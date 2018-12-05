MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 6th-12th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MAUI OCEAN PROTECTION CONCERT – Thu. Dec 6. International musician Samuel J. stops on Maui during his tour with world leading Marine Biologist, Terry Lilley. As part of his new album and tour, Samuel is working on an international documentary dedicated to raising awareness on the critical issue of ‘Ocean Protection.’ Terry will be presenting his Nat Geo award winning internationally acclaimed films during the concert. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SILENT DISCO – Thu. Dec 6. The musical vibes by #POUNDTOWN can only be heard through headset! $5. 7:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 7. This month is themed ‘Wailuku Kalikimaka.’ It will feature entertainment by Na Way ‘Eha and the Natalie Nicole Band. Highlights include Santa on Market Street, Christmas with Cats, Elf The Musical, Lei Kalikimaka Christmas Wreaths, a holiday succulent and gift sale. There’ll also be great food booths and trucks, crafts and other treats. 5:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MAUI CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOLIDAY PARTY AND CASINO NIGHT – Fri. Dec 7. Join the Maui Chamber of Commerce at their annual Holiday Party and Casino Night. Guest can look forward to an exciting auction, networking, a fabulous buffet, and a fun casino night. Food and toy donations are encouraged to help those in need this holiday season. $159 (per person); $1,500 (reserved tables of 10). 5:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-244-0081; Mauichamber.com

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT – Fri. Dec 7. Enjoy food and drinks along with Americana, country and roots music. Jen Weatherly and Willy Wainwright will blend their talents on stage. Limited seating. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

FRANSIS DERELLE – Fri. Dec 7. Derelle’s music has been witnessed at festivals across the country! Now, he comes to Maui and joining him will be ZandZ along with BLKSHP. 21+. Limited $5 early bird and pre-sale tickets available at Fransisderellemaui.eventbrite.com. $10. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE MANAWALE‘A BALL – Sat. Dec 8. Join the 4th Pa‘ina Kalikimaka benefit for the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club Scholarship. Guest can look forward to a buffet dinner, silent auction and entertainment by Nevah Too Late, Kuikawa, and Nuff Sedd. Please wear Kalikimaka semi-formal attire. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $85 or $900/reserved table of 10; $1,250/VIP tables. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

ALOHA HOUSE BENEFIT – Sat. Dec 8. Maui based Nashville recording artist, Brooks Maguire will showcases his brand new CD, “RECOVERY.” Attend an intimate and up-close acoustic performance to benefit Maui’s non-profit recovery center, Aloha House. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the door and includes FREE download of “RECOVERY”. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

ARMY OF SASS CHRISTMAS SHOW – Sat. Dec 8. Here’s s sassy take on a classic Halloween/Christmas crossover! Jaxx the Pumpkin Queen and the quirky cast of Halloween minions and Christmas cuties discover the true meaning of holiday spirit with a sassy seductive twist! Special performances by Tika Carter, Amy Erickson, Cirquielicious along with DJs Sylphonix (aka Sweets) and Gary O Neal spinning the tracks all night long to bring the crowd a hair flipping, booty popping, HEELtastic time! Expert Lighting by Galaxy Laser and Light. $15. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

EXILES ROLLING STONE TRIBUTE – Sat. Dec 8. The full 11 piece band is back with horns, percussion and all kinds of decadent 70s style madness. The Exiles will be treating the crowd to the best of the Stones catalog with special emphasis on the magical late 60s/early 70s period. 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Dec 8. Party in the open-air courtyard under with live DJs Gary O’neal and CPNess as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you choose the channel you want to jive to. The kitchen is open until midnight, and there’ll be drink specials, too. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

KANEKOA’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Dec 9. Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Kanekoa treats the Upcountry crowd to an ‘ukulele powered Hawaiian, reggae, folk, rock kiddo friendly show. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

