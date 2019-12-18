MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 19th-December 25th, 2019

BIG SHOWS



HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS THE DELIMA OHANA – Thu. Dec 19. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the entertaining of the DeLima Ohana. The trio Kalenaku DeLima, Kapena DeLima, and Leolani “Lilo” Tuala are members of the band Kapena. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

LIGHTNING LARRY DUPIO – Fri. Dec 20. One night musical event, featuring Grammy nominated Lightning Larry Dupio. Performing in his unique blues oriented genre, Larry will also be accompanied by some of Maui’s finest local musicians. Sweet Mama Dee, Jimmy Dillon, and Benny Yuetake will be sharing the stage with Larry. This pairing of musicians may never happen again and will surely be a memorable event for all those attending. Gigs Place is an intimate venue where you are always up close to the musicians. It’s almost like having a private party in your living room. 7pm. Gig’s Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

THE TIMELESS MUSIC OF THE KINGSTON TRIO – Fri. Dec 20. An influential acoustic music group of the 50s and 60s The Kingston Trio produced hit after hit rising to become the kings of folk music. Fans of the legendary folk icons, now comprised of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich, can hear the group’s timeless classics including “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”, “Scotch and Soda”, “Greenback Dollar”, and the Grammy winning “Tom Dooley. In celebration of 60 years of music, the iconic folk group will perform their best-loved songs. Tickets: $30, $45, $65. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

A NIGHT OF ‘UKULELE JAMS – Sat. Dec 21. Three of Maui’s top ‘ukulele recording and performing artists Andrew Molina, Neal Chin and Arlie Asiu will knock you out of your seats with their talent. Hawaiian, pop, rock, blues, jazz, classical and Latin. $20-$25. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Dec 21. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring a guest Maui musician. Inspired by “basket houses” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised during the show (including a percentage of the musicians’ merchandise sales) will go to that months charity. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Kimosongs.com

MAUI SONGWRITERS CIRCLE – Sat. Dec 21. Local songwriter Sara Jelley will host Maui’s second Songwriter’s Circle. This event is not a performance, but instead a casual and supportive get together of musicians who want to share their original music. Participants will have the chance to play their song and ask for feedback, with time for networking for future collaborations! All genres and skill levels are welcome. Contact for more info and to reserve your spot. 2pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Sarajelleymusic@gmail.com; Gigsplacemaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

OUT OF ORDER AUDITIONS – Auditions for the ProArts Production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan 13 and 14th from 6- 9pm. Callbacks are Jan 15. Show is in March. 18+ only. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

KARAOKE W/ DYLAN BODE – Thu. Dec 19. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 19. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Dec 19. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Dec 19 & Sat. Dec 21. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Dec 19 & Tue. Dec 24. Karaoke with the best host KJ / DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Dec 20 & Sat. Dec 21. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 21. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Dec 21. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Dec 23. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE W/ ALANE – Mon. Dec 23. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Dec 21. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Dec 21. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Dec 21 & Sun. Dec 22. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 21 & Sun. Dec 22. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/HAMILTON & SEBASTIAN – Sun. Dec 22. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Hamilton & Sebastian, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 22. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawaii’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com



SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Dec 22. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Dec 23. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Dec 23. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Dec 24. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 24. All Day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Dec 24. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for the night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, & DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Dec 24. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS “2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION” – Thu. Dec 19. With no theme, this exhibition challenges artists to submit their best work created within the past two years. Receiving Day: Jan 7, 9am-4pm. Opening Reception: Jan 17, 5-7pm. Exhibit: Jan 17-Feb 21. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Last Chance! Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Fri. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DANCING FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Until Jan 6. Ellen Levinsky will feature Dancing Feathers, a grouping of her most recent art consisting of colorful parrot, peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. A reception will take place on Friday Dec. 6, 11am-3pm for the public to meet Ellen, and will also be demonstrating on Tuesdays, from 10am-4pm. Works will be on display 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Dec 19. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

BETH HIRD – Thu. Dec 19. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and share these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

JOHN ENSIGN – Thu. Dec 19. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Thu. Dec 19, Tue. Dec 24, Wed. Dec 25. Tue-Thu. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM – Thu. Dec 19. Multi-talented artist, Victoria Wundram paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come and watch Victoria create pieces live in gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MARTY WOLFF – Fri. Dec 20. Maui Fine Art Photographer Marty Wolff will be featured with a collection of his work. Come and meet Marty, and see what makes him one of Maui’s best photographers. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Dec 21 & Sun. Dec 22. Talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Sun. Dec 22. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Dec 22. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 22. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

CHRIS WAARA – Mon. Dec 23. Watercolorist Chris Waara paintings are stories she shares with you. Using light as the subject matter of her newer paintings. Come meet Chris, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, December 19

SEEKING NIHON BUNKA NOMINATIONS – Deadline is: Dec 20. The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui has opened nominations for its prestigious Nihon Bunka Award, which recognizes excellence and the lifetime dedication of individuals to perpetuate the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community. For a list of requirements, and nomination form go online. For more information, contact Deron Furukawa at 808-298-3352 or Jcsmhawaii@gmail.com.

