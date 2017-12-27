MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 28th, 2017- January 3rd, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES – Thu. Dec 28. Get a real “Lucky I Live Hawaii” moment during this laid-back outdoor concert. Lahaina Restoration Foundation welcomes soulful singer-songwriter and slack key guitar master, John Cruz. Limited seating is provided; mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

PHIL LESH AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 28 – Fri. Dec 29. American rock band Phil Lesh and Friends consists of Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby. They’ll hit the Castle Theater for two days. Lesh is a former bassist of the Grateful Dead sure to bring a groovy night for an experience not to be missed. $140 – $150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 29. Celebrate the community with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and magic. A special Fifth Friday package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

MIKE LOVE – Fri. Dec 29. Reggae music’s rising star, Mike Love will hit the North Shore. Love will take you on a journey sharing his unique and inspiring music. Tickets are $20 presale or $25 at-the-door. $20 – $25. 7:00pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Fri. Dec 29. Steve Earle has been many things during his illustrious career, equally acclaimed as a folk troubadour, a rockabilly raver, a contemplative bluesman, a honky-tonk rounder, a snarling rocker and even a bluegrass practitioner. He’s also appeared in film and television and has written a novel, a play, and a book of short stories. He will now grace Maui with a solo performance. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON ‘NIGHT BEFORE NEW YEARS EVE’ SHOW – Sat. Dec 30. Enjoy a “Night Before New Year Eve” show in Paia with 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Kanekoa. They’ll be sharing the release of their new album “Sonic Fruit Volume IV.” Joining them for the night night will be Gypsy Pacific and Alex Kent. 8:45pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘HOWIE ON MAUI’ – Sat. Dec 30. Comedian Howie Mandel, known as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series America’s Got Talent, will land in Maui for his only appearance in Hawaii this year. Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years as a comedian, actor, television host and voice actor. His versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum and here’s your chance to see him live in the Castle Theater. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE 9TH ANNUAL COOPER FAMILY DANCE WORKSHOP – Wed. Jan 3. Sheryl Cooper and daughters Calico and Sonora are returning to support dance on Maui by teaching their unique, energetic and fun dance workshop. The workshop includes three segments – Jazz, Contemporary and Hip Hop. Cost is $20 per segment or $45 for the entire night. You may pay onsite at the studio or in advance by calling: 808-280-0047. All Proceeds Benefit the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation. Sign in at: 4:45pm. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Alicecoopersolidrock.com

NEW YEARS EVE ON MAUI

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Guests will experience the finest Maui sunsets while enjoying a variety of champagnes perfectly paired with an innovative dining menu. Cane and Canoe will also offer a 4-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner from 5:30-10pm, priced at $110 per person. Enjoy Kona Kampachi Crudo, Lobster Carbonara, Hawaiian Snapper, Australian Lamb Rack, Lililoi Mousse and more. 4-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

THE WOODEN CRATE AT LUMERIA NEW YEARS EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Celebration dinner featuring items such as spiced walnuts, Gorgonzola, Maui Cattle Company Tenderloin, Lemongrass and Ginger Kaua’i Prawns, whipped Molokai potato, Ratatouille Ravioli with Pine Nut Pesto, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Almond Cake and much more. Cost is $85 and $43 for children 6-12. There are two dinner seatings: 5pm and 7pm. Reservations required via Eventbrite. 8:00am. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA NEW YEARS EVENTS – Sun. Dec 31. On Sun. Dec 31, children are invited to create their very own special holiday craft during the New Year’s Eve craft event at the resorts Candy Cane Lane from 10-11am. The Banyan Tree Restaurant will offer a New Year’s Eve 4-course dinner with a glass of Dom Perignon, caviar bar and live entertainment. There will be two seating times: 5pm and 8pm, cost is $218 with optional wine or champagne pairing for $80, 3-course children’s menu also available for $58. Go online for a full schedule of events. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