NA MELE O MAUI – Tue. Dec 11. Established in 1972 for the youth of Maui County, Na Mele O Maui is Maui’s only countywide Hawaiian song and art competition. It’s dedicated to cultural preservation and perpetuation of Hawaiian mele, language, and arts. Free. 8:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI HOLIDAY FRIENDSHIP JAM AND AFTER-PARTY – Wed. Dec 12. Best Buddies Hawaii will host the 1st annual Holiday Friendship Jam and after-party. The jam will feature Hawai‘i’s top-selling female vocalist Amy Hanaiali‘i, and Hawai‘ian reggae folk rock group Kanekoa (Kaulana Kanekoa, Vince Esquire, Travis Rice, and Don Lopez). Following guest can enjoy heavy pupus and the open bar during the after Jam Party at Wai Bar. Proceeds will help support Best Buddies Hawaii programs assisting youth with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) at 8 schools on Maui. $20-$40. 6:00pm. Best Buddies, (); 808-242-6962; Bestbuddies.org/2018/11/05/maui-holiday-friendship-jam

JEFF PETERSON – Wed. Dec 12. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Slack Key Guitar Master, Jeff Peterson. Recognized as one of Hawaii’s most versatile musicians, Peterson is at the heart of the Hawaiian music scene today. See him live along with George Kahumoku Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

ELF THE MUSICAL – Until – Sun. Dec 9. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The would-be elf with Santa’s permission journeys to New York City and is faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe. See Buddy win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

ALADDIN JR. – Until – Sat. Dec 8. Take the kids and go enjoy a joyous musical telling of the Disney favorite, Aladdin Jr. Friday and Saturday at 7pm. $8 – $15. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Dec 6. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 8. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

NUTCRACKER SWEETS – Sat. Dec 8 – Sun. Dec 9. This delightful family-friendly adaptation of the treasured classic will feature 120 MAPA students. With sumptuous costumes and inspired choreography set to the timeless Tchaikovsky score, this is a must-see holiday event for all ages. Saturday show starts at 7pm and Sunday show is at 3pm. $18-$30. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

A FAMILY FRIENDLY CHRISTMAS – Mon. Dec 10. Enjoy a brief program of Christmas songs performed by Maui Madrigale, a reading of truman capote’s “A Christmas Memory” performed by Paul Janes-Brown, followed by Rick Scheideman, with an outstanding presentation of the Dylan Thomas poem “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Outside of the show, the “Friends of the Childrens Justice Center” will be collecting unwrapped christmas toys for older children who have been victims of abuse. Doors open at 6:15pm. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Dec 11. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Dec 6. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 6. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIP TO SUPPORT PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 6. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Dec 7. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. $20 – $39. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Dec 7. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide- it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 7. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It’s followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Dec 8. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

HALIIMAILE TASTEMAKERS DINNER – Sat. Dec 8. The Maui Tastemakers Series returns with local Haliimaile Distilling Company’s exciting cocktail pairing menu. Enjoy creative cocktails paired with Chef Gevin Utrillo’s award-winning Japengo fare. $95. 5:00pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

AN ‘ISLAND STYLE’ CELEBRATION AND DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 8. Here’s a perfect way to kick of the holiday’s with an “Island Style” celebration benefit for Maui’s Keiki Cancer Program. The evening of giving will include an exclusive menu, along with live entertainment by John Cruz, Sister Robi Kahakalau, Barry Flanagan, Eric Gilliom, and other special guests. $65 or $650 for a table of 10. 5:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 8. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55; show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 8 & Sun. Dec 9. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 9. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, and live Hawaiian music with Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

VEGAN SOCIAL MEETUP – Sun. Dec 9. Hosted by Joy Waters. 3:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 9. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 11. With paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics, enjoy tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 12. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until – Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MULTIMEDIA ART BY PODGE – Until Mon. Dec 31. Multimedia art by Podge will be on display daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Contact the gallery to see when Podge will be demonstration. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

