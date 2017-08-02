MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 3rd-9th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Aug 4. Dine and groove with the live bands and take part in the wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and Help support the local community and businesses! Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

VIOLIN SYNERGY FESTIVAL- Fri. Aug 4-Sun. Aug 6. The Violin Synergy Festival will be at various Maui locations from Friday August 4th until Sunday August 6th. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, the concerts will showcase leading members of the San Francisco Symphony’s first violin section; Sarn Oliver, Mariko Smiley, Melissa Kleinbart and Yun Chu. They’ll be performing originals and EandFA-commissioned works from Bela Bartok, Luciano Berio, Witold Lutoslawski, Pelarin Bacos, Robert Pollock, Lauren Vendervelden, Bertolt Hummel and Joyce Orenstein. All events are Free. Friday, Aug. 4th: 6:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Saturday, Aug. 5th: 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Sunday, Aug. 6th: 4pm. Keawalai Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd., Kihei); 808-879-5557; Keawalai.org; Ebbandflowarts.org

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Aug 4. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, this is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Come and celebrate their tradition and experience the dance known as Bon-Odori. 8:00pm. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-0406 or 808-244 -9647; Wailukuhongwanji.org

E WALEA FEATURING KALANI PE’A – Sat. Aug 5. 2017 Grammy Award winner and 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano winner for contemporary album of the year, “E Walea,” singer and songwriter, Kalani Pe‘a will celebrate his historic win with a concert in the McCoy Studio Theater. He will perform Hawaiian music, contemporary music, his original music, and some of his favorites from Luther Vandross, Joe Cocker, and Heatwave, along with special guest, Hawaiian falsetto sensation, Kason Gomes, and beautiful hula. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DCM SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE EVENT – Sat. Aug 5. Welcoming (Clever Alias) to play at DCM for the 5th time with up and coming local DJ Bananaman, 5Rhythms Hawaii and Makamae. The musical offering will be a wide range of musical genres geared towards driving the dance floor into the sublime. Kids under 14 are free. $15. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); .

SKY LOUNGE ELEVATED – Sat. Aug 5. Next Level Entertainment and Da Jam 98.3 has redesigned the lounge with an all new Latin Room, featuring Jamn J and DJ Nexus. Experienced DJ’s casted spinning all the hottest Club Bangers from Top 40, Hip Hop and Electronic Dance Music for the hottest night club party with the biggest sound and lighting effects. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI PRANKSTERS 7TH ANNUAL ‘THE DAYS BETWEEN’ – Sat. Aug 5. Celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia, and the 50th anniversary of the “Summer Of Love.” 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘PEACE ON YOUR WINGS’ A MUSICAL AND A MOVEMENT – Sun. Aug 6. “Peace On Your Wings” is based on the true story of 12-year-old victim Sadako Sasaki in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, co-authored by Jenny Taira and Lauren Rubin. Taira, will give the keynote talk and Rubin will sing excerpts from the musical. Original cast members Shayna Yasunaga and Carson Davis will perform a short scene and musical numbers and share their experiences. Also on the program are, Maui Taiko, Iao Church choir ‘Kosrae Etawi’ and Japanese koto musicians Mika Inaba and Koko Wolbe. Make origami peace cranes prior to the program and enjoy tea and refreshments after . 5:00pm. Iao United Church of Christ, (2371 W. Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-7353; Iaoucc.org

AMERICA – Sun. Aug 6. Don’t miss your chance to revisit this Grammy-winning rock group, led by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. The power and poignancy of AMERICA’s musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. From effects-laden rockers to soul-bearing ballads, America incorporates a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles – as wide open as the great American plains. $39 – $129. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL’ – Until – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Aug 3. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Aug 5. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY: WING OF FIRE – Sat. Aug 5. Fall into a burnin’ wing of fire as the shenanigans start! They’re back with a FULL FLOCK! Bring in a can of food for the Maui Food Bank and receive $2 off adult ticket. $10.00. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s best sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Aug 8. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Aug 8. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy’s Chuck Thompson also voted Best Comedian in our Best of Maui 2017. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

PINA COLADA DAY – Until – Thu. Aug 3. Hyatt will be promoting its twists on Pina Coladas at their two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will serve a Skinny Lilikoi Pina Colada made with Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, lilikoi puree, sweet and sour and coconut water. Japengo will serve a Flaming Pina Colada Creme with roasted pineapple, upside down cake and coconut creme. 11am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sat. Sep 9. This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, Thursdays through Sundays (closed on Sep. 1). Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight.” 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Aug 3. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 3. Maui’s only winery is offering the King’s Visit Wine Tasting and Tour. This is a great opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Aug 4. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Aug 5. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music! See multiple award winning artists like Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