QUEEN KAAHUMANU CENTER LET’S NOON YEAR’S EVE TOGETHER – Sun. Dec 31. Celebrate the New Year at the 2nd Annual Let’s Noon Year’s Eve Together. Enjoy an array of family festivities with keiki crafts, face painting, balloon making, strolling magic and the Resolution Wall. The countdown to the mega balloon drop will begin just before noon and Next Level Entertainment will be spinning festive family tunes and giving away prizes. 11:00am-1pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC NYE LUAU – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year Luau Style while enjoying authentic songs and dances from throughout Polynesia, including the unforgettable Samoan fire-knife dance! During the 5-8pm showing the buffet will feature prime rib and roasted potatoes in addition to traditional island favorites. The special late night luau is from 9pm-midnight, and includes a traditional luau, along with a complimentary souvenir photo and keepsake frame, party hats, noise makers and sparkling wine. Enjoy an upgraded buffet with prime rib, roasted potatoes and added desserts. Reservations are required. Go online for more information. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAANAPALI BEACH HOTEL NEW YEARS – Sun. Dec 31. Guests can come together to ring in the New Year at the Resorts Tiki Terrace Restaurant for a celebration dinner from 5-9pm. Cost is $75 per person and includes glass of champagne and party favors, and $45 for children 6-12. Reservations are required. 5:00pm. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

THE GREEK OVEN – Sun. Dec 31. Indulge in a 5-course New Year’s Eve dinner created by Chef Santuzza Kapsalis. Priced at $80 per person and discounted for children. There are two seating times available, 5pm and 7pm, reservations required. BYOB. 5:00pm. The Greek Oven, (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9752; Thegreekovenmaui.com

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with Latin Music featuring Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. Dinner starts at 5pm special priced at $100 per couple, regular menu also available. $20 cover charge after 8pm. 5:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT AND SPA NEW YEAR’S EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with a specialty prix-fixe dinner at the resort’s Black Rock Kitchen. Start off your meal with three tasting appetizers, followed by a choice of entrees, then finish on a sweet note with tastings of two desserts. Cost is $145 and includes one glass of prosecco or $195 and includes wine and champagne pairing and party favors. A limited a la carte dinner menu will also be available. Reservations are required. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-921-4600; Sheraton-maui.com

EUPHORIA NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE BALL – Sun. Dec 31. Join a decadent and delicious New Year’s Eve event and treat yourself to a night of culinary delights. Start with a four-course sit down vegan dinner with aromatic libations and desserts designed and crafted by Chef Sara of Sweetwater Culinary. After the dining experience, dance the night away with music by DJ Diva Deva and special guests. Go online for ticket options. 6:30pm-1am. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Sun. Dec 31. This is the best place to watch fireworks while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Wailea. Enjoy a Prime Rib Dinner Buffet from 5-9pm and live music with Soul Kitchen from 7-10pm followed by a live DJ. Reservation Hotline is 808-250-8288. $75. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WAILEA BEACH RESORT NEW YEARS EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a star-studded New Years Eve Party featuring entertainment by Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Dave Mason, Weird Al Yankovic, Lynda Carter, Willie K, Bob Rock, Lily Meola, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, David Draiman of Disturbed and much more. The event begins at 7:30pm and there will also be midnight fireworks, private rooftop viewing and a full bar available. Tickets are $675 per person to benefit the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. 7:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-879-1922.

MAUI GRILL KA’ANAPALI – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with DJ Big Mike. 9:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); mauigrillkaanapali.com

KIMO’S NEW YEARS EVE EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Celebrate the end of the year with DJ Sateva. 9:30pm-close. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON NEW YEARS EVE EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Bid adieu to 2017 and welcome the new year with one of the biggest names in rock n’ roll, John Popper. The legendary harmonica player will be joined by Blues Traveler bandmate, Ben Wilson. This is an intimate, seated show – an up-close-and-personal look at this iconic musician. The frontman of Blues Traveler will share words about his journey, torching his harmonica and singing hits. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Popper.eventbrite.com

