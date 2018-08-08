MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 9th- 15th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” This is an all-reserved seat concert. Tickets are $25.50-$95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 10. It’s a Summer Block Party with five blocks of fun! Campbell Park will feature entertainment with the Maui Jam Band and Avery Asiu, a Keiki zone, coconut leaf weaving, plants, fresh lei’s, educational booth and more. Stroll the blocks and visit the many restaurants, bars, art galleries, and shop and check out what special event they might have going on. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

STRICTLY MONKEY BUSINESS W/ THE LAMONTS – Fri. Aug 10. They’re back! The Lamonts return to The Dirty Monkey to rock those boo-tays! Want hip-hop, rock, runk and punk? They got some of dat! Sprinkling in the DJ set will be CPNess and Boomshot. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Sat. Aug 11. Have you seen them yet? Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues” return to Paia. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA‘O RADIO AIRWAVES WITH A BIG SPLASH – Sun. Aug 12. Welcoming West Maui to the Mana‘o Radio Airwaves, the public is invited to eat, drink and be merry at the Big Splash celebration. The afternoon will feature two premiere Maui bands like Soul Kitchen Maui and YumYum Beast. $10.00. 2:00pm. Longhis Lahaina, (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-283-6788; Manaoradio.com

KANEKOA’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Aug 12. Stop by and get your dance on as Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Kanekoa treat the Upcountry crowd to an ukulele powered Hawaiian, reggae, folk, rock kiddo friendly show. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Aug 9. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; coworkmaui.com

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler, acted by Frank Kane, directed by Jennifer Rose, and produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes: Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 11. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse” (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus, and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a chance to talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket holders. $20-$60. 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauichamberorchestra.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 14. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Aug 15. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge! Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by executive chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 9. Experience a new and interactive culinary event. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20 – $25. 4:30pm. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Aug 9. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and see an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 9. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Aug 10. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Aug 10. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert Jim Hansen as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes. Some are from the resort and others are from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4:00pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Aug 10. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Aug 10. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes. Also featuring their new seasonal drink; Pineapple Thyme- made with resorts exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, handmade thyme syrup, in a keepsake Tiki Glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22 – $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Aug 10. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Aug 11. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 11. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Aug 12. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Aug 12. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 12. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including; king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18 – $49. 10:00am. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Aug 12. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Aug 12. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Aug 12. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 14. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Aug 15. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Aug 15. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are now available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. 8am. Maui Open Studios; Mauiopenstudios.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Aug 9, Sun. Aug 12 & Mon. Aug 13. The event will feature handcrafted jewelry using a variety of quality materials including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 9:00am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HUI NO’EAU: SUMMER YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Fri. Aug 10 – Fri. Aug 24. This unique exhibition will showcase the work of the 250+ youth that participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. Resulting in an explosion of vibrant creativity featuring the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by community visual arts education. Opening reception takes place, Friday, August 10, 4-6pm. Works will remain on display daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Aug 10. Maui Writers Ink will feature three guest authors during Lahaina’s 2nd Friday event. Oliver Gold will introduce the latest book in his Trilogy of a man’s perspective of looking for love and finding chaos on Maui; Local Author Elaine Gallant will sign copies of “The 5th C: A CIA Novel” involving intrigue with the CIA, Russia and their purported stash of diamonds; and Bill Worth will also sign his three books “House of the Sun: A Metaphysical Novel of Maui,” “The Hidden Life of Jesus Christ: A Memoir,” and “Outwitting Multiple Sclerosis: How Forgiveness Helped me Heal My Brain by Changing My Mind.” Come meet the authors have your purchases autographed. 5:00pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

‘TOUNGE IN CHEEK’ – Fri. Aug 10. Here is a fun Friday filled with art, music and coffee. See Sabrina Futch works on display while Smoked Solid Dairy treat you to a live punk show. Print and zine will be available for purchase with a portion of the art sales to be donated to Planned Parenthood. 5:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 10. Enjoy an evening of art featuring local artist Katie Austin. Meet her and view her works while sipping “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by the house craftsmen. Katie will have a piece, benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 12. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI POLITICAL EVENTS

LIVE PRIMARY ELECTION AND BLOCK PARTY – Sat. Aug 11. A hotly contested Maui Council and state house races, an open battle for mayor, a showdown for Governor, and more women on the ballot make for an exciting Primary Election season. The public is invited to meet the candidates and join in the LIVE broadcast. Food and refreshments will be available. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

