MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | August 31-September 6, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 1. The Festivals of Aloha presents Natalia Ai Kamau’u with Maui’s own Na Wai ‘Eha. Enjoy art with a reception featuring Erin Dieguez and a special release of “Iao Theatre” on canvas by Al Kanda. There will be Rubber Cat Ducks, the Wellness Hui, Afterglow Yoga’s Re-Grand Opening and Blue Zones Project Kickoff Finale with keiki gardening activities, sound garden and cooking demonstrations. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MASCARA VARIETY SHOW PARTY – Fri. Sep 1. With the launch of Boy Valentine’s Marketing Business JVIPE LLC is thrilled to announce its first ever Variety Show Party on Maui. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

JORDAN T BIRTHDAY BASH – Fri. Sep 1. Hit up Paia Town to celebrate Jordan’s birthday with CHALA and DJ Salvo. 21+. $15. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Tempa and Naor Project – Fri. Sep 1. The Tempa and Naor Project is an authentic musical exploration grounded in the beauty, richness, and wisdom of the universal human experience. Through the creative vehicles of collaborative composition and live performance, Tempa and Naor blend layered musical structures with playfully infectious rhythms to form a seamless harmonic flow. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

DARUDE ENDLESS SUMMER – Sat. Sep 2. Famed for the global platinum-selling smash ‘Sandstorm,’, Darude has a DJ style that is a mixture of progressive and uplifting trance, fused with elements of tech, breaks and house. His music delivers a dynamic energy that gets any dance floor moving. He’ll be joined by #POUNDTOWN, Deviant and DJ’s Kurt and Big Mike. This is an 18 and over event, 21+ can BYOB. $25 – $40. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

VINYL FRONTIER – Sat. Sep 2. The evening will be a wax filled journey into sound. This handpicked crew of DJ’s include Blast, Boomshot, Skinny Guy and Joralien. They’re closing up their laptops and pulling out their crates for a night of records from every corner of the galaxy. Expect the unexpected. Dance hard and prosper. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Sep 2. Head to West Maui for a silent rave under the Full Harvest Moon. Guests will listen to music by DJ Love and DJ O’Neil through headphones. Choose your channel and groove, and don’t forget your glow sticks and cool rave gear. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TONY VALENTINE’S “GIRLS NIGHT OUT” – Wed. Sep 6. The national summer tour of former Chippendale dancers comes to Maui for a one night only performance! Featuring acts from Magic Mike, MMXXL, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. Let these Calendar Men take care of you the way you deserve on this special Ladies Night. Tickets are $25-40 with $50 Platinum VIP ticket which includes meet and greet and a photo with the dancers. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME – Until- Sun. Sep 3. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts bring to you the famous love story. Quasimodo and Esmeralda come to life on a grand scale in this re-imagining of Victor Hugo’s tale of hope, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Aug 31. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 2. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY FUN-RAISER FOR SCOTT NEWMAN – Sat. Sep 2. It’s a FUN fundraiser to help Maui theater ohana member Scott Newman with his expenses stemming from a health challenge. $10. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 5. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Sep 5. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Sep 6. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sat. Sep 9. Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Aug 31. This is great opportunity for wine lovers and anyone who wants to learn more about grape production on Maui. The tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Aug 31. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Aug 31. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Fri. Sep 1 – Tue. Oct 31. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the 2nd Annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for Breast Cancer. During the month of September and October, purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7:00am. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Sep 1. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

BEER AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING – Fri. Sep 1. Enjoy cold Kohola brew and sweet delights by Sweet Paradise Chocolatier. Priced at $25 per person includes four 4oz locally crafted beers and eight mouth watering chocolate selections. 21+. $25. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: MULTI COURSE TASTING MENU – Fri. Sep 1 – Sat. Sep 2. Feast on a multi-course menu culminated from eight of the country’s best chefs. Each course will reflect the expertise of one specific chef. As a team, all chefs will prepare and plate courses table-side in the lanai kitchen. Friday and Saturday will feature different menus, to provide a unique experience for both evenings. Beverages will be available for purchase. Book online or by phone. $250. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-270-0303; Mauichefsinvitational.com

