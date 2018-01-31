MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 1st-7th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

CUARTETO LATINOAMERICANO – Thu. Feb 1. Known worldwide as the leading proponent of modern Latin American music for string quartet. This award-winning ensemble from Mexico consists of the three Bitran brothers, violinists Saul and Aron and cellist Alvaro, and violist Javier Montiel. The Cuarteto will perform their newest program, “Miniatures from the Americas” and highlight a variety of compositional styles, featuring music from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, and Argentina. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEATHERLY, WAINWRIGHT AND THORNE – Fri. Feb 2. It’s a Friday Country Night! Here’s your chance to hear great country music from Jen Weatherly, Willy Wainwright and Murray Thorne as they blend their talents on stage. There’ll be outstanding music, food and drink specials all night. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI MOTOWN DANCE PARTY – Fri. Feb 2. Join Adisa Omar, Louise Lambert, Isa Inca and members of the Island Soul Band and celebrate Motown. Enjoy the classics of the Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Smokey, Marvin, Stevie, Aretha and more. Call or go online to purchase tickets. $20. 7:00pm. Louise Lambert, (330 Ohukai #106, Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

DIANE PATTERSON ‘OPEN ROAD’ CD RELEASE TOUR – Fri. Feb 2 & Sat. Feb 3. Maui welcomes back folk goddess and wordsmith Diane Patterson for her two-show Maui tour. Spreading positivity, peace and love to audiences around the world, Diane’s powerful voice, rocking guitar, sweet ukulele and revolutionary lyrics are not to be missed. $10-20 Sliding Scale Door Charge. 2/2: 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 2/3: 8:00pm. Mandala Creations, (29 Baldwin Ave., Paia); DianePatterson.org

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Fri. Feb 2. Party under the Full Moon with DJs Collelo and Leanne as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music, and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MOONLIGHT MELE – Sat. Feb 3. Spend an evening under the star with Grammy award winner George Kahumoku. Other special guest will join Uncle George as they present a night of Hawaiian music one full moon at a time. $5. 5:00pm. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

MAUI PREP WINTER GALA GATSBY STYLE! – Sat. Feb 3. Spend an unforgettable night out on the town while investing in the education and future of Maui’s children during the Maui Preparatory Academy biggest fundraising event of the year. The festive “20’s” theme will come to life with beautiful decorations and fun surprises around the room. The fun and elegant event will offer cocktails, gourmet pupus, a chock-full silent auction and dinner prepared by the resorts Chefs featuring a farm-fresh feast in the Monarchy Ballroom. There will also be Live Auction with Warren Gibson of Warren and Annabelle’s Magic!, followed by dancing to the live music of Kelly Covington and Raw Silk. All proceeds from this event will benefit Maui Prep’s Financial Aid Program. Call or go online for tickets. 21+. 808-665-9966; $250. 5:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Mauiprep.org

ART=MIXX: NOSTALGIA – Sat. Feb 3. Costume up, mingle and connect to the arts. The theme for this edition is NOSTALGIA, a tribute to the ‘70s, ‘80s and childhood memories. There will be music by DJ Stephan Jacobs and visuals by Professor Lightwave. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. 21+. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SICK AS FUNK: ART=MIX AFTER PARTY – Sat. Feb 3. It’s the ART=Mix After party with four DJ’s and outdoor projected video games. 21+. $10. 7:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

FUNKY REGGAE JAMS WITH ZUHG – Sat. Feb 3. Hailing all the way from Sacramento, CA., ZuhG bring to Maui some Funky Reggae Jams. Enjoy the tunes of California ZuhG band members: Bryan Nichols, JR Halliday, Alan Ferreira, Dave Jensen, Joshua Cambridge, Andre Fylling, Dane Sorenson, and Oregon ZuhG. 21+. 9:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

REDMELO MASQUERADE PARTY – Sat. Feb 3. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 present the the world premiere of Redmelo Smoke and Mirrors’ EP release in the Ballroom. The night will also feature DJ sets by Joe Cortez and DJ LX, and is hosted by Trance. $20 tickets in advance online or $25 at the door. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mauinightclub.com