DOWN THE HATCH NEW YEARS EVENT – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in 2018 at the “Bubbles and Black Ties” party brought to you by Ketel One and Chandon USA. There will be a Champagne Toast featuring Chandon and DJ LOVE will be performing to send you dancing your way into new year. Get fancy and dress to impress. Formal attire required. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT NEW YEARS – Sun. Dec 31. Ring in the New Year with a special Tour of the Stars New Year Star Party. The rooftop stargazing party includes champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and party favors. There will also be specials at Japengo and a pool party at Umalu. Call or go online for more information. 11:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Dec 28. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 30. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jan 2. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jan 2. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jan 3. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Until – Sun. Dec 31. One of Maui’s critically endangered species the Hawksbill Sea Turtle is so rare that many lifelong residents have never seen one. Hawaii Wildlife Fund partners with five-local business with a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8:00am. Hawaii Wild Life Fund; Wildhawaii.org

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 28. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Dec 29. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 29. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BBBS CHARITY EVENT – Fri. Dec 29. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui (BBBS) helps disadvantaged children by providing mentoring programs. Help MBC donate half their house beer profits to support BBBS. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

POHAKU KU’I ‘AI – Sat. Dec 30. Waiohuli taro farmer Norman Abihai will discuss “Pohaku Ku’i ‘Ai” (Poi-making Tools). Also, Keokea and Waiohuli homesteaders will share bananas, citrus, kabocha squash and other homegrown produce as a Makahiki-season ho’okupu (community gift) to attendees. 11:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 30. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Dec 31. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Dec 31. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, attend a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jan 2. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails! Inspired by the tropics, and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 3. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jan 3. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jan 3. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until- Mon. Jan 1. Fabulous Feather Art by Ellen Levinsky will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery and she will also be demonstrating in the gallery on Thursdays from 11am-4pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

CALL TO ARTIST! 2018 HUI NOE’AU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Jan 2. The Hui is looking for local and mainland artists to submit their best original work for the Annual Juried Exhibition which will take place from Jan 12- Feb 16. There is no theme to this Exhibition, all creative explorations are welcome. Entrants must be 16 or older and may submit up to three entries created within the past two years. Receiving Day is on Tue. Jan 2, 9am–4pm. More information, the prospectus and entry forms are available online. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 28. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Dec 29. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 31. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe Street, Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

LEFTOVER SALMON’S VINCE HERMAN – Thu. Jan 4 – Fri. Jan 5. Two shows. $15 pre-sale online or $20 at the door per show. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

G LOVE AND OZOMATLI – Fri. Jan 5. G LOVE and Ozomatli join forces to take you on an unforgettable musical journey. G LOVE, with his solo acoustic, foot-stomping, street-side Blues, will warm up the stage for Ozomatli, renowned for their riotous live shows, featuring a unique blend of salsa, hip-hop, reggae, rock, merengue and funk. A third set will feature G Love and Ozomatli together, bringing down the house in a full octane dance party. $40-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE – Sat. Jan 6 – Sun. Jan 7. This conference will bring together a diverse group of cannabis industry leaders to educate, network and promote cannabis awareness. There will be an exhibition and vending hall, Maui Wowie VIP Party featuring The Grouch from Living Legends, mobile clinic and more. Speakers will include Andrew DeAngelo, Harborside Dispensary; Senator Roz Baker; Teri Freitas Gorman, Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha, Lau Ola Dispensary. A 329 medical cannabis license is NOT required for entrance. Tickets are $20 per day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 all access pass. 10am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Mauicannabisconference.com

WILLIE K AND FRIENDS BLUES FEST – Sat. Jan 6. Join Willie K as he hosts special guests from near and far for an evening that will be diverse, eclectic and electrifying. Tickets: $10 (Kids 2-12 General Admission), $40 (Adult General Admission), $65, $85 with a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 12. Blues Bear Hawaii presents singer, songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins. She’s on tour in support of her latest release “Strangers Again,” a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists, including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAOLI’S 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sat. Jan 13. Join Maoli as they celebrate 10 years of good music and great fans! They will share the stage with Maui’s own Nuff Sedd, Sly Dog and TFlatz along with a few special guests. Pre-sale tickets are $25 available at YNVU in Kahului and Mr. Subs in Lahaina or online. $35. 5:00pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Maolimusic.com

