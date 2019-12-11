MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | December 12th-December 18th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

COLD MOON DANCE PARTY! – Thu. Dec 12. Heat it up with Mana‘o Radio and celebrate the final full moon of 2019 with a dance party. Dance in the courtyard out under the stars as five of Mana‘o’s on-air hosts DJs; Sarahtonin, Duncan Mack, BEYONZO, Chris Ca’ryn and Krysti Kicks provide the beats. Food will also be available courtesy of Maui Roasted Bistro. Cover: $5 proceeds benefit Mana‘o Radio.5pm. Uptown, (109 Baldwin Ave., Paʻia); Manaoradio.com

THE HULA HONEYS – Thu. Dec 12. Longtime friends Ginger Johnson and Robyn Kneubuhl are two local gals from the same neighborhood playing music from Hawaii’s past s–prinkled with humor and charm. Sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library. Free 6pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 High St.); 808-243-5766; MFOL.org

FRIDAY DJ SET W/AMI SCHOOR – Fri. Dec 13. Ami’s musical repertoire includes a wide spectrum of styles such as jazz, rock, funk, hip-hop, ballads, popular, contemporary and dance music (EDM). Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paʻia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paʻiabaycoffee.com

PUNK ROCK SHOW! – Fri. Dec 13. Lace up your combat boots or Creepers cause punk is alive and well on Maui. See Feeble & Soon with Maui’s own Deadbird and Mudcorpse. All ages welcome. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Requestmusichawaii.com

REBELUTION RETURNS! – Fri. Dec 13. California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution returns to Maui. Composed of musicians Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams, the international reggae phenomenon known for their creativity will be spreading the positive vibes once again. Opening the show will be Through the Roots. It’s definitely going to be a night full of positive vibrations, good times and lots of skanking. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50/GA (All Ages); $69.50/VIP (21+). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); Bampproject.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Dec 13. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

A NIGHT WITH DRAKE BELL! – Sat. Dec 14. Mana‘o Radio and Hi Tide Nation presents a night with Drake Bell! an internationally recognized actor & musician, Bell is recognized for his role as Drake Parker on Nickelodeon’s , Drake & Josh. Opening the show will be Nara Boone and Indio from Obsidian Soul. Ticket are $25-$30 available at EventBrite. Additionally an all-ages Meet-N-Greet party will happen earlier in the day and tickets can be purchased at Veeps.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio! 21+. Door: 6pm. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

RON ARTIS II & THE TRUTH – Sat. Dec 14. Making big waves on the mainland and beyond, Ron Artis II returns to Hawaii on a triumphant tour with his band, The Truth. Get ready for the tidal wave of heart and soul music that is Ron Artis II & the Truth! Tickets: $26, $31. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JEFFREY SMITH: THE NEW GMOS ARE FAR MORE DANGEROUS – Sun. Dec 15. A presentation by Jeffrey Smith exposes biotech industry lies about the safety of gene editing, gene drives, synthetic biology, and other new GMOs. Smith is a bestselling author, filmmaker, and founder of the Institute for Responsible Technology. From gene editing to gene drives, new GMO techniques are being touted as safe, predictable, and the solution to whatever ails us. But just as Monsanto was found guilty of covering up dangers of its other products, the biotech industry is hiding the potentially devastating effects of its new technologies. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

