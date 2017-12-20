MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 21st-27th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Pat Simmons Jr. – Thu. Dec 21. Enjoy a blend of Hawaiian inspired acoustic folk music. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Tempa and Naor Project – Fri. Dec 22. The Tempa and Naor Project is an authentic musical exploration grounded in the beauty, richness, and wisdom of the universal human experience. Through the creative vehicles of collaborative composition and live performance, Tempa and Naor blend layered musical structures with playfully infectious rhythms to form a seamless harmonic flow. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Willie K – Sat. Dec 23. For one night only, Uncle Willie K will hit Makawao for a live performance. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI PRANKSTERS PRE-PHIL PARTY – Wed. Dec 27. Maui Pranksters are returning to Paia for a Pre-Phil Lesh Party. Rock out to 2-full sets of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band songs. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Dec 21. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

Dickens’ Christmas Carol – Fri. Dec 22. On the Friday before Christmas, Makawao Library will host a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ classic story set on Christmas Eve performed by Mark Collmer. Warm, spiced cider will be served. Sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library, this one-hour program is recommended for adults and young people age 8 and up. Free. 11:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

THE FROG PRINCE – Fri. Dec 22 – Sat. Dec 23. Bring the family for a fun show that is a Fairy Tale for the keiki with just enough fracture for the adults. There will be a photo ops with the cast following the performance. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children 16 and younger. Showtimes are Friday at 7pm and Saturday with two showings at 10am and 1pm. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 23. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Dec 26. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Dec 26. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Dec 27. Enjoy Hawaii’s ‘Renaissance Man,’ Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr., performing in concert with Master of Hawaii’s Music at the resorts Aloha Pavilion. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Hawaii Wildlife Fund partners with five-local business with a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8am. Hawaii Wildlife Fund; Wildhawaii.org

CHRISTMAS PAU HANA SPECIALS – Until – Mon. Dec 25. This holiday season, kick back, relax and enjoy pau hana with friends and family. Auntie’s Kitchen will host “The 12 Days of Pau Hana,” in which a different dish and beer or holiday cocktail pairing will be served for $12 in addition to its regular menu. 4-9pm. Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 21. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant. It also includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Dec 22. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 22. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Dec 22. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 23. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Dec 24. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Dec 24. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Dec 24. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Dec 24. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 24. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 26. Delight in paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. The afternoon is inspired by the tropics and highlights the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 27. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 27. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 27. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Dec 27. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s-1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until – Mon. Jan 1. Fabulous Feather Art by Ellen Levinsky will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery and she will also be demonstrating in the gallery from 11am-4pm on Thursdays. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 21. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CALL TO ARTISTS!! 2018 HUI NOE’AU ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Dec 21 – Tue. Jan 2. The Hui is looking for local and mainland artists to submit their best original work for the Annual Juried Exhibition which will take place from Jan 12-Feb 16. There is no theme to this Exhibition, so all creative explorations are welcome. Entrants must be 16 or older and may submit up to three entries created within the past two years. Receiving Day is on Tue. Jan 2, 9am–4pm. More information, the prospectus and entry forms are available online. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JAN SHANER – Fri. Dec 22. Jan is a Plein Air Painter and shows her love of the Maui landscapes with an incredible ability to capture color and light. Stop by the gallery and see this talented artist create colorful oil paintings and discuss her work. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 24. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui ukulele sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

PHIL LESH AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 28 – Fri. Dec 29. See American rock band Phil Lesh and Friends, Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby hit the Castle Theater for two days. Lesh is a former bassist of the Grateful Dead sure to bring a groovy night for an experience not to be missed. $140 – $150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JAPANESE CULTURAL SOCIETY OF MAUI’S ANNUAL OSHOGATSU EVENT – Fri. Dec 29 – Sat. Dec 29. The “Oshogatsu – Japanese New Year’s Traditions” event will start with mochi pounding and a variety of self-service mochi tasting stations. A special recipe ozoni (traditional New Year’s soup) will also be served, along with a bento dinner. Japanese games, and sharing of other Japanese traditions will round out the evening. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10 and can be purchase at Credit Associates of Maui in Wailuku until Dec 26. 5:30pm. Wailuku Hongwanji, ( 1828 East Vineyard St., Wailuku); jcsmaui.org