NAVIGATING YOUR DIGITAL CAMERA – Thu. Dec 6 – Fri. Dec 7. This 2-day hands-on workshop with Aubrey Hord (PPA Certified Professional Photographer) covers the basics of a digital camera’s manual settings so that you can learn to create the photographs that you envision. Students will learn about ISO, shutter speed, and aperture to create the perfect exposure—along with focus, white balance, lens choice, filters, tripods, and more. 9am-1pm on both days. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 6. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAKE YOU OWN HOLIDAY MUGS – Fri. Dec 7. Families will learn handbuilding techniques while creating a ceramic holiday mug using colorful glazes to add personalized touches with Katie Peterson. They’ll also be pizza. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Dec 7. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY HOLIDAY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Dec 8 – Sun. Dec 9. Just in time for the holidays, this two day festival will showcase Maui artists from the Lahaina Arts Society. Talk story with LAS artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, wood carving, jewelry and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SIP AND SHOP WITH MAUI SHELLERY – Sat. Dec 8. Maui Shellery Designs uses Hawaiian seashells found here on Maui. Find that perfect gift for the holidays! There will also be $5 drink specials. 3-6pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

WELZIE ART SHOW – Sat. Dec 8 – Sun. Dec 9. Resin art is created the same way surfboards are built. Welzie was a board builder for Two Crows Surfboards, and his art is a perfect catalyst for combining his creativity with the resin medium. Meet Welzie in person and see art on a surfboard. Sat, 6-9pm; Sun, 12-4pm. Wyland Galleries Lahaina, (711 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-2285; www.signaturegalleries.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 9. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 9. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program. Now until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

MAUI SUGAR CANE TRAIN – Until Mon. Dec 31. All aboard the Holiday Express! The holiday cheer begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the festively decorated train for a fun holiday ride with elves and Rudolph. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Regular tickets are $35 and Premium tickets are $50. (Premium ticket holders get an additional gift for the kids and a free printed photo with Santa). Children 2-and-under are free. Two rides available: 6:30pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

MAUI COUNTY HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until Sun. Dec 16. Bring the spirit of the season to our Maui County keiki. Drop your unwrapped gift for keiki age 0-18 at the QKC Toy Drive Bin at Guest Services (during center hours) or the Pacific Media Hawaii office in Kahului (M-F, 9am-4pm). With every unwrapped gift valued at $5 or more, receive an entry for a chance-to-win a 4-night Las Vegas Package. Go online for details. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE SHOPS – Until Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their holiday photos taken with Santa at the Fountain Courtyard. Photos provided by Blinnk Photography. Visiting hours are scheduled: Now until Dec. 20, 1-7pm; and Dec. 21-24, 11am-7pm. Paws and Claus (treats for pets after photos with Santa) are on Mondays from 4-7pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT QKC – Until Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their photos taken with Santa at Center Stage North. Visiting hours are scheduled: Mon.-Sat. from 10am-8pm and Sun. from 10am-5pm. Santa Paws is on Dec. 2 from 6-8pm. Tinkertots Daycare field trip free class photos are available until Dec. 5 on Mon., Tue. and Wed., 10am-1pm, $5 for each additional photo. Compassionate Santa for families with children and adults with special needs are invited to take a photo with Santa without the holiday crowds. Appointments may be made in advance through QKC Guest Services. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; [email protected]; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Dec 6. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Dec 6. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

SEA-SON OF GIVING SHOPPING AND CHARITY EVENT – Thu. Dec 6. Support local nonprofits during the annual holiday shopping charity event. The evening will feature over 20 local vendors throughout the Aquarium, a Maui art and craft fair, exhibits, pictures with Santa, and dive presentations with SCUBA Claus. $9.95-$15.00. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 6. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Dec 6. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI STREET MARKET – Thu. Dec 6. The first-ever “Maui Street Market” festivities will include Maui’s favorite food trucks, live entertainment including the Institute of Hawaiian Music, local product vendors, and informational tables on UH Maui College’s student services. Free admission and parking. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Dec 7. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress, and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients and survivors. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

OCEAN USER WORKSHOP – Fri. Dec 7. NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, and NOAA Fisheries, invite the public to learn and ask questions about safe and lawful wildlife viewing and boating around Hawai‘i’s marine mammals and sea turtles. Whale and dolphin watchers, boat captains, ocean tour operators, and other ocean users are encouraged to attend. Doors open at 6pm. 6:30pm. NOAA HIHW Sanctuary Office, (726 S Kihei Rd, Kihei).

