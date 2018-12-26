MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 27th-January 2nd, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

STEVEN TYLER – Thu. Dec 27. Award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, author, and actor, Steven Tyler is a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and has sold more than 150 million records. As the lead singer of Aerosmith, Tyler stands as one of the most iconic rock stars in history. During the band’s remarkable career, he has played in front of millions of people and influenced artists from the worlds of rock, hip hop, country music, and beyond. He’ll be accompanied by his touring band, The Loving Mary Band. $65/GA; $79-$129; and $179 Gold Circle/SEATED. A limited number of special VIP meet and greet packages are also available. Gates: 5:30pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PAJAMA PARTY – Thu. Dec 27. Get your PJs together and come snuggle on the South Side with Maui’s DJ ILLZ as your ‘Sand Man.’ 21+. 10:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 28. This month’s event will feature live entertainment by Kualoa, Isa Inca Belly Dancing, Amy Hanaiali‘i and Missy Aguilar. There’ll also be keiki fun with face painting, spider jump, hula hooping, bubbles, T-Rex, walk on water balls, 4 kids quick Science Booth, Imagination Reality featuring Elsa from Frozen, and crafts. Shop with local merchants, and enjoy food booths, food trucks, and eateries. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Dec 28. It’s the Dirty Monkey’s second birthday and they are ready to rock with ghost faces. Head to West Maui in costume as your favorite Dead Celebrity! The Lamonts, DJs Boomshot and CPNuckle are ready to haunt your night. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Sat. Dec 29. Earle is a cornerstone artist of Americana music, and one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. Steve Earle is famous for country classics like “When You Fall in Love,” “Guitar Town,” “Goodbye’s All We’ve Got Left,” “A Far Cry From You,” and “Nowhere Road.” Always musically adventurous, here’s a chance to hear Earles’ crafted folk, blues, rock, country, rockabilly, and bluegrass live in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HANNIBAL BURESS AND LIL REL HOWERY – Sat. Dec 29. Hannibal Buress is a popular comedian, writer, podcast host, and actor who is a favorite of fans and critics on big and small screens alike and his third hour stand up special, “Comedy Camisado,” which is currently streaming on Netflix. Milton “Lil Rel” Howery is an American actor and comedian best known for his roles as Robert Carmichael in NBC’s television comedy series, “The Carmichael Show” and currently stars in Fox TV series he created, “Rel.” All ages show. $39-$49. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SASHA ROSE 3 HR SET – Sat. Dec 29. Sasha Rose creates luscious soundscapes and thick bass lines bridged by her soulful, angelic voice along with a variety of live instrumentation. She’s a multi-talented Canadian singer/songwriter, musician, DJ and producer she, returns to share world beat grooves, tribal rhythms, downtempo dance dub, and ecstatic inspirational ascensions. An Opening Movement and Partner Yoga by Serena and Jamie will take place prior to performance. This is a sober dance event. $20 cash only at the door. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH MISHKA – Sat. Dec 29. Bermudian musician, singer and songwriter Mishka, is a traveler and sailor at heart; his lyrics and sound are deep reflections of the reggae roots soul and consciousness of the Caribbean. This intimate evening of acoustic music with Mishka will open with guest Obsidian Soul featuring Nara and Tripp. Doors open at 9pm. $15/advance + s/c on Eventbrite or $20/door. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HOT APPLE PIE UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Dec 30. Spend a beautiful afternoon enjoying food, drinks, and classic rock with Hot Apple Pie. 3-5pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KAHUMOKU CD RELEASE SHOW – Wed. Jan 2. This weeks Slack Key Show features Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. He’ll share his CD anthology of favorite songs from the ‘Reminiscing’ album. Mostly from George’s early recordings, hear beautiful duets with his son, Keoki, his brother, Moses, and the great Norton Buffalo, and Grammy winning protege, Daniel Ho. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant at 5pm. Advance purchase required. Call or go online for more information. $37.99-$95. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 29. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jan 1. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

