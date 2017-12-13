MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 14th-20th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

DUKE’S 8TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Dec 15. Duke’s is turning eight, and will be celebrating with an anniversary party! There will be live music with the ‘Wild Hawaiian,’ Henry Kapono, and complimentary pupus too. 3:00pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH AMY HANAIALI’I – Fri. Dec 15. Enjoy the holidays with 18-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Amy Hanaiali’i in the resorts Anuenue Room. Amy will fill the stage with song, cultural history and holiday joy with a brand new show. 21+. Tickets are $149.95 for table seating and standing room only tickets will be made available after table stage seating is sold out. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7:00pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua; Lifeisaloha.com

CULTURAL DAY – Sat. Dec 16. This event was spearheaded by Baldwin High School student, Tiara Kobayashi-Bautista, for her senior project. Tiara’s grandfather, Stanley Kobayashi served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Cultural Day will focus on perpetuating the Japanese culture and honor all veterans. Guests can enjoy entertainment from Maui Taiko, games, crafts, food booths, mini book fair by Barnes and Noble, a tea ceremony by the Rinzai Zen Mission and a chance to light a candle for a loved one at sunset. Free. 4:30pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER PARTY – Sat. Dec 16. Join the Maui Brewing Company crew for a holiday party full of merriment and delicious craft beers. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win sweet prizes. Special holiday cask beer and craft cocktails available. 21+. 5:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

AARON LEWIS ‘THE SINNER TOUR’ – Sat. Dec 16. Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Lewis is getting back to his country roots with the recent release of his newest album entitled SINNER and embarking on his “The Sinner Tour”. Tickets are $39-89 and $129 for premium seats. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STREETLIGHT CADENCE – Sat. Dec 16. Starting on the streets of historic Waikiki as a means to pay for groceries, Streetlight Cadence is anything but your typical trio. Driven by their infectious storytelling and whimsicality, they are promoting the release of their self-titled EP, “SLC,” which is designed to represent the evolution of the band’s songwriting and Hawaii-born folk-pop sound and style. $20 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOLIDAY ROOTS RALLY – Sat. Dec 16. Q103 and Judah Sound System will present a Holiday Roots Rally hosted by Spence Jah. Head to the North Shore for a shankin’ irie time featuring Koko, Leylani, Koa Hewa, Bengali, King David and Rootz N Creation. 21+ . $10. Doors open at 9pm. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

MY THREE ANGELS – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Three convicts—two of them murderers, the third a swindler—are employed as roofers by a family, whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance. Possessing every criminal art and penal grace, they set matters right and in doing so redeem themselves as real life angels to the grateful family. $26. Showtimes are: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Dec 14. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 16. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COMEDY SHOW AND LIVE TAPPING – Sat. Dec 16. Join comedian, Cool Hand Luke, as he films his first DVD special. Enjoy comedy while indulging in a buffet dinner. Tickets are $20 and available at Farmacy Bar in Wailuku and Pukalani, or by phone at 808-276-8661. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Baldwin High School Class Of 2001 reunion fund. Doors open at 4:30pm. 5:30pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); .

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY CONCERT – Sat. Dec 16 – Sun. Dec 17. Get in the spirit of the season with the Maui Chamber Orchestra as they present their Holiday Concert: A Classical Christmas. Directed by Conductor Robert E. Wills, the program features J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Cantatas 1 and 2, with the Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus; Telemann’s Concerto for 3 trumpets, 2 oboes and timpani; Charpentier’s Noels Pour Les Instruments; and Warlock’s Capriol Suite. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 3pm. A conversations with the conductor is at 1:30pm on Sunday only. Mauichamberorchestra.org . $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Dec 16. Join Maui’s own award winning improv comedy team for a night of fast-paced farm-fresh laughs! Raw unfiltered “free range” comedy straight from the audience to the stage with wild characterizations and totally improvised scenes–all sourced from the ideas you shout out on the spot! Doors open at 7pm. Mauifreerangecomedy.com. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

HUNTER NOACK – Mon. Dec 18. Hunter Noack is an acclaimed young pianist known for his expressive performances of Liszt and other demanding classical and modern pieces. He will also become the inaugural National Parks Arts Foundation 2017 Artist in Residence. 6:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Dec 18. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Dec 19. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Dec 19. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Dec 20. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Dec 20. Check out the comedy show and the comics, hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There will be free pizza too. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Hawaii Wildlife Fund partners with five-local business with a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8am. Hawaii Wildlife Fund; Wildhawaii.org