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Fri. Dec 29. Steve Earle has been many things during his illustrious career. He’s equally acclaimed as a folk troubadour, a rockabilly raver, a contemplative bluesman, a honky-tonk rounder, a snarling rocker and even a bluegrass practitioner. He has also appeared in film and television and has written a novel, a play and a book of short stories. He will now grace Maui with a solo performance. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘HOWIE ON MAUI’ – Sat. Dec 30. Comedian Howie Mandel, known as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series America’s Got Talent, will land in Maui for his only appearance in Hawaii this year. Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years as a comedian, actor, television host and voice actor. His versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum and here’s your chance to see him live in the Castle Theater. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILL MAHER’S 7TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S OF COMEDY – Mon. Jan 1. Fans can expect the unexpected as the tradition continues! For the seventh year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawaii! Making the celebration extra special this year, Maher will welcome actor and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, Bob Saget and comedic impersonator Reggie Brown. $79.50 – $99.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE 9TH ANNUAL COOPER FAMILY DANCE WORKSHOP – Wed. Jan 3. Sheryl Cooper and daughters Calico and Sonora are returning to support dance on Maui by teaching their unique, energetic and fun dance workshop. The workshop includes three segments – Jazz, Contemporary and Hip Hop. Cost is $20 per segment or $45 for the entire night. You may pay onsite at the studio or in advance by calling 808-280-0047. All Proceeds Benefit the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation. Sign in at 4:45pm, class begins at 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Alicecoopersolidrock.com

LEFTOVER SALMON’S VINCE HERMAN – Thu. Jan 4 – Fri. Jan 5. Two shows. $15 pre-sale online or $20 at the door per show. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

G LOVE AND OZOMATLI – Fri. Jan 5. G LOVE and Ozomatli join forces to take you on an unforgettable musical journey. G LOVE, with his solo acoustic, foot-stomping, street-side Blues, will warm up the stage for Ozomatli, renowned for their riotous live shows, featuring a unique blend of salsa, hip hop, reggae, rock, merengue,and funk. An exciting third set will feature G Love and Ozomatli together, bringing down the house in a full octane dance party. $40 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE – Sat. Jan 6 – Sun. Jan 7. This conference will bring together a diverse group of cannabis industry leaders to educate, network and promote cannabis awareness. There will be an exhibition and vending hall, Maui Wowie VIP Party featuring The Grouch from Living Legends, mobile clinic and more. Speaker’s include Andrew DeAngelo, Harborside Dispensary; Senator Roz Baker; Teri Freitas Gorman, Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha, Lau Ola Dispensary. A 329 medical cannabis license is NOT required for entrance. Tickets are $20 per day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 all access pass. 10:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Mauicannabisconference.com

WILLIE K AND FRIENDS BLUES FEST – Sat. Jan 6. Join Willie K as he hosts special guests from near and far for an evening that is as diverse and eclectic as it is electrifying. Tickets: $10 (Kids 2-12 General Admission), $40 (Adult General Admission), $65, $85 with a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 12. Blues Bear Hawaii presents singer, songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins. Judy is on tour in support of her latest release “Strangers Again,” a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists, including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NATALIE AI KAMAU’U – Sat. Jan 13. With “the voice of an angel,” four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and Miss Aloha Hula, Natalie Ai Kamau’u is one of Hawaii’s vocal treasures. Captivating audiences internationally, Natalie’s voice has the ability to shake your soul as her heart is heard in every note and lyric. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DIPLO – Sun. Jan 14. Electric Palms present Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo. One of the most dynamic forces in music today, he is as much an international brand as he is a musician, DJ and producer. He’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground with remarkable tact and reverence. Local openers to be announced. $35 – $70. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bampproject.com

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 15 – Tue. Jan 16. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Building on traditional Chinese acts, the artists add layers of complexity and daring to bring new spectacular stunts and favorite jaw- droppers. Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12 – $35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