YOUNG ARTIST SHOWCASE CONCERT – Sat. Feb 3 – Sun. Feb 4. The Maui Chamber Orchestra proudly presents their very first Young Artists Showcase Concert—featuring the winners of their first Youth Concerto Competition–Yxing Gao (violin), Ylang Guo (violin), and Bryce Clearing Sky (piano), as well as Jonah Ellsworth, an up and coming cello phenom in the classical world. Showtimes are: Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday 3-5pm. There will also be a Conversation with the Conductor at 1:30pm on Sunday only, for all ticket holders. $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

Deep House Sundays – Sun. Feb 4. Join the Maui House Collective every Sunday for Deep House Sunday featuring a variety of local and visiting DJ’s. 21+. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

CELEBRATING FULTON – Mon. Feb 5. Join in a musical celebration of a remarkable man and musician Fulton Tashombe in the Yokouchi Pavilion. Fulton passed away last year on Oct. 14, known for his outstanding jazz and blues standards anyone who has crossed paths with Fulton will alway remember his kind and gentle nature. Please RSVP to [email protected] 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Feb 1. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL – Thu. Feb 1 – Sun. Feb 11. Directed by Lina Krueger, this touching story tells the journey of Mother Watts. Cooped and feeling trapped in the cramped Houston apartment she shares with her son and his bossy wife; all Mother Watts wants is to go home to Bountiful, Texas. One day she escapes and begins her journey home only to learn that her beloved town isn’t the same as she remembered it. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

KUMU KAHUA THEATRE: WILD BIRDS – Fri. Feb 2 – Sat. Feb 3. Amos and Juliette Cooke had the best intentions. In 1839 Honolulu, the couple was deeply honored to be chosen to personally oversee the education of the children of the kings and queens of Hawaii. But how does one enforce rigorous discipline on a sacred ali’i child? When is education a form of imperialism? Inspired by historical events, Wild Birds, a historical drama by Eric Anderson, tells the story of intense cultural clashes, the effects of western education on the indigenous monarchy, and the ultimate disillusionment of a teacher. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 3. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! AND POWER UP COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT! – Tue. Feb 6. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy fun comedy and magic show for all ages. Following the magic show Power Up Comedy presents Open Mic Comedy for ages 21+. Maui’s best comics welcome the good, bad and the brave to the stage to press their skills in standup. Sign up: 9pm. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Feb 6. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Feb 7. Enjoy Hawaii’s renaissance man, Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Feb 1. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Feb 1. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MAUI FOOD INNOVATION CENTER NOW SERVING MAUI’S FOODPRENEURS – Thu. Feb 1. Learn about Maui Food Innovation Center’s new Concept to Consumer Incubator Program (CCIP). Chris Speere (Program Site Coordinator) and Instructor Cory Vicens will talk about the education program, and share how Maui County residents and food producers can take advantage of these classes. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Feb 1. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Feb 2. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Feb 2. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 2. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 3. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Feb 4. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Feb 4. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Feb 4. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Feb 4. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 6. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Tue. Feb 6. Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizza for a cause to benefit the Maui Humane Society (MHS). During the evening, MHS staff will be on hand to meet the public and talk about their nonprofit organization’s work and be selling some of their new MHS retail gear. In addition, Flatbread Company will generously donate a portion of all pizza sales to the Maui Humane Society. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MARTY WOLFF – Until – Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Marty Wolff’s experience and ideas about altered states of perception are apparent in his creations. See his Exhibit on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 1:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

