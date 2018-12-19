MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 20th-26th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LUKAS NELSON – Thu. Dec 20. Pre-Sale tickets have sold out. Additional tickets MAY be available at the door only as space allows. 21+. $35. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GENERATIONS- Fri. Dec 21 & Sat. Dec 22. Here’s an evening of good-time music for all ages to enjoy! Pat Simmons Sr. is an original member of The Doobie Brothers and his son, Pat Simmons Jr. has grown up with music, on Maui, in California, and around the world on tour with his dad. Joining are special guests: John McFee (guitar, fiddle, pedal steel) of The Doobie Brothers, bass player Hutch Hutchinson, and drummer Marty Fera. Both shows are at 7:30pm. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LECHE DE TIGRE ROCK MAKAWAO – Fri. Dec 21. 3rd Friday Upcountry revelry pulses into the late night as the Big Island’s own Leche De Tigre rocks Makawao with their adrenalized Latin percussive rhythms, driving funk foundation and flairs of Spanish, Gypsy and Rock-inspired jams. Leche De Tigre’s potent concoction of groove music is sure to trigger long lasting excitement and good-times enjoyment with this extra lively performance. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

NINETIES NIGHT – Fri. Dec 21. Head to the North Shore for 90’s night with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Dec 22. Party in the open-air courtyard under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove to. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Dec 20. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 22. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Dec 25. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Dec 26. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Dec 20. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Dec 20 – Sun. Dec 23. Enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets with champagnes and seasonal bites. The hale will feature a new champagne cocktail making its debut in Hawai‘i, Veuve Clicquot’s Rich Rose. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 3:30-6:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Dec 20. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 20. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIP TO SUPPORT” PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 20. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Dec 21. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20 – $39. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Dec 21. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $25. 4:30-5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Dec 21. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 21. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Dec 21. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as Teriyaki Beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar and much more. $45 for adults, $22 for keiki (6-12 years) and keiki 5 and under eat for free! 6-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Dec 22. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Dec 22. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 22. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 23. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. 11:00am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 22 & Sun. Dec 23. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 23. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 25. With paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics, enjoy tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 26. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Dec 26. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

BETH COOPER – Until Wed. Dec 26. Vivid acrylic paintings and linoleum cut prints by Beth Cooper will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. She recycles previous paintings, used as the background and creating new images in the foreground. To find out when Beth will be demonstrating contact the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

EXHIBIT: SURFING HAWAII – Until – Tue. Feb 19. Surfing Hawaii presents the most popular ocean sport, beginning with the Native Hawaiian origin and knowledge of he‘enalu through the evolution of surf tourism in the islands today. Surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works by artists Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson will be on view. It reflects a timeline from ancient Polynesia to the 21st century, presenting the influences of surfing through art, literature, film, music, and fashion. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 20. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Dec 21. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 23. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 23. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

STEVEN TYLER – Thu. Dec 27. Award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, author, and actor, Steven Tyler is a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and has sold more than 150 million records. As the lead singer of Aerosmith, Tyler stands as one of the most iconic rock stars in history. During the band’s remarkable career, he has played in front of millions of people and influenced artists from the worlds of rock, hip hop, country music, and beyond. He’ll be accompanied by his touring band, The Loving Mary Band. $65/GA; $79-$129; and $179 Gold Circle/SEATED. A limited number of special VIP meet and greet packages are also available. Gates: 5:30pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Sat. Dec 29. Earle is a cornerstone artist of Americana music, and one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. Steve Earle has created country classics like “When You Fall in Love,” “Guitar Town,” “Goodbye’s All We’ve Got Left,” “A Far Cry From You,” and “Nowhere Road.” Always musically adventurous, here’s a chance to hear Earles’ crafted folk, blues, rock, country, rockabilly, and bluegrass live in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HANNIBAL BURESS AND LIL REL HOWERY – Sat. Dec 29. Hannibal Buress is a popular comedian, writer, podcast host, and actor who is a favorite of fans and critics on big and small screens alike. His third hour stand up special, “Comedy Camisado,” is currently streaming on Netflix. Milton “Lil Rel” Howery is an American actor and comedian best known for his roles as Robert Carmichael in NBC’s television comedy series, “The Carmichael Show” and currently stars in Fox TV series he created, “Rel.” All ages show. Tickets: $39-$49. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH MISHKA – Sat. Dec 29. Bermudian musician, singer and songwriter Mishka, is a traveler and sailor at heart; his lyrics and sound are deep reflections of the reggae roots soul and consciousness of the Caribbean. This intimate evening of acoustic music with Mishka will open with guest Obsidian Soul featuring Nara and Tripp. $15/advance + s/c on Eventbrite or $20/door. Doors open at 9pm. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