NATALIE AI KAMAU’U – Sat. Jan 13. With “the voice of an angel,” four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and Miss Aloha Hula, Natalie Ai Kamau‘u is one of Hawaii’s vocal treasures. Captivating audiences internationally, Natalie’s voice has the ability to shake your soul as her heart is heard in every note and lyric. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DIPLO – Sun. Jan 14. Electric Palms presents Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. One of the most dynamic forces in music today, he’s as much an international brand as he is a musician, DJ and producer. Local openers to be announced. $35-70. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 15 – Tue. Jan 16. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Building on traditional Chinese acts, the artists add layers of complexity and daring to bring new spectacular stunts and favorite jaw-droppers. Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12-35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIM BRICKMAN ‘PURE PIANO: THE GREATEST HITS’ – Thu. Jan 18. Experience the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist, and recording artist, Jim Brickman, as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. Get ready for a night of emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. The evening will include stirring solo piano hits and timeless collaborations like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Love of My Life.” Tickets: $35, $45 and $55 ($55 ticket holders also have access to the post-show meet-and-greet). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MISS MOKU O KA LOKE HULA PAGEANT – Sat. Jan 20. Bringing back the festive “hula days” of the past, this 1st annual solo hula pageant will highlight an individual’s confidence, stage presence, style and talents. This is sure to be an exciting event filled with wonderful hula presentations, elegance, and sophistication as Hawaii’s women vie for the title of Miss Moku o Ka Loke. $45. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Thu. Dec 21 – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd., Pu‘unene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

HEADS UP BASKETBALL: HIGH SCHOOL CLINIC – Tue. Dec 26 – Fri. Dec 29. Hawaii Basketball girls Maiki Tihada Viela, Milika Taufa and Lia Galdeira combined their experiences to bring Heads UP Basketball clinics at the Lahainaluna High School gymnasium. Open to players 7th grade through high school. This clinic concentrates on offensive and defensive skills. Cost is $120 for 4-day clinic. Drop-ins are $40/day. Space is limited. The first 30 registrations will be entered in a drawing to win a free 1-hour training session with Lia. All clinic participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win other prizes. 8:00am. Heads UP Basketball; 808-866-8235; Headsupbasketball.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Dec 28. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact them. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 28. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Dec 28. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Dec 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 28. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

INTERNMENT: STORIES FROM MAUI EXHIBIT – Fri. Dec 29 – Fri. Feb 23. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans, German Americans, and Italian Americans to camps in the United States. Immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, U.S. military personnel began rounding up Japanese residents in Hawaii whom they perceived as being influential in the community. Approximately 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned. The exhibit will feature personal stories, photographs and information on the two locations on Maui which served as detention centers. The exhibit is open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm and Saturdays by appointment. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Dec 29. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Dec 30. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Dec 30. Join PopUp Yoga Maui in a special all levels yoga class, then savor some brews in MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room. Cost includes the yoga class and your first drink. Must be 21+ to participate. Reservations recommended. $20.00. 11:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 30. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 30. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 31. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: GIRLS BEACH DAY – Sun. Dec 31. All kids 8-18 who identify as female are invited for fun day at the beach with water games and sports. Learn SUP, Canoe, Windsurf and swim skills. Start with a little breakfast, a fun beach workout and then get in the water for more fun. After, all will help clean the beach together. Free. 8:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Dec 31. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Jan 1. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher and Kripalu Certified, will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turns on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jan 1. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Jan 2. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

HEADS UP BASKETBALL: ELITE GUARD CLINIC – Tue. Jan 2 – Fri. Jan 5. Hawaii Basketball girls Maiki Tihada Viela, Milika Taufa and Lia Galdeira combined their experiences to bring Heads UP Basketball clinics at the Lahainaluna High School gymnasium. This clinic is for advanced high school basketball players and highlights all skills that guards need to be successful. Cost is $120 for 4-day clinic. Drop-ins are $40/day. Space is limited. The first 30 registrations will be entered in a drawing to win a free 1-hour training session with Lia. All clinic participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win other prizes. 8:00am. Heads UP Basketball, (); 808-866-8235; Headsupbasketball.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Ueytake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ron Shadian 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Mon, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Kerrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com