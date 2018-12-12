MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 13th-19th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

THE OFFICIAL MAUITIME MIXER FEATURING MAUI CANNABIS GUILD – Thu. Dec 13. Mauitime, HI Tide Nation and Deep Green present The Official Mauitime mixer launch party. The Maui Cannabis Guild works to promote a model of small family farms, cottage industries and increased self-sustainability to give rise to a vigorous state economy. The evening will feature short talks from industry luminaries: Rick Pfrommer, Mary Bailey, Erik Sinclair, Will Grinnell and Beth Savitt. Tickets are $20 and include entry, pupus and 2 drinks. Join the discussion by bringing the “Spirit Of Aloha” to Hawaii’s Cannabis Laws. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ALSARAH AND THE NUBATONES – Thu. Dec 13. Alsarah and the Nubatones fuse the sounds and styles of disparate cultures into music that is both modern and nostalgic. Inspired by the pentatonic scale, they blend a selection of Nubian ‘songs of return’ from the 1970s to today with original and traditional music of central Sudan. $40; Half-price kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Dec 14. Celebrate this Holiday season and enjoy entertainment by Maui Music Mission and A Slack Key Band, holiday keiki activities, and ‘ono food at Campbell park. Stroll the blocks and visit the many restaurants, bars, art galleries, and shop and check out what special event they may have going on. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO – Fri. Dec 14. Enjoy sunset, awesome tunes, and great vibes with special guest, DJ PASH. Whether you’re into bass music, house music or funky stuff, there’ll be something for everyone. Snacks and flow-toys are welcome. Valid driver’s license or State ID and $5 required for headphones. 5:00pm. Silent Disco Hawaii, (Kam I, Kihei); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

BRAZILIAN DUO – Fri. Dec 14. Brazilian jazz lovers join Brazilian Duo, Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro for an evening of Bossa Nova, samba, blues, Brazilian jazz, and traditional rhythms. There’ll also be good food and great coffee. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

ISLAND BREEZE – Fri. Dec 14. In a memorable musical collaboration, world-class musicians, slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson, shakuhachi master Riley Lee and taiko master Kenny Endo each masters of their own instruments, have come together to create new and beautiful music. The trio will share their unique blend of slack key guitar, taiko drums, and Japanese flute. $30 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMY AND WILLIE K: A HO‘ONANEA HOLIDAY CONCERT – Fri. Dec 14 – Sat. Dec 15. Celebrate musical magic this holiday season with two of Maui’s favorite entertainers, Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom and Willie Kahaiali‘i. Ho‘onanea preshow festivities start at 5:30pm, with local craft vendors and live music in the courtyard. $35-$65; Half-price kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NAUGHTY NOEL VARIETY SHOW – Fri. Dec 14 – Sun. Dec 23. This festive variety show for adults is a fundraiser for ProArts on Maui and will feature all manner of Naughty and Nice singers, dancers, and comedians, including Kit Kat Club Cabaret, Lia De Souza, Free Range Comedy, Jamie Loo Who, Lily O Lei, and many more. There will also be a live auction after each nights show, so you can get some Christmas shopping done. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

HOLIDAY ROOTS RALLEY – Fri. Dec 14 – Sat. Dec 15. Q103 and Judah Sound Systems present the 2nd annual Holiday Roots Rally. Hosted by Spencejah and DJ Noble Tobal, Friday will feature Humble Soul, Chante, Nebgali, Rootz N Cration, Current, Teomon, Sounds of Jah and Super Dub Tribe. Saturday features Kali Navales, Jah Gumby, Mr. 83, Rootz n Creation, Pi‘ilani Arias, Kanakamon, Koa Hewa, Tano Riddim of Kohomua and Labmonds. $15/pre-sale; $20/door; $25/both shows. Friday, Dec. 14: Tante’s Fish Market, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); Saturday, Dec. 15: Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); JudahSoundSystem.com

