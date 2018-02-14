MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 15th-21st, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Feb 15. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. This month’s featured guests are Ron Kuala’au and Keoki Ruiz. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

THE NEVERMINDS AND THE ULTRONS – Thu. Feb 15. Dance and enjoy singing to cover songs performed by the Neverminds. Always a high energy show, here’s a great late night event on Maui’s North Shore. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: YEAR OF THE EARTH DOG – Fri. Feb 16. Let the final night of the Rooster go up in a blaze as you begin the Year of the Earth Dog. Welcome the Chinese New Year with a dazzling Kung Fu demonstration, live music with Matthew Human, Pat Simmons Jr. Band, Al Torre, Sam Frey and Travis Rice, Ben Uyetake and more. The Komoda Keiki Zone will have an array of kids activities, and you can also check out the local merchant and restaurants. Free. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

THE MATTHEW HUMAN AND PAT SIMMONS JR BAND- Fri. Feb 16 – Mon. Feb 19. Maui-grown Pat Simmons Jr. and Nashville based Matthew Human are doin’ it island style with a country twang! Backed up by a full band, this musical collaboration will feature original tunes and some groovy covers. You can join the band’s upful vibes on Feb 16, 6pm at Makawao Third Friday; Feb 17, 9pm at Charley’s in Paia; Feb 18, 3pm at Pono Grown Farm Center in Makawao and Feb 19, 6pm at the Kalena Triangle in Kipahulu. More info and tickets available online. Free – $20. 6:00pm. Human and Simmons; MatthewHuman.com; PatSimmonsJr.com

COMEDIAN ANDY BUMATAI – Fri. Feb 16. It’s the return of popular Hawaii comedian Andy Bumatai. Andy is a local comedy legend, known for his innovative three decades of stand-up comedy, tours across the U.S., comedy albums, online talk shows, and more. He has won past Na Hoku Hanohano awards for “Most Promising Artist” and “Best Comedy Performance” and will be joined by special guest fellow comedian Kamaka Brown. $25 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘The Sound of Love’ with DJ Marques Wyatt – Fri. Feb 16. Welcome one of the most legendary, influential and respected deep house music DJ’s of our time. Wyatt has been playing his soulful sets around the globe for over 25 years. Here’s a very special night for all who love music, dance and community. He’ll be joined by DJ Scotty Boy. Find tickets on Eventbrite. 21+. $15 – $20. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI’S ANNUAL CHINESE NEW YEAR FESTIVAL – Sat. Feb 17. Celebrate the Year of the Brown Earth Dog at one of the biggest cultural observances on Maui. Now in its 20th year, the celebration will include lion dancing, a Keiki Chinese Attire Contest, tai chi and martial arts demonstrations and a presentation of Narcissus Queen and her Court. There will also be many food and craft booth too. 9:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

COMMON KINGS – Sat. Feb 17. Visiting Maui for their Aloha State Tour Common Kings is comprised of Bass Player Lui Kirimaua (Ivan), Lead Singer Sasualei Maliga (Junyer), Drummer Jerome Taito (Rome), and Lead Guitar Player Taumata Grey (Mata). Know for their relatable lyrics and feel-good vibes here hit like “No Other Love,” “Wade In Your Water” and “Lost in Paradise.” There will also be performances by Sammy Johnson, Landon McNamara, Big Body, DJ Westafa and Red Melo. Tickets are $35 GA, $75 VIP and $125 Meet and Greet. Available at: 808-280-7705; Commonkings.com. 5:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

38TH ANNUAL MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL: BENEFIT GALA – Sat. Feb 17. Join the Pacific Whale Foundation’s masquerade gala benefiting the ‘Endangered 5.’ Hear presentations by experts on 5-cetaceans nearing extinction: the Blue Whale, Maui Dolphin, False Killer Whale, Humpback Whale, and Vaquita. Attendees will be treated to sustainable seafood pupus, live music by Pianist and Composer Peter Kater and DJ Teddy Rux of Your Mix Maui will end off the night on the dance-floor. Masquerade masks are encouraged and a shuttle is available at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. $170. 6:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mauiwhalefestival.org