HOLIDAYS

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL: “FESTIVAL OF TREES” – See the sparkling array of trees on display throughout the mall decorated by Lahaina Cannery Merchants, Maui schools, and community groups with handmade ornaments and trimmings. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE – Until, Dec 14. The Angel Tree Campaign runs every holiday season to provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna and provide support for those in need throughout the year. All are invited to pick an angel tag from the tree which corresponds to a child or senior with a special wish for Christmas, purchase the requested gift (or equivalent) and then return it to the same Angel Tree location with your tag. They will make sure that your gift is delivered to your chosen “Angel” before Christmas. 9am-9pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA: HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until, Dec 15. Held as part of The Shops’ partnership with Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, where new, unwrapped toys will be collected to support families in need in Maui County. Collection bins for donation drop-offs will be available at all center entrances. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL: CHRISTMAS SHOPPING SPREE – Until, Dec 20. Stop and shop this holiday season. Shoppers spending a minimum of $50 at participating stores will receive an entry form for a chance to win a $500 Cannery Shopping Spree. Drawings will be held on Mondays. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MALL: SANTA’S VISITING HOURS – Until, Dec 21. Photos and visits with Santa are available on Fridays from 5-7pm and Saturdays, 12-4pm, with a photo booth operated by Maui High School. Photos are free with a canned good donation to the Maui Food Bank. On Fridays guests can also enjoy a variety of live, local entertainment and on Saturdays there will be keiki Lego® ornament building with Brickhaus Designs. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL: SANTA’S VISITING HOURS – Until Dec 23. Photos and visits with Santa are available on Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm Photo packages are provided by Imaging Plus Hawaii. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA: SANTA’S VISITING HOURS – Until, Dec 24. Photos and visits with Santa are available daily. Schedule: Daily until Dec 18, from 1-7pm; and Dec 19-24, 11am-8pm. “Paws and Claus” pet photos are available on Mondays from 4-7pm, until Dec 16. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

HUI HOLIDAYS – Until, Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! One-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, handblown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! The elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. 9am-6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AZEKA SHOPPING CENTER: TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION DRIVE – Until, Dec 24. Help make a child’s Christmas by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy for donation to any store location. (1279 & 1280 South Kihei Rd.); 808-879-5000; Azekashoppingcenter.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL: GIFT WRAPPING – Until, Dec 24. Gift wrapping will be provided by The Salvation Army Lahaina Outpost from Monday-Saturday, from 10am-7pm. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY: “CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS” – Fri. Dec 13. Celebrate the Holiday season with entertainment by Maui Jam Band, fun at the Keiki Zone with art, crafts, games, and activities for all ages. And walk the block for more local vendors, galleries, entertainment, restaurants and season specials. 5pm. Lahaina Town, 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

KID ART SUPPLY DONATION DRIVE & ART CLASS – Dec 13. Art is a gift that lasts a lifetime! Gallery artists will be guiding the children along as they create their own original painting. The children are welcome to take their artwork home with them or to leave it for a gallery exhibit at the “Winter Fantasy” show starting at 6pm. Collectors can choose their piece in exchange for a donation. 2pm. Evo Art Maui Gallery, (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-868-3888; Evoartmaui.com

WINTER FANTASY SHOW – Dec 13. Let art delight you this Holiday Season! Indulge, sparkle, shine and be delighted in the transformation of Winter Fantasy theme! 6pm. Evo Art Maui, (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-868-3888; Evoartmaui.com

BURLESQUE WORKSHOP ‘TEASE THE SEASON!’ – Sat. Dec 14. Get on the naughty list with this sassy, seasonal Burlesque workshop. All levels are welcome. Class includes a warm up, burlesque basics, and a full routine that will knock your stockings off! One day only. Space is limited. 4pm. The Pole Room, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); Bodybalancemaui.com

NAUGHTY OR NICE PARTY! – Dec 14. Wear red for naughty and green for nice and join Maui’s Best DJ for a naughty or nice northshore party. DJ ILLZ along with special guests will be playing all your favorite hip hop, EDM, dancehall, Reggaeton music, and maybe a little Christmas tunes. 21+. Cover: $7. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CHRISTMAS 5K & SANTA’S 1/2 MILE KEIKI DASH – Sun. Dec 15. Also be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank. 7:30am. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Paʻia); 808-271-4057; Virr.clubexpress.com

HOLIDAY OF DANCE 2019 – Sun. Dec 15. The 6th annual Holiday of Dance is a fun and festive Upcountry holiday tradition! Student dancers of all ages will perform ballet variations from The Nutcracker, as well as jazz, tap, hip hop, lyrical and contemporary pieces inspired by the winter season. Concessions and Alexander Academy ornaments will also be available for purchase for their Spring Production of Sleeping Beauty. Ticket: $10/adults; $5/keiki (3-17); Free/keiki (2 and under). Showtimes: 11am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, and 4pm. Alexander Academy of Performing Arts, (870 Hali‘imaile Rd.).