PONO PRIMITIVE FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 14. The evening will showcase a wide range of entertainment from hip-hop, to a ska/reggae fusion live band, to some dirty drum and bass. Here music by Jesse Thompson, Alligator Heads, Compel, Tone the Only, with DJ set from Option. Come support this all Maui lineup with a portion of the proceeds going towards IMUA Family Services. 21+. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE GOODS – Fri. Dec 14. It’s going down with Maui’s favorite DJs Jay.P, Boomshot, Joralien and Carone. Roll thru and vibe out to some R&B, hip-hop, funk and future beats. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9pm. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DOROTHY BETZ – Sat. Dec 15. Along with a New Trio, Dorothy Betz hits the stage of the Attic. The night will also feature Middlejohn, David Fraser and special guests. A portion of each ticket will be donated to Mana‘o Radio. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

PEPPER AND STICK FIGURE 2018 HAWAII TOUR – Sun. Dec 16. Originally from Hawai‘i, Pepper is a three-piece rock band and consists of vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist/bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams. Stick Figure an American reggae and dub band based in Northern California, has released six full-length albums and one instrumental album, all of which were written and produced by frontman and self-taught multi-instrumentalist, Scott Woodruff. The concert will also feature band, Tunnel Vision. $39.50/GA for all ages; $79.50/VIP for 21+ (plus applicable fees; prices increase day-of-show). Doors: 6pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALCHEMY DANCE – Sun. Dec 16. Dance and celebrate the return of Ascension Wisdom! This is the first event of its kind in the world, and will feature euphoric electronic dance music, a giant video screen, cosmic visuals, goddess dancers, and a journey to infinity. 7:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei).

ANJELAH JOHNSON: MORE OF ME TOUR – Tue. Dec 18. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon” and “Bon Qui Qui.” She has released “Gold Plated Dreams,” “This Is How We Do It,” and “Merry Hoodmas.” Her special, “Mahalo & Goodnight,” was filmed in Honolulu, premiered on the Epix channel. All ages. $39.75-$59.75; $159.75/VIP. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH NAPUA GREIG – Wed. Dec 19. Headlining this month’s concert will be award-winning Napua Greig along with her halau. Enjoy an evening of hula and music at the Fountain Courtyard. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

ISLAND BALL SACRED CONCERT OF ANCIENT SONGS – Wed. Dec 19. Enjoy an elegant evening of the mystical and magical featuring the return of Ashana Sophia (vocals, cello, harmonium), the mesmerizing sounds of Chad Viator (guitar) and celtic harpist, Bobby Jo Curley. Hors D’Oeuvres, desserts, Maui Kombucha and chai will be available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to dress formal or creatively to participate in the evening’s theme. Tickets are limited and available on Eventbrite or at Maui Kombucha – Cash ONLY. $40 – $50. 7:00pm. Haiku Mill, (250 Haiku Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9994; Haikumill.com; Ashanasophia.com

NATHAN AWEAU – Wed. Dec 19. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature 3-time Male Vocalist of the Year, Nathan Aweau. Demonstrating his extraordinary bass skills on his 8-string electric bass, along with his beautiful vocals, Kelehua Kawai interprets through hula. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Dec 13. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 15. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY CONCERT: HANDEL’S MESSIAH – Sat. Dec 15 – Sun. Dec 16. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus directed by Robert E. Wills, present their Holiday Concert, Handel’s Messiah. This beloved work describes the foretelling of Christ’s birth, his sacrifice for humankind and his resurrection from the dead. Join a joyous, uplifting concert, celebrating the message of Peace on Earth. Saturday 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday from 3-5pm. There will also be a Talk Story with the Artists at 1:30 pm, free to all ticket holders on Sunday only. $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Dec 15. The renowned Free Range Comedy troupe invites you to join the flock as they go way out-of-the-cage to produce some wild-crafted improv squeezed fresh from your audience suggestions. Bring your holiday in-town guests, and leave the kiddies at home for an unfiltered festive evening with an adult intelligence quotient and a playful-naughty brand of laughter! Special guest Rick Andrews will be joining from the Magnet Theater in New York City. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

GALA MAUI IMPROV SHOW – Sun. Dec 16. Get your LAUGH ON! It’s Maui Impro’sv last show of 2018 and will feature special guest from NYC – Improv Teacher and Performer Rick Andrews. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Dec 17. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Dec 13. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Dec 13. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIP TO SUPPORT PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 13. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast, or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Dec 14. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Dec 14. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Dec 15. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 15. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-891-8650.