THE STOCKING STUFFER – Until – Sun. Dec 31. Just in time for Christmas “The Stocking Stuffer” burger of the month. Made with signature Angus beef patty stuffed with chipotle peppers, sharp cheddar cheese and bacon then dressed with mayo, butter, lettuce, tomato, red onion and sliced avocado topped with a buttermilk ranch drizzle, all served on a fresh baked brioche bun. Try it with their LifeFood Vegan patty. 10:30am. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

PIZZA AND BEER – Thu. Dec 14 – Sat. Dec 16. Enjoy Kohola Beers on tap with pizza pairing. 11:30am. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

CHRISTMAS PAU HANA SPECIALS – Thu. Dec 14 – Mon. Dec 25. This holiday season, kick back, relax and enjoy pau hana with friends and family. Auntie’s Kitchen will host “The 12 Days of Pau Hana,” in which a different dish and beer or holiday cocktail pairing will be served for $12 in addition to its regular menu. 4-9pm. Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Dec 14. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Dec 15. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste 5 wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Dec 15. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 15. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 16. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Dec 17. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Dec 17. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Dec 17. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Dec 17. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 17. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 19. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 20. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 20. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Dec 20. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s-1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ELLEN LEVINSKY – Until – Mon. Jan 1. Fabulous Feather Art by Ellen Levinsky will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery and she will also be demonstrating in the gallery from 11am-4pm on Thursdays. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 14. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

GEORGE AND FRIENDS ART EXHIBIT – Thu. Dec 14. Since 1973, George Allan’s paintings have touched countless visitors and residents alike, sharing in appreciation for our beautiful island. Join Viewpoints as he’s joined by fellow artists and friends. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

JACK HAMILTON – Fri. Dec 15. Jack has been a silversmith for over 40 years and a fine art oil painter for over 20 years. He will be demonstrating his oil painting technique, come and meet Jack, and watch him work on a new painting. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JAN SHANER – Fri. Dec 15. Jan is a Plein Air Painter and shows her love of the Maui landscapes with an incredible ability to capture color and light. Stop by the gallery and see this talented artist create colorful oil paintings and discuss her work. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

‘SEARCHING FOR UNICORNS’ AN EVENING WITH FLIP NICKLIN – Fri. Dec 15. Celebrate whales while enjoying wine, cheese, chocolate and live music. The evening will include a feature presentation by Flip Nicklin, “Searching for Unicorns,” stories of unexpected discoveries along the photographic journey. There will also be exclusive gallery photographs from Flip’s 30-year career specializing in the photography of marine mammals. Tickets are $125 per person and only 50 tickets are available. All proceeds of the event support the research and education programs of Whale Trust. Call or go online to purchase tickets. $125. 5:00pm. National Geographic Fine Arts Gallery, (The Shops of Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-572-5700; Whaletrust.org/product/holiday-evening-flip-nicklin

HOLIDAY ART SHOW – Sat. Dec 16. Get inspired for the season and find the perfect hand crafted gifts for your favorite people. Peruse the gallery and explore a collection of works by resident artists, Geoffrey Moore, Taylor Binda and Jenny Woodward and season’s greeting cards from local stationary artist Wild Aloha. There will also be a re-useable gift wrapping craft station and seasonal snacks to enjoy. 4:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI’S FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 17. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui ukulele sisters. For more information call 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina).

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Dec 19. Watercolorist Luana finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, and favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Dec 19. In collaboration with Island Art Party, MBC invites the island’s artists, foodies and beer lovers to create paintings, taste beers and enjoy a special happy hour while making new friends in the Kihei Tasting Room. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

BAZ MAUI – Wed. Dec 20. Baz is a self-taught mixed media and fiber artist. He’ll be working with materials directly from nature, including tree bark and banana leaves. Visit the gallery and see his unique process. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

RICH KENNY – Wed. Dec 20. Watercolorist Rich Kenny is a lifelong artist and paints in a loose colorful style with little detail. He will be working on a new painting live in the gallery. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

