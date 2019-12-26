MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 26th-January 1st, 2020

BIG SHOWS



DJ REEFER SHARK – Thu. Dec 26. For your booty shaking pleasure with DJ Reefer Shark, plus food and drink specials. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com



KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 27. Come to the south shore of Maui for K4F and enjoy live entertainment, the keiki zone, local retailers and merchants, food booths, trucks and eateries. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com



FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ DAVE FINCH – Fri. Dec 27. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Dave Finch. A little retro, strictly vinyl and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com



G LOVE HAWAIIAN ISLANDS JAM – Fri. Dec 27, Sat. Dec 28. G LOVE kicks off two nights of super fun Hawaiian island jamz with Kanekoa and special guests. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Charleysmaui.com



LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Dec 27. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get you hip swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. B.Y.O.B. event. Cover: $10/Adults, $5/Under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).



PIMPS AND HOES XMAS JAM! – Fri. Dec 27. Dress in your best for a post xmas jam party with DJ Caron. $5. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com



VIBE LIVE! WITH ISA INCA & SHANTI – Fri. Dec 27. Live music, craft cocktails and good vibes, featuring Isa Inca & Shanti! Get your groove on with the high energy classic tunes from the past and present. No cover. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com



WELDON KEKAUOHA – Fri. Dec 27. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. Grammy nominated2014, multiple Na Hoku awards…male vocalist, album of the year, song of the year, and favorite entertainer. $25. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Fri. Dec 27. Equally acclaimed as a folk troubadour, a rockabilly raver, a contemplative bluesman, a honky-tonk rounder, a snarling rocker, and even a bluegrass practitioner. Rock/country/folk singer and songwriter Steve Earle began his career writing songs in Nashville, breaking to fame with the 1986 album, Guitar Town. Tickets: $30, $45, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



THE CLASSIC ROCK BAND WAR – Sat. Dec 28. As part of their 50th anniversary tour, it’s the return of the grammy award winning band, War. Current members include founding band member Leroy “Lonnie” Jordan, (keyboard, vocals), Stuart Ziff (guitar, vocals), Marcos Reyes (percussion), Scott Martin (saxophone), Stanley Behrens (harmonica, vocals, saxophone), Rene Camacho (bass), and Sal Rodrigues (drums). Hear hits such as “Low Rider”, “Spill the Wine”, “Why Can’t We Be Friends”, “Cisco Kid” and many others. The concert will be in the Castle Theater with a dance floor in front of the stage. Tickets: $15-$125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



JP SEARS A NIGHT OF CONSCIOUS COMEDY – Sat. Dec 28. JP Sears is coming back to Maui after selling out his last show in January 2019, but this time, he’s got a brand new show with new material. Special Guest Ted Anderson will join the show, as JP Sears takes his uplifting humor and brilliantly adapts it to the stage for his LIVE stand-up comedy show! Tickets: $52. $103/VIP (include closest seating, post show meet & greet w/Q&A, commemorative laminate, and photo opportunity).

6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



MANCANDY PRODUCTIONS DRAG SHOW – Sat. Dec 28. Time for another Girly Show & Myssfits Drag Revue. Presented by ManCandy Productions the Drag Show will feature special guest performers. There will also be drink specials and the late night menu too! 21+. 10pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



WOLFCHILD…. JAZZ MAUI – Sat. Dec 28. Maui born, Seattle based Wolfchild is a collective of musicians creating a sound that blends the worlds of lyrical dreamy-folk music with the dramatic cinematic swells of Pink Floyd-esque alt-rock. $15. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com



DEEP HOUSE SUNDAYS – Sun. Dec 29. Get down with Maui House Collective DJs, and Maui’s premiere house music community for a night of infectious beats, “house-education” and deep house music. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



TOM SEGURA TAKE IT DOWN TOUR! – Sun. Dec 29. Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in demand and highly regarded talents. He is best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). and his television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up. This show will include adult content. Tickets: $50, $100. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OUT OF ORDER AUDITIONS – Auditions for the ProArts Production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan 13 and 14th from 6- 9pm. Callbacks are Jan 15. Show is in March. 18+ only. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Dec 26, Sat. Dec 28. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Dec 26. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 26. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. Free11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Dec 26. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Dec 27, Sat. Dec 28. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 28. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Dec 28. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Dec 30. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Dec 30. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MALA’S GOT TALENT KARAOKE NIGHT – Wed. Jan 1. Alright all your Karaoke lovers join Maui Karaoke host David Fincher. All are welcome & all singing levels encouraged to join in the fun! Over 35,000 songs to choose from. First come first serve! Late Night Happy Hour. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS WITH DJ BIG MIKE – Thu. Dec 26. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Dec 26-Dec 30. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

BEATS AND EATS W/ CHEF JOJO AND DJ ELIZA – Fri. Dec 27. Enjoy the freshest fruits of the sea as Chef Jojo Vasquez and his talented team turn the Chef’s Counter into a seafood action station. DJ Eliza is on duty for your listening pleasure. 5pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St.); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Dec 27. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/Adults; Half-Off/Keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Dec 27. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Dec 28. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Dec 28 & Dec 29. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Dec 28. Come get it: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Dec 29. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Dec 29. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Dec 29. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Dec 29. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

LAULAU AT KO BAR – Dec 29 & Dec. 30. Tantalize your taste buds with an authentically local dish, the laulau. Chef Pang utilizes sustainably caught seafood and locally sourced produce to bring his kitchen to you. 5-9pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Dec 30. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Dec 30. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Dec 30. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Dec 31. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 31. All Day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Dec 31. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, & DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

MERMAID UNIVERSITY – Tue. Dec 31. Come join ‘Mermaids on Maui’ in an under the sea university at the lower Lagoon Pool . Enjoy coaching from a real mermaid, learn to swim with a monofin, share mermaid legends and more. Ages 7-12. Private sessions are also available. Call or email for details and reservations. 10am. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100 ext 290; Info@kealani.com.