Shanti Cacao + Sound Circle – Sat. Dec 15. Join Christina and Paul as they facilitate an exploration of cacao paired with a featured sound such as gong, Tibetan singing bowls, drums, or didgeridoo. Spark your connection to inspiration and vibrational alignment! Bring a mat, blanket, shawl, pillow, water and anything else to make yourself comfortable are welcome. $25/Door (cash only). 7:00pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); Shantiyogasound.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 15 & Sun. Dec 16. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 16. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, and live Hawaiian music with Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 16. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 18. With paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics, enjoy tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 19. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

BETH COOPER – Until – Wed. Dec 26. Vivid acrylic paintings and linoleum cut prints by Beth Cooper will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. She her recycled previous paintings, used as the background and creating new images in the foreground. To find out when Beth will be demonstrating contact the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

NORTH SHORE ‘HEART AND SOUL’ ONLINE ART AUCTION – Until – Tue. Dec 18. World champion waterman Kai Lenny, and Maui fine artist Kim McDonald are auctioning a priceless original artwork item, an art board. 100 percent of proceeds to benefit the Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center. This beautiful custom surfboard features Kim’s art and Kai’s autograph and foot prints, designed to enhance any interior. This is an opportunity to buy a once in a lifetime art piece while supporting PYCC. Live online auction ends on Dec. 18 (12PM HST): Kimmcdonald.com/auction.

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Dec 13. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Dec 14. Featuring chic, exquisite and bold island inspired jewelry, handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semi-precious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls. 9:30am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Dec 14. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 16. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 16. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

EXHIBIT: SURFING HAWAII – Sun. Dec 16 – Tue. Feb 19. See surfboard collections, ephemera, video, and contemporary works by artists Carol Bennett, Mark Cunningham, Pete Cabrinha, Peter Shepard Cole, Charlie Lyon, Wayne Levin, and Noble Richardson. The show reflects a timeline from ancient Polynesia to the 21st century; presents the influences of surfing through art, literature, film, music, and fashion. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI HOLIDAY EVENTS

HUI HOLIDAYS – Until – Mon. Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone. During this magical Hui Holidays season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more. 9am-6pm each day. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI SUGAR CANE TRAIN – Until Mon. Dec 31. All aboard the Holiday Express! The holiday cheer begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the festively decorated train for a fun holiday ride with elves and Rudolph. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Regular tickets are $35 and Premium tickets are $50. (Premium ticket holders get an additional gift for the kids and a free printed photo with Santa). Children 2-and-under are free. Two rides available: 6:30pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

MAUI COUNTY HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until Sun. Dec 16. Bring the spirit of the season to our Maui County keiki. Drop your unwrapped gift for keiki age 0-18 at the QKC Toy Drive Bin at Guest Services (during center hours) or the Pacific Media Hawaii office in Kahului (M-F, 9am-4pm). With every unwrapped gift valued at $5 or more, receive an entry for a chance-to-win a 4-night Las Vegas Package. Go online for details. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE SHOPS – Until Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their holiday photos taken with Santa at the Fountain Courtyard. Photos provided by Blinnk Photography. Visiting hours are scheduled: Now until Dec. 20, 1-7pm; and Dec. 21-24, 11am-7pm. Paws and Claus (treats for pets after photos with Santa) are on Mondays from 4-7pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT QKC – Until Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their photos taken with Santa at Center Stage North. Visiting hours are scheduled: Mon-Sat, 10am-8pm and Sun from 10am-5pm. Compassionate Santa for families with children and adults with special needs are invited to take a photo with Santa without the holiday crowds. Appointments may be made in advance through QKC Guest Services. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; [email protected]; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA – Until – Sat. Dec 22. You and your keiki can get a FREE picture taken with Santa Claus, when you make a canned food donation to the Maui Food Bank. A table will be set up with donation bins to receive your donation. Photo Booth provided by Maui High Video Club in unit B-12, Santa’s Workshop. Pictures are available on select dates: Dec 5, 5:30-7:30pm; Dec 12, 5:30-7:30; Dec 15, 12-5pm; Dec 19, 5-7:30pm; and Dec 22, 12-5pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA – Until – Sun. Dec 23. Visit with Santa and get you holiday photo taken. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-3pm and 4:30-7pm and on Christmas Eve from 11am-2pm. Photo packages are provided by Imaging Plus Hawaii. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