FUNCTIONAL FLAVORINGS IN FOOD INNOVATION – Sat. Sep 2. Explore the many applications of flavoring food and beverages in this hands-on class led by master ‘flavorologist’ Mike Abrams and Teresa Carden from Flavor Waves, Inc. Cost is $89 and includes continental breakfast. 9:00am. Maui Food Innovation Center at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3690; Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 2. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists like Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. The opening set will be with Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 3. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

MAUI CHEFS INVITATIONAL: CHEFS BARBECUE – Sun. Sep 3. Guests will graze on dishes created through the collaborative efforts of many chefs, while enjoying sun and live music. Visiting chefs will work in teams with local Hawaii chefs to create unique dishes while enticing your senses with original flavors. $75 for guests 11 and older. Children 10 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622;; Mauichefsinvitational.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 5. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, guests will enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HAWAII STATE DRESSAGE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER AND SILENT AUCTION – Tue. Sep 5. The Hawaii State Dressage Society (HSDS) is a 501c-3 non-profit organization that promotes the pursuit of excellence in horsemanship and has been supporting the Maui equestrian community for over a decade. Bid on silent auction items like sterling silver jewelry, gift certificates for services and activities, horseback riding lessons, a custom dog portrait by artist Amy Rueter, and original equestrian artwork by famous Italian artist Letterio Riso. Flatbread Co. will be donating a portion of pizza sales to HSDS. 5:00pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 6. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 6. Enjoy the ‘Best Dinner Show on Maui’ with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Photographer Susan Middleton, known for the exhibitions Archipelago and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us new work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Aug 31. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Thu. Aug 31 – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Sep 1. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

POTTERS FOR LIFE-POTTERY SALE AND FUNDRAISER – Sat. Sep 2 – Mon. Sep 4. There will be a three day Pottery sale and fundraiser for Pacific Cancer Foundation during the Labor Day Weekend. There will be handmade, food safe, durable high fired pottery made on Maui by artists like Sookie Kunst, Pat Lynch, Anne Jenny and Chris Goodwin. Guests can also enjoy clay demos, a tea ceremony and more each day starting at 2pm. Free. 12:00pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

KU MAI KA HULA – Fri. Sep 8 – Sat. Sep 9. The event will feature award-winning halau from Hawaii and the mainland competing in solo and group performances. Male and female dancers perform both kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) hula stylings. Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawaii products from an array of crafters and artisans. A full selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $25. The Solo competition is on Friday at 6pm and group competition is on Saturday at 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE GREAT CATSBY FUR BALL 2017 – Sat. Sep 9. The Maui Humane Society and YourVet Maui, present “The Great Catsby: A Night of Purr-hibition.” Transporting guests back to the Roaring Twenties, the evening will include a premier buffet dinner, no-host bar, live music and dancing, silent and live auctions and more. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s many life-saving efforts. $175. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext.219; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE MAUI SEXY SLIDESHOWS – Sat. Sep 9. Cabaret and Cocktails and the sixth annual Hawaii Burlesque Festival & Revue are proud to present “The Maui Sexy Sideshows.” This big-top, high-flying burlesque extravaganza is guaranteed to make your pulse race. Hosted by the magnificent Madame Munchausen and featuring mainland showstopper REDBONE “The Cyclone of Burlesque,” Violetta Beretta aka “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart,” Maui’s own Cabaret and Cocktails, Kit Kat Club Cabaret and more. $25-45. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘LAUGH DA ISLAND WAY’ COMEDY TOUR – Fri. Sep 15. Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” comedy tour, a benefit for B.R.A.V.E Hawaii in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Presented by Island Air and Primo, the opening act will be Shawn Garnett. $20. 8pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; AugieT.com

RICHARD MARX – Tue. Sep 19. Performer, songwriter, and producer, Richard Marx’s will perform live in the Castle Theater. Known for romantic music, expect to see hits like “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting” and more. $59+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘THE ELEPHANT MAN’ – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct. 1). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

A TOUCH OF SOUL WITH JOSH TATOFI – Fri. Sep 22. Hawaiian Music Live calls him the Polynesian Luther Vandross, Honolulu-born Josh Tatofi comes from a musical lineage – his album, Pua Kiele, was named Island Music Album of the Year in the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano awards, where he also won the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year award. Hear the soothing voice of Josh Tatofi in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘AHA ALOHA ‘OCEAN OF LOVE’ III – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy an evening of pule, blessings, live original spirit full music of Hawaii, original dance and hula, insights, reflections, contemplations, wisdom and manao from nearly 3 generations of special friends and family of Hawaii. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under, cash the day of program. Advance cash tickets of $25 available at Maui Kombucha and MacNet. 5:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Alohainaction.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist and 40-year Maui resident W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. State officials will also present a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming Sept. 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair (Oct. 5-8). Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