‘ONE PUKA PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION’ EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Feb 28. 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion, comprised almost entirely of Nisei from Hawaii. The original exhibit consists of five panels, and covers the overall story of the Nisei experience in WWII. They include the background stories on the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, the Rescue of the Lost Battalion and the Legacy of the Nisei Veterans as they returned home. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII: THE ULTIMATE GIFT – Until – Fri. Dec 22. During the holidays Blood Bank of Hawaii sees lower donor turnout, yet the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. To show appreciation, donors who give blood will be entered to win HawaiianMiles with weekly 15,000 miles giveaway and a grand prize of 80,000 miles. Donate at the Cameron Center Auditorium in Kahului. Monday 8:15am-3:15pm, Tuesday 7am-2:30pm, Wednesday 8:15am-3:30pm. Thursday 8am-5pm and Friday 7:15am-1:15pm. To make an appointment or for more information call or go online. 8:15am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

FIRSTLIGHT ACADEMY SCREENINGS – Until – Wed. Dec 27. The Maui Film Festival’s 19th annual FirstLight: Academy Screenings on Maui returns, with 10+ first-time on Maui feature films to the MACC. The Festival’s CandleLight Cafe will be glowing with passionate magenta and purple lighting for FirstLight patrons to enjoy music, food, beverages and more. More info and tickets available online. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 21. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Dec 21. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact them. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 21. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Dec 21. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite you to a Picnic for Poki. The featured guest with live Hawaiian entertainment will be Napua Greig, Kumu Hula of Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

MAUI COMIC AND COLLECTABLES CHRISTMAS TRADE NIGHT – Thu. Dec 21. Maui Comics is at it again and bringing another trade night together organized by one of the local customers, Michael Deponte. Come on down with your comics make some great trades and have a good time. 6:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Dec 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE COCKTAILS AND CANVAS EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 21. Grab a cocktail and start painting! In collaboration with Island Art Party, Cocktails and Canvas is a fun and creative class to mingle and learn step-by-step instructions to paint your own Maui memory. Admission includes cost of materials and choice of either 1 complimentary drink or free shipping of the art piece. Admission is $59 for guests and kama’aina with valid Hawaii ID and $69 for non-hotel guests. 16+. $59 – $69. 3:30pm. Aston Kaanapali Shores, (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Dec 22. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU! – Sat. Dec 23. The beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Free. 9:00am. Kukona Place, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); SHARKastics.org

#SHOPLOCAL POP-UP SERIES – Sat. Dec 23. Support the local community during the pop-up event. Vendors include Wai Life, Aqualuxe, Maui Luxx Boutique, Consciousnest Maui, Honi Designs Hawaii, Everlast Luscious Lips, Crazy Haole’s Peppers, The Beyouty Co. and more. 12:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 23. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 23. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Dec 23. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 23. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui every 4th Saturday on the Mall’s center court. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Dec 23. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: GIRLS BEACH DAY – Sun. Dec 24. All kids 8-18 who identify as female are invited for fun day at the beach with water games and sports. Learn SUP, Canoe, Windsurf and swim skills. Start with a little breakfast, a fun beach workout and then get in the water for more fun. After, all will help clean the beach together. Free. 8:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 24. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Dec 24. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the 4th Sunday of every month. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. More information available online. Free. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Dec 24. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Dec 25. Join Sandy Callender, a Kripalu Certified Registered Yoga Teacher, as she shows you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility, strength, a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 25. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: TRAINING DAYS – Mon. Dec 25. Join a fun workout, with Yoga, strength, balance and more. Learn about things like leadership, goals, community and how to get what you want out of life. Meet girls from all over Maui and have fun with awesome adult mentors. Open to all persons who identifies as female. Classes are Mondays for Jr High School (6-8th grade) and Wednesdays for High School (9-12th grade). Cost is $5 per class. 3:30pm. The Office Maui, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); TheOfficeMaui.com

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Dec 26. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to off set the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Mon, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Kerrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 7-10pm; Wed, Lee Norris 7-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com