BEACHFEST2020 – Registration available until Jan 23 2020. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia Bay Beachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude taking place on Jan. 25 & 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. Entry fee: $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Register online: Pyccmaui.org

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, email aloha@mauihumanesociety.org or call 808-877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

DREAM CIRCLES -Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy 4 step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (Lucid Dream). Sessions is taught by Lalena L. Vann. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and navigating eResources. Items borrowed on the Bookmobile may be returned to any public library. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. Free 3pm. Kulamalu Park, (Kupaoa St., Kula); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

PUB QUIZ – It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

REAL PROPERTY TAX BILLS COMMUNITY MEETING – Councilmember Alice Lee will hold a community meeting to help members of the public learn more about Bill 58 (2019) and Bill 59 (2019), which are both related to real property tax reform. These bills will change tax classifications and set the framework for new tiered rates. Topic areas of discussion will include the purpose of tax reform, the potential benefits to Maui County residents and when the proposed changes will occur. Questions and comments are welcome. 6pm. Pu‘u Kukui Elementary School Cafeteria, (3700 Kehalani Mauka Pkwy., Wailuku); 808-270-7760; Mauicounty.us.lee

Friday, December 20

ALOHA FRIDAY MOVIE NIGHT: THE LION KING – Gather on Ohana Plaza with beach chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie under the stars. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Outlet center parking rates will be $5 for 4 hours where a portion of the proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club Maui. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES -In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, December 21

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

INSPIRING WOMEN OF HAWAI‘I BOOK SIGNING EVENT – Join Dr. Loretta Chen, author of Inspiring Women of Hawai’i. In this beautiful book, she celebrates inspiring women who have contributed to the growth and development of the Aloha State. These women have demonstrated their ability to rise above the ordinary and push the margins as frontier. 1pm. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT – Join Maui Sound Healing Tribe with Rasa Priya and Sacred Sound Alchemy for a truly unique experience and divine journey through sound. Hear unusual blend of mantra, raga, chanting and world instruments. Special guest and world class tabla player Daniel Paul. Tickets: $20-$35 available on Eventbrite.com 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia).

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And Sun. Dec 22. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – And Mon. Dec 23. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.



Sunday, December 22

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA K‘’EHU – Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Ka‘ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Monday, December 23

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW Member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA -Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KIRTAN, ASTROLOGY, GUIDED MEDITATION – Join Neeraja-ji and Juliet Butters Doty and listen to latest Astrology update with you chart in turn and experience a palpable mediation. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; Unwindthesoul.com

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Get your thumbs ready for N64 Mario Kart Tournament! Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and just folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun come for your chance to win some sweet prizes! BATTLE – BLOCK FORT on the projector screen for bragging rights, DTH Cash, & more to the victor. Let the games begin! 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

MODULAR STUDIO TRAINING – Designed to build skills in a specific area of expertise. Module is “Producing & Directing”. Cost: $50/adults; $40/ APA members; $25/youths 12-18. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for 3 hours or more. 7:30am. (various South Maui locations); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, December 24

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

Wednesday, December 25

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sun, Kendall Dean 7am-12pm. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

COOL CAT CAFE – Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 9:30-11:30am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HULA GRILL – Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

JAPENGO – Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Hoaloha Westcott 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com.

JAVA JAZZ – Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm. (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KIMO’S – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com

KOHOLA BREWERY – Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MERRIMAN’S – Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sat, Stay EZ 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-7pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PIONEER INN MAUI – Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm. (658 Wharf St., Lahaina, Lahaina); 808-270-4858.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm. (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com.

SOUTH MAUI

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Amber Fussle 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Sun, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Kaena Music 7-9pm. (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm; Sat, David Connolly 6:30-8:30pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PITA PARADISE – Sun, The Benoit’s 6:30-9pm. (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

SANSEI – Thu, Joe Chee 10pm. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – Sat, Festival of Harps 5-7pm. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

WHAT ALES YOU – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); Randallrospond.com

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); Randallrospond.com

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm. (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MAUI MALL – Fri, Halau O Keola Ali‘i O Ke Kai 6pm; Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI MALL – Fri, Halau O Keola Ali‘i O Ke Kai 6pm; Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – Thu, Tim McDill 5-8pm. (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Fri, Luna2na 8-10pm; Sun, Nara and Friends 6:30-8:30pm. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com