DISAPPEARING SHORELINES AND MANAGED RETREAT: A CONVERSATION – Fri. Dec 7. In recent years, West Maui community members have been organizing to protect their shorelines. The broad umbrella group Na Papa‘i Wawae ‘Ula‘ula and the West Maui Preservation Association will host a one-day symposium. The symposium will assemble a spectrum of experts, policy makers, coastal geologists, legislators, and community advocates, to discuss managed retreat and other means of sustaining West Maui’s shorelines and coastal resources for generations to come. Free and open to the public upon RSVP via googleform. Goo.gl/forms/dLIfsoSrwUhpHhYS2. 10:00am. Waiola Church, (535 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-661-4349.

SHOP AND SHARE – Fri. Dec 7. Shop for a great cause! Lilly Pulitzer will be donating 10 percent of proceeds to benefit research, education and conservation programs led by Pacific Whale Foundation in the mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. Free. 4:00pm. Lilly Pulitzer, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Shop I-28, Lahaina); 808-793-3723; Lillypulitzer.com

CONCEPT FOR NEW CLUBHOUSE AT WAIEHU GOLF COURSE DISPLAY – Fri. Dec 7 – Wed. Dec 12. A preliminary concept for a new clubhouse at Waiehu Golf Course will be displayed the plaza during Wailuku First Friday event from 6-9pm. During this time, DPR will provide concept sketches on a series of panels, and residents can offer comments at stations, or speak directly to the project’s design team and county staff. A second will take place on Dec. 12 at the Velma McWayne Santos (Wailuku) Community Center from 5-7:30pm. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St., Wailuku).

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

CBD Sound Bath – Sat. Dec 8. Join Lauren and Stephen Scuderi on a journey through time as diverse soundscapes wash over you. Live instruments; didgeridoo, singing bowls, gong, flute, guitar, shruti box, shakers, along with 120 samples from their collection will be included. First 30 attendees receive an optional Lulu’s 10mg square of CBD raw chocolate. $15-$20. 3:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

HO-HO-HOLIDAY BOOK SALE – Sat. Dec 8. Fill your sleigh with lots of books during and stop at the used book sale conducted by Maui Friends of the Library with books starting at $1. Pre-loved books of all kinds from fiction to non-fiction, kids and adult, plus every youngster (0-18) gets to choose and take home a book for FREE! There will also be Holiday Crafts starting at noon. ALL proceeds benefit Maui’s public libraries. 9:30-3pm. MFOL.org. 9:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

PROJECT GIFT – Sat. Dec 8. The heart of Project Gift started during a conversation between a husband and wife that simply wanted to figure out a way to reach and bless children across the island. The 4th annual event will include food, music, vendors, a snow zone and more. Donate new, unwrapped toys and bring a smile to a special child this holiday. 9:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

STORYTIME WITH SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS – Sat. Dec 8. Visiting the wonderful children of Maui, Mrs. Claus will be reading a couple of Christmas classic books. An opportunity to visit with Santa and have your photo taken will be available after storytime (free of charge – please bring your own camera). Kids are welcome to dress as their favorite hero, princess, elf or Christmas attire. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

MRS. CLAUS KEIKI CRAFTS – Sat. Dec 8. Keiki ages 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Claus for fun holiday craft making like Christmas mini-tree decorating, holiday ornaments and holiday cookie decorating. Reservations not required. Space is limited. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PRE-RAINY SEASON MA‘ALEA DITCH CLEANUP – Sat. Dec 8. Nonprofit Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is seeking volunteers to help remove trash from a short section of the stormwater ditch along the Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Ma‘alaea. Unless removed soon, the trash will likely end up in Ma‘alaea Bay when winter rains arrive and stormwater flows through the ditch into the ocean. Participants are asked to meet at the parking lot that contains the EV charging stations between Maui Ocean Center and Carl’s Jr. Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants, and bring a water bottle, sunscreen and hat. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. 9:00am. Maalaea Harbor, (Maalaea, Maalaea); Mauireefs.org

CRYSTAL WORKSHOP AND MEDIATION MUSIC CONCERT – Sat. Dec 8. Enjoy quartz crystal and gemstone healing led by Uma Silbey. $45 suggested donation. 5:00pm. Therese Tice Gallery, (3682 Makawao Ave., Makawao).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 8. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL – Sat. Dec 8. Have fun with face painting, carnival games, horse rides, the fire truck display and a visit with Santa. Local vendors and food truck will also be present and Max Angel and Maui Music will provide entertainment. 10:00am. Lahaina Baptist Church, (Corner of Shaw St. and Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina).