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Dec 31. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

CALL TO ARTISTS “2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION” – With no theme, this exhibition challenges artists to submit their best work created within the past two years. Receiving Day: Jan 7, 9am-4pm. Opening Reception: Jan 17, 5-7pm. Exhibit: Jan 17-Feb 21. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Fri. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DANCING FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Until Jan 6. Ellen Levinsky will feature Dancing Feathers, a grouping of her most recent art consisting of colorful parrot, peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. A reception will take place on Friday Dec. 6, 11am-3pm for the public to meet Ellen, and will also be demonstrating on Tuesdays, from 10am-4pm. Works will be on display 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Dec 26. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Kaanapali).

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Dec 26. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Dec 26. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Dec 26. Multi-talented artist, Victoria Wundram paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come and watch Victoria create pieces live in gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

BLUE TEARS FOR BIG FEARS: WHAT ALASKA’S MELTING FRONTIER TELLS US ABOUT A CHANGING WORLD – Dec 28. Artist and activist Kristin Hettermann and her fiance Sven Lindblad from Lindblad Expeditions will discuss the visible changes of the ice melt in Alaska; the intent behind her piece, THE BIG MELT; and her experiences with climate change in the field. $20 suggested minimum donation a person, all proceeds benefit Whale Trust 5:30pm. Art Project Paia, (77 Hana Hwy.); Artprojectpaia.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Dec 28. Colorful paintings, drawings and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave, Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Dec 28 & Dec 29. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Dec 29. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Dec 29. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Dec 29. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina).

PAINT AND PUTT – Dec 29. Presented by the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Maui Arts League enjoy golf skill games, arts, prizes and fun. Teaching the outdoor still-life workshop will be Darice Machel McGuire, 2019 Lahaina Town Poster Contest winner, and owner of Art-E Studio. Painting with keiki will Chaminade art instructor and fine artist, Mark Brown. Art workshop available for 60 keiki (grades 3-12). Online registration required. 11:30am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina); Mauiartsleague.org

BEACHFEST2020 – Registration available until Jan 23 2020. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude will take place on Jan 25 & 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. Entry fee: $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, Pyccmaui.org

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Note running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.



VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME! AERIAL SILKS PLAY CLASSES – Give your little one the chance to move, jump, climb, hang, and spin. Open to ages 3-7 classes are based on play, creative movement, and developing motor skills while using the silks as part of the canvas to their imagination. Parent/ guardian will have a chance to play and get to. Space is limited. Online signup required. $28. 10:30am. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com



STORYTIME: THE KINDNESS BOOK – No matter what other people choose to do, you can always choose to be kind. This book is the perfect introduction to a timely and timeless topic. Activities to follow. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com



HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And Sun, Dec 29. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



OLA I KA WAI: WATER IS LIFE AND UNIFIER OF ALL – Fresh refreshing water nourishes the body, washes away the dayʻs dirt, and provides various states to be used in multiple ways. This class will engage water in two ways. First, in planting and giving honor to this liquid gold. Second, you’ll dive into the water element, what is it? and how can it relieve your grief and sadness? Taught by certified master teacher, Malia Davidson of Tao Academy. Fee: $35 (includes project material. 1:30pm. Shen Qi Jing Wellness, (111 Kane St., Kahului); Shenqijimghi@gmail.com



FRECKLED: A MEMOIR OF GROWING UP IN WILD HAWAII BOOK SIGNING EVENT – Love Hawaii-based books? USA Today bestselling mystery author, Toby Neal, will be signing copies of her award-winning memoir, Freckled, and her most recent releases in her long-running mystery thriller series set in Hawaii. 2pm. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com



MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



FAMILIES DAY OUT – Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family while enjoying a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! $10. Advance reservations are required. Times available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1pm and 2:30pm. Ali’i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com



ABY & ME STORYTIME: POP-UP PEEKABOO! THINGS THAT GO – Read a book and participate in activities featuring sensory growth for your little ones. For caregivers and children ages 0-2. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com



CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com



DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com



GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com



HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 7:30am. (South Maui locations); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

BINGO! – Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pM. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 9:30-11:30am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HULA GRILL – Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘iLum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

JAPENGO – Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Hoaloha Westcott 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

JAVA JAZZ – Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm. (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KIMO’S – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com

MERRIMAN’S – Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Jason Tepora 4-7pm; May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Akoni 7-9pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PIONEER INN MAUI – Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm. (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm. (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY -Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Fri, Sunburn 7-11pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 8-11pm. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

GANNON’S – Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Fri, Dat Guys 9pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

KAHALE’S – Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Natalie & Friends 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones & Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; Tue, Y ME. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

MAUI BREWING CO. – Thu, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Sun, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm. (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Fri, Karrie O’Niell 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PITA PARADISE – Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm. (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

SANSEI- Thu, Damien Awai & Friend 10pm. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com.

WHAT ALES YOU – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com.



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; |

Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com.

MAUI MALL – Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); ; Mauimall.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



BEACH BUMS – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – Thu, Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm. (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT -Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