2018 HUI NO’EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Nationally renowned guest jurors from Maui, Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. 10am-5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent the people of the islands. Artist’s accomplishments are acknowledged with two substantial cash awards through the Jurors Choice Award and the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Our invited jurors are Charlie Cohan (Oahu), Linda Bennett (Kauai), and Jennifer Owen (Maui). Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Feb 1. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS OPENING CELEBRATION AND PREVIEW EXHIBITION – Sat. Feb 3. This annual event will connect art lovers and art collectors all around Maui. The opening celebration will allow art lovers to mingle while enjoying refreshments, food, live music and meet many of the artist in person. Here is where you can pick up the MOS Guidebook, which will have the artist directory, maps, schedules and info on self-guided tours, which takes place each weekend starting on Feb 10 and ending on Feb 25. 5:00pm. Maui Open Studios at UHMC, (Paina Culinary Arts Center, Kahului); ; Mauiopenstudios.com

SANDRA GREENBERG – Mon. Feb 5. Photographer Sandra is a Native New Yorker and had the opportunity to see the world from a multicultural vantage point. With whales and honus as her inspiration, she captures the beauty and movement of these animals in their environment. A collection of her photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Feb 6. Watercolorist Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. See her paint live in the gallery and view a collection of her newest creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Feb 8. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes and other genres to create authentic, diverse works, led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, “Mana Wahine” (Powerful Woman), draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theater and film. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TRACY K. SMITH IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Feb 9. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. Smith is the author of the memoir Ordinary Light and three books of poetry. She won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012, the Rona Jaffe Writers Award and Academy Fellowship in 2004 and the Whiting Award in 2005. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A and book signing at a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. Tickets: $25, $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DAN TEPFER- Fri. Feb 9. Dan Tepfer has made a name for himself as a pianist and composer of wide-ranging ambition, individuality and drive. Tepfer will present his performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations/Variations. This is a benefit for Adaptations Dance Theater. Tickets: $20-65 with a limited number of premium seats for $125 that include a post-show reception with refreshments. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

38TH ANNUAL WHALE FESTIVAL: RUN AND WALK FOR WHALES – Sat. Feb 10. Run for a cause at one of Maui’s largest race events. Participants can choose from a 1 mile, 5k, 10k or 11.5 mile course. The event includes post-race entertainment in the courtyard, continental breakfast, eco vendors, kid’s activities and prizes. Register online. $25-60. 7am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

LAURYN HILL FEATURING ELI MAC – Sat. Feb 10. Lauryn Hill’s prolific rhymes catapulted her into the public eye as a member of the Fugees. Her first album as a solo artist, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 400,000 copies in its first week and breaking a record for first-week sales by a female artist. She will be joined by Maui’s own Eli Mac. Gates open at 5pm. $59-129. Show starts at 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE VERY BEST OF DAVE MASON TOUR – Sat. Feb 10. You will not want to miss Dave Mason in this limited engagement concert tour along with his band, Johnne Sambataro, Alvino Bennett and Tony Patler. Tickets: $45-75; VIP experience add-on: $125 (includes meet-and-greet during sound check with an opportunity to take personal photos with Dave, a tour VIP laminate, a tour merchandise item and either an autographed 8×10 photo or a tour book.) VIP check-in 5pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DORIC STRING QUARTET – Sun. Feb 11. The Doric String Quartet has established itself as the leading British string quartet of its generation. The quartet includes Alex Redington and Jonathan Stone on violin, Helene Clement on viola and John Myerscough on cello. $12-65. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘KU KANAKA/STAND TALL’ FILM SCREENING- Sun. Feb 11. When 15-year-old Terry “Kanalu” Young takes a dive into shallow water, he becomes quadriplegic. Angry and defiant through months of rehabilitation, he changes when he learns the Hawaiian language and discovers a hidden story of Hawaii’s past. He earns a PhD, gets arrested fighting for Native Hawaiian rights and becomes a passionate teacher and leader who instills pride in his people. A panel will be held following the film screening. $15. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans, German Americans, and Italian Americans to camps in the United States. Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, U.S. military personnel began rounding up Japanese residents in Hawaii whom they perceived as being influential in the community. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE – Until Sat. Apr 14. The AARP Foundation will be providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call or go online. AARP Foundation; 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 1. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Feb 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KI-AIKIDO INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Thu. Feb 1 – Thu. Feb 22. An introductory course in Ki-Aikido for adults and teens will be offered for four consecutive Thursday. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese martial art based on Zen principles, which teaches practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset and calmness training through movement. All aspects of Ki-Aikido will be introduced and practiced. $40. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Feb 1. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Feb 1. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 2. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday, an event where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