DELAWARE DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Dec 8. Anyone who has lived, worked, went to school, or visiting from Delaware is invited to attend the annual Delaware day celebration. Come dressed in an article of clothing from Delaware and look for the First State flag and the banner that states: ‘Aloha from the 50th State to the 1st State’. For more information, contact First State Coordinator Adele Rugg at 808-879 9964. 12:00pm. Beach Bums Maalaea, (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 8. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Dec 8. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

SANTA’S WORKSHOP – Sun. Dec 9. Come on down to the Makerspace and learn to make toys and other holiday crafting. Learn to use various hand and power tools, beading, stamping, make ornaments and decorations with 3D pens and the amazing egg bot. Close toed shoes for safety reasons are required and parents must stay with kidlets. Free admission, donation suggested. 10:00am. Maui Makers, (362 Pakana St., Wailuku); 808-359-1121; Mauimakers.com

MALAMA LAND AND SEA: KEALIA BEACH AND REEF CLEANUP – Sun. Dec 9. Join MOC Marine Institute and Maui Ocean Center for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on Hawai‘i’s marine ecosystems. The cleanup will take place along the beach, on the reef and in the ocean off the pond area. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, a hat, and reef-safe sunscreen along with mask, snorkel, fins, cutting device (scissors, etc.), bucket, and reusable gloves if you have them. Buckets, data sheets, and gloves will be provided. For more information, or to RSVP, please email [email protected] 7:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Dec 9. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 9. This popular event, presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shoping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

SAGITTARIUS NEW MOON SACRED SOUND AND CACAO CEREMONY – Sun. Dec 9. Heather Salmon and Donny Regal bring decades of experience as professional prayerformers, healers and agents of change. Their Sacred Cacao is lovingly prepared with the finest organic ingredients and offered as cacao nuggets to be eaten. Vegan Cacao nibs will be available too! $20 or $25 includes a CD. 7:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-269-4333; Mysticalalchemy.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 10. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

AFRICAN DRUMMING WORKSHOP – Mon. Dec 10. Join a fun night of live music and community drumming. Learn traditional African drumming and play music together. All experience levels welcome. Drums provided. Donations accepted to pay for space. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia);

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT: ‘LOVE ACTUALLY’ – Mon. Dec 10. Enjoy a free showing of the holiday special ‘Love Actually.’ There will also be free hot coconut oil popcorn. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Dec 10. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board.’ Here’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Dec 11. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Self-Defense Workshop – Tue. Dec 11. This workshop is designed to teach practical self-defense, with the goal being to empower the participants. Join Tasha as she teaches joint manipulation, joint locks, and pressure points. Her goal was to pull form the 8 martial arts styles she studied and picked the most effective moves for real life scenarios. $40. 6:00pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com/tao-porchon-lynch

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

BINGO BELLS WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Dec 12. Join QKC for festive and fun holiday-style BINGO! Santa and elves may just join in the bingo fun! Holiday-themed costume contest will take place on Dec 19. Stay tuned for great prizes. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PRP HAPPY HOUR AND DEMO – Wed. Dec 12. Discover how PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) treatments can help make a dramatic difference with hair loss, aging skin, inflammation reduction, tissue healing and more, in a FREE presentation and live demonstration by Emeka Okwuje, MD. Attendees can also enjoy a Champagne reception with light refreshments, special pricing on PRP and aesthetic services and a chance to win a free PRP treatment on this evening only. Space is very limited and reservations are required by phone. 5:30pm. RevitalizeMaui Center for Longevity Medicine and Aesthetics, (300 Ohukai Rd., B321, Kihei); 808-419-7445; Revitalizemaui.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Dec 12. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Dayan Kai 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Festival of Harps 5:30-7pm; Sun, Festival of Harps 5:30-7pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole and Patrick 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Jeff Bowen 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Sierra Carrere and Dave Elberg 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, DJ Sweet Beets 5-7pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Sun, Ami Schoor 5-7pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; Wed, Sarine Inna Dream 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com