A KAPALUA NIGHTLY EXPERIENCE – Until – Tue. Jan 15. The serene, oceanfront setting will be enhanced with inviting fire pits and lighting perfect for an evening spent under the stars. In addition to its iconic shakes and sandwiches, the dinner menu will feature entrees including seared mahi mahi and kalbi ribs, along with live entertainment. There’s also a complimentary S’mores kit with purchase of $50 or more. 4:00pm. Burger Shack Kapalua, (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Dec 27. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Dec 27 – Mon. Dec 31. Enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets with champagne and seasonal bites at this pop-up bar and lounge. The hale will feature Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé paired with a festive food selection by Executive Chef Chris Damskey. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 3:30-6:30pm each day. (excluding Sat, Dec. 29). 3:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 27. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIP TO SUPPORT PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 27. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Dec 28. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20 – $39. Tours are available Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Dec 28. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. 4:30-5:30pm. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 28. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Dec 28. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as teriyaki beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar and much more. $45 for adults, $22 for keiki (6-12 years), and keiki 5-and-under eat for free! 6-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT FOR BBBS – Fri. Dec 28. Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Maui helps disadvantaged children by providing mentoring programs. All 21+ are invited to enjoy local beers while helping children facing adversity reach their fullest potential. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support BBBS. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Bbbshawaii.org

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Dec 28. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars, and classic films of the silver screen. It will be followed with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Dec 29. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Dec 29 – Sun. Dec 30. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Dec 29. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 29. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat, Dec 29 & Sun. Dec 30. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 30. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 2. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jan 2. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Open 9am-5pm daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: SURFING HAWAII – Until – Tue. Feb 19. Surfing Hawaii presents the most popular ocean sport, beginning with the Native Hawaiian origin and knowledge of he‘enalu through the evolution of surf tourism in the islands today. See surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works by artists Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. It reflects a timeline from ancient Polynesia to the 21st century, presenting the influences of surfing through art, literature, film, music, and fashion. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 27. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Dec 28. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 30. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 30. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com.

MAUI POLITICAL EVENTS

MAYOR-ELECT MICHAEL P. VICTORINO INAUGURATION – Wed. Jan 2. Maui County’s community is invited to the public ceremony for Mayor-elect Michael P. Victorino’s inauguration. Celebrate with refreshments and entertainment. 5:30-7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

BILL MAHER’S NEW YEAR’S COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA – Sun. Dec 30. The tradition continues! For the eighth year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawaii. Making the celebration extra special this year, Bill will be joined by two very special guest comedians and queens of late-night comedy, Natasha Leggero and Wendy Liebman. This show will include mature subject matter. $79.50- $99.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

STRAIGHT NO CHASER – Thu. Jan 3. Maui favorites, Straight No Chaser, returns to celebrate the New Year in style with their ‘The One Shot Tour.’ Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. SNC is the real deal, as the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together for an unforgettable live act. $33.50 – $58.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR JANIE’S FUND – Thu. Jan 3. Steven Tyler and Mick Fleetwood (with the Loving Mary Band) present a benefit concert for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. They bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Learn more at Janiesfund.org. Tickets range from $500-$1,500 with all proceeds donated to Janie’s Fund. Will call at 5pm; Ticketed meet/greet at 5:30pm; Doors at 7:30pm; Show at 8:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 4. Singer/songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins, returns to Maui on tour in support of her most recent release, ‘Strangers Again.’ This album is a collection of duets with male artists including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson, and Jackson Browne. $50-$85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE 2019 – Sat. Jan 5 – Sun. Jan 6. Maui Cannabis Conference brings together a diverse group of cannabis experts and industry leaders to educate, network and open up further dialogue about the health and economical benefits of legal medical cannabis and industrial hemp. Day 1 includes the Cannabis Business Summit with educational and panels and includes an elevated After Party featuring a Fashion Show and Concert. Day 2 is Community Education Day featuring a lecture series with information about the health benefits of Cannabis. Go online for more info and to purchase tickets. $20 – $100. 9:00am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; Royallahainaresort.com; Mauicannabisconference.com.

SONGS OF THE PACIFIC – Sat. Jan 5. Join the Whale Trust research team and special guests for an evening celebrating the enchanting Humpback Whale song. This memorable evening will feature outrigger canoe trips from shore hosted by Whale Trust researchers, a sunset dinner at the beach by Chef Lee, and a private concert by John Cruz. All proceeds support Whale Trust’s research projects in Hawaii. $175. 5:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/songs-of-the-pacific.