SUCCULENT DESIGN WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 18. Start your succulent collection in this hands-on workshop. Participant will learn how to create custom arrangements for gifts, special occasions, or your own home. Price is $25 per person or $40 if you register with a friend and if you bring your own dish receive $5 off. All materials and tools will be provided. To register, email [email protected] 10:30am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

MAUI CALLS 2018: IN CELEBRATION OF HULA – Sat. Aug 18. This year’s signature fundraising gala will feature Hawaiian entertainment by local favorites like Joel Katz, The Hula Honeys, Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats, and Kumu Hula Napua Greig and her Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka along with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. Attendees can sample delectable creations by stellar Maui chefs and bid on silent and live auction items. 21+. $195-$500. Tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Aug 24. In this special presentation, artist and author Susan Middleton will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books: “Spineless” and “Remains of a Rainbow.” The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton, botanists, and endangered species protection experts. Refreshments and book signing to follow. $10-$25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘INTO THE WOODS’ – Fri. Aug 24 – Sun. Aug 26. “Anything can happen in the woods…” In the shadows of trees, curses reverse and wishes come true. Something fanciful and peculiar happens… magic! Edgy, whimsical, and wickedly funny, Into the Woods is an enchanting musical adventure that goes beyond “happily ever after.” Whether you’re a musical theater virgin or a die-hard Sondheim fan, you won’t want to miss the theatrical event of the summer featuring an A-list of Maui’s most talented performers. $22-$66. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT – Sat. Aug 25. The Maui Economic Development Board will hold their annual MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit dinner and auction, with proceeds to help advance MEDB’s STEM education programs. This year’s event celebrates the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Guests can bid on items during the Apples for Education Auctions and enjoy memorable presentations by Maui County’s STEM stars. Individual seats are $200. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, call or go online. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2300; Bit.ly/medbkah

A Starry Night in Kula – Sat. Aug 25. Spend an enchanted evening on the lawn dancing and enjoying entertainment. The night will include the Couture Jazz Duo: Toby and Amelia Couture and the “Automatics” featuring Lenny Castellanos. Guest can try the expanded delicious pupus, while bidding on live auction items like a weekend in Makena, a French dinner, 2 nights on Oahu, Plein Air brunch and more. Additionally, there will be a raise the paddle for the St. John’s Food Pantry. Proceeds are shared with the ”Pink Paddlers” (Mana‘olana). 21+. BYOB. Tickets are $45 and Tables of 10 available for $400. 4:00pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

TECH NECK: YOGA FOR NECK AND SHOULDERS – Sun. Sep 2. Learn yoga techniques for tech neck in a comprehensive course on unwinding the neck and shoulders to have you breathing easy. You will be able to identify patterns that lead to pain and fix the most stubborn tension with science-based exercises, self-massage and postural awareness. Enroll early to guarantee your spot and receive a free tool kit. (381 Huku Li‘i Pl, Kihei). $40. 11:00am. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

LAHUI SEXUALITY: A TALK STORY PANEL DISCUSSION – Thu. Sep 6. Ku Mai Ka Hula competition begins with this special presentation, for hula practitioners and those interested in some of the deeper themes of Hawaiian arts. Lahui sexuality: What is Hawaiian sexuality? $18. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KU MAI KA HULA COMPETITION – Sat. Sep 8. Ku Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) returns for its 13th year as Maui’s premier annual hula competition – and Maui’s only adult hula competition. Male and female dancers vie for the title of Mr. and Ms. Hula Maui in kahiko and ‘auana styles. There will also be three Kupuna halau in the competition. Competitors will be judged by renowned kumu hula, Kamakaokalani Herrod, Iwalani Kalima, Ulalia Woodside, and Pueo Pata. $25 for adults and half-price for kids 12 and under. Pre-Concert: 11:45am-12:30pm. Concert: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect and celebrate-dance, music and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250.00. 2:00am. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com; Mauisalsacongress.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Aug 2 – Fri. Aug 17. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project, Aug 17-19. The group will stay at the Holua Cabin, while working on the protection of native plants. Participants will also have ample time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Details, more information and registration can be found online. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until – Fri. Aug 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of Rubber Ducks. This month’s recipient will be the Maui Food Bank. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a Duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 6:00pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailluku); 808-727-2543; artonmarket.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 9. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