NA MELE O HAWAII WITH SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Aug 6. Enjoy an amazing local brunch while delighting in the sounds and performances of Hawaii’s talented musicians. Featuring Ata Damasco with special guest Jesse Tanoue and Mandokane. Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children. Call for more information or to make a reservations. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CHAINE DINNER – Sun. Aug 6. Join the Maui Chaine des Rotisseurs for a wonderful evening of dining. Cost includes six courses with 5oz and 2oz wine pours. Please wear Aloha attire with ribbons. RSVP: Send check made out to Chaine des Rotisseurs-Maui Chapter to: Kawahara and Hu, C.P.A.s, Attn: Yvette Yoshida, 77 Hookele Street, 3rd Floor, Kahului, HI 96732-3516. To pay by credit card, call 808-244-5531. $200. 5:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Aug 7. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

CABARET DEL VINO – Mon. Aug 7. Enjoy a dinner show featuring cabaret classics from burlesque to Broadway in an intimate European setting. Price includes a pre-fixe menu, cocktails and the cabaret show. $75. Call for information and/or reservations. 7pm. Cafe Del Vino, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Aug 8. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, you can savor some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Aug 9. The luau dinner show Huaka‘i–Journey through Polynesia includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Aug 9. It’s wine night w/DTH’s General Manager and Sommelier Caleb Hopkins. He’ll choose varietals from around the world for you to taste. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sept. 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Until – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 3. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Aug 3. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

YOUTH ART EXHIBIT – Fri. Aug 4 – Thu. Aug 24. This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui’s summer art programs. The result is an explosion of vibrant creativity that celebrates the extraordinary possibilities unlocked by youth visual arts education in our community. Let’s celebrate the end of summer and honor the hard work of our talented young artists while enjoying a family friendly, hands-on art project. Free. 8:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CANDLE FLAME PAINTINGS – Fri. Aug 4. Here is your chance to view Bryan DeBris Candle Flame painting, he will also be playing original music with special guests joining in. His paintings will hang in the shop throughout the month of August. 4:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Aug 4. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Aug 4. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Sun. Aug 6 – Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton, is well known for the exhibitions Archipelago, and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates—underwater animals without backbones. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. With a deep passion and investment in time and research she reveals astonishing creatures we may never get to see. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PASTELIST AND ENCAUSTIC ARTIST, KATHLEEN O’BRYAN – Mon. Aug 7 – Mon. Aug 28. As a fine art colorist, Kathleen discovered that with undiluted, dry pigment soft pastello, she could create saturated hues that brought emotional expressions to expansive skies and infinite landscapes. She will be in the gallery every Monday in August working on a new encaustic piece. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Mon. Aug 7. Christine’s stories are shown through her paintings. Come and meet this talented artist and watch her painting techniques. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, CHRISTINE HALTON – Tue. Aug 8. See the simplicity of Japanese art in Christine’s pieces, inviting warmth and texture through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Wed. Aug 9. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Aug 3. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI’S ANNUAL GO TOPLESS DAY – Sat. Aug 5. August is here and it’s time to celebrate Women’s Equality Day by baring your breasts! Demonstrate your right to be topless while having a fun day at the beach. This has become an international #GoTopless demonstration over the last decade. Stand united with your sisters from around the world to end oppression. Remember, the nip is only the tip of the tit! 3:00pm. Free The Nipple Maui, (Kamaole Beach I, Kihei); Facebook.com/freethenipmaui

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS – FRENCH IMPRESSIONS – Sun. Aug 13. Enjoy an afternoon of French elegance as the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus presents Impressionist masters, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, along with late-Romantic Gabriel Faure. The program includes Debussy’s Sarabande (orchestrated by Ravel), Ravel’s keiki-friendly Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose), Faure’s Pelleas et Melisande suite, the rarely heard choral version of his famous Pavane, and his sublimely comforting Requiem. $20-60. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COOKING ON MAUI WITH CHEF LEE: SEAFOOD WITH STYLE – Mon. Aug 14 – Tue. Aug 15. The ocean-centric meal you’ll make during this cooking class will leave you with a newfound love for fish and shellfish. You’ll make a little bit of everything and learn seafood cooking techniques from Chef Lee Anderson that you can easily recreate in your home. Reservations required. 21+. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

HAWAII CREATIVE CONTENT, MUSIC, FILM AND DIGITAL INDUSTRY PROS SOUGHT FOR MAJOR SXSW INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE AND FESTIVALS IN AUSTIN – Mon. Aug 14. The world’s largest and most prestigious Interactive, Music and Film Conference and Festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW), is holding a “SXSW Meet ‘n’ Greet event” with the purpose of attracting Hawaiian creative talent to its 31st event to be held in Austin TX March 9-18, 2018. Call or email to RSVP, which is mandatory for attendees. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 512-669-3321; [email protected]