KUKAHI 2018: KEALI’I REICHEL AND HALAU KE’ALAOKAMAILE – Sat. Feb 17 – Sun. Feb 18. Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, Keali’i Reichel’s concert will feature fresh and exciting mele and chant, showcasing strong, emotional vocals, while his halau demonstrates innovative stagings that remain true to traditional Hawaiian roots. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SIMRIT LIVE! – Sun. Feb 18. From the transporting sounds, the hypnotic groove, Simrit’s sound is hailed worldwide as haunting, hypnotic, healing and majestic, topping the World Music Charts. Joining her are special musical guests Salif Babakora, Shannon Lee Hayden and Daniel Paul. There will be a Maui Kombucha Indian Dinner available for purchase. Raw desserts and beverages begin at 5:30pm. $25 – $35. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Deep House Sundays with The Maui House Collective – Sun. Feb 18. Join the Maui House Collective every Sunday for Deep House Sunday at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Feb 15. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘PIANO TREASURES FOR FOUR HANDS’ RECITAL – Fri. Feb 16. Nationally and internationally recognized pianists Feldman-Yee duo’ Damira Feldman and Thomas Yee will join their talents and forces to share the most celebrated four-hands piano works by Mozart, Schubert, Dvorak and Piazzolla. There will be a Meet-The-Artists reception following the concert. Donation $20. 808-244-9177; Mirafeldman.com. 7:00pm. Wailuku Union Church, (327 S. High St., Wailuku); .

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 17. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Feb 21. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Feb 15. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE AND CHAKRAS – Thu. Feb 15. Awaken an open-hearted inquisitiveness to explore a deeper stretch and awareness of self and others in this partner class. Making contact with each other through breath, movement, and touch will nourish both physical and emotional growth. Following class, enjoy a refreshing Champagne cocktail featuring Veuve Clicquot’s Rich, a unique offering from the house, available for the first time in the islands and the perfect way to end a special evening overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Advanced online reservations only. $25. 5:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; champagne-and-chakras-2018.eventbrite.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Feb 15. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine parings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Feb 16. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Feb 16. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sat. Feb 17. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 17. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Feb 18. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu, enjoy a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Start your morning with live musical jazz performance with the regular menu in addition to delicious brunch selections including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Indulge and “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Feb 18. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 20. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 21. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

‘OCEAN (VODKA) TO TABLE’ CRAFT COCKTAIL DINNER – Wed. Feb 21. Dinner turns into an amazing adventure when you add creative craft cocktails to a contemporary Hawaii Regional Cuisine menu. Enjoy a five course special menu created by Shearwater’s Executive Chef Carl Yeh and D.K. Steak House Executive Chef Albert Balbas. Each course will be paired with craft cocktails featuring Maui’s own organic Ocean Vodka. $65. 6:00pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com; Oceanshearwater.eventbrite.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 21. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. You can still vote for your favorite to win the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2018 HUI NO‘EAU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Fri. Feb 16. This prestigious competition gives visitors an opportunity to view current work by local artists in all media. The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts recognizes this exhibition each year through its Art in Public Places Program. Guest jurors from Hawaii and beyond offer a different perspective for a unique show every year. 10am-5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Feb 15. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

TECHNIQUES IN PORTRAITURE – Thu. Feb 15. Student’s grade 9-12 can learn approaches to drawing, painting, and critique from a professional artist in the Schaefer Portrait Challenge. Second session will be on Thu. Feb 22. Advance registration required. Contact Shannon Cuadro at: [email protected] Free. 4:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI PLEIN AIR PAINTING INVITATIONAL: KICK OFF PAINT OUT AND ART SALE – Sat. Feb 17. Award-winning outdoor plein air landscape artists from Hawaii, the mainland and Australia will begin the event creating freshly painted paintings for the 13th annual Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational at the Lahaina Harbor from 7:30-11am. They will be displayed for sale from 11:30am-1pm at the Pioneer Inn’s Courtyard in Lahaina. For further information on all Plein Air events go online. 7:30am. Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational; Mauipleinairpainting.org