CHRIS BERRY BANA KUMA BAND CAMPS – Tue. Jan 8 – Sat. Jan 12. Grammy award winner Chris Berry kicks off his Hawaii tour and embarks on a three island journey to host Bana Kuma Band Camps. At the camps, participants will join him for immersion, co-creating a drum, dance, and multi-instrument ensemble, culminating in a community performance at the end of camp. Band camp detail available online. $300 – $375. 8:00am. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Haiku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com; Chrisberrymusic.org/events

BLAYNE ASING – Sat. Jan 12. With a formal music training and a natural ear for learning, Oahu, singer and songwriter Blayne Asing taught himself how to play by watching YouTube. He’s an expert in playing a variety of instruments, and began playing ukulele at age eight. Hear his original songs from country/folk to Hawaiian and island music, music of his favorite Hawaiian legends. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

‘HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY’ – Sun. Jan 13. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual Broadway Pops concert will feature the vocal talents of Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro. ‘Hollywood to Broadway’ will include songs from My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Ice Castles, Phantom of the Opera and so much more. Let these outstanding guest artists, and the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra transport you to your happiest place! $22-$60; and half-price for students 18 and under. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Fri. Jan 18. Coming off their sold out U.S. amphitheater tour, San Diego’s reggae rock fusion band Slightly Stoopid returns to Maui for their largest show yet. They’ll be with special guests like Rebel Souljahz and Fortunate Youth. $39/GA; $79/VIP advance or $49/GA; $89/VIP day of show (must be 21+ for VIP). Gates: 5:30pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS – Wed. Jan 23. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire. He’s one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, see him read his own work on stage. Sedaris will also be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q/A session and post-show book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

GINA SALA: ‘SOME enCHANTing EVENING’ SACRED MUSIC OF INDIA CONCERT – Sun. Jan 27. Returning to Maui for her 2nd annual concert, Gina Sala joined by special musical guest Daniel Paul, in an evocative evening spiced with humor, that leaves people humming songs from places they may not have expected to travel. Desserts and chai by Shamapriya will be available for purchase beginning at 5:30pm. Advance tickets available online or in cash at these Maui Ticket Outlets: Maui Kombucha (Ha‘iku), MacNet (Kahului), and Monsoon (Kihei). $35 cash at the door if available. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; ginasalas.com

RUN AND WALK FOR WHALES – Sat. Feb 2. Pacific Whale Foundation’s annual Run and Walk for Whales is one of Maui’s largest and most scenic run and walking events. With courses safer and more walker friendly than ever, we encourage all abilities to join in this fun and rewarding event. Choose from a 1 mile, 5K, 10K, or 10 mile course. The event includes a continental breakfast, awards, door prizes, post-race entertainment with Marty Dread and a Wild and Wonderful Whale Regatta. All proceeds benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy. Online registration will close at 11:59pm on January 30. 6:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauiwhalefestival.org/runwalk.

‘THE HUKILAU: PULLING TOGETHER FOR MAUI’S RESOURCES – Sat. Feb 2. Families and local businesses are invited to Malama Maui Nui’s first annual fundraiser. This exclusive evening event for the entire family will feature a delicious buffet, free drink tickets with an additional cash bar, live dinner music, a silent auction, games, photo station and, amazing ocean critters! Funds raised will benefit Malama Maui Nui’s environmental stewardship programs. $150. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com; malamamauinui.org

HALE KAU KAU DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Feb 9. Now in its 20th year, this fundraising dinner provides approximately 40 percent of Hale Kau Kau’s annual budget. Themed “Sharing the Love,” which aptly describes the support Hale Kau Kau has received, the event will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Hale Kau Kau’s mission to alleviate hunger in South Maui. Individual seats are $150 per person or $140 per person if purchasing 10 tickets. 4:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-875-8754; [email protected]; halekaukau.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

FUEL UP. DO GOOD. – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Wed. Dec 26 – Fri. Jan 4. Seeking Sustainable Superheroes who can leap streams in a single bound and rescue rubbish faster than a speeding bullet. Caped crusaders are wanted for a winter break superhero school. Students ages 6-11 will learn creative ways to aim for zero waste by reducing, reusing, and recycling, and will design a service project, and become more mindful about consumption and waste and study the impact of trash on the environment. Call or go online for details and to register. 8:00am. Hawaii Nature Center, (85 Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org/maui-nature-camps-2

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 27. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

UPCOUNTRY SKATE PARK GRAND OPENING – Thu. Dec 27. The public is invited to the grand opening of the Upcountry Skate Park Project. The County of Maui will be officially opening the park with a Grand Opening Ceremony. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information about the project contact Civil Engineer Samual Marvel, at [email protected] or 270-6173. 9:00am. Upcountry Skate Park, (91 Pukalani St., Pukalani).