‘DARLING, YOU’RE MAKING A SCENE!’ WRITING WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 3. Join dynamic, award-winning teacher and storyteller N.T. Arevalo for a lively, writing adventure. Whatever your art form, whether you write fiction or memoir, plays or poems, live-action scenes draw the audience in. Learn what makes a scene come alive and really “work” within a story or a piece of writing. Register online. Free. 10:30am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Feb 3. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 3. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Feb 3. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AWAKENING THE THIRD EYE MEDITATION WORKSHOP WITH REBECCA MEHL – Sat. Feb 3 & Sun. Feb 4. This workshop is designed for those who want direct experience of deeper states of consciousness, as well as those who want to learn skills for cultivating and managing their energy. The techniques taught during the workshop are based from decades of experience and wisdom from the Clairvision School of Meditation. RSVP online or by calling. $195 – $250. 9:00am. Private Makawao Residence, (Makawao); 808-298-1345; Bigbraveyou.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Feb 3. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

FREE PRE-VALENTINE’S DAY REIKI – Sun. Feb 4. Get the holiday started by relaxing and rejuvenating your body mind and spirit. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Feb 4. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kamaaina and visitors alike. Showcasing products that are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy Halau O Na Pua O Pakipika (keiki hula) and live island-style performances while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ONE OF A KIND WRITING CLASS – Sun. Feb 4 – Sun. Mar 4. This one of a kind class lets writers “try on” writing styles and techniques. Share work in a way that will forever transform your approach and understanding of your writing. Line by line, you’ll see your style emerge. Let’s see where your words take you. Classes take place on Sundays. Register online. $125. 2:00pm. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Mon. Feb 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

MAUI TRANSPORTATION MEETINGS – Mon. Feb 5 – Fri. Feb 9. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has developed a list of federal-aid Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) projects to be implemented on Maui. Projects pertain to planning, design, engineering, and construction of State and County roadways, maintaining and preserving existing infrastructure. The public is invited to share input on the project list at community workshops on Feb 5: Paia Community Center; Feb 6: West Maui Senior Center; Feb 7: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center; Feb 8: Kihei Community Center; and Feb 9: Kahului Community Center. 6-8pm. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization; Mauimpo.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

WESTERN HERBALISM CERTIFICATION COURSE – Tue. Feb 6 – Tue. Feb 20. Have you always wanted to learn about incorporating herbs into your life? Herbs are a great way to support health and prevent disease. Join Mary Blue, Clinical Herbalist, Farmer and Associate Professor at Brown University School in a hands on Herbal Foundations course in Kihei. Course dates are: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8pm on Feb 6, 8, 13, 15 and 20. Cost is $600 for Maui residents and $1,000 for non-Maui residents. Register online. Herbal Foundations Maui; Farmacyherbs.com/herbal-foundations-maui

MASTER CLASS WITH PIANIST DAN TEPFER – Tue. Feb 6. Pianist and composer, Dan Tepfer will hold a Master Class. For more information or to sign up, contact Ruth at 808-893-0707. 7:00pm. Maui Music Conservatory, (Queen Kaahumanu Center, 2nd Floor, Kahului); 808-893-0707; Mauimusicconservatory.com

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Feb 6. Experience a Yoga class in the Open Ocean Exhibit while surrounded by sharks, stingrays and hundreds of colorful fish. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace, increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness with nature. Bring a yoga mat, towel, reusable water bottle and any blocks/straps if desired. $20 – $50. 5:15pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 6. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Feb 7. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. BYOB, a chair or blanket and a warm sweater. There will also be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao).

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kendall Dean and The Armadillo 7-9pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Thu, Ken Norris, Concept One, Johnny Z 6-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Yum Yum Beast 10pm-1am; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com