservations are needed for this workshop, email [email protected] 10am. University of Hawaii, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului).

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 24. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Feb 24. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

TAKE AN ARTIST TO BREAKFAST – Sun. Feb 24. This artsy breakfast includes both the patron and an artist in ticket price! $62. 9am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; CelebrateArtOnMaui.ORG

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Feb 26. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

GIGGLE HILL FUNDRAISER – Tue. Feb 26. Enjoy pizza, friends, and celebrate a great cause! This fundraiser is for the Haiku Community Association and the Giggle Hill Playground. There’ll also be an amazing silent auction starting at 5pm, and ending at 7:30pm. All proceeds from the night will benefit HCA and the playground. 5pm. Flatbread Co., (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989.

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 26. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 27. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 27. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Feb 27. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be a traditional ‘awa ceremony with a performer at each table, and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI ART SCENE

A PHOTOGRAPHIC TRIBUTE TO WHISKEY – Thu. Feb 21-Wed. Feb 27. Grab your flask, and check out ‘A Photographic Tribute To Whiskey.’ Located inside Fleetwood’s General Store, the tribute will feature select images of Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Tom Petty, The Rat Pack, and more. Open daily from 11am-10pm, the exhibit will remain on display until March 6. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; morrisonhotelgallery.com

HOLOHOLO EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Mar 5. This exhibit is about friendship, cruising outdoors, and the camaraderie of art. Pamela Neswald and Raleigh Timmins travel the island together doing plein air painting. Much of the artwork in this exhibit are the same view, with different interpretations. There’s a “Meet the Artists” reception at the Banyan Tree Gallery that will coincide with Maui Open Studios on Feb. 9 and 10 from 11am-6pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-8410; Lahainaarts.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 21. Landscape expression is Ensign’s forte. Exploring the island’s valleys and coastlines has offered him a chance to capture the beauty of our islands in his own unique way. Ensign has traveled the world painting, and has made Maui his home for the last 30 years. He loves the idea that his paintings will give joy and peace to the observer. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008.

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 21. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2pm. Maui Hands Pa‘ia, (84 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-9245; mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 21, Mon. Feb 25. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by a view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; mauihands.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Thu. Fri. Mon. Tue. & Wed. Feb 27. This Japanese American photographer is best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, Kahului); 808-244-6862; nvmc.org

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 22. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahainaluna); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Feb 23 & Sun. Feb 24. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 24. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-573-2021; mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Feb 24. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 24. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Feb 25. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The doggie shelters at the Maui Humane Society are getting a makeover, and the Humane Society is in desperate need of foster moms and dads during this process. Come by the shelter any day and choose a dog with the “Foster Me” sign on the kennel and MHS will send you home with all the supplies you need to take care of the pup. For those interested in adopting doggies at this time, you can see all adoptable dogs online, and schedule a time to meet in person at the shelter. 10am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Kahului); 808-877-3680; humanesociety.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Feb 21. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Feb 21 & Tue. Feb 26. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 21. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KEIKI TILAPIA FISHING TOURNAMENT – Thu. Feb 21. SAVE THE DATE: Registration will be open online March 5th. The 10th annual Tilapia Tournament will be open to 650 keiki participants. Registration will close once the cap is met or on March 7th at noon. The tournament will take place on May 1st at the Ka‘anapali Golf Course Pond. Submit entries early to secure your spot. Maui United Way, (Kaanapali); Mauiunitedway.com

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Feb 21 & Tue. Feb 26. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. (For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25). Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.).

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT IN HISTORIC WAILUKU – Thu. Feb 21. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki Concert. The featured guest with live Hawaiian Entertainment will be Tarvin Makia and Pono Murray. Free. 11am. Historic Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street); 808-871-7720; roselaniplace.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Feb 21. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

RETIREMENT READY? MAXIMIZE YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS- Thu. Feb 21. This educational workshop provides an overview of the Social Security system and how it works, including eligibility and benefits, filing options, the importance of timing (Delayed retirement credits), and spousal benefits. Additionally, we will discuss implications of working after a person begins collecting benefits, taxation and other considerations that can impact filing decisions. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Feb 21.Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH AT SPA MONTAGE – Thu. Feb 21. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls and gongs will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. During the instrumental sound bath, participants dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat with the optional use of pillows. Mats are available for use. Feel free to bring a shawl/blanket & pillow. $30. 6pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; shantiyogasound.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Feb 21. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. [email protected]; 808-572-8089; Pac.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

A PRECIOUS SPECIES DEPOSITORY: TALK ON THE LONG-TERM STORAGE OF NATIVE HAWAIIAN PLANT SEEDS – Fri. Feb 22. Tamara Sherrill, Executive Director of Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, will share her experience setting up a small seed bank at the Gardens. Sherill will speak on the importance of storing seeds as an economical, low-tech way to ensure that rare plant populations are sufficiently represented in case of local extinctions. She will also cover how improved techniques can buy land managers time to mitigate threats. And she’ll provide an introduction to equipment, resources and techniques for gardeners and propagators to keep seeds alive longer. 7pm. Pukalani Aquatic Center, Poolside room, (91 Pukalani Street); 8088704451; mnbg.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Feb 23. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

GREAT WHALE COUNT – Sat. Feb 23. Every year for the past 30 years, Great Whale Count brings volunteers together to count whales from shore as part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawaii. This event provides a snapshot of local trends in cetacean population abundance and is one of the world’s longest running citizen scientist projects. 8am. Shoreline locations, (Shoreline locations, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