“THE JOYFUL HEARTS” – Sun. Dec 15. Everyone is invited to sing-along caroling lead by Bonnie Newman. Free5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI HOLIDAY MUSIC SHOWCASE – Sun. Dec 15. Enjoy Maui’s young musicians as they present a special holiday performance, with special guest Benny Uyetake. Potluck event. Local youth musicians (17 or under) interested in performing can sign up online. 2pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukahi Rd, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

HOLIDAY POPS WITH DAVID BENOIT & SARA GAZAREK – Sun. Dec 15. Under the baton of music director James Durham, the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra extends an invitation to ring in the holiday season with a festive concert featuring David Benoit and Sara Gazarek! Music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be a delightful part of this program, allowing the joy of it all to draw you into the spirit of the season! Tickets: $22-$60. Half-price for students 18 & under w/ID except for $22 seats. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOLIDAY SWEETS AND TREATS SALE – Dec 16-18. The talented baking students – and their instructors Pastry Chefs Hannah Stanchfield and Teresa Shurilla – are once again offering a wide range of holiday treats for sale. Pre-orders may also be placed online at and MUST be picked up on Monday, Dec. 16. All proceeds benefit the UHMC Culinary Arts Program. 10am. UH Maui College, (Pa‘ina Building, Kahului); Shop-mauiculinary.sodexomyway.com/gifts-more

HOLIDAY CONCERTS WITH NAPUA GREIG – Dec 18. A special holiday performance by Napua Greig and her award winning Halau at the Fountain Courtyard. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



STAGE SHOWS

OUT OF ORDER AUDITIONS – Auditions for the ProArts Production of Out of Order, a comedy by Ray Cooney, and directed by David Belew will take place on Jan 13 and 14 from 6- 9pm. Callbacks are Jan 15. Show is in March. 18+ only. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

RICK ANDREWS WORKSHOP – Thu. Dec 12 & Fri. Dec 13. Renowned NYC improv teacher and performer Rick Andrews returns to Maui. Don’t miss your chance to learn from the best. Email to reserve your spot. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); Mauiimprov@gmail.com; Mauiimprov.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Dec 13. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with the exotic belly dancing show with Isa Inca. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177.

GEORGY GUSEV AND TOM SEWELL: ENIGMA – Fri. Dec 13. In 2006 “Enigma of the Mill” a multimedia installation of the activity inside Maui’s sugar mills was presented by Tom Sewell. Enigma is transformed with spectacular and original soundtrack created with world famous composer and cellist, Georgy Gusev, to present a multimedia feast for the senses. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

ROALD DAHL’S ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Dec 6-Sun. Dec 15. Maui OnStage presents the Maui premier of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda The Musical is a joyous girl-power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the quirky tale of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Show: Fridays, 7:30pm; Saturdays, 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sundays, 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com



RICK ANDREWS GALA NIGHT IMPROV SHOW – Sat. Dec 14. Renowned NYC improv teacher and performer Rick Andrews returns to Maui. Come see him and the Maui Improv Players make it all up on the spot! It will be hilarious. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); Mauiimprov.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Dec 17. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/JEFF PATTERSON – Wed. Dec 18. This weeks slack show will feature one of Hawai‘i’s most versatile musicians, slack key guitar virtuoso Jeff Patterson. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com



MAUI FOODIE

LINEAGE & NA‘AU HILO: FORAGING DINNER COLLABORATION – Sat. Dec 14. Executive chefs Rob Ramshur, of Lineage and Brian Hirata, of Na‘au Hilo collaborate to bring a special all foraged 8-course dinner exploring some of the islands native plant species. Some menu items include: Hana lobster, Punachicks burnt miso liver pate, local beef, Maui venison tsukune, Hawai`i’s rainforest species, and more. Optional beverage pairing. Tickets: $150. Three Seatings options: 5:30pm, 7pm, and 8:30pm. Lineage Restaurant, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

