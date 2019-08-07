MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 8th-14th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

URGENT! THE BOO BOO ZOO IS IN FINANCIAL CRISIS – Ongoing. The Boo Boo Zoo is currently experiencing a financial crisis, and asks the public for assistance. Their feed expense alone is around $12,000 per month. By going online and picking one small item from the list, or making a small monthly donation, you can help them get through this tough time. Please do what you can to help. Boo Boo Zoo at East Maui Animal Refuge, (25 Maluaina Pl., Ha‘iku); 808-572-8308; Eastmauianimalrefuge.org

DANCE HALL DAYS: FLEETWOOD’S 7TH ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Aug 9. Dancehall Days returns to perform Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits and other favorites to get you on the dance floor. This is an all ages show. Dinner reservations available. Must have a ticket to the event. Tickets available by phone or online. $20. 8:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Aug 9. As a household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 9. This month’s town party will feature live entertainment by Maui Jam Band and Ahumanu, the Keiki Zone with art, activities, and games for all ages, plus the Maui Writers Ink Authors Local Authors Table with a free book giveaway. Guests can walk the block for fun with local vendors, galleries, restaurants, and more. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front Street); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MALA ‘TIL MIDNIGHT W/ 3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. Aug 9. Enjoy 2nd Friday with live music from legendary local musicians Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, and Nestor Ugale. The trio will play originals and bring their own island style. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

THE NEW MAUI DANCE BAND – Fri. Aug 9. Come out and dance! Joe Sterling, Brandon Lund, and David Connolly are serving up a wide range of genres and styles. Hear funk, pop, classic rock, soul, and many of your favorites along with a variety of funky originals. All ages. No cover. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

PAU HANA ACOUSTIC SHOW – Fri. Aug 9. Hang out in Wailuku and enjoy an acoustic show featuring Yung Rat Lung, Crona Aukerman of Smoked Solid Dairy, and more! Donations are being accepted for Hawaii Community Bail Fund and Kyoto Animation recovery. 4pm. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Aug 9. Maui’s hottest new alternative/hard rock band hits the North Shore once again! The night will also feature the Freeradicals Projeckt. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘AHA MAULIOLA: A NATIVE HAWAIIAN WELLNESS GATHERING – Sat. Aug 10. Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Maui’s Native Hawaiian Health Care System presents its second annual gathering event. This unique event brings together the Native Hawaiian and Maui community for cultural workshops, informational booths, health screenings and speakers, free keiki dental services, entertainment, a keiki activity corner, silent auction, ‘ono food, crafts, and more. Free. 10am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-244-4647; hnkop.org

ARISE ROOTS – Sat. Aug 10. From the heart of Los Angeles rises a powerful movement known as Arise Roots! Steadily becoming a household name around the globe, the group of six veteran musicians united their talents in order to bring a unique and refreshing interpretation of roots-reggae with the common goal of preserving its true message. Also performing will be Maui’s own, Empire. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 21+. $20. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

KAPU ALOHA UNITY MARCH – Sat. Aug 10. Wear your red shirts, your hae Hawai’i, your signs, and with kapu aloha, march in solidarity from War Memorial Stadium to UHMC with the protectors of Maunakea. Mauna speakers include Koho‘okahi Kanuha, Tiare Lawrence, Kalekoa Ka‘eo, Kahele Dukelow, and Ke‘eaumoku Kapu. There will also be music by Sons of Yeshua. Ku kia‘i Mauna! Shuttle service will be provided from 7-8:15am from UHMC to the Stadium or meet at the Stadium at 8:30am. For information call/text 808-385-1221.

MICHAEL HERBERT – Sat. Aug 10. Stop in and get your afternoon caffeine fix and Michael Herbert will bring the sounds of life in New Orleans to the place where the hip come to sip. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Aug 10. Keep it sassy and classy! It’s ladies night with #Poundtown plus a special guest DJ. 21+. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

WFC 110 LIVE CAGE FIGHTS – Sat. Aug 10. See action-packed MMA featuring Kendall Grove vs Anthony Ruiz (195lbs), Zach Zane vs Fatu Tuitasi (155lbs), Chazz Moleta vs Evian Rodriguez (160lb), Kalehua Moniz vs Riquo Abadilla (125lbs), and Tiani Valle vs Brooke Mayo (125lb) on the pro card and Gabriel MK Vickers vs Ryan Carroll (145lbs), Rex Hazuka vs Isaiah Fonseca (185lbs), Joe Refando vs Josh Burington (155lbs); Makana Fraser vs Blake Battousai Larossa (205lbs), Naihe Keoki vs Aaron Lynton (135lbs), and Wesley Bailes vs Vinson Sylva (150lbs) on the amateur card. All ages event. $34-$110; Kids 2 and under are free (must sit on lap). 6:30pm. War Memorial Gymnasium, (700 Hali‘a Nakoa St., Kahului); Worldfightingchampionships.com

