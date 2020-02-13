MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | February 13th-February 19th, 2020

BIG SHOWS



LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Feb 13. For your booty-shaking pleasure, the fun will never end. Food and drink specials. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

GRYFFIN DJ SET – Fri. Feb 14. A New York City-based DJ and electronic dance producer, Dan Griffith, who operates under the nom de plume Gryffin, broke waves with his remixes of Tove Lo’s “Talking Body,” Maroon 5’s “Animals,” and Years & Years’ “Desire.” A classically trained pianist and accomplished guitar player, has released singles, “Heading Home,” “Whole Heart,” “Feel Good,” “Love in Ruins,” “Nobody Compares to You,” “Winnebago,” and “Just for a Moment.” Tickets: $45, $50, $55. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Feb 14. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

WHALE TALES 2020 – Fri. Feb 14, Sat. Feb 15, Sun. Feb 16, Mon. Feb 17. Whale Trust and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua will present the 14th Annual Whale Tales by Whale Trust, showcasing local and international whale researchers, photographers, and conservationists over President’s Day weekend. 8am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-572-5700; Whaletales.org

WORLD WHALE FILM FESTIVAL – Fri. Feb 14. The annual World Whale Film Festival promotes visual storytellers who are passionate about our oceans and tell powerful stories about ocean and wildlife conservation at home and around the world. More than 200 conservation filmmakers submitted their short films, many of which will be at the event to talk story and share inspiration about our blue ocean. Tickets: $10/GA; $30/VIP. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

EIGHTH ANNUAL BOOK TRUST EXTRAVAGANZA: THE GREAT GATSBY – Sat. Feb 15. Join Book Trust for a Great Gatsby themed fundraiser in support of its early literacy focused program in Hawai‘i. Book Trust’s mission is to engage every child in book choice and ownership, cultivating literacy-rich communities. Book Trust has been successfully implemented in Hawai‘i since 2005 and currently serves over 5,500 students at 14 Title 1 elementary schools on five islands. For more details, go online. For more information on tables and sponsorship, email kmcmillan@booktrust.org. $195. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Booktrust.org

MELVIN SEALS & JERRY GARCIA BAND – Sat. Feb 15. Join Mana‘o Radio and Hi Tide Nation for a night with Melvin Seals and Jerry Garcia Band featuring John Kadlecik. Hear them perform all of Jerry Garcia’s favorite tunes with the band who are keepers of the flame of the music that changed so many lives. Food trucks on site. $35 tickets at: Eventbrite.com. Doors: 5pm; Show: 6:30-10pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).



DAVID STARFIRE FEATURING ELF & RACHEL FLATT – Sat. Feb 15. Alpha Agency presents David Starfire live, featuring opening sets by E.L.F. and Rachel Flatt along with dance performances by Maui Bellydance Company! Visual alchemy by Douglas Deboer and PK Sound System provided by Live Sound Maui. $20 tickets at Eventbrite.com. 21+. 9:45pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KEIKI CONCERT CRUISES – Sat. Feb 15. Doug Dirt, Airy Larry, Marine Mark, and Solar Steve are the Real Deal: impassioned musicians, songwriters, performers, educators, and eco-warriors! With guitars, voices, crazy characters, and an extraordinary ability to connect with children, they seek to change the world, one child at a time! This special concert cruise is part of the Maui Whale Festival. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship. Tickets: $38/adult; free/keiki. 2:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

MATTY MATT’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Feb 15. Head to West Maui and celebrate Matty Matt’s birthday. Special guests include Ibiza house legend the “Sleeping Giant Artist” Chris Garcia and special guest DJ from Los Angeles, DJ Eva Kane. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT – Sat. Feb 15. Bringing the goodest-goodies for the ladies, with throwbacks and hits by Next Level DJs. Drink specials all night. $5. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

KUKAHI 2020: KEALI‘I REICHEL AND HALAU KE‘ALAOKAMAILE – Sat. Feb 15 & Sun. Feb 16. Born and raised on Maui, Keali‘i Reichel has achieved phenomenal recognition in Hawai‘i and internationally. His concerts will feature fresh and exciting mele and chant, showcasing strong, emotional vocals, while his halau demonstrates innovative stagings that remain true to traditional Hawaiian roots. Three performances: Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm. Preshow festivities start two hours prior to show time with music and hula by Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus Hawaiian Ensemble and also includes island crafters. Tickets: $12-$85. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Feb 16. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS W/MARK YAMANAKA – Wed. Feb 19. Fourteen-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Mark Yamanaka from Hilo, Hawai‘i will perform favorites from hit albums, including the latest collection of songs from his 2018 release, Lei Lehua at the Fountain Courtyard. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Maui Food Innovation Center. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Feb 13, Sat. Feb 15. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Feb 13. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Feb 13. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Feb 13 & Tue. Feb 18. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Feb 14. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with the exotic belly dancing show with Isa Inca. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177.