BILL MAHER’S NEW YEAR’S COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA – Sun. Dec 30. The tradition continues! For the eighth year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawaii. Making the celebration extra special this year, Bill will be joined by two very special guest comedians and queens of late-night comedy, Natasha Leggero and Wendy Liebman. This show will include mature subject matter. $79.50- $99.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STRAIGHT NO CHASER – Thu. Jan 3. Maui favorites, Straight No Chaser, returns to celebrate the New Year in style with their ‘The One Shot Tour.’ Neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. SNC is the real deal, as the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together for an unforgettable live act. $33.50 – $58.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR JANIE’S FUND – Thu. Jan 3. Steven Tyler and Mick Fleetwood (with the Loving Mary Band) present a benefit concert for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. They bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Learn more at Janiesfund.org. Tickets range from $500-$1,500 with all proceeds donated to Janie’s Fund. Will call at 5pm; Ticketed meet/greet at 5:30pm; Doors at 7:30pm; Show at 8:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 4. Singer/songwriter and folk music icon, Judy Collins, returns to Maui on tour in support of her most recent release, “Strangers Again.” This album is collection of duets with male artists including Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson, and Jackson Browne. $50-$85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE 2019 – Sat. Jan 5 – Sun. Jan 6. Maui Cannabis Conference brings together a diverse group of cannabis experts and industry leaders to educate, network and open up further dialogue about the health and economical benefits of legal medical cannabis and industrial hemp. Day 1 includes the Cannabis Business Summit with educational and panels and includes an elevated After Party featuring a Fashion Show and Concert. Day 2 is Community Education Day featuring a lecture series with information about the health benefits of Cannabis. Go online for more info and to purchase tickets. $20 – $100. 9:00am. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Kekaa Dr., Kaanapali); 808-661-3611; Royallahainaresort.com; Mauicannabisconference.com.

SONGS OF THE PACIFIC – Sat. Jan 5. Join the Whale Trust research team and special guests for an evening celebrating the enchanting Humpback Whale song. This memorable evening will feature outrigger canoe trips from shore hosted by Whale Trust researchers, a sunset dinner at the beach by Chef Lee, and a private concert by John Cruz. All proceeds support Whale Trust’s research projects in Hawai‘i. $175. 5:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/songs-of-the-pacific.

CHRIS BERRY BANA KUMA BAND CAMPS – Tue. Jan 8 – Sat. Jan 12. Grammy award winner Chris Berry kicks off his Hawaii tour and embarks on a three island journey to host Bana Kuma Band Camps. At the camps, participants will join him for immersion, co-creating a drum, dance, and multi-instrument ensemble, culminating in a community performance at the end of camp. Band camp detail available online. $300 – $375. 8:00am. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Haiku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com’ Chrisberrymusic.org/events.