ALOHA ‘AINA RALLY – Sun. Aug 11. Join the protectors of Maunakea. Come wearing your red shirts, your hae Hawai’i, your signs, and kapu aloha. Meet at Maui Marketplace, then head out to Keanae Peninsula to meet with Keanae Kia‘i. Lunch will take place at Koki Beach provided by Hawaiian Government, followed by sign wave and mo‘olelo. Last, all will join in on Keokea Park sign waving and protocol. Ku Kia‘i Mauna! 7:30am. Maui Market Place, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului);

KANEKOA UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Aug 11. Na Hoku winner Kanekoa presents an electric full kit, rock and reggae afternoon show. Stop in for food, fun and great sound. Kiddo friendly. $10. 2-5pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Kanekoaband.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Aug 11. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish and rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

PAUL SIMON IN CONCERT – Tue. Aug 13 & Wed. Aug 14. During his distinguished career, Paul Simon has been the recipient of many honors and awards including 12 Grammy Awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as Simon and Garfunkel. $55, $85, $125, $185. All net proceeds will be donated to the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project and Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo.7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Aug 14. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJ’s Kurt and TRVR preside over the turntables. $10 cover. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Aug 8 & Sat. Aug 10. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 10. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Aug 12. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Aug 13. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CALL FOR DANCERS – Tue. Aug 13 & Thu. Aug 15. Maui OnStage Dance Company is calling dancers of all types to audition for their second annual dance revue. Dancers must be 16 years or older to audition and are not required to prepare anything for the audition, which will entail a warmup and a lyrical, contemporary, jazz, and tap (if applicable) combination. All are requested to wear appropriate shoes and dance attire. For more information email [email protected] Sign up online. 6-9pm both days. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); Mauionstage.com/onstage-dance-company

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/ SONNY LIM – Wed. Aug 14. This week’s slack show will feature Big Island slack key and lap steel guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, Sonny Lim. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guests can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Aug 8. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

NATIONAL ROOT BEER FLOAT DAY – Until Fri. Aug 9. Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day! Meet and greet the 2019 Miss Maui, Niki McCabe, and purchase delectable Root Beer Floats. All proceeds from the Root Beer Floats will be given to The Children’s Miracle Network. 10:30am-1:30pm each day. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

AXR NAPA VALLEY WINE DINNER – Fri. Aug 9. A hidden little gem… this Napa Valley Winery is located in the heart of St. Helena. Here’s what’s being poured: 2018 AXR Sauvignon Blanc; 2018 AXR Rose, 2015 AXR Chardonnay (94 pts), 2014 AXR Cabernet Sauvignon (94 pts), and 2016 AXR Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (95 points). Go online for full dinner menu. Limited seating. Call for reservations. Event starts at 5:30pm; Dinner is at 6:30pm. Taverna, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Aug 9. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Aug 9. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Aug 9. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, & Wed. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanu.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Aug 10 & Sun. Aug 11. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SUNTORY DRINK SAMPLING – Sat. Aug 10. TJ’s welcomes you to join them for a Suntory drink (Honey & Lemon or Gokuri Peach) sampling. They are also introducing more new items in the retail store! So stop by and take advantage of the great specials as they will be on SALE for August only – while supplies last. 10am. TJ’s Warehouse, (875 Alua St., Wailuku); 808-244-7311; Tjscateringmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Aug 10 & Sun. Aug 11. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Aug 11. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Aug 11 & Wed. Aug 14. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award-winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for an event that includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails, and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water, and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 13. All day, and every Tuesday, you can get tacos for $3 each. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 13. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 14. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 14. All day every Wednesday, you can stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: MALAMA WAO AKUA EXHIBITION – In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). We invite Maui artists are invited to explore the watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native Hawaiian species. Receiving Day: Aug 29, 9am-6pm. Main House Gallery: Sep 13-Nov 2. Opening Reception: Sep 13, 5-8pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, paintings, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ANNUAL YOUTH ART EXHIBITION – Until Aug 23. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer arts programming. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that features the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by community visual arts education. Open Daily 9am-4pm with free entry through Aug 23. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Aug 8. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Aug 8. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 3pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Aug 8. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “Alla Prima” painting – creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “Alla Prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LARKIN CHOLLAR AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Aug 9. Sculpture artist Larkin Chollar sculpted his first piece from stone at 10 years old. His wall sculptures, which he calls “wall jewelry,” are available for those who appreciate beauty in art. Come meet Larkin and see a collection of his works and watch his techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-2021; Mauihands.com