PHIL LESH AND FRIENDS – Thu. Dec 28 & Fri. Dec 29. See a classic American rock band with Phil Lesh and Friends, Grahame Lesh, Ross James, Alex Koford and Jason Crosby. Lesh is a former bassist from the Grateful Dead; this is sure to be a groovy night that should not to be missed. $140 – $150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOLO SESSIONS: STEVE EARLE – Fri. Dec 29. Steve Earle has been many things during his illustrious career, equally acclaimed as a folk troubadour, a rockabilly raver, a contemplative bluesman, a honky-tonk rounder, a snarling rocker and even a bluegrass practitioner. He has also appeared in film and television and has written a novel, a play and a book of short stories. He will now grace Maui with a solo performance. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘HOWIE ON MAUI’ – Sat. Dec 30. Comedian Howie Mandel, known as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series America’s Got Talent will land in Maui for his only appearance in Hawaii this year. Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years as a comedian, actor, television host and voice actor. His versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum and here’s your chance to see him live on Maui. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILL MAHER’S 7TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S OF COMEDY – Mon. Jan 1. Fans can expect the unexpected as the tradition continues! For the seventh year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawaii. Making the celebration extra special this year, Maher will also welcome actor and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Bob Saget and comedic impersonator, Reggie Brown. $79.50 – $99.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LEFTOVER SALMON’S VINCE HERMAN – Thu. Jan 4 – Fri. Jan 5. Head to the North Shore for two shows featuring Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman. $15 pre-sale online or $20 at the door per show. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

G LOVE AND OZOMATLI – Fri. Jan 5. G LOVE and Ozomatli join forces to take you on an unforgettable musical journey! See G LOVE perform a solo acoustic with his foot-stomping street-side Blues. He’ll warm up the stage for Ozomatli, a band renowned for their riotous live shows that feature a unique blend of salsa, hip hop, reggae, rock, merengue and funk. An exciting third set will feature G Love and Ozomatli together, bringing down the house in a full octane dance party. $40 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CANNABIS CONFERENCE – Sat. Jan 6 – Sun. Jan 7. This conference will bring together a diverse group of cannabis industry leaders to educate, network and promote cannabis awareness. There will be an exhibition and vending hall, Maui Wowie VIP Party featuring The Grouch from Living Legends, a mobile clinic and more. Speaker’s include Andrew DeAngelo, Harborside Dispensary; Senator Roz Baker; Teri Freitas Gorman, Maui Grown Therapies and Richard Ha and Lau Ola Dispensary. A 329 medical cannabis license is NOT required for entrance. Tickets are $20 per day, $50 Maui Wowie VIP Party or $75 all access pass. 10:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Mauicannabisconference.com

WILLIE K AND FRIENDS BLUES FEST – Sat. Jan 6. Join Willie K as he hosts special guests from near and far for an evening that is as diverse and eclectic as it is electrifying. Tickets: $10 (Kids 2-12 General Admission), $40 (Adult General Admission), $65, $85 with a limited number of $250 VIP packages. Gates open at 5pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS – Fri. Jan 12. Judy is on tour in support of her latest release “Strangers Again,” a collection of duets with some of her favorite male artists. The album also features Don Mclean, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NATALIE AI KAMAU’U – Sat. Jan 13. With “the voice of an angel,” four-time Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and Miss Aloha Hula, Natalie Ai Kamau’u is one of Hawaii’s vocal treasures. Captivating audiences internationally, Natalie’s voice has the ability to shake your soul as her heart is heard in every note and lyric. $40. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DIPLO – Sun. Jan 14. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is as much an international brand as he is a musician, DJ and producer. He’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground with remarkable tact and reverence. Local openers to be announced. $35 – $70. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bampproject.com

NEW SHANGHAI CIRCUS – Mon. Jan 15 – Tue. Jan 16. China’s most daring acrobats, jugglers, balance artists, and contortionists return to Maui for the year’s grandest family spectacular. These highly skilled, rigorously trained and multitalented acrobats will enthrall you as they bend and twist with graceful movements to form living sculptures. Building on traditional Chinese acts, the artists add layers of complexity and daring to bring new spectacular stunts and favorite jaw- droppers. Monday, Jan. 15, 4pm and 7:30pm; Tuesday, Jan 16, 4pm and 7pm. $12 – $35. 4:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14TH