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Feb 14 & Sat. Feb 15. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! 21+. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 15. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MUSIC SHOWCASE – Sun. Feb 16. Come on down and get your jams on… on stage! Bring your act (solo or band) or just come and watch local talent! Pre-registration and more information online. $7 cover. 2-5pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukahi Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplace.com



KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Feb 17. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Feb 17. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 18. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Feb 18. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com



GUITAR & ‘UKULELE MASTERS SHOWCASE – Wed. Feb 19. Featuring multiple Na Hoku Award-winning instrumentalist Jeff Peterson and Big Island slack key and lap steel guitarist Sonny Lim. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 19. Alright all you karaoke lovers, join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome and all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

MAUI FOODIE

HERB PHARM CONSUMER LECTURE – RSVP BY FEB 14. Join Herbalist Autumn Summers and learn how Herb Pharm produces the highest quality handcrafted herbal products using organically grown and responsibly wild-crafted herbs, organic alcohol, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. Discover the Herb Pharm products to support seasonal wellness, immune health, and vitality. Some topics to be covered include: What Sets Herb Pharm Apart, Seasonal Wellness for Everyone, and Herbs for Stress Support. RSVP with Jill Barnattan at 808-357-0830 or Jill@goodwindstrading.com 6:30pm. Down to Earth, (305 Dairy Rd., Kahului).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS W/DJ KAMIKAZE – Thu. Feb 13. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Feb 14. A scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Feb 7, Tue. Feb 11 & Wed. Feb 12. Get your vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 15. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Feb 15. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves: connecting people with food! He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65 four courses, includes an amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. $65. 5:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 15 & Sun. Feb 16. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 15 & Sun. Feb 16. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Feb 1 & Wed. Feb 5. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Feb 16. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 2. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH RON KUALA‘AU – Sun. Feb 16. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Feb 17. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Feb 17. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Feb 17. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS W/DJ MFDAD – Tue. Feb 18. Reggae, club hits, old school, and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 18. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 18. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Feb 18. Stop by and get $2 off tacos, nachos, tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Feb 19. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: ART MAUI 2020 – DEADLINE FEB. 19. There is no theme, so submit only your best work. Go online and read the Prospectus carefully for eligibility and expectations. Best of luck to all! Receiving Day: Feb. 28, 9am-5pm. Give back day: Mar. 1, 9am-5pm. Exhibit: Mar. 8-29. Submissions@artmaui.com

ART OF TRASH ENTRY DAY – DEADLINE MARCH 28. The 18th annual Art of Trash returns April 4-May 2. Artists across Maui County are encouraged to prepare their art masterpieces made from “trash” to be considered for this year’s exhibit. All art will need to be submitted in-person and requires a $15 fee per piece. All show pieces must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a photograph of the design in order to be considered to walk the runway. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

‘THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION’ EXHIBIT – Daily until Feb 20. An exceptional group of 25 artists from Hawai‘i and the Mainland US with distinguished careers in woodworking were invited to each make one new piece for this exhibition. The work may be utilitarian or conceptual in design, with a refined conventional appeal or freeform fusion approach, using wood as the primary material. Come see works. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Daily until Feb 21. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years, giving visitors an opportunity to view current works in all media. This year’s juror is Kelly Sueda, Honolulu-based artist, art consultant, and curator. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KIRK BOES – Daily until Mar 3. Maui artist Kirk Boes works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Boes uses both oil and acrylic paints for works depicting idyllic Hawai‘i scenes. Boes is also the author and illustrator of a fantasy short story titled “An American Dog in Paris”. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Feb 13. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