BLAYNE ASING – Sat. Jan 12. With formal music training and a natural ear for learning, O’ahu, singer and songwriter Blayne Asing taught himself how to play by watching YouTube. He’s an expert in playing a variety of instruments, and began playing ʻukulele at age eight. Hear his original songs from country/folk to Hawaiian and island music, music of his favorite Hawaiian legends. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘HOLLYWOOD TO BROADWAY’ – Sun. Jan 13. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual Broadway Pops concert will feature the vocal talents of Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro. “Hollywood to Broadway” will include songs from My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Ice Castles, Phantom of the Opera and so much more. Let these outstanding guest artists, and the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra transport you to your happiest place! $22-$60; and half-price for students 18 and under . 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Fri. Jan 18. Coming off their sold out U.S. amphitheater tour, San Diego’s reggae rock fusion band Slightly Stoopid returns to Maui for their largest show yet. They’ll be with special guests like Rebel Souljahz and Fortunate Youth. $39/GA; $79/VIP advance or $49/GA; $89/VIP day of show (must be 21+ for VIP). Gates: 5:30pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS – Wed. Jan 23. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire. He’s one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, see him read his own work on stage. Sedaris will also be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q/A session and post-show book signing. $32 – $62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

FUEL UP. DO GOOD. – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 20. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Dec 20. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hourlong meditation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 20. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Dec 20. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Dec 20. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

CACAO AND SOUND CEREMONY – Thu. Dec 20. Begin with the ceremonial drink of cacao (2 to 3oz.), then bathe in the sounds of a 36” water gong, Tibetan singing bowls, drum, rattle and chimes participants will journey through a deep meditation. $45 per person. 16+. Advance reservations required. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (One Bay Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-8282; Spa-montage-dec20.eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Dec 21. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress, and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients and survivors. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

WINTER SOLSTICE FULL MOON SOUND BATH – Fri. Dec 21. Celebrate the Winter Solstice with Christina and Paul of Shanti Sound Healing. They’ll use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls created by Nepalese artisans (and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks) to sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. In addition, vegan ceremonial cacao discs will be served to enhance your experience with sacred plant medicine during this special event. $30. Doors open at 6:45pm. 7:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Dec 21. Every 3rd Friday, you can enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana. Hosted by Sista Val, enjoy live performances by popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6-8pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

STORY+PARTY: TRUE DATING STORIES – Fri. Dec 21. At Story Party you will hear true dating stories that will make you feel better because it could be worse. Story Party has toured over 50 countries because the dating struggle is real, worldwide. You’ll hear stories about ghosting, unwanted pictures, splitting the bill, cat-fishing, heart-break, and “I can’t believe these are true stories” from professional storytellers. If want to share your story, write it down on the casual confessions slips on the night, anonymously and they’ll read them out loud. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 22. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 22. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

QKC FEUD HOLIDAY GAME NIGHT! – Sat. Dec 22. Think you know the best answers to the survey questions? Come on down to QKC’s new game night for fun-filled entertainment as family and friends battle it out to win fantastic prizes. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Dec 23. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 23. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Dec 23. Dance and move to an masterful ever-changing soundscape, tracking how your body feels, what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Dec 23. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 23. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 24

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 24.Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Dec 24. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 25

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Dec 25. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Dec 25. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Free. 7:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26

NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Wed. Dec 26 – Fri. Jan 4. Seeking Sustainable Superheroes who can leap streams in a single bound and rescue rubbish faster than a speeding bullet. Caped crusaders are wanted for a winter break superhero school. Students ages 6-11 will learn creative ways to aim for zero waste by reducing, reusing, and recycling, and will design a service project, and become more mindful about consumption and waste and study the impact of trash on the environment. Call or go online for details and to register. 8:00am. Hawaii Nature Center, (85 Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org/maui-nature-camps-2

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Dec 26. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Joseph Benedett 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Thu, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; Fri, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Fri, Ricaro Dioso 5:30-8pm; Sat, Jim Spektor 5:30-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5:30-8pm; Sun, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Shops at Wailea – Sat, Festival of Harps 5:30-7pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Rose Renee 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4-7pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 7:30-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Fri, LECHE DE TIGRE ROCK MAKAWAO 9:30-11:30pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com