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LET IT SNOW – Until- Sat. Dec 23. Back by popular demand, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will once again transform into a giant snow globe with its award-winning “Let it Snow!” snowfall experience returning on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until Dec. 23. Snowflakes will descend on the center promenade at 6:30pm and 8pm. Each snowfall show will last for 10 minutes orchestrated to festive, holiday music with keiki snowflake wands and free Starbucks hot chocolate for early arrivals served by jingle ambassadors. Free. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Drop your unwrapped gift for keiki 0-18 at the Center Court Holiday Toy Drive Bin during center hours. With every gift donation of retail value $5 or more, the donor (21 years or older) may enter for a chance-to-win a Las Vegas Getaway. Jamba Juice will also be providing $1 off coupons for every donation received. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ICE SKATING IN PARADISE – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Enjoy outdoor ice skating fun and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and time on the ice is limited with in-and-out privileges. Admission fare includes rental skates at $5 per person, with free admission for keiki age five and under. Clean socks required. An ice skating instructor will be on-hand to give free introductory lessons. All proceeds will benefit various local nonprofit organizations. 3-9pm. (Registration starts at 2:30pm). Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

ALL ABOARD THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS – Until- Mon. Dec 25. The Holiday Express experience begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station in Ka‘anapali. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keikis. Two rides available 6pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Regular tickets: $30 and $25 for kama‘aina. Premium tickets are: $50 and $45 for kama‘aina (premium ticket holders get one extra toy for keiki, as well as souvenir photos with Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick!). Children under the age of 2 are free to ride in the lap of an adult. 6:30pm. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

VEGAS HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY – Until – Sun. Dec 17. Maui Mall and KAOI Radio are spreading holiday cheer with a Vegas Holiday Giveaway. To enter for a chance to win, visit the Blue Zones Project tent on Fridays from 5-7pm and Saturday and Sundays from 3-5pm. Limit one entry per person 21+. One grand prize winner will be announced on KAOI Radio on Dec. 19 and two additional names will be drawn to receive Blue Zones Project prize packages. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SBU’S 2017 TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE – Until- Mon. Dec 18. Community members can bring new, unwrapped toys to any Minit Stop Store or any store at Azeka Shopping Center. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, you can purchase donation tickets in denominations of $1 and $5 at all Minit Stop checkout counters. Customers purchasing donation tickets will have their names posted in the store, and the funds raised will be used to purchase additional toys. 8am. SBU’s Toys for Tots; Sbumaui.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Dec 14. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 14. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL – Thu. Dec 14. Join Moms Demand Action and Organizing for Action in a candlelight vigil and sign waving to #EndGunViolence in remembrance of the five year mark of the Sandy Hook Elementary school tragedy. Meet in front of Kahului Shopping Center by Ah Fooks on Kaahumanu Avenue. Bring signs if you can or they will be provided. Electric candles will also be provided. 4:30-5:50pm. 4:30pm. Moms Demand Action and Organizing for Action. Momsdemandaction.org; Ofa.us

REVOLUTION GREEN’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY MOVIE SCREENING – Thu. Dec 14. Revolution Green presents the story of Maui’s own industry pioneers Bob and Kelly King. Their company “Pacific Biodiesel” created the first retail biodiesel pump in America. See this revealing documentary about the renewable fuel and its importance to the world economy. Following the screening will be a Filmmakers panel with Pacific Biodiesel Founders Bob and Kelly King, Director/Producer Stephen Strout and Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance Co-Founder Mike Bowman. They will hold a discussion on what’s next for Maui’s renewable energy in 2018 and beyond, supporting the state’s mandate to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. Free. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Dec 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

MANAOLA HOLIDAY POP-UP SHOP – Fri. Dec 15 – Sun. Dec 17. Just in time for the holiday season, shop for select men and women apparel in new winter colorways and a variety of new canvas and jute accessories. You can also enjoy guest performances by Napua Greig and Na Wai ‘Eha. 10:00am. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME WITH AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE – Fri. Dec 15. Kihei Charter student Abril Quintana will bring her skills to teach little-ones and their accompanying grown-ups some simple signs and learn some songs in sign. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Dec 15. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Dec 15. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH

WACKY WINTER FOREST CRAFT ACTIVITY – Sat. Dec 16. Join teacher and art enthusiast Chelsea Toia-Vaas for a Seuss-inspired Wacky Winter Wonderland craft. Keiki ages 6 and older will use pastels to draw whimsical trees for winter and the holidays. All materials provided. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 16. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 16. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Dec 16. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17TH