4TH ANNUAL ‘MAUI SWIM AND FIN’ – Thu. Aug 31 – Sat. Sep 23. This public community event welcomes all swimmers of all ages and swim levels to partake in the fourth annual Maui Swim and Fin to benefit Special Olympics Maui Swim Team on Sep. 30. For entry forms, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and more information, please contact Toni Rojas, Parent Volunteer and Event Co-Chairperson at [email protected] or 344-8880. Entries are due by Sep. 23, and donation of $35 is due on day of event. 8:00am. Kihei Aquatic Center, (303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei); 808-270-6138; worldwideaquathonday.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Aug 31. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

UNCLE WAYNE UNPLUGGED – Thu. Aug 31. Join musician and early-education specialist Uncle Wayne Watkins for a rollicking good time! This special storytime will feature songs, laughter, learning and fun. The event is spot-on for toddlers and preschoolers. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Aug 31. Join Blue Zones Project and learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui playing America’s favorite game. Win awesome prizes courtesy of Maui Mall merchants. Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT WITH AHIWELA – Thu. Aug 31. Setting the local music scene on fire are Zacc Kekona, Jacob de la Nux and Jesse Tanoue. The trio of Maui musicians will play Country-Hawaiian music and some timeless pieces they grew up listening to. Limited seating is provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

AFTERGLOW’S GRAND RE-OPENING WAILUKU PARTY – Fri. Sep 1. Afterglow is celebrating their two-year anniversary with a grand re-opening party at their new Wailuku location on 145 N. Market St. During the celebration they will be debuting their new Euphoria Chocolate Lounge, with chocolate treats and plant-based eats. Enjoy a special Belly Dance performance by Lynette Day and DJ Diva Deva’s Ecstatic Dance Party. 6:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com

QKC FARMERS MARKET – Every Fri, Tue & Wed. Featuring fresh local farm-grown produce, vegetables, fruits, berries and melons, baked goods, fresh local fish, plants and fresh cut flowers, gourmet foods, honey and so much more. Free. 9:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

E-CYCLING – Sat. Sep 2 – Sat. Sep 30. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. Free. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Sep 2. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

MAUI MADE SUNDAY AND HULA – Sun. Sep 3. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kamaaina and visitors alike. Na Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo and Halau Kamaluokaleihulu will perform on Center Stage with representation from the entire halau. They will also be selling Big Island Candy Crunch Bars at $5 each to fundraise for further halau education. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Sep 3. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. Free. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Sep 3. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

BIRTH AND PREGNANCY EXPO – Mon. Sep 4. Pacific Birth Collective’s 2nd Annual Labor Day Party! This year is a Professional Member Highlight! Since last year’s Launch, they have welcomed over 35 new members into their Collective. The Community Hall will be turned into a Provider and Product Expo with music by Maui’s own Pat Simmons Jr.! There will be food, plenty of opportunities to meet the Members and ask questions, a virtual tour through their first successful year and a fresh vision board for the community to let them know how they are doing and what you would like to see in the next exciting year. Free. 10:30am. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

MAUI’S LABOR DAY MUSIC FEST – Mon. Sep 4. Bring a beach chair and enjoy a full concert line-up on the center stage to celebrate the end of summer. Featuring live entertainment by Max Angel, Jack Stone and Barry Flanagan of Hapa with Special Friends. Enjoy Gardenside Eats and Drinks at PI Artisan Pizzeria and all night Happy Hour and Wine Garden at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. 2:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

E-CYCLING – Tue. Sep 5. On Tuesdays until September 26. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Sep 5. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

Pound and Bounce Fitness – Tue. Sep 5 – Tue. Sep 26. This fitness class is a fun combination of dance and exercise which uses drum sticks and balls to improve cardio capacity, tone muscles and strengthen the body. Fitness equipment is included. $39.00. 5:30-7pm. EdVenture at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort – Mon-Wed, Live Jazz 5-7pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Fri, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Sean Kim 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com