BETH HIRD AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 13. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and shares these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CERAMICS CLUB: WHEEL THROWING & HANDBUILDING! – Thu. Feb 13. Cups, plates, bowls, tiles and more! In this introductory class with Josie Kele, students will create their own functional art as they explore the handling of clay using wheel throwing, handbuilding, glazing, and texturing techniques. Students will enjoy this hands-on muddy, messy, and fun art form! (Ages 11+). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 13. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 13. After a 20 year hiatus Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting, creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

TINY HANDS WITH EMILIA DE CASTRO – Thu. Feb 13. Enjoy art with your little one! Using materials such as pastels, clay, paint, and paper that stimulate creative impulses and fuel artistry, children (and an accompanying adult guardian) will learn artistic processes that tiny hands can manage with help. There will be music, movement, and lots of fun for all! Ages 2.5-5. 3pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Feb 13, Tue. Feb 18 & Wed. Feb 19. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI PLEIN AIR PAINTING INVITATIONAL – Sat. Feb 15. The 15th Annual Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational presented by Maui Arts League: nine days, 16 events, and more than 200 original paintings. The largest plein air painting invitational in Hawai‘i, it showcases the works of 24 professional plein air painters from across the United States and as far away as Australia. The painters capture the images of Maui – its people, beaches and ocean scenes, majestic mountains, verdant valleys, and historical buildings. 9am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; Mauiartsleague.org

OBSERVE & PLAY FAMILY DAY: THE WOODWORKER’S JOURNEY: CONCEPT TO CREATION – Sat. Feb 15. An exceptional group of artists from Hawai‘i and the Mainland US each made one piece for this exhibition, using wood as the primary material. Experience the world-class gallery, view the exhibit, and engage in hands-on art-making fun. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TRAVELER’S NOTEBOOK WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 15. Calling all planner, paper, and crafting lovers! Are you someone that loves to use a paper planner (known as an analog planning system)? Or, do you enjoy paper crafting and creating fun and exciting things to embellish your planners, notebooks, etc.? If so, this is the workshop for you. Learn about the Traveler’s Notebook System, while creating your own personalized system to work with your needs. $50. 4pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 16. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Feb 19. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Feb 19. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CLAYMAZING! CREATIVE CERAMICS FOR KEIKI – Wed. Feb 19. This class will introduce your child to the wonderful world of clay! Josie Kele will guide children through a variety of handbuilding projects using slab, pinch, coil, and glazing techniques. Keiki are sure to enjoy the hands-on experience of creating an array of fun, fantastic clay artwork with their hands! Ages 5+. 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, February 13

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2020 WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS – Deadline for nominations is Feb. 14. County Building, (200 S High St., Kahului); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, and mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: ‘HOTEL WAILUKU: A NEW KAMAʻAINA BUSINESS HOTEL FOR WAILUKU TOWN’ – Longtime Maui residents and Wailuku property owners, Jonathan Starr and Helen Nielsen, are major partners in Supreme Bright Wailuku, LLC, an entity proposing a new kamaʻaina business hotel in Wailuku Town. Starr and Nielsen, and other project stakeholders, will be present to describe the project and its benefits to the community. They will also provide a history of the hotels that were once prevalent in Wailuku and the towns once booming hospitality industry. Questions from the community will be fielded as well. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK’S PUBLIC PROGRAM AND ANNUAL MEETING – Bold efforts to try to save the most endangered bird on Haleakala, the rare kiwikiu or Maui Parrotbill, will be the subject of a talk by Dr. Hanna Mounce. She will discuss the kiwikiu recovery efforts, including research, implementation, challenges, and what the future may hold for the species. The business meeting, open to all, will begin following Dr. Mounce’s talk. Ongoing programs and future plans will be discussed, and board members for 2020 will be elected. Refreshments will be served. Membership dues are $30 a year. 6pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Fhnp.org

WOMEN AND FINANCES – Having control over finances is a key part of a woman’s long-term financial well-being. This educational presentation highlights a woman’s perspective on finances and three top financial concerns women have. We will talk about creating a savings plan, getting comfortable with investing concepts, the unique feminine challenges and solutions. 6pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 High St.); 808-243-5766.