PADDLE FOR KEIKI – Sun. Dec 17. Come together for a fun morning on the water with this anything that floats, jungle rules, untimed “Paddle For Keiki” fundraiser to benefit Maui’s underprivileged youth. Following the race join the “Paddle For Keiki Toy Parade” as Santa and a canoe full of toys escorted by Street Bikers United head to Nalu’s South Shore Grill for the After Party. Participants who make a minimum donation of $25 or bring an unwrapped toy will receive a free Paddle For Hunger t-shirt or keepsake ornament and lunch. Register online. 7:30am. Paddle for Keiki, (Kihei Canoe Club, Kihei); Paddleforkeiki.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Dec 17. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

REIKI BOOK SIGNING AND TALK STORY – Sun. Dec 17. Meet Maui Author and Reiki Master Shalandra Abbey as she signs her book and shares information from “Living a Life of Reiki” From Complete Healthcare to Ultimate Freedom in Day-to Day Life. 2:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18TH

BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII: THE ULTIMATE GIFT – Mon. Dec 18 – Fri. Dec 22. During the holidays Blood Bank of Hawaii sees lower donor turnout, yet the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. To show appreciation, donors who give blood will be entered to win HawaiianMiles with weekly 15,000 miles giveaway and a grand prize of 80,000 miles. Donate at the Cameron Center Auditorium in Kahului. Monday 8:15am-3:15pm, Tuesday 7am-2:30pm, Wednesday 8:15am-3:30pm. Thursday 8am-5pm and Friday 7:15am-1:15pm. To make an appointment or for more information call or go online. 8:15am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BBH.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19TH

HOLIDAY KEIKI CRAFTS – Tue. Dec 19. Join local artist and school art teacher Chelsea Toia-Vaas, for a fun holiday art program. Keiki in grades 3 and up will upcycle old books and magazines to create their very own Christmas trees, and craft handmade cards for the holidays! All materials will be provided. Free. 2:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

HOLIDAY FILMS – Tue. Dec 19. See a screening of “Prep and Landing” plus “Prep and Landing Naughty vs. Night.” On Christmas Eve, a high-tech team of elves known as Prep and Landing ensures homes around the world are prepared for Santa’s visit. But when two hilarious little elves face unexpected challenges, it’ll take great effort to save the season. 6:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

MOONLIT MOVIE NIGHT: ‘ELF’ – Tue. Dec 19. Relax under the stars, for an outdoor moonlight showing of ‘Elf’. This hilarious holiday comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a regular-sized man who was raised as an elf by Santa Claus. There will be complimentary popcorn. Food, drinks and cocktails will be available for purchase. Outside food and beverage is not permitted. You will need to have a free pass to get in the door. Get your passes at Eventbrite. Doors open at 5:30pm. FREE. 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20TH

WRAP-IT-UP WEDNESDAYS HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING CLASS – Wed. Dec 20. Aunty Ruth, aka Mrs Claus, will teach how to make your holiday gift wrap extra special this year. The theme with be will be wrapping round gifts. Just bring your own gift to wrap. Reservations are not required and seating is limited. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SANTA IN SLIPPAHS – Wed. Dec 20. See Old Saint Nick and his Reindeer’s paddle onto Ka’anapali Beach on an outrigger canoe. While awaiting Santa’s arrival keiki can enjoy ornament decorating with Santa’s favorite elves. 3:00pm. Hula Grill, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

FIRSTLIGHT ACADEMY SCREENINGS – Wed. Dec 20 – Wed. Dec 27. The Maui Film Festival’s 19th annual FirstLight: Academy Screenings on Maui returns with 10+ First-Time on Maui feature films. The Festival’s CandleLight Cafe will be glowing with passionate magenta and purple lighting for FirstLight patrons to enjoy music, food, beverages and more. More info and tickets available online. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Jimi Canaha 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Ueytake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Ueytake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sat, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Mon, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Kerrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Maui Mall – Thu, Maui Community Band 6:30-8pm; Fri, King Kekaulike High School Choir and Jazz Band 6:30-8pm; Tue, Baldwin High School Symphonic Band and Concert Chorus 6:30-8pm; (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com