KEIKI CONCERT CRUISE – Sat. Feb 23. Marine education is fun with the Banana Slug String Band, whale watching opportunities, and naturalist interpretation throughout this specialty cruise. To book, visit MauiWhaleFestival.org/concertcruises/ or call 800-942-5311. Free. 2pm. Ma’alaea Harbor, (300 Ma’alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 23. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MPO TRANSPORTATION OPEN HOUSE – Sat. Feb 23. Are you concerned about storm damage to roads, or growing traffic levels? Would you like to see more sidewalks and multi use paths in your community? What do you think are priorities for Maui’s transportation network in the future? Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has spent the last eight months listening to the community and documenting the opportunities to improve transportation on Maui, in the Hele Mai Maui Fact Book. Drop by to share your transportation project ideas. There’ll be food and keiki-friendly activities. 10am-2pm. Cameron Center, (Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-270-8216; mauimpo.org

MONSTER YARD SALE – Sat. Feb 23. Bring your friends and family to enjoy a morning of shopping for “Gently Used and Totally Awesome Stuff” in support of the school’s educational mission of “growing global citizens.” The “Monster Yard Sale” is a wonderful way to support the sustainability of our beautiful island by reusing toys, clothes, sporting goods, furniture and other household items. All proceeds benefit the educational programs at the Montessori School of Maui. Refreshments and baked goods will be available for purchase. We are still accepting donations! For more info, please contact: Deesha at [email protected]. 8am. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808.573.5984.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 23. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about Humpback Whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

STORYTIME WITH THE BANANA SLUG STRING BAND – Sat. Feb 23. Part of the Maui Whale Festival, Pacific Whale Foundation and Kihei Public Library present Storytime with the Banana Slug String Band, environmental educators, impassioned musicians, songwriters, performers, and eco-warriors. With guitars, voices, crazy characters, and an extraordinary ability to connect with children, they change the world, one child at a time. 10am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Feb 23. Not sure when to play a monster or a trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponent’s life points to zero. Free. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Feb 24. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Please bring a reusable water bottle, wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); sharktastic.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Feb 24. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Feb 25. Check out Monday movies at Paia Bay Coffee! The Big Lebowski is this week’s film, and there’s a costume contest at 7pm. Delight in free hot coconut oil popcorn, free movie, and good vibes. Movies start between 5:30 and 630pm every Monday. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; paiabaycoffee.com

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 26. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Feb 26. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

AARP HAWAII PRESENTS ‘BLACKKKLANSMAN’ – Wed. Feb 27. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth is the first African American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman, into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 844-418-2281; aarp.cvent.com

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S PRIMORDIAL SOUND MEDITATION & AYURVEDA COURSES – Wed. Feb 27. Join Chopra center certified instructor, Arlene Fox, M.Ed., for one or both of Deepak Chopra’s workshops. The 6 session series take place on Wednesdays from 3-4:30pm & 7-8:30. Each session is available a la carte, only $39 per session! Call Arlene to register at 808-281-4650. 3pm. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Feb 27. Every 4th Wednesday, you can enjoy Haiku in English with Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY WITH MONICA ALEXANDRA – Wed. Feb 27. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit for the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink, and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm.Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm.Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm.Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm.Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.Tue, Johny Ringo 2-4:30pm.Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm.Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm.Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm.Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm.Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm.Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm.Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm.Sat, Full Moon Silent Rave 10pm.Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am.Sun, Alex Calma 9:30am-11:30pm.Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm.Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am.Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm.Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm.Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm.Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm.Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm.Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm.Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm.Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm.Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm.Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm.Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm.Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm.Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; kimosmaui.com. Fri, Jasmine Rice 8-10pm.Fri, Shawn Mac Band 8-10pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4pm.Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm.Sat, Pete Sebastian 5:30pm.Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm.Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6620. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias.Fri, Kapali Keahi 6pm.Sat, Dayan Kai.Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm.Mon, Scott Baird.Tue, Brian Haia.Wed, Kalani Smythe 6pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S. Kihei Road, Kihei); 808-875-9669. Wed, Brian Santana and Patrick 10pm.

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210. Fri, Contemporary Live Music.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm.Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm.Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUIS LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-215-9939. Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm.Sat, Annie and the Orfinz 8pm.Sun, Jeff and Josh Country Jams 8pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm.Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm.Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm.Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm.Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm.Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm.Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm.Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm.Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm.Tue, Jamrock 7pm.Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm.Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm.Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm.Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm.Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm.Fri, Live Music 7pm.Fri, Stay EZ 1pm.Fri, Tom Conway 4pm.Sat, An Den 4pm.Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm.Sat, Mike Stills 1pm.Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm.Sun, Love Sound 7pm.Sun, The Shockaz 1pm.Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm.Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm.Tue, Elua.Tue, Mike Stills 7pm.Tue, Stay Easy 4pm.Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm.Wed, Elua 4pm.Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm.Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm.Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm.Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm.Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm.Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm.Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.Tue, Natalie Nicole.Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm.Sat, Hoaloha Westcott.Sun, Rose.Mon, Jim Spector.

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP – (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Kihei); Waileakitchentap.com; Waileakitchentap.com. Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7pm.Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm.Sat, Daniel Shishido.Mon, Kevin Leonard 7pm.Wed, Kerri O’Neill 6:30pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220. Sun, Weatherly Wainwright 3pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30pm.Fri, The Syndicate 9pm.Sat, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 7pm. Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30pm. Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111. Thu, Kenny Ward 5pm.Fri, Friday DJ Sets 5pm.Sat, Sierra Carrère & Dave Elberg 5pm.Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5pm.Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.