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 18. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

SANDRA GREENBERG – Mon. Feb 19. Photographer Sandra is a Native New Yorker and had the opportunity to see the world from a multicultural vantage point. With whales and honus as her inspiration, she captures the beauty and movement of these animals in their environment. A collection of her photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Feb 20. Watercolorist, Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. See her paint live in the gallery and view a collection of her newest creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘SHYAMALI: SPROUTING WORDS’ – Thu. Feb 22. Ananya Dance Theatre is comprised of women artists of color who are also cultural activists. With dance as a choreographic response to global issues, the company is part of a social justice movement: inspiring audiences through visual and emotional engagement. $30-40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CASH CASH ALOHA TOUR 2018 – Fri. Feb 23. Electric Palms Hawaii presents Cash Cash Aloha Tour 2018. Known for their infectious dance music, Cash Cash is an electronic music trio originally hailing from the Garden State. The group consists of brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch. $30-35 GA in advance, $5 increase day of show. Doors open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEEKEND TAKEOVER WITH Z-TRIP – Fri. Feb 23 – Sat. Feb 24. Legendary DJ Z-TRIP returns to Maui for two intimate concerts: Digital vs. Vinyl. He’ll bring his own mixer (Rane’s Z-Trip Limited Edition Model) and favorite 7” records to the island. Friday’s concert will be an all-digital, “pedal-to-the-metal” performance. On Saturday, he’ll only spin 7” vinyl classics. 21+. $25-35. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Ztrippaia.eventbrite.com

PADDLE FOR PETS – Sat. Feb 24. In conjunction with Kihei Canoe Club, Maui Humane Society will host their 2nd annual Paddle for Pets with a whale watch canoe ride fundraiser. Registration fee includes coffee, juice and a one-hour canoe ride with all proceeds benefiting shelter animals. $50. There will be two launches, 7:45am and 9:30am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

ART AFFAIR 2018: HOKUSAI – Sat. Feb 24. The premier art auction and social event is an opportunity to gather and celebrate with the community of visual arts supporters. This year, they’re taking inspiration from the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai and his most iconic work, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. Guests are asked to embrace the spirit of the theme by dressing the part. The evening will feature a live and silent auction, live music, dancing, signature drinks and a gourmet seated dinner by Chef Bev Gannon and Celebrations Catering. Tickets available online or by phone. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI AIDS FOUNDATION MARDI GRAS MAUI BENEFIT – Sat. Feb 24. Get your Mardi Gras costumes ready for Maui AIDS Foundation’s yearly fundraising extravaganza. Enjoy a dinner menu designed by the resort’s Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst and dance the night away to entertainment by Shea Derrick and Full Flavor Band. Festivities will also include a silent auction, a DJ after-party and a photobooth. 21+. $140. 6:00pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui; MauiAIDS.org

THE SONGS OF C&K HANA HOU – Sat. Feb 24. Celebrating good times and ‘A Lifetime Party of Friends,’ Henry Kapono returns with his his annual concert. Joining Henry in a tribute to the music of Cecilio and Kapono are Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami (of Manoa DNA), and Blayne Asing. Here’s your chance to listen to the stories and hear the classics including “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin,” “Gotta Get Away” and more. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WINTER POPS FEATURING CAPATHIA JENKINS – Sun. Feb 25. A truly gifted entertainer, Capathia Jenkins returns to the Maui Pops Orchestra stage to provide an afternoon of pure bliss. A varied program will include Carole King’s “Natural Woman,” the theme from the James Bond movie, “Goldfinger” and more. In celebration of African American History Month, Ms. Jenkins will serve as narrator for Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” $20- $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CABARET – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 18. Clifford Bradshaw is a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub, where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious and talented cabaret performer with an utterly lost soul. Sally and Cliff begin a relationship which blossoms unexpectedly into a dream-like romance. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until-Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Until- Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE – Until – Sat. Apr 14. The AARP Foundation will be providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call or go online. 8:30am. AARP Foundation; 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp

WESTERN HERBALISM CERTIFICATION COURSE – Until- Tue. Feb 20. Have you always wanted to learn about incorporating herbs into your life? Herbs are a great way to support health and prevent disease. Join Mary Blue, Clinical Herbalist, Farmer and Associate Professor at Brown University School in a hands on Herbal Foundations course in Kihei. Course dates are Feb. 8, Feb. 13, Feb. 15 and Feb. 20. Cost is $600 for Maui residents and $1,000 for non-Maui residents. Register online. 4-8pm. Farmacyherbs.com/herbal-foundations-maui

MPD’S CSI CAMP 2018 – Thu. Feb 8 – Fri. Apr 13. Applications are now being accepted for the Maui Police Department’s CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) Camp 2018. It’s a Crime Scene Investigation experience created specifically for incoming high school juniors and seniors. This year’s camp is scheduled for June 18-22, 8am-4pm daily. The Camp will be limited to twelve students. Application is available online or at all high schools. Submit via mail or email at [email protected] Deadline to apply is Friday, April 13. 8:00am. Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division CSI Camp, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-463-3830; Mauicounty.gov/122/Police-Department

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 15. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 15 – Thu. Mar 22. This workshop series is brought to you by the National Kidney Foundation and takes place on Thursdays from 5-7:30pm. 808-683-2367; Kidneyhi.org. 5:00pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Feb 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Feb 15. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Feb 15. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BODY AND SOIL ‘HAVING A SENSE OF HUMUS’ WITH VINCENT MINA – Thu. Feb 15. Vincent Mina is the president of Hawaii Farmers Union United (HFUU) and owner of Kahanu Aina Greens. He will discuss how his family began building a successful farming career while exploring the relationship between the body and soil. Mina will give a hands on experience of what humus rich compost and vermi-compost looks, smells and feels like. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

38TH ANNUAL MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL: WORLD WHALE FILM FESTIVAL – Fri. Feb 16. The 2nd Annual World Whale Film Festival promotes visual storytellers who are passionate about whales, dolphins and our oceans. The mission is to tell powerful stories that inspire ocean and wildlife conservation around the world. Attendees will be treated to feature film BLUE, a documentary charting the drastic decline in the health of our oceans. Time TBA. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiwhalefestival.org

THE BANANA SLUG STRING BAND – Fri. Feb 16. Join the renowned Banana Slug String Band for a special performance. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 16. Every Friday the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WHALE TALES 2018 – Fri. Feb 16 – Sun. Feb 18. Learn the latest findings on marine mammals around the world including right whales, killer whales, humpback whales and bowhead whales. Hear from the experts about the effects of human activities on marine mammals and view stunning underwater photography and videography of whales in their natural environment. Join the experts on the water with the whales during benefit whale watching cruises. 12:00pm. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7079; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Feb 16. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians and stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

HO’AIKANE AT KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Feb 16. Starting back in the Summer of 1983, they just wanted to play music, but not just any kind of music Ho‘Aikane music. The group have performed all over the world and have recorded numerous albums. Here classics such as Jockey Move, Sweet Okole, Recipe and more great hits. Following their performance, CD’s will be available for purchase, where you can meet the band and get it autographed. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SCIENCE OF ONENESS WITH DR. RULIN XIU – Fri. Feb 16 – Mon. Feb 19. Quantum physicist, Dr. and Master Rulin Xiu, will share the scientific definition, understanding and practice about oneness. You will learn from both scientific and spiritual points of view. The free Introduction Evening is on Fri. Feb 16, 6-8pm. The Science of Oneness Workshop will take place Sun. Feb 18, 11am-7pm and Mon. Feb 19 10am-6pm. Cost for the 2-day workshop is $125 with a guest pass. Personal consultations are also available. For more information or to register call or go online. Seicho-No-Ie Maui, (111 Kane St., Kahului); 808-250-6637; Satorifamilywellnesscenter.com