DA MAUI SLEIGH RIDES FOR KEIKI – Fri. Dec 14. Bringing joy and happiness James, Santa, and his team of elves invite Maui keiki to enjoy the Grinch theme ride on Da Maui Sleigh. The event will also have keiki crafts and letters to Santa available to keep the keiki busy while waiting for their turn. General admission is at 5:30pm with the last ride scheduled at 8:20pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SLEIGH BELLS LIP-SYNC BATTLE – Fri. Dec 14. QKC is hosting the first holiday lip sync battle where contestants 6 years and older compete for a chance to win a QKC Grand Prize. Contestants will perform one song of their choice, which will be judged on lip sync ability, appearance and stage presence, overall creativity, crowd appeal and audience response. Interested lip-syncers can contact Amanda at 808-856-8109 or [email protected] for a time slot. Space is limited to 12. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING – Fri. Dec 14 – Sun. Dec 23. Shop and take advantage of the festive holiday gift wrapping service by Maui’s Non-Profit Organizations in the East Wing. Schedule is: Dec 14, Maui United Way, 5-10pm; Dec 15, MEO, 9am-10pm; Dec 16, Maui United Way Soccer 04 Boys, 9am-6pm; Dec 21, Special Olympics Maui, 5-10pm, Dec 22, Maui Adult Day Care Center, 9am-10pm; and Dec 23, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, 9am-6pm.

GIFT OF HOLIDAY RELAXATION – Fri. Dec 14 – Tue. Dec 25. Give the gift of spa this holiday season. Offers are: Dec 14, Gift Of Wellness; Dec 15, Gift Of Health; Dec 16, Gift Of A Brighter Complexion; Dec 17, Gift Of Timeless Skin; Dec 18, Gift That Keeps On Giving; Dec 19, Gift Of Love; Dec 20, Gift Of Joy; Dec 21, Gift Of Indulgence; Dec 22, Gift Of Relaxation; Dec 23; Gift Of Beauty; Dec 24, Gift Of Retail Therapy, and Dec 25, Gift Of Rejuvenation. Gifts are available on the day offered only. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Call or go online for details. 8:00am. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (One Bay Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-8282; Spamontage.com

CHRISTMAS CLEAN-UP AT THE BAY – Sat. Dec 15. Another holiday, another day, and another opportunity for you to show your ALOHA for Honolua Bay and Maui! Down The Hatch is teaming up with the Save Honolua Coalition and Less Potts to clean-up at the bay. Volunteers will meet at the Bay parking or at the baseyard. DTH and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. will be providing light refreshments for volunteers. Wear toe in shoes and bring gloves, garbage bags are provided. After, head to Down The Hatch for some lunch and libations. 8-11am. Honolua Bay, (Kapalua).

MRS. CLAUS KEIKI CRAFTS – Sat. Dec 15. Keiki ages 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Claus for fun holiday craft making like Christmas mini-tree decorating, holiday ornaments, and holiday cookie decorating. Reservations not required. Space is limited. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

QKC FEUD HOLIDAY GAME NIGHT! – Sat. Dec 15. Think you know the best answers to the survey questions? Come on down to QKC’s new game night for fun-filled entertainment as family and friends battle it out to win fantastic prizes. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

STORY SANTA – Sat. Dec 15. Need writing advice? Celebrated writer and teacher, Nancy of Story Studio, will be serving as Story Santa. First come, first served. Free. 12:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (Maui Market Pl., 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

A DTH CHRISTMAS STORY – Sat. Dec 15. It’s the cult classic film of Christmas, and just another reason to celebrate the holidays. Dress up as your favorite “A Christmas Story” character. There’ll be a DJ and a raffle and you could win the Classic LEG LAMP to add to your home decor. Eggnog will be on special. No cover. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MOONLIT MOVIES: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS – Mon. Dec 17. Bring your family and friends for a fun Christmas comedy and enjoy an outdoor moonlight showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey. Bring your own beach chair or blanket. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Food and drinks including special cocktails will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages permitted. Doors open at 5:30pm. Film starts at 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

GIFT WRAPPING AT THE SHOPS – Wed. Dec 19 – Mon. Dec 24. Gift wrapping will be offered from Dec 19-23, 9:45am-9pm and on Christmas Eve, Dec 24 from 9:45am-7pm. Complimentary gift wrapping is provided by Alpha Delta Kappa. Donations are appreciated and will go towards college scholarships for Maui high school students. 9:45am. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

FUEL UP. DO GOOD. – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Dec 13. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Dec 13. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SACRED SOUND BATH AND MEDITATION – Thu. Dec 13. Delight in sound with sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls, ocean Theta drum, and a wind gong. $30 per person. 12+. Advance reservations required. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (One Bay Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-8282; Spa-montage-Dec13.eventbrite.com .