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – And Tue. Feb 18. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome: no experience necessary. Drop in or passcards accepted. Weekly classes: Tue. 12:30-1:30pm and Thu. 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And Tue. Feb 18. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Friday, February 14

WHALE TALES 2020 – Until Mon. Feb 17. Whale Tales’ annual four-day event brings together marine experts with thousands of residents and visitors from around the world. Scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and conservationists join the public for a memorable weekend of engaging talks, receptions and exciting whale watches. Go online for a full schedule of events. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Whaletales.org

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models used to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

ISLAND VIBES EXPERIENCE AND INTENSIVE WITH RYAN LEIER – Fri. Feb 14-Sun. Feb 23. Ryan Leier with his teachers Nicki Doane and Eddie Modestini are offering three options: yoga experience with sweet morning practices; a 25-hour training for dedicated yogis and yoga teachers who want to go deeper into their own asana, pranayama, meditation practice, and philosophy study. The third will be a drop-in class TBA. $400. 8am. Maya Yoga Maui, (770 N Honokala Rd., Ha‘iku); 778-877-8596; Oneyoga.ca

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana, featuring performances by Hawai‘i’s own celebrities. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.,); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL LIBRARY PERFORMANCE FOR KEIKI – As part of its annual Maui Whale Festival, Pacific Whale Foundation presents a keiki experience with Uncle Wayne, Dr. Pfahl, Uncle Girish, and Uncle Jeff to play children’s music with aloha. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Mauiwhalefestival.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, February 15

KEIKI DISCOVERY WALK, BIRD WALK, AND THE WILDNESS – Learn about native and migratory birds at Kealia Pond. Kids and families are welcome to enjoy a hands-on walk to discover the bugs, birds, and plants using your five senses! Kealia Pond NWR refuge manager Bret Wolfe will talk about the uniqueness of Kealia Pond and its birds while providing engaging stories about the National Wildlife Refuge System. The winners of the Friends of Kealia Pond NWR Photography Contest will also be displayed in the Visitor Center. The event will also have crafts for keiki, and visitors can explore the refuge’s interpretive displays at the Visitor Center, wildlife viewing walking paths, and native pollinator garden. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov



BUDDHISM FOR EVERYDAY LIFE WITH REVEREND KERRY KIYOHARA – Focused on the practical application of Buddhist insights, ideas, and values in everyday life, Reverend Kerry Kiyohara of the Makawao Buddhist Temple of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii will share his thoughts on how it can be a spiritual path of awakening, helping us to truly appreciate the treasures we have and discovering the gifts we can give to others with the time we have together. The talk will begin with a simple breathing meditation. 1:30pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event from 9am-noon the third Saturday of the Month. On a first come, first served basis they will happily take: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to RESIDENTS ONLY (no commercial). 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Malamamauinui.org

HALE KU‘I PLANNING MEETING – CALLING ALL KALO FARMERS AND POI ENTHUSIASTS. Hoaloha Farms in Waikapu, with the support of Hawai‘i Farmers Union United’s Mauna Kahalawai Chapter, is building a community hale ku‘i to host ongoing ku‘i kalo (poi pounding) sessions and other cultural workshops. The group will also design and plant an adjacent food forest based on agroforestry and permaculture principles. This is your chance to honor the staple crop of the Hawaiian diet and help bring culture back into agriculture. As the project moves forward, workshops and other educational farming activities will be offered. 11am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu).

MARK ZION – Enjoy the soothing sounds of jazz pianist Mark Zion as he performs a selection of jazz standards as well as popular songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL CONCERT CRUISE – Celebrate shared love for humpbacks and other marine animals and enjoy live music, cocktails, and dancing at sea with Uncle Wayne & The Howling Dog Band. 2:30pm. Ma‘alaea Harbor, (300 Ma‘alea Rd.); Mauiwhalefestival.org



SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

STORY BOOTCAMP – This popular writing class is packed with fundamentals of great storytelling and how to go it, how to get started and how to start again, Learn more and register online. 9:30am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); Storystudiowriters.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI – Malama Honokowai and learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Feb 15, Mon. Feb 17 & Wed. Feb 19. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – Sat. Feb 15 & Sun. Feb 16. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Sunday, February 16

BRANDING YOUR SERVICE BUSINESS TO PERFECTION – Focused on individual, startup, micro to small size of businesses that ONLY provide services. Online RSVP required. 9am. ProArts, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers

MYSTIC HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR – Discover unique gifts and shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items to uplift your mind, body, and soul. There’ll be many opportunities for energy tune-ups and guidance from a handful of Maui’s best healers and readers. Plus ‘ono food and live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the HFUU Farm Apprentice Mentoring Program. For more information or to apply as a vendor call Judy at 808-891-1114. 12-5pm. VFW Maui Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd.).



GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOITS – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Cancer patients and survivors can join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and Ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors and caregivers how to restore physical functioning, relax the body, regain a sense of hope and optimism that can stimulate a healthier immune system. 10:15am. Ha‘iku Market Place, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

YOGA FOR CANCER COMMUNITY – Specialized sessions of holistic therapeutic approach yoga programs are essential to help in restoring mobility, strength, quality of life. There is an emphasis to providing help to the immune and lymph system. In addition, relaxation, relief of some symptoms associated with cancer. Build a support system and a community through the stages of diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and survivorship. 10:15am. Shala Santosha Yoga Wellness Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

Monday, February 17

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – Fall in love with donating by planning a date to give blood in February. What better way to show your love to your ‘ohana, friends, and community than sharing the heartwarming gesture of saving someone’s life? For locations, more info and to make an appointment call or go online. 9am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

SAT TEST PREP CLASS – Until March 11. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online SAT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday. Sign up online. 7pm. Varsity Tutors, (Online, Kahului); Varsitytutors.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

VOLUNTEER W/HOALOHA ‘AINA – Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. South Maui Location, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WHAT YOU HAVE IN COMMON WITH NINE ENTREPRENEURS – Have you ever had a crazy idea, but hesitated to try it out? Have you tried something new that didn’t go the way you thought? Come hear stories from business colleagues who have gone wild in their businesses or have survived a failed idea, and lived to tell you about it! Online RSVP required. 12:45pm. ProArts, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers



Tuesday, February 18

BINGO! – Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends on the lanai. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

BRAZILIAN DUO MAUI – Stop in for some Brazilian jazz, bossa nova, samba, blues, and traditional rhythms with Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro. It’s also Taco Tuesday. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FHNP ANNUAL MEETING – The Friends of Haleakala National Park invite the public to their membership meeting. Dr. Hanna Mounce of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project will talk about efforts to save the endangered Maui Parrotbill. Refreshments will be served. 6pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani Ave.); Fhnp.org



FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GROUND WAR FILM SCREENING AND DISCUSSION – See this important documentary about the toxic pesticides used in Maui’s parks and landscapes, and how they affect our children. Following the film will be a discussion on: What Maui County is doing to keep pesticides off of our parks, sidewalks and other public spaces, including upcoming legislation that would make ALL Maui County owned parks and public spaces pesticide free by law; and what you can do to make your lawn, home-owners’ association, apartment complex or workplace pesticide free. Lite finger pupu and drinks included. BYO cup and plate. Seating is limited. 5:30pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului).

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature, and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

TEEN INTRODUCTORY AIKIDO CLASSES – The four-week teen beginner course for ages 12-18 will introduce all aspects of ki-aikido practice. Taught by Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. Suggested donation of $30 for the course. 5pm. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiakido.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, February 19

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

THE BONES OF YOUR BUSINESS AS SEEN ON INTERNET – Targeting the right channel with the right content is the biggest marketing challenge when you take your business online. Join a panel discussion about creating a strong online business presence. Online RSVP required. 9:30am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores. Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ ASHLEY TOTH – Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Ashley Toth. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 7:30-10pm

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Hoaloha Westcott 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 5-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm

SOUTH MAUI

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Kaina Kountry 8pm; Sat, Annie & the Orfinz 8-10pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Thursday-Sunday. Thu, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm; Sun, Sunset Live Music 5-7pm

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Amber Fussle 6:45-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-6pm; Mon, Stacy Conery 6:45-8pm; Mon, Tim McDill 4:30-6pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, 15 David Connolly 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, 16 Murray Thorne 6:38-8:30pm

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian & Ricardo Dioso 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

WAILUKU COFFEE CO. – (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com. Sat, Mark Zion 2-4pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm

PAIA BAY COFFEE BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Tim McDill 5-8pm; Sun, Karrie O’Neill 5-8pm

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Kanoa & Rabbitt 9-11pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm