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sat. Feb 17 – Mon. Feb 19. Volunteers are sought for a service trip over Presidents Day weekend with the Friends of Haleakala National Park. The group will hike into the Crater via the Sliding Sands Trail on Saturday and stay at Holua Cabin through the weekend. Volunteers will perform tasks related to native species protection, then will hike out on Monday. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Feb 17. Every Saturday the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 17. Support and shop local every 3rd Saturday as local business showcase their products during the pop-up event. 1:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

NISEI VETERANS MEMORIAL CENTER ‘LEADERSHIP SERIES’ KICK-OFF – Sat. Feb 17. Former Governor George Ariyoshi will launch the NVMC’s new Leadership Series in the Nahele Ballroom. The Honorable Ariyoshi served as the state’s third Governor, the first Asian American elected and the longest-serving from 1974-1986. He also served as an interpreter in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). Ariyoshi will be speaking on leadership and the Nisei values that continue to be relevant in today’s world. Heavy pupus included. Call or go online for tickets. $35. 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com; Nvmc.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Feb 17. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: MUSIC FOR A CAUSE – Sat. Feb 17. Hosted by Maui’s musical storyteller Kimo Nevius, this intimate, acoustic music concert will feature Halemanu. Inspired by the “basket houses” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised (including a percentage of musicians’ merchandise) will go towards Maui non-profit Hale Kau Kau, which offers a range of services to the South Maui community. 2:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

COFFEE HOUSE PUNK SHOW – Sat. Feb 17. Sometimes life doesn’t make sense, good thing there’s coffee and music. Come to where the hip come to sip and enjoy a live punk show with The Minorities, Smoked Solid Dairy and Under City. 6:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

38TH ANNUAL MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL: MA’ALAEA HARBOR PARTY – Sun. Feb 18. Celebrate the Whale’s with a fun filled day of live music by Eric Gilliom, The Banana Slug String Band, Haiku Hillbillys and DJ Teddy Rux of Your Mix Maui. Enjoy keiki activities, education presentations, a made on Maui marketplace and ono grindz from local food trucks. Free. 11:00am. Maalaea Harbor Shops, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); Mauiwhalefestival.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE: BE A SECRET VALENTINE – Mon. Feb 19 – Fri. Feb 23. Hawaii’s patients need volunteers to be their secret Valentine and donate blood. By donating blood, you’ll give them the sweetest gift of all – life. Donate blood on: Mon. Feb 19, Cameron Center Auditorium 8:30am-2:30pm; Tue. Feb 20, Cameron Center Auditorium 8am-2:45pm; Wed. Feb 21 Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus Gym 9am-3pm; Thu. Feb 22, Kihei Community Center 10:45am-4pm; and Fri. Feb 23, Baldwin High School Multi Purpose Room 7:15am-1:45pm. Go online to view the general requirements to be a blood donor. 8:30am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 20. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Feb 21. Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, projected on a large screen. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

SEEING WHO YOU REALLY ARE WITH RICHARD LANG – Wed. Feb 21 – Sun. Feb 25. Richard Lang is co-ordinator of the Shollond Trust, helping to share the Headless Way as widely as possible in the world. He will hold two public talks and two workshops for those who are interested. Public Talks: Feb 21, 7pm at Wailea Healing Center; Feb 23, 7pm at Makawao Union Church, ($15 per talk). Workshops: Feb 24, 10am and Feb 25, 1:30pm at Makawao Union Church, ($75 per meeting or $125 for both in advance via email). 7:00pm. Seeing Who You Really Are; [email protected]; Headless.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 7-9pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

South Maui

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com