GIANT GAME-ON – Thu. Aug 9. All ages welcome to come play the GIANT chess, checkers and Connect Four games! Free. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Thu. Aug 9. Grab your friends or go solo with KJ Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There’s thousands of songs to choose from. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Southern Praying Mantis Presents Tai Chi – Thu. Aug 9. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for a free mediation in motion class to promote your serenity and peace. All ages welcome. Free.10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Aug 9. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Shanti Sacred Sound Bath – Thu. Aug 9. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. During the instrumental sound bath, participants dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat with the optional use of pillows. Mats are available for use. $30. Doors open at 5:45 and close at 6pm. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Wed and Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly, ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. Call Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

MINDFUL MOMENTS FOR SYMPTOM MANAGEMENT AND SELF CARE – Fri. Aug 10. Learn powerful practices that rejuvenate circulation, support the nervous system, and enhance clarity. Experience practical mindfulness tools from Jessica Brazil, LCSW, Certified Kundalini Yoga Teacher, and Joanne King, MA, Counselor and Registered Yoga Teacher. Learn sound tools, body scanning, and breathing exercises that support the body and mind’s natural potential to rejuvenate and heal. 12:30pm. Mental Health America of Hawaii, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

SANCTUARY SATURDAY’S – Sat. Aug 11. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Aug 11. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 11. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 11. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Aug 11. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

HEALTH IS OUR TRUE WEALTH! – Sun. Aug 12. Cleanse from within with Trisha “Mama T” Alari-Gonsalves, Executive Chef at Umeke Market and Owner of Ital Kitchen. Enjoy cooking demos, breakfast and a light lunch, short film feature on Dr. Gerson and Dr. Jennifer Daniels, an intro to cleansing- enemas, juicing and supplements. Wear comfortable clothing, and bring swimwear and towel if you would like to swim. $25. 9:00am. Keawanui Fishponds, (Kaunakakai).

STORM DRAIN STENCILING IN MA‘ALAEA – Sun. Aug 12. Maui Ocean Center is gathering a volunteer team to spray paint informational stencils on storm drains surrounding the aquarium. The simple message lets people know that anything put down the drains goes straight into the ocean, while also highlighting the dangers of runoff on coral reefs. Teams of three or four will paint the stencils along the roads and around the harbor. Bring reusable water bottle; water refills, snacks, and supplies will be provided. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Aug 12. This popular event presented by the Maui Food Technology Center features island vendors, crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 13

Adult Beginner Aerial Silks 5-week Series at Uplift Maui – Mon. Aug 13 – Mon. Sep 10. Aerial dance is the exciting physical art form as seen in Cirque du Soleil. It combines the beauty of dance with the adrenaline of flight. Learn how to move your body through space in ways you’ve never imagined possible. Adults 16+. Adult Beginner Level 1 Aerial Silks Series: Mondays 11 AM-12PM- Starts Aug. 13th (5 week series- no class Labor day) $140 for 5-week Series. Register online. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Aug 13. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Aug 13 – Mon. Sep 17. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board.’ That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14

FLATBREAD FOR MFBRP – Tue. Aug 14. The Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui. Enjoy an evening of pizza and good company while raising money. During the evening attendees can bid on small silent auction items including; fun bird items, gift certificates, and local art. A portion of proceeds from the night will go to the conservation of Maui’s native birds. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Mauiforestbirds.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 14. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BEGINNER SALSA DANCE – Tue. Aug 14. Rueda de Casino Salsa is a lively, fast-paced style of salsa originated in Havana, Cuba. For first-time salsa beginners who want to get their groove on, join this 6-week session. No partner required. No previous dance experience necessary. $75 for 6 Week Session. 6:30pm-7:45pm. Salsa Rueda Maui, (Maui Mall, Kahului); 920-400-0706; Facebook.com/groups/SalsaRuedaMaui

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Aug 14. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong to envelope, align chakras, clear negativity and ground energy with healing intentions to help relax, rejuvenate and release energy. 16+. $30-55/GA; $40/Kama’aina. 7:00pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com; Shantiyogasound.com/events

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH KUANA TORRES KAHELE – Wed. Aug 15. Hawaiian composer and recording artist, Kuana Torres Kahele, returns to perform live at the main Fountain Courtyard. A recipient of multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards and well known for his genre-bending creativity, Kuana will treat the Wailea crowd to complimentary performance. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Aug 15. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Late Night with DJ Gary O’Neal 10-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 3-7pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 4-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Rock out with Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sat, Sunburn 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-4pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Thu, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Fri, Carmel Ekman 5-7pm; Sat, Tomoki 5-7pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Wed, Jimbolaya 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com