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Dec 13. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Dec 13. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. $16. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays, 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Dec 14. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress, and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients and survivors. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

PSA GROWER TRAINING – Fri. Dec 14. Learn how to grow more safely. The course will provide a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and co-management information, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan. Cost is $150, and registrants will receive a PSA Grower Training Manual, Certificate of Course Attendance, lunch, and option Farm Visit on Dec. 15 at Kula Agriculture Park. Register at Eventbrite. For questions, contact Lynn Nakamura-Tengan at [email protected]

MAUI WRITERS INK – Fri. Dec 14. The Holidays are upon us once again. Are you looking for that last minute gift that speaks of the Magic of Maui? Books are perfect! Come meet the many authors at Lahaina’s Second Friday event, and have them autograph your purchases for that extra special touch. 5:00pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

MAUI JIM MAUI CLASSIC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT – Fri. Dec 14. The 3rd annual Maui Jim Maui Classic, a Women’s NCAA Division I College Basketball Tournament hosted by nationally ranked No. 8 Oregon State. Joining Oregon State will be Texas AandM ranked No. 11 in the nation, Eastern Washington and University of California Riverside. The two-day tournament will featuring two games per day, ono local food trucks, multiple opportunities to win Maui Jim Sunglasses and a chance to win a luxury staycation package at the Hyatt Regency. Basketballmaui.com/maui-classic. $10. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina).

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

BREKKIE BOWLS MAUI ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER – Sat. Dec 15. It’s time celebrate, come together, move together and give back to our beautiful community. In celebration of two years in the biz, Brekkie Bowls will be hosting a charity beach work out with Makena CrossFit and a yoga flow with Uplift Maui for the Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i. Expect a post workout bowl and stick around for a raffle full of great prizes. Donation based on event day, all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i foundation. 8:30am. Kamaole III Beach Park, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 15. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Dec 15. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Dec 16. Dance and move to an masterful ever-changing soundscape, tracking how your body feels, what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAY’S – Sun. Dec 16. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

NISEI VETERANS MEMORIAL CENTER ‘LEADERSHIP SERIES LUNCHEON’ – Sun. Dec 16. The Honorable Linda Lingle served as the state’s sixth Governor from 2002-2010 and will speak during NVMC’s Leadership Series Luncheon in the Nahele Ballroom. Governor Lingle will share her thoughts and observations on leadership and welcomes Governors Ariyoshi, Waihee, Ige and Abercrombie throughout 2018. Event cost is $35 per person and includes a buffet lunch. Call or email for tickets. 808-244-6862; [email protected]; Nvmc.org. 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 16. This popular event, presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 17. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Dec 17. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

AFRICAN DRUMMING WORKSHOP – Mon. Dec 17. Join a fun night of live music and community drumming. Learn traditional African drumming and play music together. All experience levels welcome. Drums provided. Donations accepted to pay for space. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

SANCTUARY SCIENCE SERIES – Tue. Dec 18. Pacific Whale Foundation researchers will share findings from their study to determine safe boating speeds around Humpback Whales (with the ultimate goal of reducing vessel collisions). 6:30pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Dec 18. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Dec 18. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and gongs will envelope you, align your chakras, clear negativity and ground your energy with healing intentions. Relax, rejuvenate and release energy that is no longer serving you. Limited Space. Reservations required. $30-55. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Dec 19. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Cannery Mall – Thu, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; Thu, Lahainaluna High School Jazz Group 6-8pm; Fri, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; Sat, Sacred Hearts Honors Choir 2-5pm; Sun, Mondokane 2-5pm; Mon, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; Tue, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; Wed, Maui Music Mission 3:30-5pm; (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Shops at Wailea – Sat, Maui Community Band 5:30-7pm; Sun, Festival of Harps 5:30-7pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Rose Renee 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Fri, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Dave Elberg 5-7pm; Fri, Rachel Flatt 5-7pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com