LEI PO‘O WORKSHOP – Sat. Aug 10. Join an evening of wellness and fun hosted by Sage Family Wellness. Attendees will create their own lei po‘o led by Cheka of Kahihae Floral. They can also enjoy mini acupuncture, massage, and photo sessions! $100. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 4pm. Sip Me, (7 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Aug 10 & Sun. Aug 11. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Aug 11. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Aug 11. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors, and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Aug 12. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE IN CLAY – Mondays until Aug 26. Join Jennifer Owen in a sophisticated exploration of the most basic of techniques for making art out of clay: pinching! Jennifer will demonstrate shaping, embossing, texturing, adding narrative such as figures, multiple rims and feet, and glazing. The class is open to beginners as well as experienced potters. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. Aug 14. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her her painting techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FREESTYLE IKEBANA W/ LARRY TONOGAN – Wed. Aug 14. Students will learn basic concepts of the Japanese style of flower arranging in a shallow dish. The class will practice manipulating various types of plants and flowers and learn ways to enhance arrangements using proportion, texture, and color. Larry will provide all of the flowers needed. Register online. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LEGENDARY WHIMSICAL ARTIST GUY BUFFET COMES TO SHOPS AT WAILEA – Wed. Aug 14. In honor of the upcoming “National Dog Day,” Guy will be painting demonstrations of pets in the gallery. Special show prices for commissions of your own pets will be offered as well! Come join in the fun! Fine art, drinks, and a lot of aloha will be served. Come meet Guy and see some of his newest original works created just for this show! For more information or to RSVP call or email. Free. 6:30pm. Lahaina Galleries, (3750 Wailea Alanui #A23); 808-874-8583; [email protected]

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

2019 ‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS’ DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri 2-9:30pm, Sat 12-9:30pm, Sun 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Friday at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu 5:30am-12am, Fri 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat 7am-9pm, Sun 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri 9am-4pm). For more information, call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com/school

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: PUNANA LEO O MAUI HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE IMMERSION PRESCHOOL – Thu. Aug 8. Akaku Maui Community Television welcomes Hawaiian Immersion Preschool Director Kili Namau‘u of Punana Leo O Maui in Wailuku. She will share her impressions of the impact that early education in the Hawaiian language can have on families and communities as part of the Akaku Upstairs Summer Salon Series. Hawai‘i is the only state that recognizes two official languages, English and ‘Olelo Hawai’i. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. and Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info, go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Aug 8. Enjoy lap steel guitar at its best! Gerry Valdriz will be joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. and Tue. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei, at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT – Thu. Aug 8. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free pickleball tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center Pickleball Courts. Entry forms and waivers are online or at the Parks Department Recreation office in Lahaina. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the West District Recreation or Permit Office. Deadline to turn in forms will be Thursday, Aug. 15. Free. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation; 808-270-4317; Mauicounty.gov/parks

SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Aug 8. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay invites Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramid and singing bowls and gongs will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. During the instrumental sound bath, participants dress comfortably to lay on a yoga mat. Mats are supplied in addition to blankets and a limited number of bolsters are available for use. $30. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Kapalua); Shantiyogasound.com

WAILUKU LIBRARY’S 90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Thu. Aug 8. Please join us and celebrate the Wailuku Library’s 90th Anniversary with these free events! Learn about the history of Wailuku with Maui historian and author Gail Ainsworth (5pm); Welcome Program (6pm); and a music concert by the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra (6:30pm). Plus tour the Holoholo Bookmobile! Free. 5pm. Wailuku Library, (251 S High St.); 808-243-5766.

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Aug 8. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

IT’S ALOHA FRIDAY… NO WORK ‘TIL MONDAY – Fri. Aug 9. Every Friday, all summer long, you can enjoy Food Court entertainment and a lucky prize drawing. Feeling lucky? 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Aug 9 & Sat. Aug 10. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service 6pm. Dance 7:30pm. Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, (551 Waineʻe St.).