TAI CHI – Thu. Dec 27. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES: KUIKAWA – Thu. Dec 27. Relax under the trees and enjoy the sweet island sounds as Lahaina Restoration Foundation present the group Kuikawa for this month’s performance. Hear the harmony of local boys Lukela Kanae, James “Koakane” Mattos, and Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 27. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Dec 27. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Dec 27. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

SACRED SOUND BATH AND MEDITATION – Thu. Dec 27. Enjoy sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and wind gong will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. 12+. Advance reservations required. $30. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (One Bay Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-8282; Spamontage.com; Shantiyogasound.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Dec 28. All ages, dancers and non-dancers alike, are invited to come enjoy the tropical Latin music of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will also include an intro dance. $10/adult, $5/children. BYOB. 8:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Dec 28. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress, and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients and survivors. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Fri. Dec 28. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound as Christina and Paul use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls sweeping you away on a transcendent sound journey. Lying comfortably in Savasana (corpse pose), a harmonious sleep-like state is reached, through guided chakra meditation and aromatherapy. There are a limited number of mats and bolsters. Blanket, shawl, pillow, and other items to infused with the bowls (crystals, jewelry, water, etc.) are welcome. 12+. $25/Advance; $30/Door. 7:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 29. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 29. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OSHOGATSU JAPANESE NEW YEAR MOCHI POUNDING – Sat. Dec 29. This event is the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s annual General Membership meeting. Open to the public, the event will feature mochi pounding and mochi tasting with a variety of self-service mochi tasting stations. Ronald and Kay Fukumoto will also serve their traditional ozoni. This is a highly-anticipated community event and tickets sell out fast. Printed tickets are available for purchase at Credit Associates of Maui, 1817 Wells Street in Wailuku. 5:30pm. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-0406 or 808-244 -9647; Wailukuhongwanji.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 30. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 30. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Dec 30. Dance and move to an masterful ever-changing soundscape, tracking how your body feels and what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect, and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Dec 31. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 31. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 1

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jan 1. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jan 1. Enjoy a pub quiz with eight rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, and prizes will be given for answering bonus questions. Gift cards will also be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over! Free. 7:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jan 2. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ANNUAL COOPER FAMILY DANCE WORKSHOP – Wed. Jan 2. Sheryl Cooper and daughters Calico and Sonora return for the 10th year to teach their unique, energetic and fun dance workshop with special guest teachers, Shauna Goddard and Sophia Oddi. Workshop include three sections; Jazz, Contemporary and Hip Hop (Contemporary and Hip Hop are choreography only). Cost options: $30 for the jazz portion only or $45 for the entire night of dance. One-hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Solid Rock Foundation and The Rock Teen Center in AZ. Give yourself a treat in the New Year and support a great cause! To pay in advance contact Marnie Meuser at 808-280-0047. Sign in: 5:15pm. Workshop: 5:30-9pm. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Alicecoopersolidrock.com.

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Jan 2. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. BYOB, bring a chair or blanket, and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Jan 2. The event inspires the community, and empowers women with an amazing atmosphere for all the local wahine’s to collaborate and share ideas. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will be drink specials and live music performed by a local wahine. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS – Wed. Jan 2. Multi-talented Maui singer and artist Gina Martinelli will delight music aficionados with her unique vocal technique and jazz harmony improvisations. Considered a Maui staple in the entertainment industry, her vocal style, which ranges from powerful rock to sultry blues and smooth jazz, has kept her on the forefront of the music scene. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Fri, Ricaro Dioso 5:30-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5:30-8pm; Sun, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Rose Renee 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Aloha Pants 5-7pm; Sat, Drew Martin 5-7pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com