MANELE SPICE COMPANY LAUNCH – Sat. Dec 14. Created by Food Network star and local celebrity chef, Adam Tabura, Manele Spice Co., combines Hawaii ocean rock salt with the highest quality natural ingredients from around the world. Join Tabura for demos and product tasting. Some flavors include Manele Bay Everyday Blend and the Backyard Imu Smoked Salt Blend. 11am. Foodland Kehalani, (370 Kehalani Village, Wailuku); Manelespice.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Dec 14 & Sun. Dec 15. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Dec 14 & Wed. Dec 15. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery, Maui Zinger juices, handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com



LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Dec 15. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Sun. Dec 15. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Dec 16. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Dec 16. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 18. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Dec 18. The #1 dinner & show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s 4-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS “2020 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION” – With no theme, this exhibition challenges artists to submit their best work created within the past two years. Receiving Day: Jan 7, 9am-4pm. Opening Reception: Jan 17, 5-7pm. Exhibit: Jan 17-Feb 21. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Fri. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DANCING FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Until Jan 6. Ellen Levinsky will feature Dancing Feathers, a grouping of her most recent art consisting of colorful parrot, peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. Ellen, will be demonstrating on Tuesdays, from 10am-4pm. Works will be on display 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

CHRIS WAARA AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Dec 12. Watercolorist Chris Waara paintings are stories she shares with you. Using light as the subject matter of her newer paintings. Come meet Chris, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

JOYCE DURBIN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Dec 12. Mixed media artist Joyce Durbin makes whimsical gourd art through found objects both natural and manufactured, including feathers, fibers, flowers, shells, teeth, claws, wood scraps, hardware, computer parts, and more. Come meet Joyce and learn about her process. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

VICTORIA WUNDRAM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Dec 12. Multi-talented artist, Victoria Wundram paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come and watch Victoria create pieces live in gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ART NIGHT AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 13. Stop by and see artwork from local artists Amazon Aloha – Sierra Carrere while enjoying “fresh squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen. Then it’s the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Dec 13. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

TALK STORY AND DEMONSTRATION WITH ROSE PI‘ILANI BAILEY – Fri. Dec 13. Stop by, “talk story,” watch, and learn! Rose will demonstrate how to make a beautiful floral hairpiece! No registration is required. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com



KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Dec 8. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 8. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Dec 15. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Dec 15. Host figure / life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com



AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Dec 18. The diversity of Mixed Media Artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, December 12

BEACHFEST2020 – Registration available until Jan 23 2020. The 23rd annual Pa‘ia BayBeachfest, is a fun and family-friendly showcase for Maui’s young bodyboarders and surfers to boast their style, tricks, and barrel-riding aptitude taking place on Jan 25 & 26. Competitors will be treated to lunch prepared by youth of the PYCC Pa‘ia Bay Cafe program, and will also receive a collectible tee-shirt and sponsor swag-bag. Entry fee: $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Register online: Pyccmaui.org

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, call, email or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster” sign on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Aloha@mauihumanesociety.org; Mauihumanesociety.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And Tue. Dec 17. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Friday, December 13

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

DECEMBER BROWN BAG LUNCH: “LIVE YOUR LIFE WELL” – Fri. Dec 13. Live Your Life Well is a presentation about 10 actions that can help to improve mental health, despite the mental health spectrum. Stress can impact the way we perform at work and function at home with our families. Mental Health America of Hawaii has developed this program as a tool for people to better cope with stress, improve their outlook on life, and have healthier relationships. To register email the Community Coordinator at Danielle.bergan@mentalhealthhawaii.org 12pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, Conference Rm. 1, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

ROBERT HASS & FOREST GANDER IN THE GREEN ROOM – Renowned poets and translators Robert Hass and Forrest Gander take the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of language as part of the Merwin Conservancy’s Green Room arts and ecology salon Memorial Series, in honor of the organization’s founder, the late W.S. Merwin. Tickets: $25 and $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Saturday, December 14

2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if you’re not mechanically inclined there is so many other things that need to get done! 9am. Maui Marketplace, old Lowes building, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVING A LOVED LIFE BOOK SIGNING EVENT – Join author Dawna Markova as she discusses her book Living a Loved Life: Awakening Wisdom Through Stories of Inspiration, Challenge, and Possibility. 5pm. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION – SOUTH MAUI 19 MILE RIDE & POTLUCK – Join Maui Bicycling League for a South Maui bike ride. RIDE: 19 miles total roundtrip, Kalama Park to Makena and back. All participants are invited to stay for a potluck at the Kalama Park Picnic Tables following the ride. Beverages and Kelli’s homemade chocolate chip cookies will be provided. Please bring a snack to share! 8:45am. Kalama Park Parking Lot, (1945 Kihei Rd.); Mauibike.org

MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME! AERIAL SILKS PLAY CLASSES – Give your little one the chance to move, jump, climb, hang, and spin. Open to ages 3-7 classes are based on play, creative movement, and developing motor skills while using the silks as part of the canvas to their imagination. Parent/ guardian will have a chance to play and get to. Space is limited. Online signup required. $28. 10:30am. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

STORYTIME: THE COOL BEAN AND THE SERIOUS GOOSE – Celebrate two new releases guaranteed to put a smile on kids’ faces! The Cool Bean reminds us that it’s cooler to be kind, and The Serious Goose is sure to keep kids giggling. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And Sun. Dec 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – And Mon. Dec 16 & Wed. Dec 18. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

Sunday, December 15

BABY & ME STORYTIME: POP-UP PEEKABOO! COLORS – Read a book and participate in activities featuring sensory growth for your little ones. For caregivers and children ages 0-2. 11am. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LOKAHI DAY IN THE PARK – Live music, food, fun, a free day of giving and having fun! This fundraising event will benefit Na Hoaloha and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center! 10am. Meadowlands Community Park, (Kauha‘a St., Kihei); 808-249-2545.

“LUCK BE ON MAUI TONIGHT” EVENT – Hawaiian Airlines will take over the Maui Sunday Market in celebration of their inaugural flight from Maui to Las Vegas. This special event will feature the first-ever “Luck Be On Maui Tonight” drawing. Two winners will be drawn at 6 pm. Each winner will receive two round trip tickets on Hawaiian Airlines departing Kahului Airport to Las Vegas on Dec. 15, returning Dec. 19; 4 days, 3 nights at the Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas; and an Avis Car Rental. For details: 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; queenkaahumanucenter.com

MYSTIC HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR – Discover unique gifts, shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items to uplift your mind, body, and soul. There’ll be many opportunities for energy tune-ups and guidance from a handful of Maui’s best healers and readers. Plus ono food and live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the HFUU Farm Apprentice Mentoring Program. For more information or to apply as a vendor call Judy at 808-891-1114. 12pm. VFW Maui Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei);

Monday, December 16

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW Member Alton J. Sanders will be offering Yoga and Meditation training. Classes are free to all Veterans and open to the General Public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many Mind and Bodywork disciplines. “Take One Moment and Find Peace…All Ways!”. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Road, Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. Free 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MODULAR STUDIO TRAINING – Designed to build skills in a specific area of expertise. Playback, Recorder & Switcher is on Dec 16, and “Producing & Directing” is on Dec 23. Cost per module: $50/adults; $40/ APA members; $25/youths 12-18. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – And Tue. Dec 17, Wed. Dec 18. For most, the holidays mean festive gatherings. For Blood Bank of Hawaii, it means a 20% drop in local donations. Blood on the shelves saves lives – call or go online for more information and to make an appointment. 9am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St, Wailuku); 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

Tuesday, December 17

BINGO! – Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Prizes awarded for the top teams at the end of the night. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

Wednesday, December 18

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and assistance with eResources. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

INTRODUCTION TO TV STUDIO CLASS – Tour the studio, and find out about Akaku’s modular training program, and learn about the various tasks involved in recording a program for broadcast. This introductory class will be repeated on Dec 18. For those who are inspired to learn more, four one-day modules will be offered in December. Find details online. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 7am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm.

MERRIMAN’S – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Sun, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Kaena Music 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com. Sat, Festival of Harps 5-7pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com. Fri, Maui High Chorus 6pm..

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, SweetBeets 5-8pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm; Sun, Karrie O’Neill 5-8pm; Wed, Ashley Toth 5-8pm.



TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com



For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