MAUI CALLS 2017 – Fri. Aug 18. Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s signature fundraiser gala begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle and taste delectable pupus created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors. Enjoy premium wines served by vintners from boutique wineries around the world and dance the night away to live music. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on hundreds of items, from fabulous Hawaii staycations and fine wines to “uniquely Maui” items, such as special house parties and “uniquely MACC” items, like autographed music instruments and more. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PANIAKA RESTORATION GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sun. Aug 20 – Sat. Sep 16. This exclusive Pacific Whale Foundation event includes breakfast and a post-tournament luncheon with live music, prizes, and presentations on Paniaka. The scramble tournament is limited to 72 total participants. You can register as a team of 4 or as an individual to be assigned a team. Proceeds from the Golf Tournament will benefit wetland restoration at Makena State Park. $350. 7:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Makenamoments.com; Pacificwhale.org

‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’ – Fri. Aug 25 – Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDB KE ALAHELE EDUCATION FUND BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION – Sat. Aug 26. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will hold their annual benefit dinner and auction, “Pathways To Our Future.” They’re celebrating their 35th Anniversary and the achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Guests will enjoy a festive evening of food, fun and camaraderie. Bid on a myriad of items during the Apples for Education Auctions, compete in teams during the “Family Feud, the STEM Edition” and mingle with distinguished educators. $200. 4:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2300; Fairmont.com/KeaLani; Medb.org

LOVE THAT BURNS: A CHRONICLE OF FLEETWOOD MAC – Sat. Aug 26. Celebrate Fleetwood’s on Front Street’s 5th Anniversary with the early-release of Mick’s new book ‘Love That Burns.’ Enjoy an unforgettable concert featuring Rick Vito, Gretchen Rhodes, Mark Johnstone and more. Tickets and more information available online. 5:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: MULTI COURSE TASTING MENU – Fri. Sep 1 – Sat. Sep 2. Feast on a multi-course menu culminated from eight of the country’s most highly-acclaimed chefs. Each individual course will reflect the expertise of each specific chef. As a team, all of the chefs will prepare and plate courses table-side in the lanai kitchen. Friday and Saturday will feature different menus, to provide a unique experience for both evenings. Beverages will be available for purchase. $250. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Mauichefsinvitational.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: CHEFS BARBECUE – Sun. Sep 3. Guests will graze on dishes created through the collaborative efforts of the chefs while enjoying sun and live music. Visiting chefs will work in teams with local Hawaii chefs to create unique dishes, enticing your senses with original flavors. Entrance fee is $75 for guests 11 and older. Children 10 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. Beverages will be available for purchase. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Mauichefsinvitational.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

BAHA’IS SPONSOR ESSAY CONTEST – Until – Sun. Aug 20. The Baha’is of Wailuku are sponsoring an essay contest open to all Maui students on “How Can We Work For Peace?” to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah. Length of essay should be a full page, Times New Roman size 12 font and mailed in. Deadline is Sept. 20 and cash awards will be presented on Oct 22 during the Bicentenary Festival at Wailuku Community Center. 8am. Baha’i Community, (P.O. Box 1075, Wailuku); 808-244-9392.

SEEKING CRAFTERS AND VENDORS – Thu. Jul 27 – Sat. Sep 23. St. John’s is seeking crafters and vendors to participate in the Annual Kula Festival on September 23rd. Local families look forward to this upcountry tradition and now’s the time to participate. Download an application online. Stjohnsmaui.org/kulafest. 9:00am. St. Johns Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Aug 3. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Aug 3. Kiai Kai Keiki Academy is a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm, today July 27 and August 10. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. Program is limited to 25 participants per day which includes complimentary lunch. Register online. Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui, Makena); Makenamoments.com

MAUI PREMIERE OF ‘A PLASTIC OCEAN’ – Thu. Aug 3. A Plastic Ocean is an epic global adventure following a documentary filmmaker and a world record free diver as they travel the earth discovering the shocking impact plastic is having on our oceans and marine life. Pacific Whale Foundation will host the Maui premiere, followed by a discussion on marine debris with experts on the issue. Proceeds will fund ongoing research and outreach projects conducted by Pacific Whale Foundation’s Research Team. Pacificwhale.org/plasticocean. $15 – $20. 5:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Aug 3 – Thu. Aug 31. Join Blue Zones Project every Thursday in August. Learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui playing America’s favorite game. Win awesome prizes courtesy of Maui Mall merchants. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Aug 3. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