OLA KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri. Aug 9. Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non-emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Aug 9. This is a fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy freeform dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

808 WELLNESS STUDIO ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Aug 10. It’s been a fantastic year at the yoga studio, and to honor and celebrate their one year anniversary, they will be offering private mini-sessions from a variety of practitioners including light alchemy, angel readings, sound healing, medium readings, massage, and more. There will also be three free yoga sessions at 9am, 11am, and 1pm. Blessing will be at 12pm. Register online. 808 Wellness: Healing Spa & Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste. 206-A); 808wellness.com

BOOK SIGNING WITH PHILLIP SWATEK – Sat. Aug 10. Maui author Phillip Swatek will be signing his recently published book, “The Marijuanistas of Maui, a Sojourn.” Set in the 1980s, this picturesque tale of love and money portrays the marijuana culture that flourished in that bygone era. Stop by and meet Phillip, ask questions, and get your book autographed. Free. 11am. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807.

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS GUIDED RIDE SERIES – Sat. Aug 10. The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series, targeting the second Saturday of the Month. Their inaugural bike ride will start in Honokowai going through Honolua Bay (intermediate), and all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. Rides are led by trained ride leaders. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina).

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Aug 10. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. The public is welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Aug 10 & Sun. Aug 11.Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Aug 10, Mon. Aug 12 & Wed. Aug 14. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures. Led by certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome, and donations are appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Aug 10. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER WITH CORAL REEF ALLIANCE & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Aug 10. Clean water is vital for both communities and coral reefs. Sediment and nutrient pollution from land makes its way to the ocean, threatening the coral reef and human health. Revegetating eroding landscapes with plants can stabilize soil, absorb nutrients and sediments, and prevent pollutants from reaching the ocean. As a volunteer, you will help the Coral Reef Alliance revegetate stream banks with native plants, create sand bag corridors, and take part in other fun stream restoration activities up in the West Maui Mountains. Free. 8:30am. West Maui Mountains, (275 Oka Kope Rd., Lahaina); Coral.org

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Aug 10. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Volunteer with Malama Honokowai and visit the beautiful and hidden Honokōwai Valley, an area closed to the public. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu’ukoli’i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-856-8362; pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 11. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Aug 11. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 11. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 11. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

BINGO! – Mon. Aug 12. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be “first on board.” That’s right ladies and gentlemen, it’s Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Aug 12. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music in the Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

MAUI FULL MOON RETREAT – Mon. Aug 12-16. Presented by Tribe Wellness Group, the week retreat will include morning yoga and daily meditation, a nature waterfall hike and swim, Hawaiian hula, and chanting. There will also be a lei making workshop with Makamae Murray, a Hawaiian herbs and medicine making workshop with Traci Miller of Cheshire’s Herbals, and a full moon ritual ceremony by Rima and Phaedra. $1290. Call or email to reserve your space. Olowalu; 928-202-9187; [email protected]; Tribwellness.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Aug 13. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CHANCE UM TUESDAYS – Tue. Aug 13. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus, you can enjoy a cold beer and some good food in the tasting room. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; mauibrewingco.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Tue. Aug 13. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome, no experience necessary. Drop in or passcards accepted. Weekly classes: Tue 12:30-1:30pm & Thu 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Aug 13. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Aug 13. They’re bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MAUI WEDDING ASSOCIATION NETWORKING MIXER – Tue. Aug 13. Here’s your chance to network with Maui’s wedding industry professionals! Cost: Members are free, and Guests are $20. RSVP required via Eventbrite. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauiweddingassociation.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Aug 14. It’s free to play and win! There’ll be two rounds of five games with gift cards, other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there’s a tie, there’ll be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Aug 14. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket that you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Free. 8:45am-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Aug 14. Celebrating women’s empowerment, with a feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit. The ceremony is intended for the local wahine on Maui to share their talents with the world. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Aug 14. Four to 12 women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required, but you must be at least 18 years old. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. Free. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; Womanwithinhawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 888-582-8858. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, UA 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LAVA ROCK BAR & GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080. Sun, House Music 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Amber Fussle 4:30-6pm; Sat, DJ Sweetbeets 6:45-8pm; Sun, DJ Boomshot 6:45pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Tue, Elua 1pm.

MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi Street, Wailea); (808)874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon Acoustic Showcase (Americana/Rock) 6:30-8:30pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Thu, Jimbolaya 5-8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events