KAONOULU RANCH DAY – Fri. Aug 4. Head up country and enjoy the day competing or watching some great roping and barrel racing. K Ranch Roping will host Timed Event Championships in Open Team Roping, Open Barrel Race and Open Tie Down Roping. Buckles will be given to each event winner or winners, a saddle to the Timed Event All Around Champion and cash payouts. There will be concession stand available to purchase refreshments. On site entry, cash only event. 8:00am. Kaonoulu Ranch, (Kula); 808-876-0400; Kranchroping.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Aug 4. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ five award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

AFTERGLOW KIHEI GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Fri. Aug 4. It’s the official celebration of Afterglows newest studio on South Maui. They will have memberships to give away, and there will be a FREE ShaktiRize class from 5:30-6:30pm (women-only class). Make sure to stick around after class for some tasty treats for your post-workout refreshment, with Maui JUN Company and meet the rest of the staff. 4:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Aug 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Aug 5. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUMMER STORIES – Sat. Aug 5. Toddlers and young readers are invited to an end of summer celebration with Maui author and illustrator Gill McBarnet. Lively presentations of McBarnet’s Goodnight Gecko and Happy As a Dolphin will feature Andrea Perkins on ukulele and special guest Makeda Wilmeth as The Little Gecko. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

LET’S GET BACK TO SCHOOL TOGETHER – Sat. Aug 5. The Maui County Council, Boy Scouts of America will be on hand to outreach and educate families and youth about Scouting, showcase their Pine Derby track, collect school supplies and assist with stage presentations and prize giveaways. There will be crafts for the keiki with Aunty Ruth and the latest school trends fashion show by Macy’s. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Aug 5. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

DOGUST THE 5TH – A BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR SHELTER DOGS – Sat. Aug 5. Join a fun birthday party for shelter dogs! They’ll have a keiki zone including a birthday card making station, music, and birthday cake. Also pick your price adoptions for all adult animals. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

DISCOVERING THE BEAUTY OF PIANO – Sat. Aug 5. DFMusicMaui is offering a complimentary Music/Piano group lesson for children and adults (All levels). Come for a fun and enjoyable experience of learning piano playing. Give a gift to yourself, or a loved one, that will last a lifetime. For information, or to book your spot call or email [email protected] Free. 12:00pm. DFMusicMaui; 305-588-0083.

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Aug 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘THIS WEEK’ MAUI MODEL SEARCH – Sat. Aug 5. Open to local residents 12 years or older, no experience is necessary. Models must wear aloha style dresses, bring a recent photo, complete a model search application and go through a brief interview to register. The winner will receive a place on the cover of This Week Maui and gift certificates from Maui Clothing Company totaling $180.00. Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite model and win up to $1000 in prize giveaways. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIDS SPORTS GROUP GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Sat. Aug 5. LIDS Sports Group has opened a new LIDS store in the Outlets of Maui. The celebration will be completed with a DJ, giveaways and special deals. Shoppers in attendance will receive 50 percent off embroidery on any hat purchase. LIDS will also offer free, premium memberships to its Access Pass loyalty program with any purchase. 2:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Aug 5. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Aug 5. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Aug 6. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kamaaina and visitors alike. Showcasing products that are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy Halau O Na Pua O Pakipika (keiki hula) and live, island style performances while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Aug 6. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Aug 6. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Aug 7. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Aug 8. EnhanceFitness has been researched for over 20 years and has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

MNHCoC GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING – Tue. Aug 8. Participate in the installation of new Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCoC) Board Members at Large. Meet and congratulate your incoming board of director members. Hear about the Hawaii Affiliates of Sotheby’s International Realty (HASIR) Charitable Fund, the Ho’okupu Fund. Cost is $30 for non-members, $25 for members and includes dinner buffet (with no-host bar) catered by Dani’s Catering. RSVP online required by Aug. 6. 5:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

FLATBREAD FOR THE MAUI OCEAN CENTER MARINE INSTITUTE BENEFIT – Tue. Aug 8. The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s (MOCMI) mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release threatened and endangered Hawaiian sea turtles. They also maintain a repository for rare and endemic Hawaiian corals and to provide educational opportunities in marine sciences and conservation at all levels. A portion of every pizza sale will be donated to MOCMI. Free. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Aug 8. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

ORAL HEALTH AND ONCOLOGY EDUCATIONAL SERIES WORKSHOP – Wed. Aug 9. Pacific Cancer Foundation invites the Maui community to an evening of smiles with Dr. Melanie Vallejos, DDS. She will discusses oral health and its importance before, during and after cancer. Limited seating available, please RSVP at 243-2999 or [email protected] Free. 6:00pm. Laulima Building, Room 107. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon Band 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Crazy Fingers Duo 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Cafe Del Vino – Fri, Ronnie Aina 5:30-8:30pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-868-0732; Cafedelvino.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com